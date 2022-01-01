Restaurant header imageView gallery

Boardwalk Bar & Arcade The Wharf

715 Wharf Street Southwest

Washington, DC 20024

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Inspired by the Coastal Boardwalks of the past and present, this beautiful 350-person space features creative takes on craft cocktails and frozen drinks as well as an extensive draft beer list, and bites such as popcorn, hot dogs, corn dogs, and cotton candy. Our downstairs also features games. Try your hand at shuffleboard, foosball, or arcade basketball.

715 Wharf Street Southwest, Washington, DC 20024

