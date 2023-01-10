BoardwalkVegan 28 North Manoa Road
28 North Manoa Road
Havertown, PA 19083
Appetizers
Mac & Cheez
Shell pasta with our rich and creamy homemade Wiz sauce
BBQ Chick'n Wings
Boneless seasoned Seitan wings fried to perfection and smothered in sauce. Comes with Carrot and celery sticks and choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.
Boardwalk Fries
Hand Cut Idaho potatoes and sea salt
Buffalo Chicken Wings
Boneless seasoned Seitan wings fried to perfection and smothered in sauce. Comes with Carrot and celery sticks and choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.
Dante's Inferno Fries
Pincher Fries topped with chopped chicken marinated in J's Hot Son sauce, fried onions and cheese baked to perfection then drizzled with ranch
Disco Fries
Boardwalk Fries with melted cheese and topped with our vegan beef gravy and a touch of parsley
Garlic Knots w/ Marinara
Holiday Fries
Our Parmesan fries with a side of garlic aioli dipping sauce
Hot Son Chick'n Wings
Boneless seasoned Seitan wings fried to perfection and smothered in sauce. Comes with Carrot and celery sticks and choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.
Mozzarella Stix
The best Mozzarella Stix on the planet. Served with a side of marinara.
Pincher Fries
Boardwalk Fries with Old Bay and special seashore seasoning
Pizza Ball Toss
Muffin like dough balls stuffed with pizza sauce, Boardwalkwalk cheese blend, and a choice of 2 additional pizza toppings. Served with Marinara sauce
Pretzel Stix
4 soft pretzel stix served with a side of mustard. Add cheese wiz for $3.00
Cheese Fries
MeatBall
Shoobies
Garlic Knots 2.0Tossed in Garlic Oil, fresh chopped garlic and basil served with a side of Marinara or ranch dressing
Shoobie Pepperoni
Garlic Knots 2.0Tossed in Garlic Oil, fresh chopped garlic and basil served with a side of Marinara or ranch dressing
Shoobie Broccoli
Garlic Knots 2.0Tossed in Garlic Oil, fresh chopped garlic and basil served with a side of Marinara or ranch dressing
TACHOS
Tater Tots
Fish Tacos
Fishy Fish Cutlets fried to perfection, topped with our house made Pico De Gallo, Red cabbage and Carrot pickled slaw, with siracha mayo.
Beverages
Bottled Water
Coke Products
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
Perrier
Stewart's Root Beer bottle
Stewarts 4 pack
Orange Juice
Kids Chocolate Milk
Coffee Pirates Blend HOT
Coffee Ocean City Decaf HOT
Coffee Pirates Blend ICED
Coffee Ocean City Decaf ICED
Butterfly Tea
Butterfly Tea and Lemonade
Saratoga Sparkling 28 oz
Bowls
Burgers
Super Scooter Smash
The Doo Wopper!
Double bangin smashed burgers, sauteed mushrooms and onions, lettuce, tomato, melted American cheese, Served on a soft butter toasted sesame seed bun
Crab Cake Platter
2 homemade Crab Cakes (skip the bun), side of fries, choice of homemade cocktail or tartar sauce
Cold Sandwiches
Beach Comber Hoagie
Sea Serpent without the meat. Provolone Cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, pickled red onion, EVOO, mayo, salt pepper and oregano.
Sea Serpent Hoagie
The Best Vegan hoagie on the Planet. This Italian Hoagie will turn your world upside down. Ham, Salami, provolone Cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, EVOO, mayo, salt pepper and oregano
Bottlenose Turkee & Cheez Hoagie
A Turkey and Cheese Hoagie. Provolone Cheese, Turkey, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, pickled red onion, Evoo, mayo, salt pepper and oregano
Chickpea of the Sea Hoagie
Dessert
Cotton Candy Large
Organic/gluten free
Cotton Candy Small
Organic/gluten free
Double Scoop Ice Cream
Fried Oreos
6 fried oreos dipped in powdered sugar
Homemade Funnel Cake
Deep fried funnel cake topped with powdered sugar
Large Milkshake
Made with oat milk
Root Beer Float
Single Scoop Ice Cream
Small Milkshake
Made with oat milk
Chocolate Chip Shoobies
Our shoobies stuffed with chocolate chips and topped with powdered sugar and chocolate drizzle.
Salt Water Taffy's 1/2 lb
Angel Mints 1/2 lb
Lemon Ripieno
Lemon Sorbetto in its Natural Fruit Chell
Orange Ripieno
Orange Sorbetto in its Natural Fruit Chell
Coconut Ripieno
Coconut Sorbetto in its Natural Fruit Chell
Pineapple Ripieno
Pineapple Sorbetto in its Natural Fruit Chell
Mango Ripieno
Peach Ripieno
American Cheese
Provolone Cheese
Boardwalk Blend
Sauteed Onions
Portobello Mushrooms
Italian Sausage
Chocolate Chips
Chocolate Sauce
Dips
Au Jus
Balsamic Vinaigrette
BarbeQ sauce
Blue Cheese Dressing
Brown Gravy
Butter Garlic Sauce
Caesars Dressing
Cocktail Sauce
Garlic Aioli
Greek Dressing
Horseradish Sauce
J's Hot Son Sauce
Ketchup
Malt Vinegar
Marinara
Mustard
Ranch Dressing
Relish
Sriracha Mayo
Tarter Sauce
WIZ
Buffalo Wing Sauce
Sunday Gravy
Hot Sandwiches
Spicy Seagull Sandwich
Our 5 Star crunch fried chicken sandwich. Crunch Fried Chicken, American Cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onions, thin sliced pickles on a toasted fresh South Philly Carangie bakery Kaiser roll. Served with a side of fries
The Cliff Hanger- A Veggie Lover's Dream
Sauteed Spinach, grilled portabella mushrooms, onions, and green peppers, provolone cheese on a fresh South Philly Carangie Bakery roll, seeded or non seeded
The Cyclone
Seasoned sauteed seitan steak meat, sauteed mushrooms and onions, American Cheese
The Jet Star- Roast Beef Sandwich
Thin sliced seasoned seitan, au jus sauce, fresh South Philly Carangie Kaiser roll. Side of horseradish sauce.
The Surfside Crabcake Sandwich
The best vegan crab cake on the planet. Our homemade hearts of palm/ chick pea crab cake, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, cocktail sauce, tartar sauce, on a soft, butter toasted, sesame seed bun
The Twister
Our World Famous cheese steak with homemade Cheese Wiz and fried onions
Meatball Grinder
JUMBO JET
The Jet Star 2.O Remix with a Twist. Thin sliced seasoned seitan, au jus sauce, long hot peppers, spinach, provolone cheese, side of horseradish sauce, on a fresh South Philly Carangie long roll, seeded or non seeded.
Fishy Fish Sandwich
PARDON THE TURKEY
PARDON THE TURKEY -make it a bowl
Kids Menu
Happy Feet
Beach Buggy kids
Buccaneer Burger and Fries
Beyond patty Kid Sized, with fries and choice of kids drink.
Buccaneer Cheese Burger and Fries
Buccaneer Burger with Cheese
Walk the Plank Kids Meal
Field Roast stadium dog on a Potato bun, comes with fries, ketchup or mustard, and choice of kids drink
Pasta
Pizza
GONDOLA
Square Deep Dish hand tossed dough with Conscious Cultures Mozzarella, Boardwalk Blend Mozzarella, Portabella Mushrooms, Sauted Baby Spinach, Sliced Grape Tomatoes and Garlic infused EVOO
Gluten Free H Town
Garlic butter white sauce, on a Gluten Free Cauliflower crust, Mozzarella cheese, grated parmesan, salt pepper and oregano
Gluten Free That's Amoré
Gluten Free Baby Venice
Gluten Free Life on the Vedge
Summer Classic Pie on a Gluten Free cauliflower crust topped with broccoli, red and green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms and onions
Gluten Free Summer Classic
Garlic butter white sauce, on a Gluten Free Cauliflower crust, Mozzarella cheese, grated parmesan, salt pepper and oregano
Dante's Inferno
Sharktank Stromboli
Starship
Summer Classic - Personal
A classic Boardwalk Pie with pizza sauce, Boardwalk cheese blend, and a drizzle of EVOO
H-Town - Personal
Our Summer Classic pizza with pepperoni
Life on the Vedge! - Personal
Summer Classic Pie topped with broccoli, red and green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms and onions
Great White Personal
Garlic butter white sauce, Mozzarella cheese, grated parmesan, salt pepper and oregano
Baby Venice - Personal
A Margherita style pie with marinara sauce, fresh sliced mozzarella, fresh basil, drizzled with EVOO and parmesan cheese, sea salt and pepper
Dante's Inferno14"
Chopped chicken marinated in J's Hot Son Sauce,fried onions, Boardwalk cheese blend with a ranch dressing drizzle on top
H-Town - Large
Our Summer Classic pizza with pepperoni
Life on the Vedge!- Large
Summer Classic Pie topped with broccoli, red and green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms and onions
Baby Venice - Large
Summer Classic Special
Summer Classic- Large
A classic Boardwalk Pie with pizza sauce, Boardwalk cheese blend, and a drizzle of EVOO
That's Amore Sicilian
That's Amoré- Classic
Octopus- Large
Our thin crust Great White pizza with fresh vegan mozzarella, roasted long hot peppers, pepperoni and sauteed sweet onions
JET STAR PIE Large
GONDOLA
Square Deep Dish hand tossed dough with Conscious Cultures Mozzarella, Boardwalk Blend Mozzarella, Portabella Mushrooms, Sauted Baby Spinach, Sliced Grape Tomatoes and Garlic infused EVOO
GONDOLA NO CHEESE
Great White 14"
Summer Classic - Jumbo
A classic Boardwalk Pie with pizza sauce, Boardwalk cheese blend, and a drizzle of EVOO
H-Town - Jumbo
Life on the Vedge! - Jumbo
Summer Classic Pie topped with broccoli, red and green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms and onions
Baby Venice - Jumbo
A Margherita Style pie with marinara sauce and fresh sliced mozzarella, fresh basil, drizzled with garlic oil, sprinkled with grated parmesan cheese, sea salt and cracked pepper
JET STAR JUMBO PIE
Great White Jumbo
Gluten Free Summer Classic
Gluten Free Life on the Vedge
Summer Classic Pie on a Gluten Free cauliflower crust topped with broccoli, red and green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms and onions
Gluten Free Baby Venice
Gluten Free That's Amoré
Gluten Free Great White
Garlic butter white sauce, on a Gluten Free Cauliflower crust, Mozzarella cheese, grated parmesan, salt pepper and oregano
Gluten Free H Town
Sausage Pizza personal
Sausage Pizza Large
Sausage Pizza Jumbo
Platters
Salads
Double Down Caesar Salad
Chopped Romaine lettuce, homemade croutons,grated parmesan cheese, homemade Caesar dressing
Isles of Greece Salad
Romaine lettuce, red onion, crumbled feta cheese, kalamata olives, fresh tomatoes, stuffed grape leaves, homemade greek dressing
Chickpea of the Sea Salad
Sundays
Rigatoni Marinara side salad shoobies
You can smell the LOVE from across the street. Served with a house side salad and plain shoobies.
Spaghetti Marinara side salad shoobies
You can smell the LOVE from across the street. Served with a house side salad and plain shoobies.
Sunday Gravy
Just like nannie's and grandmom's! Homemade meatballs and Beyond sausage chunks in housemade marinara sauce, made with LOVE.
Meatball Grinder
5 homemade meatballs, boardwalk "cheese blend, marinara, and parmesan cheese baked on a fresh Carangi Bakery long roll.
Garlic Bread
Xtra Meat Ball
Homemade and cooked to perfection. Just like Nanny used to make!
Xtra Sausage
Chicken Parm side salad shoobies
Our Crispy Chicken Patty with melted Boardwalk Cheese blend, Spaghetti marinara, a side house salad and two plain shoobies!
Spaghetti e Oli
Spaghetti and Meatballs
Hot Dog
Who Let the Dogs out
BBQ Pizza 14"
FLYING ACE
LOG FLUME
BIBITZ
Milkshakes
SHARK SHAKE small
SHARK SHAKE large
Vanilla Sky small
Vanilla Sky large
Whalie Wanka Small
Whalie Wanka Large
Strawberry Fields small
Strawberry Fields large
Cobbler Carousel small
Cobbler Carousel large
Pineapple Express small
Pineapple Express large
O-Hello Oreo small
O-Hello Oreo large
Captain Jack Small
Captain Jack large
Molly's Nightmare small
Molly's Nightmare large
Boardwalk Brew Regular small
Boardwalk Brew Regular large
Boardwalk Brew DECAF small
Boardwalk Brew DECAF large
Mint Choc-O-chip small
Mint Choc-O-chip large
Magic Pumpkin Ride one size
Secret Pumpkin Small
Secret Pumpkin Large
Specials
