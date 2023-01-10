Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Sandwiches
Italian

BoardwalkVegan 28 North Manoa Road

28 North Manoa Road

Havertown, PA 19083

Appetizers

Mac & Cheez

$10.99

Shell pasta with our rich and creamy homemade Wiz sauce

BBQ Chick'n Wings

$11.99+

Boneless seasoned Seitan wings fried to perfection and smothered in sauce. Comes with Carrot and celery sticks and choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.

Boardwalk Fries

$6.99+

Hand Cut Idaho potatoes and sea salt

Buffalo Chicken Wings

$11.99+

Boneless seasoned Seitan wings fried to perfection and smothered in sauce. Comes with Carrot and celery sticks and choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.

Dante's Inferno Fries

$14.99

Pincher Fries topped with chopped chicken marinated in J's Hot Son sauce, fried onions and cheese baked to perfection then drizzled with ranch

Disco Fries

$12.99

Boardwalk Fries with melted cheese and topped with our vegan beef gravy and a touch of parsley

Garlic Knots w/ Marinara

$5.99
Holiday Fries

$11.99

Our Parmesan fries with a side of garlic aioli dipping sauce

Hot Son Chick'n Wings

$11.99+

Boneless seasoned Seitan wings fried to perfection and smothered in sauce. Comes with Carrot and celery sticks and choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.

Mozzarella Stix

$8.99

The best Mozzarella Stix on the planet. Served with a side of marinara.

Pincher Fries

$7.99+

Boardwalk Fries with Old Bay and special seashore seasoning

Pizza Ball Toss

$8.99

Muffin like dough balls stuffed with pizza sauce, Boardwalkwalk cheese blend, and a choice of 2 additional pizza toppings. Served with Marinara sauce

Pretzel Stix

$6.99

4 soft pretzel stix served with a side of mustard. Add cheese wiz for $3.00

Cheese Fries

$10.99+

MeatBall

$3.00Out of stock
Shoobies

$6.99

Garlic Knots 2.0Tossed in Garlic Oil, fresh chopped garlic and basil served with a side of Marinara or ranch dressing

Shoobie Pepperoni

$8.99

Garlic Knots 2.0Tossed in Garlic Oil, fresh chopped garlic and basil served with a side of Marinara or ranch dressing

Shoobie Broccoli

$7.99

Garlic Knots 2.0Tossed in Garlic Oil, fresh chopped garlic and basil served with a side of Marinara or ranch dressing

TACHOS

$12.00

Tater Tots

$4.99
Fish Tacos

$12.00

Fishy Fish Cutlets fried to perfection, topped with our house made Pico De Gallo, Red cabbage and Carrot pickled slaw, with siracha mayo.

Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.00
Coke Products

$2.00

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$3.99+
Perrier

$2.50
Stewart's Root Beer bottle

$2.00

Stewarts 4 pack

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.00Out of stock

Kids Chocolate Milk

$1.50

Coffee Pirates Blend HOT

$4.00

Coffee Ocean City Decaf HOT

$4.00

Coffee Pirates Blend ICED

$5.00Out of stock

Coffee Ocean City Decaf ICED

$5.00Out of stock

Butterfly Tea

$0.00+

Butterfly Tea and Lemonade

Saratoga Sparkling 28 oz

$6.00

Bowls

SHAPESHIFTER

$12.99

Our Famous Mac & Cheese made with Shell pasta and Two Jumbo Chickn' Tenders with your choice of Buffalo, Hot Son, or BBQ Sauce, and Ranch Drizzle or make it Italian with our Marinara and a dusting of Parmesan Cheese

Burgers

A 6oz plant based Beyond Burger, melted american cheese, pickled red onions, lettuce, tomato, and homemade garlic pickles. Served on a soft butter toasted sesame seed bun.

Super Scooter Smash

$14.99

The Doo Wopper!

$13.99

Double bangin smashed burgers, sauteed mushrooms and onions, lettuce, tomato, melted American cheese, Served on a soft butter toasted sesame seed bun

Crab Cake Platter

$15.99

2 homemade Crab Cakes (skip the bun), side of fries, choice of homemade cocktail or tartar sauce

Cold Sandwiches

Beach Comber Hoagie

$11.99

Sea Serpent without the meat. Provolone Cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, pickled red onion, EVOO, mayo, salt pepper and oregano.

Sea Serpent Hoagie

$14.99

The Best Vegan hoagie on the Planet. This Italian Hoagie will turn your world upside down. Ham, Salami, provolone Cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, EVOO, mayo, salt pepper and oregano

Bottlenose Turkee & Cheez Hoagie

$13.99

A Turkey and Cheese Hoagie. Provolone Cheese, Turkey, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, pickled red onion, Evoo, mayo, salt pepper and oregano

Chickpea of the Sea Hoagie

$14.00

Dessert

Cotton Candy Large

Organic/gluten free

Cotton Candy Small

$3.99

Organic/gluten free

Double Scoop Ice Cream

$6.00

Fried Oreos

6 fried oreos dipped in powdered sugar

Homemade Funnel Cake

$10.99

Deep fried funnel cake topped with powdered sugar

Large Milkshake

$9.00

Made with oat milk

Root Beer Float

$8.99

Single Scoop Ice Cream

$3.50

Small Milkshake

$7.00

Made with oat milk

Chocolate Chip Shoobies

$9.99

Our shoobies stuffed with chocolate chips and topped with powdered sugar and chocolate drizzle.

Salt Water Taffy's 1/2 lb

$7.99

Angel Mints 1/2 lb

$9.99
Lemon Ripieno

$7.99

Lemon Sorbetto in its Natural Fruit Chell

Orange Ripieno

$7.99

Orange Sorbetto in its Natural Fruit Chell

Coconut Ripieno

$7.99

Coconut Sorbetto in its Natural Fruit Chell

Pineapple Ripieno

$7.99

Pineapple Sorbetto in its Natural Fruit Chell

Mango Ripieno

$7.99

Peach Ripieno

$7.99

American Cheese

$2.00

Provolone Cheese

$2.00

Boardwalk Blend

$2.00

Sauteed Onions

$2.00

Portobello Mushrooms

$2.00

Italian Sausage

$5.00

Chocolate Chips

$0.75

Chocolate Sauce

$0.75

Dips

Au Jus

$1.50

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.50

BarbeQ sauce

$1.50

Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.50

Brown Gravy

$1.50

Butter Garlic Sauce

$1.50

Caesars Dressing

$1.50

Cocktail Sauce

$1.50

Garlic Aioli

$1.50

Greek Dressing

$1.50

Horseradish Sauce

$1.50

J's Hot Son Sauce

$1.50

Ketchup

$0.50

Malt Vinegar

$0.50

Marinara

$1.50

Mustard

$0.50

Ranch Dressing

$1.50

Relish

$0.50

Sriracha Mayo

$1.50

Tarter Sauce

$1.50

WIZ

$3.00

Buffalo Wing Sauce

$1.50

Sunday Gravy

$8.99

Hot Sandwiches

Spicy Seagull Sandwich

Our 5 Star crunch fried chicken sandwich. Crunch Fried Chicken, American Cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onions, thin sliced pickles on a toasted fresh South Philly Carangie bakery Kaiser roll. Served with a side of fries

The Cliff Hanger- A Veggie Lover's Dream

$11.99

Sauteed Spinach, grilled portabella mushrooms, onions, and green peppers, provolone cheese on a fresh South Philly Carangie Bakery roll, seeded or non seeded

The Cyclone

$14.99

Seasoned sauteed seitan steak meat, sauteed mushrooms and onions, American Cheese

The Jet Star- Roast Beef Sandwich

$12.99

Thin sliced seasoned seitan, au jus sauce, fresh South Philly Carangie Kaiser roll. Side of horseradish sauce.

The Surfside Crabcake Sandwich

$13.99

The best vegan crab cake on the planet. Our homemade hearts of palm/ chick pea crab cake, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, cocktail sauce, tartar sauce, on a soft, butter toasted, sesame seed bun

The Twister

$15.99

Our World Famous cheese steak with homemade Cheese Wiz and fried onions

Meatball Grinder

$17.99Out of stock

JUMBO JET

$16.99

The Jet Star 2.O Remix with a Twist. Thin sliced seasoned seitan, au jus sauce, long hot peppers, spinach, provolone cheese, side of horseradish sauce, on a fresh South Philly Carangie long roll, seeded or non seeded.

Fishy Fish Sandwich

$12.00

PARDON THE TURKEY

$16.00

PARDON THE TURKEY -make it a bowl

$16.00

Kids Menu

Happy Feet

$7.99

Beach Buggy kids

$7.99

Buccaneer Burger and Fries

$7.99

Beyond patty Kid Sized, with fries and choice of kids drink.

Buccaneer Cheese Burger and Fries

$8.99

Buccaneer Burger with Cheese

Walk the Plank Kids Meal

$7.99

Field Roast stadium dog on a Potato bun, comes with fries, ketchup or mustard, and choice of kids drink

Pasta

Spaghetti Marinara

$15.99Out of stock

Rigatoni Marinara

$15.99Out of stock

Chicken Parm

$18.99Out of stock

Pizza

Traditional tomato pie made with sea salt, black pepper, grated parmesan "cheese" blend, and garlic oil. Now that's amore!
GONDOLA

$26.99

Square Deep Dish hand tossed dough with Conscious Cultures Mozzarella, Boardwalk Blend Mozzarella, Portabella Mushrooms, Sauted Baby Spinach, Sliced Grape Tomatoes and Garlic infused EVOO

Gluten Free H Town

$19.99

Gluten Free Great White

$21.99

Garlic butter white sauce, on a Gluten Free Cauliflower crust, Mozzarella cheese, grated parmesan, salt pepper and oregano

Gluten Free That's Amoré

$19.99

Gluten Free Baby Venice

$23.99Out of stock

Gluten Free Life on the Vedge

$25.99

Summer Classic Pie on a Gluten Free cauliflower crust topped with broccoli, red and green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms and onions

Gluten Free Summer Classic

$22.99

Gluten Free Great White

$16.99

Garlic butter white sauce, on a Gluten Free Cauliflower crust, Mozzarella cheese, grated parmesan, salt pepper and oregano

Dante's Inferno

$27.99

Sharktank Stromboli

$26.00

Starship

$20.00

Summer Classic - Personal

$10.99

A classic Boardwalk Pie with pizza sauce, Boardwalk cheese blend, and a drizzle of EVOO

H-Town - Personal

$12.99

Our Summer Classic pizza with pepperoni

Life on the Vedge! - Personal

$12.99

Summer Classic Pie topped with broccoli, red and green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms and onions

Great White Personal

$12.99

Garlic butter white sauce, Mozzarella cheese, grated parmesan, salt pepper and oregano

Baby Venice - Personal

$12.99

A Margherita style pie with marinara sauce, fresh sliced mozzarella, fresh basil, drizzled with EVOO and parmesan cheese, sea salt and pepper

Dante's Inferno14"

$27.99

Chopped chicken marinated in J's Hot Son Sauce,fried onions, Boardwalk cheese blend with a ranch dressing drizzle on top

H-Town - Large

$21.99

Our Summer Classic pizza with pepperoni

Life on the Vedge!- Large

$22.99

Summer Classic Pie topped with broccoli, red and green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms and onions

Baby Venice - Large

$19.99

Summer Classic Special

$9.99

Summer Classic- Large

$16.99

A classic Boardwalk Pie with pizza sauce, Boardwalk cheese blend, and a drizzle of EVOO

That's Amore Sicilian

$18.99

That's Amoré- Classic

$15.99

Octopus- Large

$26.99

Our thin crust Great White pizza with fresh vegan mozzarella, roasted long hot peppers, pepperoni and sauteed sweet onions

JET STAR PIE Large

$25.99
GONDOLA

$26.99

Square Deep Dish hand tossed dough with Conscious Cultures Mozzarella, Boardwalk Blend Mozzarella, Portabella Mushrooms, Sauted Baby Spinach, Sliced Grape Tomatoes and Garlic infused EVOO

GONDOLA NO CHEESE

$21.99

Great White 14"

$18.99

Summer Classic - Jumbo

$22.99

A classic Boardwalk Pie with pizza sauce, Boardwalk cheese blend, and a drizzle of EVOO

H-Town - Jumbo

$25.99

Life on the Vedge! - Jumbo

$32.99

Summer Classic Pie topped with broccoli, red and green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms and onions

Baby Venice - Jumbo

$25.99

A Margherita Style pie with marinara sauce and fresh sliced mozzarella, fresh basil, drizzled with garlic oil, sprinkled with grated parmesan cheese, sea salt and cracked pepper

JET STAR JUMBO PIE

$34.99

Great White Jumbo

$27.99

Gluten Free Summer Classic

$22.99

Gluten Free Life on the Vedge

$25.99

Summer Classic Pie on a Gluten Free cauliflower crust topped with broccoli, red and green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms and onions

Gluten Free Baby Venice

$23.99

Gluten Free That's Amoré

$19.99

Gluten Free Great White

$16.99

Garlic butter white sauce, on a Gluten Free Cauliflower crust, Mozzarella cheese, grated parmesan, salt pepper and oregano

Gluten Free H Town

$19.99

Sausage Pizza personal

$13.99

Sausage Pizza Large

$18.99

Sausage Pizza Jumbo

$25.99

Platters

Fishy Fishless Platter

Surfside Crabless Crabcake Platter

$14.99

GROWN UP Chicken Tenders

$12.99

Shark bait tacos

$12.99

Salads

Double Down Caesar Salad

$12.99

Chopped Romaine lettuce, homemade croutons,grated parmesan cheese, homemade Caesar dressing

Isles of Greece Salad

$12.99

Romaine lettuce, red onion, crumbled feta cheese, kalamata olives, fresh tomatoes, stuffed grape leaves, homemade greek dressing

Chickpea of the Sea Salad

$13.00

Sundays

Rigatoni Marinara side salad shoobies

$15.99

You can smell the LOVE from across the street. Served with a house side salad and plain shoobies.

Spaghetti Marinara side salad shoobies

$15.99

You can smell the LOVE from across the street. Served with a house side salad and plain shoobies.

Sunday Gravy

$8.99

Just like nannie's and grandmom's! Homemade meatballs and Beyond sausage chunks in housemade marinara sauce, made with LOVE.

Meatball Grinder

$17.99

5 homemade meatballs, boardwalk "cheese blend, marinara, and parmesan cheese baked on a fresh Carangi Bakery long roll.

Garlic Bread

$6.99
Xtra Meat Ball

$3.00

Homemade and cooked to perfection. Just like Nanny used to make!

Xtra Sausage

$3.25
Chicken Parm side salad shoobies

$19.99

Our Crispy Chicken Patty with melted Boardwalk Cheese blend, Spaghetti marinara, a side house salad and two plain shoobies!

Spaghetti e Oli

$10.99Out of stock

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$15.99

Hot Dog

$5.00

Who Let the Dogs out

$10.00Out of stock

BBQ Pizza 14"

$25.99Out of stock

FLYING ACE

$12.99

LOG FLUME

$10.99

BIBITZ

$13.99

Milkshakes

SHARK SHAKE small

$8.00

SHARK SHAKE large

$10.00

Vanilla Sky small

$7.00

Vanilla Sky large

$9.00

Whalie Wanka Small

$7.00

Whalie Wanka Large

$9.00

Strawberry Fields small

$7.00

Strawberry Fields large

$9.00

Cobbler Carousel small

$7.00

Cobbler Carousel large

$9.00

Pineapple Express small

$7.00

Pineapple Express large

$9.00

O-Hello Oreo small

$8.00

O-Hello Oreo large

$10.00

Captain Jack Small

$8.00

Captain Jack large

$10.00

Molly's Nightmare small

$8.00

Molly's Nightmare large

$10.00

Boardwalk Brew Regular small

$8.00

Boardwalk Brew Regular large

$11.00

Boardwalk Brew DECAF small

$8.00

Boardwalk Brew DECAF large

$10.00

Mint Choc-O-chip small

$7.00

Mint Choc-O-chip large

$9.00

Magic Pumpkin Ride one size

$10.00

Secret Pumpkin Small

$7.00

Secret Pumpkin Large

$9.00

Specials

Sea Serpent 1/2 and Soup

$12.00

Bottlenose 1/2 and Soup

$12.00

Beachcomber 1/2 and Soup

$12.00

Soup Sm

$5.00

Soup Lg

$8.00

Marketplace

Melmo's Dog Treats Mint Berry

$9.00

Melmo's Dog Treats Punky Peanut Butter

$9.00

Melmo's Dog Treats Dreamy Bluberry

$9.00

Marinara 32 oz Jar

$10.99

Marinara 16 oz Jar

$6.99
BoardwalkVegan image

