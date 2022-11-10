Restaurant header imageView gallery

Patio 2900 at Boat Town Boat Town District

review star

No reviews yet

151 Melodie Lane

Kingsland, TX 78639

Classic Pepperoni
Supreme
Meat Lovers'

Specialty Pizza

Classic Cheese

$16.95

Classic Pepperoni

$19.95

Margherita

$23.95

Meat Lovers'

$25.95

Supreme

$25.95

Texawaiian

$25.95

Veggie

$23.95

Buffalo Chicken Ranch

$25.95

Chicken Alfredo

$25.95

Cheese Bread

$16.95

Salad

Ceasar Salad

$4.95

Caprese Salad

$6.95

Retail

Koozie

$5.00

Boat Town Dry Fit

$25.95

Kids: Pink

$21.95

Kids: Boat Captain Shirt

$21.95

Kids: Red, White, Blue

$21.95

Margarita Calories

$21.95

Life Is Better At The Lake

$21.95

Sorry For What I Said...

$21.95

BTBB Flag

$21.95

Runs on Gas

$21.95

Texas Lake LBJ

$21.95

Adults Boat Captain

$21.95

BTBB Lake Essentials

$21.95

Hats

Sweat Shirt

$24.95

Beanie

$10.95

Cinco De Mayo

Import Bucket

$14.00

Domestic Bucket

$13.00

Tequila Shots

$10.00

Ritas

$11.00

Tequila Sunrise shots

$5.00

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.95

Italian Wrap

$13.95

Dessert Pizza

Dessert Pizza

$16.95

Calzone

Cheese calzone

$14.95

Pepperoni calzone

$14.95

Supreme calzone

$14.95

Veggie calzone

$14.95

Meat Lovers calzone

$14.95

Margherita calzone

$14.95

Buffalo Chicken Ranch calzone

$14.95

Creamy Chicken Alfredo calzone

$14.95

Texawaiian calzone

$14.95

Sandwich

Italian Sandwich

$11.95

Caprese Sandwich

$11.95

Meatball Sandwich

$11.95

To-Go Beverages

Gallon Margarita

$65.13

Gallon Prickly Pear Margarita

$65.13

Ice bag

$3.70

Mothers Day

Moms Mimosa

$18.00

Sangria

$8.00

Paloma

$11.00

Spritz

$11.00

Father's Day

Bucket of Beer (5 beers ) Domestic

$12.92

Whiskey Smash

$8.31

Fireball Shot

$3.69

Classic Bloody Mary

$8.31

Blue Chair Bay Event

River Monster

$9.23

Banana Colada

$9.23

Blue Chair Bay Spiced Rum & Coke

$9.23

Blue Chair Bay Coconut Rum & Pineapple

$9.23

Boos And Brews

Pumpkin spice white russian

$8.31

Apple cran moscow mule

$8.31

Irish Coffee

$8.31

mimosa

$8.31

Bloody Mary

$8.31

Screwdriver

$8.31

Drink Ticket

$18.47
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Lake LBJ's best pizza, calzones and so much more. Enjoy our wide selection of unique wines, cocktails or craft beer. The view is stunning and the atmosphere is relaxing!

Website

Location

151 Melodie Lane, Kingsland, TX 78639

Directions

