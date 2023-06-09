Main picView gallery

Boathouse at Hendry's Beach

2981 Cliff Dr

Santa Barbara, CA 93109

Dinner

Starters

Chips, Guac, Salsa

$12.95

Coconut Shrimp

$17.95

Mexican white prawns rolled in flaked coconut and lightly fried with sweet chilli lime dipping sauce

Crispy Pork Belly & Sea Scallops

$18.95

Slow cooked pork belly, sea scallops, frisee, warm potato salad, & Pommery mustard butter

Fried Calamari

$17.95

Served with fried onions, jalapeño, & chipotle aioli

Fried Cauliflower

$14.95

Panko crusted cauliflower, sweet chilli sauce, sesame seed, and Shishito peppers

Lobster & Truffle Mac & Cheese

$28.95

Cavatappi pasta, lobster, black truffle, gruyere cheese, fresh cream, leeks, shallots, & herbed breadcrumbs

Oysters Rockefeller

$18.95

Our spin on the classic - bacon, Parmesan, Pernod, served with citrus hollandaise

Pan Roasted Crab Cakes

$17.95

Snow & rock crab cakes, chipotle hollandaise & house- made coleslaw

Plain Mac & Cheese

$11.95

Portobello Risotto

$22.95

Creamy risotto, portobello mushroom, diced carrots, asparagus, green beans, & a balsamic reduction

Sesame Seared Tuna

$18.95

Island slaw, wonton crisps, sesame-soy ginger dressing & wasabi aioli

Steamed Black Mussels

$17.95

Crispy pancetta cooked in our spicy cioppino broth with mesquite grilled garlic bread & old bay aioli

Steamed Manila Clams

$17.95

White wine, fresh garlic, parsley, tarragon, butter, & mesquite grilled garlic bread

Chowder Fries

$10.95

Old bay fries topped with our new England chowder & chopped bacon

Popcorn Shrimp

$12.95

Raw Bar

1 Crab Claw

$19.95

3 Local Stone Crab Claws

$55.95

Served over ice with cocktail sauce & house-made mustard sauce

6 Local Stone Crab Claws

$109.95

Served over ice with cocktail sauce & house-made mustard sauce

Ahi Poke

$19.95

Sushi grade tuna, avocado, Ponzu, toasted sesame seeds, scallions, seaweed salad & a sriracha aioli. Choice of wonton chips or lettuce cups

Baked Clams

$17.95

6 littleneck clams, panko bread crumbs, clarified butter, garlic, parsley, & Parmesan cheese

Ceviches

$18.95

Local rockfish- citrus, cucumber, Pico de Gallo, avocado, cilantro, cabbage, lime creme. Shrimp-citrus, jalapeño, cilantro, cabbage, lime creme served with tortilla chips and lettuce cups

Clams on the 1/2 Shell

$15.95

Half dozen fresh shucked littleneck clams

Cocktail Dungeness

$32.95

Cabbage, green onion, avocado, and cocktail sauce

Cocktails Shrimp

$15.95

7 prawns, cabbage, .green onion, and cocktail sauce

Grand Seafood Platters

$150.00+

Combination of our raw bar selection - ask your server!

Hamachi

$24.95

Jalapeño, radish, micro greens, soy, chilli Amarillo, and citrus

Oyster Shot

$5.50

Shucked oyster and our house-made Michelada

Oysters

Ask for daily selection

Santa Barbara Uni

$35.95

5 pieces local sea urchin, scallop crudo, & Blood Orange

Santa Barbara Uni Shooter

$15.95

Ponzu, Tabasco, quail egg, & chives

Mains

"Beyond Meat" Veggie Burger

$17.95

Boathouse Seafood Pasta

$32.95

Scallops, shrimp, fresh fish, penne pasta with spicy marinara cream sauce, fresh basil, & mesquite grilled garlic bread

Bone-In Ribeye

$54.95

16 oz split bone-in ribeye, scalloped potato, asparagus, spinach, & Peppercorn Brandy sauce

Cioppino

$36.95

Boathouse specialty, spicy tomato broth, mussels, clams, fresh fish, shrimp, scallops, stone crab claw, & mesquite grilled garlic bread

Clam Linguini

$26.95

Fresh manila clams, garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, shallot, white wine, basil, cream & mesquite grilled garlic bread

Filet Mignon

$36.95

7 oz filet with scallion, mash potatoes, market vegetables & red wine shallot reduction

Fish & Chips

$18.95

Beer battered and panko crusted Atlantic cod fried golden brown, served with old bay fries & coleslaw

Grilled Ahi Entree

$30.95

Grilled Mahi Mahi

$29.95

Sticky rice, market vegetables, coconut curry sauce, & pineapple salsa

Grilled Scottish Salmon

$32.95

Lobster mashed potatoes, leaf spinach, green beans & white wine butter sauce

Half-Pound Angus Burger

$19.95

Top sirloin and brisket, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion on a brioche bun, served with old bay fries

Lobster Pasta

$65.95

Local Petrale Sole

$25.95

Herb & garlic roasted fingerling potatoes, market vegetables & lemon-caper butter sauce

Macadamia Crusted Halibut

$32.95

Baby bok choy, potato pancake, pineapple butter sauce

Maine Lobster

$45.95

NY Steak Frites

$34.95

14 oz New York steak, leaf spinach, old bay fries, and Brandy Peppercorn sauce

Pan Roasted Chicken

$28.95

Grilled corn, pasilla chillis, baby carrots, leaf spinach, queso fresco, Parmesan cheese, cilantro, & mustard Marsala sauce

Pan Seared Scallops

$36.95

Lobster and crab risotto, broccolini & spicy tomato basil broth

Shack Burger

$14.95

Spice Rubbed Grilled Pacific Sea Bass

$32.95

Black truffle mashed potatoes, leaf spinach, grilled asparagus & lemon-saffron butter sauce

Spice Rubbed Grilled Tofu

$24.95

Sticky rice, market vegetables, coconut curry sauce, & pineapple salsa

Surf & Turf Special

$79.95

Chicken Pasta

$24.95

Lobster Roll

$32.95

Maine lobster, chopped celery, onion, capers, chives, drawn butter, mayo, salt and pepper tossed together on a brioche roll served with old bay fries

Veggie Pasta

$15.95

Soups and Salads

Apple Walnut Salad

$14.95

Butter lettuce, blue cheese crumbles, dried cranberries, green apples, candied walnuts, & champagne vinaigrette

Arugula and Beets

$14.95

Arugula, pickled beets, goat cheese, marcona almonds, & balsamic vinaigrette

Bowl Chowder New England

$7.95

Bowl Lobster Bisque

$10.95

Caesar Salad

$9.95+

Little gems romaine, house-made dressing, croutons, & Parmesan cheese

Classic Wedge

$12.95

Iceberg lettuce, chopped tomatoes, bacon, red onion, chives, blue cheese dressing & crumble

Cup Chowder New England

$6.95

Cup Lobster Bisque

$9.95

Garden Salad

$9.95+

Grilled Mahi Mahi Salad

$19.95

Mesquite grilled mahi mahi served over Napa cabbage, bok choy, pickled ginger, orange, crispy wonton, & sesame-ginger soy dressing

Kale Salad

$14.95

Kale, carrots, cucumber, pickled shallots, goat cheese, orange, & oregano vinaigrette

Steak and Arugula Salad

$22.95

Peppered steak, arugula, red onion, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, & balsamic vinaigrette

Sides

Asparagus

$5.50

Avocado

$5.95

Baby Bok Choy

$5.50

Black Truffle Mash

$6.95

Broccolini

$5.50

Corn Pasilla Hash

$5.95

Creamy Risotto

$5.95

Garlic Bread

$4.50

Grilled Jalapeno

$2.50

Lobster Crab Risotto

$8.95

Lobster Mashed Potatoes

$8.95

Lobster Tail

$34.95

Market Vegetables

$5.50

Old Bay Fries

$6.50

Plain Salted Fries

$6.50

Potato Cake

$5.95

Roasted Fingerling Potatoes

$5.95

Sauteed Spinach

$5.95

Scallion Mashed Potatoes

$5.50

Scallion Mushroom Sticky Rice

$8.95

Scalloped Potatoes

$6.95

Side Ahi Steak

$14.95

Side Angus Beef Patty

$10.95

Side Beets

$5.50

Side Canadian Bacon

$5.95

Side Cold Lobster

$18.95

Side Crab Cake

$8.95

Side Cured Salmon

$12.95

Side Dungeness Crab

$14.95

Side Filet Mignon

$18.95

Side Fruit

$5.95

Side Grilled Chicken

$6.95

Side Grilled Prawns

$17.00

Side Grilled Salmon

$12.95

Side Guacamole

$2.50

Side Halibut

$15.00

Side Hot Lobster

$18.95

Side Kid's Patty

$10.95

Side Linguini

$5.00

Side Mahi Mahi

$11.95

Side Maine Lobster

$69.99

Side NY Steak

$16.95

Side Penne Pasta

$5.00

Side Pork Belly

$6.95

Side Scallops

$11.95

Side Seabass

$15.00

Side Sesame Seared Ahi

$12.95

Side Shrimp Skewer

$11.95

Side Sirloin Steak

$12.95

Side Smoked Salmon

$12.95

Side Tofu

$10.95

Side Tuna Salad

$5.00

Side Veggie Patty

$9.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Tempura Vegetables

$6.95

Kid's Dinner

K- Cheeseburger

$11.95

K- Chicken Tenders

$11.95

K- Corn Dog

$11.95

K- Grilled Cheese

$11.95

K- Grilled Chicken

$11.95

K- Grilled Fish

$11.95

K- Hot Dog

$11.95

K- Pasta

$11.95

K-Fish & Chips

$11.95

Beverage / Alcohol

Bottled Beer

Coors Light

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Heady Topper

$12.00

JuneShine Ocean Squeeze

$9.00

JuneShine Ocean Squeeze

$9.00

Modelito

$3.00

Negra Modelo Bottle

$8.00

Non Alcoholic Beer

$5.95

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer

$8.00

Guiness

$8.00

Cocktails

Black Manhattan

$13.00

Blood Orange Margarita

$13.00

Pueblo Viejo Silver Tequila, Blood Orange, lime, and Triple Sec

Bloody Maria

$10.95

Bloody Mary

$10.95

Boathouse Mule

$13.00

Hendry's Vodka "GF", house-made ginger syrup, lime, Bundaberg Ginger Beer, and bitters

Boathouse Old Fashioned

$13.00

Boathouse Punch

$13.00

Dark Rum, house-made creme de coconut, lime, orange, pineapple, and nutmeg

Cannonball

$13.00

Dropkick

$13.00

Hendry's "GF" Vodka, jalapeño, watermelon, lemon, sugar, soda served up with a sugar & cayenne rim

French 75

$13.00

Greyhound

$13.00

Hemingway Daquiri

$13.00

Honeycomb Mojito

$13.00

Blind Burro Rum, house-made honey syrup, lime, mint, and soda

Margarita

$10.95

Irish Coffee

$13.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Lovejoy

$13.00

Malibu Rum, blackberries, pineapple, orange, lime, Gosling's Dark Float served in a pint glass

Mai Tai

$11.95

Malibu Rum, blackberries, pineapple, orange, lime, Gosling's Dark Float served in a pint glass

Michelada

$12.00

Negra Modelo, clam juice, tomato, lime, tajin, Valentina and Worcestershire. Rimmed with our own tajin and smoked sea salt

Mimosa

$9.95

Mojito

$10.95

Blind Burro Rum, house-made honey syrup, lime, mint, and soda

Negroni

$13.00

Paloma Valentina

$13.00

Pueblo Viejo Silver Tequila, grapefruit, lime, Angostura Bitters, egg white, and agave

Pancake Breakfast Shot

$9.95

Rye-Chata

$14.00

Sazerac

$13.00

Cleo Gin, Campari, Gran Classico, and Cocchi Vermouth di Torino. Served up or on rocks. Orange twist

Shot & A Beer

$11.00

Mini beer with a shot of House Fernet Mini Beer with a shot of Evan Williams Single Barrel Mini Beer with a shot of Pueblo Viejo Silver

Signature Bloody Mary

$15.00

Step in the Right Direction

$13.00

Hendry's Vodka "GF", mint, orange, lemonade, lime, sugar, and soda

Strawberry Jalapeño Shrub

$13.00

Hendry's Vodka "GF", house-made strawberry jalapeño shrub, lemon, and soda

Vermont's Finest

$18.00

Draught Beer

Beer Taste

Enegren x Firestone Pilsner (Copy)

$9.00

Made West Pale Ale

$9.00

Modelo Negra

$8.00

Russian River Pliny

$12.00

SB Blonde

$9.00

Stone Buenaveza

$8.00

Ventura Coast Artic Haze

$10.00

Espresso Drinks

Americano

$3.95

Cappucino

$4.95

Chocolate Martini

$13.00

Decaf Americano

$3.95

Decaf Macchiato

$4.95

Decaff Cappucino

$4.95

Decaff Latte

$4.95

Double Decaf Espresso

$4.50

Double Espresso

$4.50

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Keoke Coffee

$13.00

Latte

$4.95

Loaded Latte

$13.00

Macchiato

$4.95

Mocha

$5.95

Single Decaf Espresso

$3.50

Single Espresso

$3.50

Spanish Coffee

$13.00

Liquor

Vodka Well

$8.00

Absolut

$10.00

Absolut Citron

$10.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Chopin

$12.00

Cutler's

$10.00

GF Hendry's

$10.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Cazadores Repo

$14.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$30.00

DeLeón

$10.00

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Don Julio 70

$17.00

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00

Don Julio Repo

$12.00

Don Julio Rosado

$30.00

Don Julio Silver

$10.00

Herradura Repo

$10.00

Hornitos Repo

$10.00

Lalo

$12.00

Nosotros Blanco

$12.00

Nosotros Reposado

$14.00

Patron Repo

$14.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Siete Leguas Blanco

$10.00

Siete Leguas Reposado

$12.00

Well Tequila

$8.00

*Pappy Van Winkle 10 Yr

$40.00

Angels Envy

$10.00

Blanton's Single Barrel

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$10.00

Crown

$10.00

E.H. Taylor Barrel Proof

$30.00

E.H. Taylor Single Barrel

$25.00

Eagle Rare

$10.00

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof

$15.00

Elmer T Lee Sour Mash

$20.00

Evan Williams Single Barrel

$10.00

George T. Stagg Jr Barrel Proof

$18.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Michter's American Whiskey

$12.00

Michter's Bourbon

$12.00

Michter's Sour Mash

$12.00

Old Forester 1870

$16.00

Old Forester 1897

$16.00

Old Forester 1910

$16.00

Old Forester 1920

$16.00

Orphan Barrel "Barterhouse" 20 Yr

$55.00

Orphan Barrel "Entrapment" 25 Yr

$60.00

Orphan Barrel "Forged Oak" 15 Yr

$50.00

Orphan Barrel "Rhetoric" 23 Yr

$65.00

Pappy Van Winkle 12 Yr

$55.00

Stagecoach

$10.00

W.L. Weller 12 Yr

$20.00

Well Whiskey

$8.00

Weller Barrel Proof

$25.00

Weller Single Barrel

$30.00

Weller Special Reserve

$12.00

Willett Pot Still Reserve

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Jameson

$10.00

Tullamore Dew

$10.00

Bushmills

$10.00

*Nikka Taketsuru Pure Malt

$16.00

*Suntory the Hakushu

$30.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$10.00

Sazerac Rye

$10.00

Black Market Rye

$12.00

High West Rendezvous Rye

$16.00

Michter's Straight Rye

$12.00

E.H. Taylor Reserve Rye

$25.00

WhistlePig 10 Yr Rye

$25.00

WhistlePig 12 Yr Madeira Cask

$35.00

Whistlepig Boss Hog III

$85.00

WhistlePig Boss Hog IV

$95.00

WhistlePig Boss Hog V

$125.00

Well Gin

$7.00

Beefeater

$10.00

Bombay

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Cleo

$10.00

Commerce

$12.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Well Rum

$8.00

Blind Burro

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Cruzan

$10.00

Goslings Black Seal

$10.00

Malibu

$10.00

Plantation Dark Rum

$10.00

Smith and Cross

$12.00

Del Maguey "Ibérico"

$85.00

Del Maguey "Pechuga"

$65.00

Del Maguey "San Luis Del Rio"

$35.00

Del Maguey "Tobala"

$45.00

Del Maguey Minero

$25.00

Del Maguey Vida Mezcal

$12.00

Mezcal Union El Viejo

$12.00

Amaro Averna

$10.00

Amaro Ciao Caro

$10.00

Amaro Montenegro

$10.00

Amaro Nonino

$10.00

Aperol

$10.00

Baileys

$8.00

Campari

$10.00

Cutler's Cold Brew

$10.00

Cynar

$10.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Fernet Francisco

$12.00

Fernet Francisco Cask

$12.00

Fernet Manzanilla

$12.00

Fernet Meletti

$15.00

Fernet R. Jelinek

$10.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Letherbee Fernet

$15.00

Luxardo Amaretto

$10.00

Margerum Amaro

$12.00

Ramazzotti

$12.00

Sambuca

$10.00

Throwback Fernet

$10.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$10.00

Zuca Rabarbaro Amaro

$10.00

Courvoisier V.S

$12.00

Hennessy V.S

$10.00

Louis XIII

$90.00

Per half ounce

Remy Martin VSOP

$12.00

Dewar's

$10.00Out of stock

Johnnie Walker Red

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Monkey Shoulder

$10.00

Nikka Pure Malt

$16.00

Talisker 10 Yr

$15.00

Glenfiddich 12 Yr

$10.00

Glenlivet 12 Yr

$10.00

Macallan 12 Yr

$10.00

Macallan 18 Yr

$45.00

Graham's Ruby Port

$8.00

Dolce Late Harvest

$18.00

Graham's 10 yr

$10.00

Graham's 20 yr

$25.00

Mocktails

Virgin Bloody

$6.00

Virgin Boathouse Punch

$8.00

Virgin Daiquiri

$8.00

Virgin Margarita

$8.00

Virgin Mojito

$8.00

Virgin Mule

$8.00

Virgin Signature Bloody

$8.00

Virgin Step in the Right Direction

$8.00

Virgin Strawberry Jalapeno Shrub

$8.00

N/A Bevs

Acqua Panna

$5.95

Agua Fresca

$6.00

Apple Juice

$4.50

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Chocolate Milk

$4.50

Coffee

$4.50

Coke

$4.50

Cranberry Juice

$4.50

Diet Coke

$4.50

Dr. Pepper

$4.50

Ginger Ale

$4.50

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Grapefruit Juice

$4.95

Hot Chocolate

$2.95

Hot Tea

$4.50

Iced Tea

$4.50

Kid Juice

$4.95

Lemonade

$4.50

Milk

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.95

Orange Juice Large

$6.95

Pellegrino

$5.95

Pineapple Juice

$4.50

Pomegranate Juice

$6.00

Root Beer

$4.50

Roy Rogers

$4.50

Shirley Temple

$4.50

Soda Water

Sprite

$4.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.95

Tomato Juice

$4.50

Tonic Water

$4.50

Seasonal

Maple Old Fashioned

$14.00

Buffalo Trace, 100% pure maple syrup, and Angostura Bitters

Rye - Chata

$14.00

Rittenhouse Rye, house-made rice, & almond milk horchata, and cinnamon

Smokey Fresa

$14.00

Vida Mezcal, fresh strawberries, fresh squeezed lime juice, agave, and club soda

Wine

Corkage Fee $

$25.00

Wine Taster

House Pinot Grigio BTL

$32.00

Alban, Viognier BTL

$51.00

Bottle

Animus, Vinho Verde BTL

$25.00

Bottle

Navarro Gewurztraminer BTL

$48.00

Bottle

SeaGlass, Pinot Grigio BTL

$44.00

Sevtap Riesling BTL

$44.00

Wine Taster

Oyster Bay BTL

$32.00

Stolpman Sauvignon BTL

$44.00

Gainey Sauv Blanc BTL

$46.00

Bottle

Star Lane Sauv BTL

$49.00

Bottle

Whitehaven Sauv BTL

$49.00

Bottle

Cakebread Sauv BTL

$52.00

Bottle

Brander "Au Natural" BTL

$66.00

Bottle

House Chard BTL

$28.00

Brewer-Clifton "Gnesa", Sta Rita Hills

$110.00

Bottle

Cakebread Chard BTL

$70.00

Bottle

Clos Du Val Chard BTL

$60.00

Far Niente, Napa Valley

$100.00

Bottle

Flowers, Sonoma

$65.00

Bottle

Lincourt "Steel" Sta Rita Hills

$46.00

Bottle

Mail Road MT. Carmel, Chard BTL

$140.00

Bottle

Melville Chard, BTL

$58.00

Rombauer Chard BTL, Napa Valley

$60.00

Bottle

Rusack Chard BTL

$48.00

Sonoma Cutrer BTL

$56.00

Tolosa No Oak BTL

$40.00

Bottle

Margerum, Rose BTL

$52.00

Whispering Angel 375ml BTL

$24.00

Dragonette Rose BTL

$42.00

Kaena Grenache BTL

$44.00

Whispering Angel BTL

$47.00

Wine Taster

House Pinot BTL

$32.00

Au Bon Climont, Santa Barbara. BTL

$52.00

Melville Pinot, BTL

$44.00

Dreamcote, BTL

$60.00

Foxen Pinot BTL

$60.00

Cakebread Pinot, BTL

$75.00

Foxen, "Block 8" Pinot BTL

$120.00

Liquid Farm "Radin Vineyard" Pinot BTL

$165.00

Mail Road MT. CARMEL Pinot BTL

$140.00

Melville Pinot "Sandys Rock" BTL

$150.00

Pahlmeyer Pinot, BTL

$154.00

Seasmoke "Southing" Pinot BTL

$180.00

Talbott, Kali Hart, Monterey BTL

$44.00

Babcock "Oceans Ghost" BTL

$110.00

Gainey Merlot BTL

$44.00

Decoy Merlot BTL

$44.00

Benzinger, Merlot BTL

$48.00

Nickel & Nickel "Suscol Ranch" Merlot BTL

$70.00

Emmolo "by Cymus" Merlot BTL

$75.00

Rombauer Merlot. BTL

$85.00

Trefethen, Merlot BTL

$90.00

Plumpjack, Merlot BTL

$100.00

Pahlmeyer, Merlot BTL

$130.00

House Cab BTL

$28.00

Daou, BTL

$56.00