- Boathouse at Hendry's Beach
Boathouse at Hendry's Beach
2981 Cliff Dr
Santa Barbara, CA 93109
Dinner
Starters
Chips, Guac, Salsa
Coconut Shrimp
Mexican white prawns rolled in flaked coconut and lightly fried with sweet chilli lime dipping sauce
Crispy Pork Belly & Sea Scallops
Slow cooked pork belly, sea scallops, frisee, warm potato salad, & Pommery mustard butter
Fried Calamari
Served with fried onions, jalapeño, & chipotle aioli
Fried Cauliflower
Panko crusted cauliflower, sweet chilli sauce, sesame seed, and Shishito peppers
Lobster & Truffle Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi pasta, lobster, black truffle, gruyere cheese, fresh cream, leeks, shallots, & herbed breadcrumbs
Oysters Rockefeller
Our spin on the classic - bacon, Parmesan, Pernod, served with citrus hollandaise
Pan Roasted Crab Cakes
Snow & rock crab cakes, chipotle hollandaise & house- made coleslaw
Plain Mac & Cheese
Portobello Risotto
Creamy risotto, portobello mushroom, diced carrots, asparagus, green beans, & a balsamic reduction
Sesame Seared Tuna
Island slaw, wonton crisps, sesame-soy ginger dressing & wasabi aioli
Steamed Black Mussels
Crispy pancetta cooked in our spicy cioppino broth with mesquite grilled garlic bread & old bay aioli
Steamed Manila Clams
White wine, fresh garlic, parsley, tarragon, butter, & mesquite grilled garlic bread
Chowder Fries
Old bay fries topped with our new England chowder & chopped bacon
Popcorn Shrimp
Raw Bar
1 Crab Claw
3 Local Stone Crab Claws
Served over ice with cocktail sauce & house-made mustard sauce
6 Local Stone Crab Claws
Served over ice with cocktail sauce & house-made mustard sauce
Ahi Poke
Sushi grade tuna, avocado, Ponzu, toasted sesame seeds, scallions, seaweed salad & a sriracha aioli. Choice of wonton chips or lettuce cups
Baked Clams
6 littleneck clams, panko bread crumbs, clarified butter, garlic, parsley, & Parmesan cheese
Ceviches
Local rockfish- citrus, cucumber, Pico de Gallo, avocado, cilantro, cabbage, lime creme. Shrimp-citrus, jalapeño, cilantro, cabbage, lime creme served with tortilla chips and lettuce cups
Clams on the 1/2 Shell
Half dozen fresh shucked littleneck clams
Cocktail Dungeness
Cabbage, green onion, avocado, and cocktail sauce
Cocktails Shrimp
7 prawns, cabbage, .green onion, and cocktail sauce
Grand Seafood Platters
Combination of our raw bar selection - ask your server!
Hamachi
Jalapeño, radish, micro greens, soy, chilli Amarillo, and citrus
Oyster Shot
Shucked oyster and our house-made Michelada
Oysters
Ask for daily selection
Santa Barbara Uni
5 pieces local sea urchin, scallop crudo, & Blood Orange
Santa Barbara Uni Shooter
Ponzu, Tabasco, quail egg, & chives
Mains
"Beyond Meat" Veggie Burger
Boathouse Seafood Pasta
Scallops, shrimp, fresh fish, penne pasta with spicy marinara cream sauce, fresh basil, & mesquite grilled garlic bread
Bone-In Ribeye
16 oz split bone-in ribeye, scalloped potato, asparagus, spinach, & Peppercorn Brandy sauce
Cioppino
Boathouse specialty, spicy tomato broth, mussels, clams, fresh fish, shrimp, scallops, stone crab claw, & mesquite grilled garlic bread
Clam Linguini
Fresh manila clams, garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, shallot, white wine, basil, cream & mesquite grilled garlic bread
Filet Mignon
7 oz filet with scallion, mash potatoes, market vegetables & red wine shallot reduction
Fish & Chips
Beer battered and panko crusted Atlantic cod fried golden brown, served with old bay fries & coleslaw
Grilled Ahi Entree
Grilled Mahi Mahi
Sticky rice, market vegetables, coconut curry sauce, & pineapple salsa
Grilled Scottish Salmon
Lobster mashed potatoes, leaf spinach, green beans & white wine butter sauce
Half-Pound Angus Burger
Top sirloin and brisket, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion on a brioche bun, served with old bay fries
Lobster Pasta
Local Petrale Sole
Herb & garlic roasted fingerling potatoes, market vegetables & lemon-caper butter sauce
Macadamia Crusted Halibut
Baby bok choy, potato pancake, pineapple butter sauce
Maine Lobster
NY Steak Frites
14 oz New York steak, leaf spinach, old bay fries, and Brandy Peppercorn sauce
Pan Roasted Chicken
Grilled corn, pasilla chillis, baby carrots, leaf spinach, queso fresco, Parmesan cheese, cilantro, & mustard Marsala sauce
Pan Seared Scallops
Lobster and crab risotto, broccolini & spicy tomato basil broth
Shack Burger
Spice Rubbed Grilled Pacific Sea Bass
Black truffle mashed potatoes, leaf spinach, grilled asparagus & lemon-saffron butter sauce
Spice Rubbed Grilled Tofu
Sticky rice, market vegetables, coconut curry sauce, & pineapple salsa
Surf & Turf Special
Chicken Pasta
Lobster Roll
Maine lobster, chopped celery, onion, capers, chives, drawn butter, mayo, salt and pepper tossed together on a brioche roll served with old bay fries
Veggie Pasta
Soups and Salads
Apple Walnut Salad
Butter lettuce, blue cheese crumbles, dried cranberries, green apples, candied walnuts, & champagne vinaigrette
Arugula and Beets
Arugula, pickled beets, goat cheese, marcona almonds, & balsamic vinaigrette
Bowl Chowder New England
Bowl Lobster Bisque
Caesar Salad
Little gems romaine, house-made dressing, croutons, & Parmesan cheese
Classic Wedge
Iceberg lettuce, chopped tomatoes, bacon, red onion, chives, blue cheese dressing & crumble
Cup Chowder New England
Cup Lobster Bisque
Garden Salad
Grilled Mahi Mahi Salad
Mesquite grilled mahi mahi served over Napa cabbage, bok choy, pickled ginger, orange, crispy wonton, & sesame-ginger soy dressing
Kale Salad
Kale, carrots, cucumber, pickled shallots, goat cheese, orange, & oregano vinaigrette
Steak and Arugula Salad
Peppered steak, arugula, red onion, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, & balsamic vinaigrette
Sides
Asparagus
Avocado
Baby Bok Choy
Black Truffle Mash
Broccolini
Corn Pasilla Hash
Creamy Risotto
Garlic Bread
Grilled Jalapeno
Lobster Crab Risotto
Lobster Mashed Potatoes
Lobster Tail
Market Vegetables
Old Bay Fries
Plain Salted Fries
Potato Cake
Roasted Fingerling Potatoes
Sauteed Spinach
Scallion Mashed Potatoes
Scallion Mushroom Sticky Rice
Scalloped Potatoes
Side Ahi Steak
Side Angus Beef Patty
Side Beets
Side Canadian Bacon
Side Cold Lobster
Side Crab Cake
Side Cured Salmon
Side Dungeness Crab
Side Filet Mignon
Side Fruit
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Grilled Prawns
Side Grilled Salmon
Side Guacamole
Side Halibut
Side Hot Lobster
Side Kid's Patty
Side Linguini
Side Mahi Mahi
Side Maine Lobster
Side NY Steak
Side Penne Pasta
Side Pork Belly
Side Scallops
Side Seabass
Side Sesame Seared Ahi
Side Shrimp Skewer
Side Sirloin Steak
Side Smoked Salmon
Side Tofu
Side Tuna Salad
Side Veggie Patty
Sweet Potato Fries
Tempura Vegetables
Kid's Dinner
Beverage / Alcohol
Bottled Beer
Cocktails
Black Manhattan
Blood Orange Margarita
Pueblo Viejo Silver Tequila, Blood Orange, lime, and Triple Sec
Bloody Maria
Bloody Mary
Boathouse Mule
Hendry's Vodka "GF", house-made ginger syrup, lime, Bundaberg Ginger Beer, and bitters
Boathouse Old Fashioned
Boathouse Punch
Dark Rum, house-made creme de coconut, lime, orange, pineapple, and nutmeg
Cannonball
Dropkick
Hendry's "GF" Vodka, jalapeño, watermelon, lemon, sugar, soda served up with a sugar & cayenne rim
French 75
Greyhound
Hemingway Daquiri
Honeycomb Mojito
Blind Burro Rum, house-made honey syrup, lime, mint, and soda
Margarita
Irish Coffee
Long Island Iced Tea
Lovejoy
Malibu Rum, blackberries, pineapple, orange, lime, Gosling's Dark Float served in a pint glass
Mai Tai
Malibu Rum, blackberries, pineapple, orange, lime, Gosling's Dark Float served in a pint glass
Michelada
Negra Modelo, clam juice, tomato, lime, tajin, Valentina and Worcestershire. Rimmed with our own tajin and smoked sea salt
Mimosa
Mojito
Blind Burro Rum, house-made honey syrup, lime, mint, and soda
Negroni
Paloma Valentina
Pueblo Viejo Silver Tequila, grapefruit, lime, Angostura Bitters, egg white, and agave
Pancake Breakfast Shot
Rye-Chata
Sazerac
Cleo Gin, Campari, Gran Classico, and Cocchi Vermouth di Torino. Served up or on rocks. Orange twist
Shot & A Beer
Mini beer with a shot of House Fernet Mini Beer with a shot of Evan Williams Single Barrel Mini Beer with a shot of Pueblo Viejo Silver
Signature Bloody Mary
Step in the Right Direction
Hendry's Vodka "GF", mint, orange, lemonade, lime, sugar, and soda
Strawberry Jalapeño Shrub
Hendry's Vodka "GF", house-made strawberry jalapeño shrub, lemon, and soda
Vermont's Finest
Draught Beer
Espresso Drinks
Americano
Cappucino
Chocolate Martini
Decaf Americano
Decaf Macchiato
Decaff Cappucino
Decaff Latte
Double Decaf Espresso
Double Espresso
Espresso Martini
Keoke Coffee
Latte
Loaded Latte
Macchiato
Mocha
Single Decaf Espresso
Single Espresso
Spanish Coffee
Liquor
Vodka Well
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Belvedere
Chopin
Cutler's
GF Hendry's
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Reposado
Cazadores Repo
Clase Azul Reposado
DeLeón
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio 70
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Repo
Don Julio Rosado
Don Julio Silver
Herradura Repo
Hornitos Repo
Lalo
Nosotros Blanco
Nosotros Reposado
Patron Repo
Patron Silver
Siete Leguas Blanco
Siete Leguas Reposado
Well Tequila
*Pappy Van Winkle 10 Yr
Angels Envy
Blanton's Single Barrel
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit Bourbon
Crown
E.H. Taylor Barrel Proof
E.H. Taylor Single Barrel
Eagle Rare
Elijah Craig Barrel Proof
Elmer T Lee Sour Mash
Evan Williams Single Barrel
George T. Stagg Jr Barrel Proof
Jack Daniels
Michter's American Whiskey
Michter's Bourbon
Michter's Sour Mash
Old Forester 1870
Old Forester 1897
Old Forester 1910
Old Forester 1920
Orphan Barrel "Barterhouse" 20 Yr
Orphan Barrel "Entrapment" 25 Yr
Orphan Barrel "Forged Oak" 15 Yr
Orphan Barrel "Rhetoric" 23 Yr
Pappy Van Winkle 12 Yr
Stagecoach
W.L. Weller 12 Yr
Well Whiskey
Weller Barrel Proof
Weller Single Barrel
Weller Special Reserve
Willett Pot Still Reserve
Woodford Reserve
Jameson
Tullamore Dew
Bushmills
*Nikka Taketsuru Pure Malt
*Suntory the Hakushu
Bulleit Rye
Rittenhouse Rye
Sazerac Rye
Black Market Rye
High West Rendezvous Rye
Michter's Straight Rye
E.H. Taylor Reserve Rye
WhistlePig 10 Yr Rye
WhistlePig 12 Yr Madeira Cask
Whistlepig Boss Hog III
WhistlePig Boss Hog IV
WhistlePig Boss Hog V
Well Gin
Beefeater
Bombay
Bombay Sapphire
Cleo
Commerce
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Well Rum
Blind Burro
Captain Morgan
Cruzan
Goslings Black Seal
Malibu
Plantation Dark Rum
Smith and Cross
Del Maguey "Ibérico"
Del Maguey "Pechuga"
Del Maguey "San Luis Del Rio"
Del Maguey "Tobala"
Del Maguey Minero
Del Maguey Vida Mezcal
Mezcal Union El Viejo
Amaro Averna
Amaro Ciao Caro
Amaro Montenegro
Amaro Nonino
Aperol
Baileys
Campari
Cutler's Cold Brew
Cynar
Fernet Branca
Fernet Francisco
Fernet Francisco Cask
Fernet Manzanilla
Fernet Meletti
Fernet R. Jelinek
Frangelico
Kahlua
Letherbee Fernet
Luxardo Amaretto
Margerum Amaro
Ramazzotti
Sambuca
Throwback Fernet
Yellow Chartreuse
Zuca Rabarbaro Amaro
Courvoisier V.S
Hennessy V.S
Louis XIII
Per half ounce
Remy Martin VSOP
Dewar's
Johnnie Walker Red
Johnnie Walker Black
Monkey Shoulder
Nikka Pure Malt
Talisker 10 Yr
Glenfiddich 12 Yr
Glenlivet 12 Yr
Macallan 12 Yr
Macallan 18 Yr
Graham's Ruby Port
Dolce Late Harvest
Graham's 10 yr
Graham's 20 yr
Mocktails
N/A Bevs
Acqua Panna
Agua Fresca
Apple Juice
Arnold Palmer
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Grapefruit Juice
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Kid Juice
Lemonade
Milk
Orange Juice
Orange Juice Large
Pellegrino
Pineapple Juice
Pomegranate Juice
Root Beer
Roy Rogers
Shirley Temple
Soda Water
Sprite
Strawberry Lemonade
Tomato Juice
Tonic Water
Seasonal
Wine
Corkage Fee $
Wine Taster
House Pinot Grigio BTL
Alban, Viognier BTL
Bottle
Animus, Vinho Verde BTL
Bottle
Navarro Gewurztraminer BTL
Bottle
SeaGlass, Pinot Grigio BTL
Sevtap Riesling BTL
Wine Taster
Oyster Bay BTL
Stolpman Sauvignon BTL
Gainey Sauv Blanc BTL
Bottle
Star Lane Sauv BTL
Bottle
Whitehaven Sauv BTL
Bottle
Cakebread Sauv BTL
Bottle
Brander "Au Natural" BTL
Bottle
House Chard BTL
Brewer-Clifton "Gnesa", Sta Rita Hills
Bottle
Cakebread Chard BTL
Bottle
Clos Du Val Chard BTL
Far Niente, Napa Valley
Bottle
Flowers, Sonoma
Bottle
Lincourt "Steel" Sta Rita Hills
Bottle
Mail Road MT. Carmel, Chard BTL
Bottle
Melville Chard, BTL
Rombauer Chard BTL, Napa Valley
Bottle
Rusack Chard BTL
Sonoma Cutrer BTL
Tolosa No Oak BTL
Bottle