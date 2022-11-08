Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Boathouse Bistro - Hingham

review star

No reviews yet

19 Shipyard Drive

Hingham, MA 02043

Classic Cheese Pizza
Margheritta Pizza
House B&B

STARTERS

Roasted Beets w/ Gorgonzola

$13.00

House Baked Wings

$16.00

Shrimp Scampi

$15.00

Cappresse

$15.00

B&B Antipasto for 2

$18.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

House B&B

$12.00

Wedge Blue

$13.00

Mussels

$14.00

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Calamari

$14.00

Salmon eggroll

$14.00

BISTRO BITES

$14.00

Eggplant Rollo

$14.00

STUFFED PEPPER

$16.00

SIDE CAESAR

$6.00

SIDE SALAD

$6.00

SIDE MEATBALLS

$10.00

SOUP

$6.00

Mediterranean App

$18.00

APPLE ARUGULA

$14.00

BRUSCHETTA

$14.00

PIZZA

Classic Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Margheritta Pizza

$16.00

Drunken Mushroom

$18.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.00

Prosciutto Pizza

$18.00

Veggie Pizza

$16.00

CHICKEN PANCETTA PIZZA

$18.00

SPICY SAUSAGE PIZZA

$18.00

Balsamic Pear PIZZA

$18.00

2 PIZZA WING SPEC

$26.00Out of stock

SHORT RIB PIZZA

$20.00

BBQ CHIX

$18.00

TENDERLOIN PIZZA

$20.00

BURGER PIZZA

$18.00

KIDS CRAFT $10 PIZZA KIT

$10.00Out of stock

Game Day Pizza /wing special

$30.00

ENTREES

Chicken Parm

$25.00

PORK CHOP

$30.00

Eggplant Parm

$23.00

Salmon

$28.00

Tenderloin

$36.00

Scampi primavera

$26.00

SEAFOOD PESCATORE

$34.00

Baked Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Cod

$29.00

RUSTIC SAUSAGE

$25.00

SIDE FRIES

$5.00

BUTTERNUT SQUASH RAVIOLI

$26.00

CHEF BRAISE OF THE DAY

$30.00

SPAGHT MEATBALLS DINNER

$22.00

BOLOGNESSE

$26.00

SHORT RIBS

$29.00

VEAL PARM

$27.00

FAMILY MEAL $50

$50.00

PORK TENDERLOIN FAMILY MEAL

$45.00Out of stock

$25 FOOD PANTRY DONATION

$25.00

$10 FOOD PANTRY DONATION

$10.00

FISH CHIPS

$25.00

LOBSTER ROLL

$22.00Out of stock

SIDE VEG

$7.00

SIDE MASHED

$7.00

LOAF BREAD HUMMAS

$15.00

CORNED BEEF

$21.00

GLUTEN FREE

Gluten Free Pizza

$14.00

Gluten Free Pasta

SPECIALS

SUPER BOWL WINGS/PIZZA

$65.00

FAMILY MEAL $50

$50.00

HOUSE SALAD HALF TRAY

$25.00

CEASAR HALF TRAY

$25.00

Cornbeef Dinner

$23.00

THANKSG 4-6

$150.00

THANKSG 8-10

$280.00

THANKS SHRIMP

$120.00

ROASTED VEGGIES

$45.00

THANKS VEGGIE LASAGNA

$60.00Out of stock

THANKS MEAT LASAGNA

$65.00Out of stock

VALENTINES MEAL FOR 2

$180.00

Pizzagaina

$10.00

GLAZED HAM CHRISTMAS

$45.00

PIZZA WINGS

$26.00

BREAD HUMMAS EASTER

$20.00

STUFFED QUAHOGS

$3.00Out of stock

BRUNCH

PIZZA GAINA EASTER

$10.00Out of stock

BB 2 EGGS SPECIAL

$14.00

SHORT RIB BENEDICT

$18.00

FRITTATAS FETA

$14.00

FRITTATAS GOAT

$14.00

CORNED BEEF HASH

$14.00

NY STRIP

$28.00

STEAK AND EGG PIZZA

$19.00Out of stock

PANCAKES

$7.99

BLUEBERRY PANCAKES

$8.99Out of stock

CHOCOLATE CHIP PANCAKES

$8.99Out of stock

NUTELLA SMORE PANCAKES

$12.00Out of stock

B&B THREE EGG OMELETTE

$8.99Out of stock

SIDE BACON

$5.00

SIDE SAUSAGE

$5.00

SIDE HAM

$5.00

SIDE HOME FRIES

$4.00

SIDE TOAST

$2.50

SIDE ENGLISH

$2.50

BAGEL CREAM CHEESE

$4.00

FRUIT CUP

$5.00

KIDS PANCAKES

$7.50

KIDS BREAKFAST

$7.50

CATERING MENU

H-HOUSE B&B

$25.00

F-HOUSE B&B

$50.00

H-CAESAR

$25.00

F- CAESAR

$50.00

H- BEET SALAD

$25.00

F-BEET SALAD

$50.00

ANTIPASTO

$65.00

H-EGGPLANT ROLLO

$35.00

F-EGGPLANT ROLLO

$70.00

H-WINGS

$45.00

F-WINGS

$90.00

H-MEATBALLS

$45.00

F-MEATBALLS

$90.00

H-MEATBALLS AND SAUSAGE

$45.00

F-MEATBALLS AND SAUSAGE

$90.00

H-SAUSAGE P/O

$40.00

F-SAUSAGE P/O

$80.00

H-ZITTI RED

$25.00

F-ZITTI RED

$50.00

H-CHICKEN PARM

$45.00

F-CHICKEN PARM

$90.00

H-EGGPLANT PARM

$40.00

F-EGGPLANT PARM

$80.00

H-VEAL PARM

$65.00

F-VEAL PARM

$90.00

H-CHICKEN PICCATA

$45.00

F- CHICKEN PICCATA

$90.00

H- CHICKEN MARSALA

$45.00

F-CHICKEN MARSALA

$90.00

H-CHICKEN ZITTI BROC

$40.00

F- CHICKEN ZITTI BROC

$80.00

H- MAC CHEESE

$35.00

F- MAC CHEESE

$70.00

H-BUFF MAC CHEESE

$45.00

F-BUFF MAC CHEESE

$90.00

H-MEAT LASAGNA

$60.00

H-VEG LASAGNA

$55.00

H-SANDWHICH PLATTER

$50.00

Coffee

COFFEE

$2.50

CAPPUCCINO

$3.00

ESPRESSO

$2.75

TEA

$2.50

BEER

BUD

$4.75

BUD LIGHT

$4.75

Modelo

$6.50

MILLER LITE

$4.75

COORS LIGHT

$4.75

SPIKED

$5.75

CORONA

$5.50

MICH ULTRA

$4.75

GUINNESS

$6.75

WIDOW

$6.75

Fiddlehead

$6.50

SAM

$5.50

AMSTEL

$5.50

STELLA

$6.00

PERONI

$5.50

HEINEKEN

$5.50

SMUTTYNOSE

$6.00

ATHLITIC N/A

$5.50

CASTLE IPA

$5.50Out of stock

STOUT #2

$6.75Out of stock

Shakesbeer

$6.50

HOPPY

$6.50

LAGUNITAS

$6.00Out of stock

WHALES TAIL

$6.25

MILK STOUT

$7.00

WIDOWMAKER 4 PACK

$21.00

WIDOWMAKER STOUT 4 PACK

$21.00

HOPPY 4 PACK

$21.00

WHITE BOTTLE

REX CHARD BT

$34.00

ANTERRA BT

$34.00

KATO BT

$38.00

JL FLUME SB BT

$46.00

JL RIVERSTONE

$46.00

CAYMUS CON BT

$50.00

SONOMA-CUTRER

$60.00

REX G MOCATO BT

$34.00

KUNG FU RIESLING BT

$46.00

COTES MAS BT

$46.00

BER WHITE ZIN BT

$34.00

KELLEREI PG BT

$50.00

CAKEBREAD CHARD

$94.00

TRIMBACH

$60.00

HOUSE WHITE 50%

$16.00

J LOHR CHARD 50%

$20.00

SONOMA 50%

$28.00

ROSE 50%

$21.00

CAKEBREAD 50%

$44.00

RED BOTTLE

QUATTRO MONTEPULCIANO

$42.00

HAHN MERLOT B

$32.00

KAIKEN MALBEC

$38.00

CASTLE ROCK P.N.

$32.00

CYPRESS CAB

$34.00

LUPAIA

$45.00

JL 7 OAKS

$46.00

BTLE BOEN

$54.00

DECOY BOTTLE

$58.00

BELLE GLOS

$88.00

CASTELLANI CCR

$52.00

BTL PENFOLDS

$70.00

PRISONER

$70.00

EN ROUTE P.N.

$70.00

DUCKHORN MERLOT

$75.00

BTL ROJO

$50.00

Btle Quilt

$58.00

QUATRO 50%

$19.00

SUPER TUSCAN 50%

$23.00

BOEN PN 50%

$27.00

CYPRESS CAB 50%

$17.00

JL CAB 50%

$22.00

DECOY 50%

$28.00

QUEST RED BLEND

$58.00

PRISONER 50%

$38.00

MALBEC 50%

$19.00

KIDS

K Spaghetti & Meatballs

$8.50

Pasta w/ Butter and Cheese

$8.50

Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Kids Pizza

$8.50

Kiddy Parm

$8.50

KIDS Mac & Cheese

$8.50

Meatball Sliders

$8.50

FINGERS

$8.50

LUNCH

Capresse Panini

$14.00

B&B BURGER

$16.00

Cutlets Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Panini

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

SPICEY TUNA WRAP

$18.00

Meatball Parm

$13.00

Chicken Parm Sand

$13.00

Meatball sand

$13.00

Sausage P&0

$13.00

Turkey

$13.00

Italian Panini

$14.00

Eggplant Parm Sandwich

$13.00

CUCUMBER WRAP

$12.00

SOUP AND SANDWICH

$10.00

DESSERTS

LAVA CAKE

$9.00

TIRAMISU

$9.00

CHEESECAKE

$7.00Out of stock

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
