Boathouse Cantina Riverside Salida Co.
228 N F Street
Salida, CO 81201
Popular Items
Best Chicken Strips Ever
Hand battered and made to order. Your choice of two dipping sauces: BBQ, honey mustard, monarch, ranch, bleu cheese or buffalo sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness. If y
Lil Mo Fish and Chips
Deep fried, English style beer battered fish and chips. Featuring elevation's Lil Mo porter
Wings
Deep fried wings served by the 1/2 pound or pound. Choice of monarch, buffalo, house BBQ, honey mustard or old bay dry rub. With ranch or bleu cheese dressing
Food
Starters
Chicken Chorizo Soup
Hearty soup with tomatoes and potatoes served with avocado, cilantro and a lime wedge
Chips & Salsa
Tortilla chips and house-made salsa
Fried Brussels Sprouts
Brussels sprouts flash-fried with bacon and cashews, topped with lemon butter
Fried Cheese Curds
From jumping good goat dairy in Buena vista, these cheese curds are hand rolled in panko bread crumbs and served with sweet and spicy jalapeño jelly
Mussels
One pound of prince Edward island mussels with chorizo, tomato, onion and garlic in a spicy green chili sauce, with a side of fries
Jalapeño Poppers
Jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese and wrapped in bacon, then roasted to perfection and served with our zesty pineapple dipping sauce and ranch dressing
Nachos
Nachos served with jalapeños, pico de gallo, black bean and corn salsa, chili con queso, guacamole and sour cream
Peel and Eat Shrimp
Sustainable peel and eat shrimp, coastal style with plenty of old bay, lemons and cocktail sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness. If you have any food allergies, please t
Potstickers
Filled with tender, flavorful pork, garlic, ginger, and green onions. Served with a sweet chili and spicy Asian sauce
Pretzel Bites
Baked soft and warm with our chili con queso dipping sauce! Mmm delicious
Sage's Pork Green Chili
Topped with Monterey jack cheese and served with a flour tortilla
Specialty French Fries
Your choice of truffle fries or green chili cheese fries
Stuffed Mushrooms
Stuffed to the gills with cream cheese and bacon, then tempura fried and served with a side of ranch
Wings
Deep fried wings served by the 1/2 pound or pound. Choice of monarch, buffalo, house BBQ, honey mustard or old bay dry rub. With ranch or bleu cheese dressing
Basket of Fries
Basket of Sweet Fries
Basket of Chip
Burgers
Americana Burger
Topped with melted American cheese, pickles, shredded lettuce, bacon and grilled onions with boathouse secret sauce
Cattleman's Burger
Topped with melted cheddar, bacon and house BBQ sauce
Black & Blue Cajun Burger
Cajun seasonings, seared then topped with bleu cheese crumbles and chipotle mayo
Pub House Burger
Topped with horseradish havarti cheese, sautéed red onions and bacon
Backbone Burger
Topped with bacon, arugula, roasted tomatoes and gorgonzola dijonnaise
Boater Burger
Topped with provolone, avocado, bacon and a green chili strip with mojo sauce
The Griller
Delicious caramelized onions and mushrooms with melted Swiss cheese
Quinoa Burger
House-pressed patty of barley, quinoa, red peppers, green onions, and basil. Served with crispy arugula, cucumber, lettuce, tomato, onion, and vegan Cajun rémoulade
Build Your Own Burger
Tacos
Baja Fish Tacos
Blackened mahi mahi topped with jalapeño slaw, pico de gallo, citrus sour cream, tomatillo salsa and lime. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness. If you have any food allergies,
Ahi Tacos
Wild-caught, sashimi grade ahi tuna, jalapeño slaw, wasabi aioli and Asian sesame sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness. If you have any food allergies, please tell your
Tacos Al Pastor
Authentic pork carnitas with red onions, jalapeño and cilantro. Topped with grilled pineapple
Shrimp Tacos
Cajun seared shrimp topped with jalapeño slaw, pico de gallo, citrus sour cream, tomatillo salsa and lime. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness. If you have any food allergies,
Carne Asada Tacos
Marinated beef grilled and topped with shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, guacamole and pico de gallo. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness. If you have any food allergies, plea
Smoked Chicken Tacos
Pulled chicken topped with shredded lettuce, avocado, swiss cheese, bacon and smokey ranch
Duck Tacos
Tender shredded duck, red onion, mango, cilantro, with house made roasted red pepper coulis
Carnitas Tacos
Authentic pork carnitas loaded with guacamole and pico de gallo
Chipotle Chicken Tacos
Grilled chipotle chicken topped with jalapeño slaw, pico de gallo and tomatillo salsa
Chicken & More
Cantina Club
Choose grilled or fried chicken breast on a toasted sesame seed bun with bacon, sliced avocado, provolone cheese and green chili mayo. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness. If
Best Chicken Strips Ever
Hand battered and made to order. Your choice of two dipping sauces: BBQ, honey mustard, monarch, ranch, bleu cheese or buffalo sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness. If y
Yardbird
Grilled or fried chicken breast, mayo and pickles on a toasted sesame seed bun. Boss it up! Tossed in buffalo sauce and topped with jalapeño slaw, pickles and mayo for an additional charge. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or
Lil Mo Fish and Chips
Deep fried, English style beer battered fish and chips. Featuring elevation's Lil Mo porter
Burritos & More
Carne Asada Burrito
Loaded with tender carne asada, fresh guacamole, and pico de gallo. Lettuce, pico, sour cream, rice and house-made chili beans on the side. Šmothered with your choice of red or green chili. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or
Carnitas Burrito
Loaded with juicy carnitas, fresh guacamole, and pico de gallo. Lettuce, pico, sour cream, rice and house-made chili beans on the side. Šmothered with your choice of red or green chili
Chipotle Chicken Burrito
Loaded with juicy chicken, fresh guacamole, and pico de gallo. Lettuce, pico, sour cream, rice and house-made chili beans on the side. Šmothered with your choice of red or green chili
Boathouse Rellenos
Hand-made rellenos using Monterey jack, cream cheese, diced and roasted green chilies rolled in an egg roll served with sour cream, pico, guacamole and house-made chili beans. Smothered with your choice of red or green chili
Fresh Salads
Steak & Blue Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carne asada, bacon, cotija cheese, shredded carrots, avocado, cucumber slices and bleu cheese dressing. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness. If you
Salmon Salad
Mixed greens topped with a 6 oz Norwegian salmon filet, drizzled with teriyaki, sprinkled green onions, red bell peppers, with black and white sesame seeds, crispy wonton strips and served with a ginger sesame vinaigrette. Consuming raw or undercooked meat
Ahi Salad
Wild caught, sashimi-grade ahi tuna, black and white sesame seeds, mandarin orange slices and almonds on a bed of mixed greens. Served with ginger sesame vinaigrette. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your
Shrimp Salad
Grilled and blackened shrimp on a bed of greens, black bean & corn salsa, green onions, cucumbers, tomato, cotija cheese, wasabi ranch dressing and a fresh lime. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk
Cobb Salad
Avocado, hard-boiled egg, chopped bacon, chicken breast, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and bleu cheese dressing on a bed of greens. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food
Smoked Chicken Salad
Romaine, mixed baby greens, smoked chicken, tomatoes, red onions, cheddar cheese, bacon and smokey BBQ ranch dressing
Veggie Salad
Romaine, mixed baby greens, marinated grilled vegetables, quinoa salad, cashews and toasted coconut with coconut vinaigrette
Side Salad
Sub Salad
Kids Menu
Sides
Side French Fries
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Side Chips
Chili Beans
Salad
Side Truffle Fries
Bowl Queso
Bowl Guac
2 oz. queso
2 oz. Guac
Spicy Slaw
Side Green Chili
Side Red Chili
Tortilla
Side of Rice
Side of Avocado
Side of Pico
Side Jalapeno
Side Sauces
Ranch
Bleu Cheese
Smokey Ranch
Wasabi Ranch
Cayenne Ranch
Champagne Vinaigrette
Coconut Vinaigrette
Ginger Sesame Vinaigrette
Balsamic Vinaigrette
Truffle aioli
Chipotle Mayo
Mojo
BBQ
Monarch
Honey Mustard
Buffalo
Green Chili Mayo
Horseradish
Cocktail Sauce
Tartar
Jalapeno Jelly
Citrus Sour Cream
Sour Cream
Americana sauce
Boathouse Specials
Blackened Trout
Fresh Colorado ruby red trout, topped with slivered almonds, lemon and a citrus-dill compound butter. Served with a baked potato and today's vegetable
Prime Rib
Roasted prime rib served with a baked potato, au jus, horseradish crema and today's vegetable 12 oz
French Dip
Roasted prime rib sliced thin on a baguette roll topped with swiss cheese and onions. Served with au jus
Bar Drinks
BH Cocktails
Buffalo Soldier
Buffalo soldier old forester bourbon, house-made honey lemon simple syrup, and a dash of bitters makes this drink one of a kind
The Southside
The Southside featuring wood's high mountain distillery treeline gin, lemon juice, simple syrup and fresh mint. A truly delicious and refreshing gin cocktail
Red Sangria
Red sangria batched in-house with red wine, brandy, simple syrup, oranges and cinnamon sticks. This is a must try cocktail
Lucky Penny
Named after one of our owners, this drink is just as pretty as it sounds. Elevate vodka, fresh squeezed lemon, St. Germain elderflower liqueur, cranberry juice and house-made simple syrup
Mojito
Traditional mojito montanya rum, house-made limeade, and fresh mint makes for a refreshing cocktail
Old Fashioned
Deerhammer straight bourbon whiskey, house-made simple syrup and a dash of bitters. Served with an amarena cherry and orange zest
Bloody Mary / Maria
Choice of elevate vodka or Juarez silver tequila with our house-made, served with a few extra goodies
Margaritas
Boathouse Margarita
Silver tequila, house-made limeade and triple sec
Skinny Beerita
Silver tequila, house-made limeade, triple sec and a splash of seasonal sour beer
Q-Coin Margarita
Silver tequila, house-made limeade, triple sec and fresh muddled cucumbers. Refreshing
Spicy Margarita
Silver tequila, house-made limeade and triple sec with a spicy twist
Blackberry Margarita
Silver tequila, house-made limeade, triple sec and Leopold brothers blackberry liqueur
Horny Grandma
The name is funny, but this drink means business. Hornitos reposado and grand marnier with our house-made limeade. Yum
Raspberry Margarita
Silver tequila, house-made limeade, triple sec and chambord raspberry liqueur
Mezcalita
A crowd pleaser for mezcal lovers. Mezcal, house-made limeade and our spicy pineapple infusion
Favorite Draft Beer
Penelope Cruiser Hazy IPA
6.50%
Salida Slammer Lite Lager
3.80%
Duke Waverly Pilsner
5.00%
Backcountry Betty American Wheat
5.00%
Whitewater Cowboy Red Ale
5.00%
8 Second Kolsch
5.0% abv
Lil Mo Porter
6.0% abv
First Cast IPA
6.5% abv
Laughing Lab Scottish
5.4% abv
Facedown Brown Ale
5.7% abv
Rotating Draft Beer
Canned Beers
Standard Cocktails
NA Beverages
Beverages
Liquor
Cordials
Tequila
Vodka
Whiskey
Wine
Red Wine Glass
White Wine Glass
Red Wine BTL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Salida Colorado's Most Popular Restaurant. Come visit us on the bank of the Arkansas River - Open daily at 11am Dine on our deck overlooking the river or place an order for pick up. Our extensive menu includes Baja Mexican style food along with our American favorites - amazing appetizers, tacos, burritos and lots of burger options.
228 N F Street, Salida, CO 81201