Boathouse Cantina Riverside Salida Co.

No reviews yet

228 N F Street

Salida, CO 81201

Popular Items

Best Chicken Strips Ever

$14.00

Hand battered and made to order. Your choice of two dipping sauces: BBQ, honey mustard, monarch, ranch, bleu cheese or buffalo sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness. If y

Lil Mo Fish and Chips

$15.00

Deep fried, English style beer battered fish and chips. Featuring elevation's Lil Mo porter

Wings

$12.00

Deep fried wings served by the 1/2 pound or pound. Choice of monarch, buffalo, house BBQ, honey mustard or old bay dry rub. With ranch or bleu cheese dressing

Food

Starters

Chicken Chorizo Soup

$6.00

Hearty soup with tomatoes and potatoes served with avocado, cilantro and a lime wedge

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Tortilla chips and house-made salsa

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

Brussels sprouts flash-fried with bacon and cashews, topped with lemon butter

Fried Cheese Curds

$12.00Out of stock

From jumping good goat dairy in Buena vista, these cheese curds are hand rolled in panko bread crumbs and served with sweet and spicy jalapeño jelly

Mussels

$16.00

One pound of prince Edward island mussels with chorizo, tomato, onion and garlic in a spicy green chili sauce, with a side of fries

Jalapeño Poppers

$12.00

Jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese and wrapped in bacon, then roasted to perfection and served with our zesty pineapple dipping sauce and ranch dressing

Nachos

$10.00

Nachos served with jalapeños, pico de gallo, black bean and corn salsa, chili con queso, guacamole and sour cream

Peel and Eat Shrimp

$15.00

Sustainable peel and eat shrimp, coastal style with plenty of old bay, lemons and cocktail sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness. If you have any food allergies, please t

Potstickers

$10.00

Filled with tender, flavorful pork, garlic, ginger, and green onions. Served with a sweet chili and spicy Asian sauce

Pretzel Bites

$8.00

Baked soft and warm with our chili con queso dipping sauce! Mmm delicious

Sage's Pork Green Chili

$6.00

Topped with Monterey jack cheese and served with a flour tortilla

Specialty French Fries

$8.00

Your choice of truffle fries or green chili cheese fries

Stuffed Mushrooms

$11.00

Stuffed to the gills with cream cheese and bacon, then tempura fried and served with a side of ranch

Wings

$12.00

Deep fried wings served by the 1/2 pound or pound. Choice of monarch, buffalo, house BBQ, honey mustard or old bay dry rub. With ranch or bleu cheese dressing

Basket of Fries

$4.00

Basket of Sweet Fries

$4.00

Basket of Chip

$4.00

Burgers

Americana Burger

$15.00

Topped with melted American cheese, pickles, shredded lettuce, bacon and grilled onions with boathouse secret sauce

Cattleman's Burger

$15.00

Topped with melted cheddar, bacon and house BBQ sauce

Black & Blue Cajun Burger

$15.00

Cajun seasonings, seared then topped with bleu cheese crumbles and chipotle mayo

Pub House Burger

$15.00

Topped with horseradish havarti cheese, sautéed red onions and bacon

Backbone Burger

$15.00

Topped with bacon, arugula, roasted tomatoes and gorgonzola dijonnaise

Boater Burger

$15.00

Topped with provolone, avocado, bacon and a green chili strip with mojo sauce

The Griller

$15.00

Delicious caramelized onions and mushrooms with melted Swiss cheese

Quinoa Burger

$16.00

House-pressed patty of barley, quinoa, red peppers, green onions, and basil. Served with crispy arugula, cucumber, lettuce, tomato, onion, and vegan Cajun rémoulade

Build Your Own Burger

$15.00

Tacos

Baja Fish Tacos

$15.00

Blackened mahi mahi topped with jalapeño slaw, pico de gallo, citrus sour cream, tomatillo salsa and lime. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness. If you have any food allergies,

Ahi Tacos

$15.00

Wild-caught, sashimi grade ahi tuna, jalapeño slaw, wasabi aioli and Asian sesame sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness. If you have any food allergies, please tell your

Tacos Al Pastor

$15.00

Authentic pork carnitas with red onions, jalapeño and cilantro. Topped with grilled pineapple

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Cajun seared shrimp topped with jalapeño slaw, pico de gallo, citrus sour cream, tomatillo salsa and lime. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness. If you have any food allergies,

Carne Asada Tacos

$15.00

Marinated beef grilled and topped with shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, guacamole and pico de gallo. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness. If you have any food allergies, plea

Smoked Chicken Tacos

$15.00

Pulled chicken topped with shredded lettuce, avocado, swiss cheese, bacon and smokey ranch

Duck Tacos

$15.00

Tender shredded duck, red onion, mango, cilantro, with house made roasted red pepper coulis

Carnitas Tacos

$15.00

Authentic pork carnitas loaded with guacamole and pico de gallo

Chipotle Chicken Tacos

$15.00

Grilled chipotle chicken topped with jalapeño slaw, pico de gallo and tomatillo salsa

Chicken & More

Cantina Club

$15.00

Choose grilled or fried chicken breast on a toasted sesame seed bun with bacon, sliced avocado, provolone cheese and green chili mayo. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness. If

Best Chicken Strips Ever

$14.00

Hand battered and made to order. Your choice of two dipping sauces: BBQ, honey mustard, monarch, ranch, bleu cheese or buffalo sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness. If y

Yardbird

$14.00

Grilled or fried chicken breast, mayo and pickles on a toasted sesame seed bun. Boss it up! Tossed in buffalo sauce and topped with jalapeño slaw, pickles and mayo for an additional charge. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or

Lil Mo Fish and Chips

$15.00

Deep fried, English style beer battered fish and chips. Featuring elevation's Lil Mo porter

Burritos & More

Carne Asada Burrito

$15.00

Loaded with tender carne asada, fresh guacamole, and pico de gallo. Lettuce, pico, sour cream, rice and house-made chili beans on the side. Šmothered with your choice of red or green chili. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or

Carnitas Burrito

$15.00

Loaded with juicy carnitas, fresh guacamole, and pico de gallo. Lettuce, pico, sour cream, rice and house-made chili beans on the side. Šmothered with your choice of red or green chili

Chipotle Chicken Burrito

$15.00

Loaded with juicy chicken, fresh guacamole, and pico de gallo. Lettuce, pico, sour cream, rice and house-made chili beans on the side. Šmothered with your choice of red or green chili

Boathouse Rellenos

$15.00

Hand-made rellenos using Monterey jack, cream cheese, diced and roasted green chilies rolled in an egg roll served with sour cream, pico, guacamole and house-made chili beans. Smothered with your choice of red or green chili

Fresh Salads

Steak & Blue Salad

$15.00

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carne asada, bacon, cotija cheese, shredded carrots, avocado, cucumber slices and bleu cheese dressing. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness. If you

Salmon Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens topped with a 6 oz Norwegian salmon filet, drizzled with teriyaki, sprinkled green onions, red bell peppers, with black and white sesame seeds, crispy wonton strips and served with a ginger sesame vinaigrette. Consuming raw or undercooked meat

Ahi Salad

$16.00

Wild caught, sashimi-grade ahi tuna, black and white sesame seeds, mandarin orange slices and almonds on a bed of mixed greens. Served with ginger sesame vinaigrette. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your

Shrimp Salad

$16.00

Grilled and blackened shrimp on a bed of greens, black bean & corn salsa, green onions, cucumbers, tomato, cotija cheese, wasabi ranch dressing and a fresh lime. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Avocado, hard-boiled egg, chopped bacon, chicken breast, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and bleu cheese dressing on a bed of greens. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food

Smoked Chicken Salad

$15.00

Romaine, mixed baby greens, smoked chicken, tomatoes, red onions, cheddar cheese, bacon and smokey BBQ ranch dressing

Veggie Salad

$15.00

Romaine, mixed baby greens, marinated grilled vegetables, quinoa salad, cashews and toasted coconut with coconut vinaigrette

Side Salad

$4.00

Sub Salad

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Burger

$8.00

Kids Chicken strips

$8.00

Mac N Cheese

$8.00

Hot Dog

$8.00

Quesadilla

$8.00

Sides

Side French Fries

$3.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Side Chips

$3.00

Chili Beans

$2.00

Salad

$4.00

Side Truffle Fries

$3.00

Bowl Queso

$4.00

Bowl Guac

$6.00

2 oz. queso

$2.00

2 oz. Guac

$2.00

Spicy Slaw

$2.00

Side Green Chili

$3.00

Side Red Chili

$3.00

Tortilla

$2.00

Side of Rice

$3.00

Side of Avocado

$2.00

Side of Pico

Side Jalapeno

$0.50

Side Sauces

Ranch

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Smokey Ranch

$0.50

Wasabi Ranch

$0.50

Cayenne Ranch

$0.50

Champagne Vinaigrette

$0.50

Coconut Vinaigrette

$0.50

Ginger Sesame Vinaigrette

$0.50

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Truffle aioli

$1.00

Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Mojo

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Monarch

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Green Chili Mayo

$0.50

Horseradish

$0.50

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Tartar

$0.50

Jalapeno Jelly

$0.50

Citrus Sour Cream

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Americana sauce

$0.50

Boathouse Specials

Blackened Trout

$19.00

Fresh Colorado ruby red trout, topped with slivered almonds, lemon and a citrus-dill compound butter. Served with a baked potato and today's vegetable

Prime Rib

$28.00

Roasted prime rib served with a baked potato, au jus, horseradish crema and today's vegetable 12 oz

French Dip

$17.00

Roasted prime rib sliced thin on a baguette roll topped with swiss cheese and onions. Served with au jus

Bar Drinks

BH Cocktails

Buffalo Soldier

$10.00

Buffalo soldier old forester bourbon, house-made honey lemon simple syrup, and a dash of bitters makes this drink one of a kind

The Southside

$11.00

The Southside featuring wood's high mountain distillery treeline gin, lemon juice, simple syrup and fresh mint. A truly delicious and refreshing gin cocktail

Red Sangria

$9.00

Red sangria batched in-house with red wine, brandy, simple syrup, oranges and cinnamon sticks. This is a must try cocktail

Lucky Penny

$11.00

Named after one of our owners, this drink is just as pretty as it sounds. Elevate vodka, fresh squeezed lemon, St. Germain elderflower liqueur, cranberry juice and house-made simple syrup

Mojito

$9.00

Traditional mojito montanya rum, house-made limeade, and fresh mint makes for a refreshing cocktail

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Deerhammer straight bourbon whiskey, house-made simple syrup and a dash of bitters. Served with an amarena cherry and orange zest

Bloody Mary / Maria

$10.00

Choice of elevate vodka or Juarez silver tequila with our house-made, served with a few extra goodies

Margaritas

Boathouse Margarita

$8.00

Silver tequila, house-made limeade and triple sec

Skinny Beerita

$11.00

Silver tequila, house-made limeade, triple sec and a splash of seasonal sour beer

Q-Coin Margarita

$11.00

Silver tequila, house-made limeade, triple sec and fresh muddled cucumbers. Refreshing

Spicy Margarita

$11.00

Silver tequila, house-made limeade and triple sec with a spicy twist

Blackberry Margarita

$12.00

Silver tequila, house-made limeade, triple sec and Leopold brothers blackberry liqueur

Horny Grandma

$12.00

The name is funny, but this drink means business. Hornitos reposado and grand marnier with our house-made limeade. Yum

Raspberry Margarita

$11.00

Silver tequila, house-made limeade, triple sec and chambord raspberry liqueur

Mezcalita

$12.00

A crowd pleaser for mezcal lovers. Mezcal, house-made limeade and our spicy pineapple infusion

Mules

Vodka Mule

$9.00

Whiskey Mule

$9.00

Tequila Mule

$9.00

Favorite Draft Beer

Penelope Cruiser Hazy IPA

$6.00

6.50%

Salida Slammer Lite Lager

$6.00

3.80%

Duke Waverly Pilsner

$6.00

5.00%

Backcountry Betty American Wheat

$6.00

5.00%

Whitewater Cowboy Red Ale

$6.00

5.00%

8 Second Kolsch

$6.00

5.0% abv

Lil Mo Porter

$6.00

6.0% abv

First Cast IPA

$6.00

6.5% abv

Laughing Lab Scottish

$6.00

5.4% abv

Facedown Brown Ale

$6.00

5.7% abv

Rotating Draft Beer

Ska Mexi

$6.00

Left Hand Milk Stout

$6.00

Odell 90 Shilling Amber

$6.00

Wild Little Thing Sour

$6.00

Denver Beer Juicy Freak

$6.00

Ska True Blonde

$6.00

Dry Dock Sour Apricot

$6.00Out of stock

Wibby Brewing Helles

$6.00

Russian River Blind Pig

$7.00

Russian River Pliny The Elder

$12.00

Grapefruit Crank Yanker

$6.00

Canned Beers

NA Golden

$5.00

Radl'ah Cider

$5.00

GF Fat Randy IPA

$6.00

GF Fav Blonde

$6.00

High Noon- Pineapple

$6.00

High Noon- Watermelon

$6.00

High Noon- Black Cherry

$6.00

High Noon- Grapefruit

$6.00

Standard Cocktails

Mimosa

$8.00

Jager Bomb

$7.00

Vegas Bomb

$7.00

Sex on The Beach

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Hot Toddy

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Colorado Bulldog

$7.00

Long Island

$11.00

White Russian

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Cosmo

$8.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Green Tea Shot

$8.00

Dark and Stormy

$8.00

NA Beverages

Beverages

Arnold Palmer

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Orange Fanta

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Virgin Marg

$5.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Soda Water

Tonic Water

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Liquor

Cordials

Jager

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Brandy

$7.00

St. Germain

$7.00

Chambord

$7.00

Tuaca

$7.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$6.00

Amaretto

$6.00

Baileys

$7.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Gin

Bombay

$8.00

Woods Gin

$10.00

Hendricks

$10.00

House Gin

$6.00

Rum

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Goslings

$7.00

House Rum

$6.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Scotch

Dewers

$8.00

Macallan

$12.00

Tequila

Casamigos Anjeo

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco

$9.00

Casamigos Rep

$10.00

Don Julio

$12.00

Herradura

$9.00

Hornitos

$8.00

House Tequila

$6.00

Mezcal Vago

$10.00

Patron

$12.00

Vodka

Absolute

$7.00

Absolute Vanilla

$7.00

Deep Eddy GF

$6.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Titos

$8.00

Woods Vodka

$9.00

House Vodka

$6.00

Whiskey

Bookers

$15.00

Bulleit

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Deer Hammer

$12.00

Glendalouch

$9.00

House Whiskey

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jack Fire

$7.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Knob Creek (RYE)

$10.00

Makers

$9.00

Woodford

$12.00

Woodford (RYE)

$12.00

Woods (RYE)

$10.00

Woods Whiskey

$10.00

Wine

Red Wine Glass

Montepulcian GLS

$7.00

Pinot Noir GLS

$9.00

Malbec GLS

$8.00

Cabernet Sauv GLS

$11.00

Petite Sirah GLS

$12.00

White Wine Glass

Prosecco GLS

$8.00

Pinot Grigio GLS

$7.00

Chardonnay GLS

$10.00

Sauvignon Blanc GLS

$9.00

ROSE GLS

$8.00

Red Wine BTL

Montepulcian BTL

$26.00

Pinot Noir BTL

$34.00

Malbec BTL

$30.00

Cabernet Sauv BTL

$42.00

Petite Sirah

$42.00

White Wine BTL

Chardonnay BTL

$26.00

Pinot Grigio BTL

$26.00

Rose BTL

$30.00

Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$34.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Salida Colorado's Most Popular Restaurant. Come visit us on the bank of the Arkansas River - Open daily at 11am Dine on our deck overlooking the river or place an order for pick up. Our extensive menu includes Baja Mexican style food along with our American favorites - amazing appetizers, tacos, burritos and lots of burger options.

228 N F Street, Salida, CO 81201

