Boathouse Lakeside Bar & Grill

107 Village Marina Rd

Eldon, MO 65026

Juice

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Soda

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sprite Zero

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Red Bull

$5.00

Sugar Free

$5.00

Tropical

$5.00

Blueberry

$5.00

Coco Berry

$5.00

Watermelon

$5.00

Kiddie Cocktails

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Whip Cream Shot

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
107 Village Marina Rd, Eldon, MO 65026

