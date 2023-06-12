Boathouse Lakeside Bar & Grill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
107 Village Marina Rd, Eldon, MO 65026
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Horseshoe Bend Bar & Grill
No Reviews
1622 Horseshoe Bend Parkway Four Seasons, MO 65049
View restaurant