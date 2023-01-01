A map showing the location of Boatyard at Buckeye Lake - New 5171 North Bank RdView gallery

Boatyard at Buckeye Lake - New 5171 North Bank Rd

review star

No reviews yet

5171 North Bank Rd

Buckeye Lake, OH 43008

Bar

Draft Beer

Angry Orchard Draft

$6.25

Boatyard Blonde Draft

$6.25Out of stock

Bud Light Draft

$3.75

Dank House Draft

$6.25Out of stock

Lost Coast Tangerine Draft

$6.25

Rusty Bobber Draft

$6.25Out of stock

Summer Ale Draft

$6.25

Summer Bobber Draft

$6.25Out of stock

Summer Shandy Draft

$6.25

Twisted Tea Draft

$6.25

Thirty Dog Lime Lager Draft

$6.25

Domestic Beer

Bud Light Bottle

$4.00

Budweiser Bottle

$4.00

Busch Light Can

$3.00

Busch NA

$3.00

Coors Light Bottle

$4.00

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$4.00

Miller 64 Bottle

$4.00

Miller Lite Bottle

$4.00

PBR Can

$3.00

Yuengling Can

$3.00

Busch Light Peach

$3.00

Premium Beer

Brewdog Caddy Shack

$5.00

Corona Extra

$5.00

Corona Premiere

$5.00

Guiness

$6.00

Twisted Tea

$5.00

Seltzer

Happy Dad

$5.00

Mom Water Karen

$5.50

Mom Water Linda

$5.50

Mom Water Nancy

$5.50

Mom Water Susan

$5.50

Nutrl Orange

$5.00

Nutrl Pineapple

$5.00

PBR Coffee

$4.50Out of stock

Ranch Rita

$4.50

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.50

White Claw Blackberry

$5.50

White Claw Mango

$5.50

White Claw Peach

$5.50

White Claw Surge

$5.50

White Claw Vodka Peach

$6.50Out of stock

White Claw Vodka Pineaplle

$6.50

White Claw Vodka Wild Cherry

$6.50

White Claw Vodka Watermelon

$6.50

Cocktails

Bahama Mama

$6.00

Beezy

$6.00

Boatyard Punch

$8.00

Cherry Limeade

$6.50

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$5.50

Cucumber Jalapeno

$7.00

Espresso Martini XX1

$11.00

Fuzzy Navel

$6.00

Gummy Bear Drink

$7.00

Hillis Hot Toddy

$8.00

Honey Lemonade

$6.00

Irish Coffee

$6.00

Kinky Aloha Punch

$6.50

Kinky GDO Punch

$6.50

Laurens Caramel Apple Hot Toddy

$8.00Out of stock

Liquid Mary Jane

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.50

Mai Tai

$7.00

Mermaid Water

$7.00

Mojito

$7.00

Rum Bucket

$10.00

Rum Runner

$7.00

Sex on the Beach

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.50

White Russian

$8.00

Gin

Bombay Dry

$6.00

Bombay Saphire

$6.00

Indigo

$6.00

Indigo Tea

$6.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Tanqurey

$6.00

Rum

Bacardi

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Captain Morgan Apple

$5.00

Captain Morgan Cherry

$5.00

Kinky Fruit Punch

$5.50

Malibu

$5.50

Malibu Strawberry

$5.50

Malibu Watermelon

$5.50

Malibu Pinneaplle

$5.50

Ron Diaz

$6.00

Shots

Bomb Blueberry

$7.00

Bomb Cherry

$7.00

Bomb Grape

$7.00

Bomb Raspberry

$7.00

Bomb Strawberry

$7.00

Buttery Nipple

$6.00

Car Bomb

$8.50

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$5.50

Creamsicle

$5.00

Grape Ape

$5.50

Green Tea Shot

$7.00

Gummy Bear

$7.00

Irish Breakfast

$7.50

Jagermeister

$4.00

Jagermeister Bomb

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$6.50

Little Beer

$4.00Out of stock

Melon Ball

$6.50

Mini Marg

$5.50

Orange Tea Shot

$7.00

Peanut Butter Cup

$7.00

Pineapple Upside Down

$6.50

Pudding Shot

$4.00

Red Tea

$6.00

Starburst

$6.50

Swedish Fish

$6.50

Vegas Bomb

$7.00

Washington Apple

$5.50

White Tea

$5.00

Tequila

21 Seeds Cucumber Jalapeno

$6.00

Casmigos Silver

$9.00

Corazon Silver

$6.00

Don Julio Repo

$11.00

Don Julio silver

$11.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$6.00

Jose Cuervo Silver

$6.00

Patron

$10.00

Tres Agaves Silver

$6.00

Vodka

Titos

$6.50

Absolute

$6.00

Buckeye Vodka

$6.50

Grey Goose

$8.00

Heroes Vodka

$5.00

Kettle One

$8.00

Pinnacle

$5.50

Pinnacle Whipped

$5.50

Pinnacle Grape

$5.50

Pinnacle Cherry

$5.50

Pinnacle Vanilla

$5.50

Pinnacle Cake

$5.50

Pinnacle Caramel

$5.50

Smirnoff

$5.50

Smirnoff Blueberry

$5.50

Smirnoff Raz

$5.50

Smirnoff Strawberry

$5.50

Smirnoff Citurs

$5.50

Wheatley

$5.00

Whiskey

Angels Envy

$12.00

Angels Envy Rye

$18.00

Basil Hayden

$9.00

Blantons

$25.00

Buckners

$29.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Bulleit

$7.00

Calumet

$10.00

Colonel Taylor Small Batch

$20.00

Crown Apple

$6.50

Crown Royal

$6.50

Crown Peach

$6.50

Crown Vanilla

$6.50Out of stock

Dewers

$8.25

Eagle Rare 10 Year

$20.00

Elijah Craig

$7.00

Fireball

$4.00

Glenlivet 15

$18.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$6.00

Jack Daniel’s Fire

$6.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jameson Orange

$7.00

Jeffersons Ocean

$18.00

Jesse James Bourbon

$5.50

Jim Beam

$5.00

Makers Mark

$6.50

Makers Mark 101

$7.00

Old Forester 1920

$15.00

Old Grandad 114

$10.00

Red Stag

$5.50

Seagram's 7

$5.50

Seagram's Honey

$5.50

Skrewball

$5.50

Stagg Jr

$19.00

Ugly Dog

$5.50

Weller Antique 107

$20.00

Wellers Special Reserve

$10.00

Widow Jane

$12.00

Windsor Whiskey

$4.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

Woodford Reserve Double Barrel

$16.00

Woodford Reserve Rye

$9.00

Woodinville

$11.00

Wine

Brut Champagne Bottle

$15.00Out of stock

Cabernet

$7.00

Chardonnay

$7.00

Merlot

$7.00

Moscato

$7.00

Prosecco

$9.00Out of stock

Reisling

$7.00

Rose

$7.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

NA Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sprite Zero

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Soda

Tonic

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

OJ

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.00

Ginger NA Beer

$3.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Water Tap

Chips/Pretzels

Chips

$1.00

Pretzel Bag

$3.50

Round for the Kitchen

Round for the Kitchen

$20.00

Cordials

Amaretto

$4.00

Bulk Ice

Small Bag Ice

$3.00

Large Bag Ice

$5.00

Merchandise

Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$30.00

T-Shirts

$25.00

Standard Trucker Caps Hat

$20.00

Tanks

$20.00

Metal Cups

$12.00

Koozie Coozie Huggie

$2.50

Summer Hoodiea Sweatshirt

$45.00

Golf Shirt

$45.00

Bike 2 Hour

$20.00

Boatyard Steel Cup

$12.00

Cigars

Monte Cristo White Toro

$20.00

*Mild Plus* Choicest fillers makes for a smooth and flavorful well-rounded smoke

Romeo Y Julieta Reserva Real Toro

$17.00

*Medium* A spicy flavor with hints of leather flavorful notes of hickory and spice

Oliva Serie G Churchhill

$12.00

*Medium* Toasty flavor notes of spice, cedar and coffee

Perdomo Bourbon Barrel Aged Maduro Epicure

$17.00

*Medium Plus* Sweet complexity with slight hints of cocoa and dark roasted coffee

Aging Room Quatro Nicaragua Vibrato

$17.00

*Full* Balanced with rich notes of chocolate, cedar and earth

Romeo Y Julieta Romeo Robusto

$15.00

*Full* Notes of earth, coffee, pepper, dark chocolate and subtle hints of vanilla

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5171 North Bank Rd, Buckeye Lake, OH 43008

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
