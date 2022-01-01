Boatyard Pub
1583 Spinnaker Dr
Ventura, CA 93001
Appetizers
Oyster Crackers
Side Plates
Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos
Three jumbo bacon-wrapped jalapenos stuffed with sharp cheddar and cream cheeses, tempura fried, served with ranch
Crispy Balsamic Brussels
Crispy brussels, balsamic reduction, feta, candied walnuts
Calamari
Crispy batter fried squid served w/ cocktail and chipotle sauces for dipping!
Medium Crab Dip
Ye ole famous Spinnaker's crab dip! Hot and bubbly artichoke parmesan crab dip with toasted baguettes
Large Crab Dip
Ye ole famous Spinnaker's crab dip! Hot and bubbly artichoke parmesan crab dip with toasted baguettes
Garlic Fries
Fresh garlic sautéed in butter, parmesan cheese, parsley
Thai Chili Shrimp App
Crispy fried jumbo wild Pacific king prawns, Thai chili drizzle, sesame, furikake seasoning
Tuna on Fire
Seared ahi tuna steak served with fire sauce
Tacos
Crispy Parmesan Beef Tacos
Angus ground chuck roasted with chiles, tomatoes, and spices. Crispy parmesan hardshells, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato
Wild Shrimp Tacos
Grilled wild jumbo Pacific king prawns, choice of corn or flour tortillas, dressed with da kine sauce(spicy), cabbage, tomato, cilantro
Ahi Tacos
sashimi grade ahi tuna, corn or flour tortillas, da kine sauce (spicy), cabbage, tomato, cilantro
Crispy Fish Tacos
Crispy batter fried cod, flour tortillas, white sauce, cabbage, tomato, cilantro
Side Fish Taco
Side Ahi Taco Corn
Side Ahi Taco Flour
Side Shrimp Taco Corn
Side Shrimp Taco Flour
Side Beef Taco Flour
Side Halibut Taco Corn
Side Halibut Taco Flour
Sandwiches
Poseidon's Pubhouse Rueben
Corned beef brisket braised in Poseidon's iron clad Irish red ale, sauerkraut, Russian dressing, melted Swiss cheese, old world marble rye
Carlos's OG Chipotle Club
Charbroiled marinated chicken breast, applewood-smoked bacon, chipotle aioli, Swiss, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, grilled sourdough
Charbroiled Pub Burger
8oz handformed 100% angus chuck patty, Channel Islands sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion, brioche bun. Choice of Side: Freedom fries, garden harvest salad, cup of soup
Jumbo Veggie Burger
⅓ lb Impossible veggie based imitation beef patty, Channel islands sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion, brioche bun. Choice of Side: Freedom fries, garden harvest salad, cup of soup
Off The Grill
Hawaiian BBQ Chicken
Charbroiled pineapple teriyaki chicken thigh filets, served alongside sticky rice, grilled pineapple, and soy ginger slaw
Fisherman's Combo Skewers
Teriyaki beef tenderloin, Hawaiian teriyaki chicken, and grilled wild jumbo king prawns topped with creamy garlic butter sauce alongside rice pilaf, a garden harvest salad, and garlic bread
Chicken Skewers
Charbroiled Hawaiian teriyaki chicken served w/ rice pilaf, a garden harvest salad, and garlic bread
Regular Tenderloin Skewers
Charbroiled teriyaki beef tenderloin served alongside rice pilaf, a garden harvest salad, and garlic bread
Large Tenderloin Skewers
Leashless Shephards Pie
Tender angus ground chuck, Leashless "Cheater 5" pilsner mushroom beer gravy, peas and carrots, garlic mashed potatoes, melted sharp cheddar and Monterey jack, alongside a pub garden harvest salad
Adult Chicken Tenders
Side Chicken Skewer
Side Tenderloin Skewer
Side Prawn Skewer
Fish & Chips
Boatyard Fish & Chips
Crispy batter fried Alaskan Cod, the original fish & chips, served with Freedom fries, freshly tossed coleslaw, tartar sauce, and lemon...simply delicious!
Captain's Combo
Special Order Captain's Combo
Alaskan Cod, Wild Jumbo Shrimp, Calamari, Scallops with Freedom fries, freshly tossed tarragon coleslaw, tartar sauce, and lemon.
Shrimp & Chips
Crispy batter fried wild jumbo Pacific king prawns with Freedom fries, freshly tossed tarragon coleslaw, tartar sauce, and lemon
Scallops & Chips
Crispy batter fried bay scallops with Freedom fries, freshly tossed tarragon coleslaw, tartar sauce, and lemon.
Calamari & Chips
Crispy fried squid tubes and tentacles with Freedom fries, freshly tossed tarragon coleslaw, tartar sauce, and lemon.
Cod & Halibut & Chips
Cod & Shrimp
Crispy batter fried Alaskan Cod & wild jumbo Pacific king prawns, with Freedom fries, freshly tossed tarragon coleslaw, tartar sauce, and lemon
Cod & Calamari
Alaskan Cod and Calamari with Freedom fries, freshly tossed tarragon coleslaw, tartar sauce, and lemon.
Cod & Scallops
Cod and Scallops with Freedom fries, freshly tossed tarragon coleslaw, tartar sauce, and lemon.
Halibut & Shrimp
Shrimp & Scallops
Crispy batter fried Shrimp and Scallops with Freedom fries, freshly tossed tarragon coleslaw, tartar sauce, and lemon.
Shrimp & Calamari
Shrimp and Calamari with Freedom fries, freshly tossed tarragon coleslaw, tartar sauce, and lemon
Calamari & Scallops
Calamari and Scallops with Freedom fries, freshly tossed tarragon coleslaw, tartar sauce, and lemon.
Side Fried Cod 4oz
Side Fried Halibut 4oz
Side Fried Shrimp 4pc
Half Order Side Fried Scallops(5oz)
Full Order Side Fried Scallops(10oz)
Adult Chicken Tenders
Shellfish
King Crab Plate
1lb of succulent Alaskan King Crab legs(steamed), alongside rice pilaf, a garden harvest salad, garlic bread, lemon, and drawn butter for dipping!
Broiled Lobster- 1 Lob
5-6oz Maine lobster tail broiled to perfection alongside rice pilaf, a garden harvest salad, garlic bread, lemon, and drawn butter for dipping!
Broiled Lobster- 2 Lobs
Two 5-6oz Maine lobster tails broiled to perfection alongside rice pilaf, a garden harvest salad, garlic bread, lemon, and drawn butter for dipping!
Broiled Lobster- 3 Lobs
Three 5-6oz Maine lobster tails broiled to perfection alongside rice pilaf, a garden harvest salad, garlic bread, lemon, and drawn butter for dipping!
Grilled Sea Scallops
Grilled sea scallops topped with creamy garlic butter sauce, served with mash potato, a garden harvest salad, garlic bread, and lemon.
Grilled Jumbo Wild King Prawns
Wild Pacific king prawns topped with creamy garlic butter sauce, served alongside rice pilaf, a garden harvest salad, garlic bread, and lemon.
Shellfish Delight
A broiled 5-6oz Maine lobster tail alongside grilled jumbo sea scallops and jumbo wild king prawns topped with creamy garlic butter sauce, served with rice pilaf, a garden harvest salad, garlic bread, lemon, and drawn butter for dipping!
Grilled Scallops and Prawns
Sea scallops and wild jumbo king prawns with a creamy garlic butter sauce, served w/ mash potato, a garden harvest salad, garlic bread, and lemon.
Side Lobster Tail
Half Order Scallops A La Carte
Full Order Scallops A La Carte
Half Side Prawn Skewer
Full Side Prawn Skewers
Side Scallops and Prawns
Side King Crab
Finfish
Broiled Halibut
Teriyaki Halibut
Blackened Halibut
Broiled Wild Sockeye Salmon
Wild Sockeye salmon caught in Bristol Bay Alaska, broiled to perfection, alongside rice pilaf, a garden harvest salad, garlic bread, tartar sauce & lemon.
Teriyaki Wild Sockeye Salmon
Teriyaki Wild Sockeye salmon caught in Bristol Bay Alaska, broiled to perfection, alongside rice pilaf, a garden harvest salad, garlic bread, tartar sauce & lemon.
Blackened Wild Sockeye Salmon
Blackened wild Sockeye salmon caught in Bristol Bay Alaska, broiled to perfection, alongside rice pilaf, a garden harvest salad, garlic bread, tartar sauce & lemon.
Napalm Tuna
Sashimi grade ahi tuna stir fried with fresh jalapeno and George Lee's infamous fire sauce, served alongside sticky rice, and soy ginger slaw
Hawaiian Ahi Poke
Sashimi grade ahi tuna, citrus ponzu, sesame oil, mixed seaweed, cucumber, red onion, avocado, furikake, sesame seeds, sticky rice, and soy ginger slaw
Side 4oz Halibut Steak
Side 4oz Sockeye Steak
Steaks
Soup and Salad
Clam Chowder Cup
We've been refining this recipe for years...creamy, chock full of clams, and so good!
Clam Chowder Bowl
We've been refining this recipe for years...creamy, chock full of clams, and so good!
Clam Chowder Bread Bowl
Served in a bread bowl. We've been refining this recipe for years...creamy, chock full of clams, and so good!
Caesar Salad
Fresh chopped romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, garlic croutons, homemade Caesar dressing
Pub Garden Harvest Salad
European lettuces, tomato, cucumber, red onion, carrot, croutons, Dressings: Ranch, Blue Cheese, Soy Ginger, Balsamic, Caesar
Santa Cruz Spinach Salad
Fresh spinach, cranberries, candied walnuts, feta cheese, and red onion tossed with our balsamic vinaigrette
Side Harvest Salad
Side Caesar Salad
Side Spinach Salad
Kids
Sides
Side Bread
Side Garlic Bread
Side Tortilla Chips
Side 8oz Coleslaw
Side Pint Coleslaw
Side 8oz Jap Slaw
Side Pint Jap Slaw
Side Fries
Side 8oz Rice Pilaf
Side Pint Rice Pilaf
Side 8oz White Rice
Side Pint White Rice
Side 8oz Mash Potato
Side Pint Mash Potato
Side Veggies
Side Grilled Chicken Breast
Side Hamburger Patty
Side Veggie Burger
Xtra Sauce
A1 Sauce 2oz
Balsamic 2oz
BBQ Sauce 1oz
Blue Cheese 2oz
Bottled Hot Sauce 2oz
Butter 2oz
Caesar 2oz
Chipotle 2oz
Cocktail 2oz
Coleslaw Dressing 2oz
Da Kine Sauce 2oz
Fire Sauce 2oz
Garlic Butter Sauce 2oz
Ponzu 2oz
Ranch 2oz
Russian 2oz
Salsa 2oz
Sour Cream 2oz
Soy Ginger 2oz
Tartar Sauce 2oz
Teriyaki 2oz
Thai Chili 2oz
Liquor
Well Vodka
Well Tequila
Well Whiskey
Well Rum
Well Gin
Well Scotch
Well Brandy
1.5-Well Vodka
1.5-Well Tequila
1.5-Well Rum
1.5-Well Gin
1.5-Well Scotch
1.5-Well Brandy
DBL-Well Vodka
DBL-Well Tequila
DBL-Well Whiskey
DBL-Well Rum
DBL-Well Gin
DBL-Well Scotch
DBL-Well Brandy
Absolut
Absolut Mandarin
Absolut Vanilla
Deep Eddy Cran
Deep Eddy Lemon
Deep Eddy Orange
Deep Eddy Ruby Red
Deep Eddy Sweet Tea
Sky Rasberry
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Stoli
Titos
DBL Well Vodka
DBL Absolut
DBL Absolut Citron
DBL Absolut Mandarin
DBL Absolut Raspberry
DBL Absolut Vanilla
DBL Deep Eddy Cran
DBL Deep Eddy Lemon
DBL Deep Eddy Orange
DBL Deep Eddy Ruby Red
DBL deep Eddy Sweet Tea
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Ketel One
DBL Stoli
DBL Titos
Clase Azul Reposado
DJ Blanco
DJ Reposado
DJ Anejo
Milagro Silver
Patron Silver
Patron Reposado
Patron Anejo
Tres Gen Plata
Tres Gen Reposado
Tres Gen Anejo
DBL Well Tequila
DBL Clase Azul Repo
DBL DJ Anejo
DBL DJ Blanco
DBL DJ Repo
DBL Milagro Silver
DBL Patron Anejo
DBL Patron Reposado
DBL Patron Silver
DBL Tres Gen Anejo
DBL Tres Gen Plata
DBL Tres Gen Repo
Angels Envy
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Bushmills
Canadian Club
Crown Royal
Elijah Craig
Evan Williams Single Barrel
Fireball
Gentleman Jack
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jameson Black
Jameson Cask IPA
Jameson Cask Stout
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Knob Creek Rye
Makers Mark
Pendleton
Red Breast 12yr
Seagrams 7
Seagrams VO
Tullamore Dew
Tullamore Dew Special Reserve 12 YR
Woodford Reserve
Woodford Reserve Rye
DBL Well Whiskey
DBL Angels Envy
DBL Bulleit Bourbon
DBL Bulleit Rye
DBL Bushmills
DBL Canadian Club
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Elijah Craig
DBL Evan Williams Single Barrel
DBL Fireball
DBL Gentleman Jack
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jameson
DBL Jameson Black
DBL Jameson Cask IPA
DBL Jameson Cask Stout
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Knob Creek
DBL Knob Creek Rye
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Pendleton
DBL Red Breast 12yr
DBL Seagrams 7
DBL Seagrams VO
DBL Tillamore Dew
DBL Tullamore Dew 12yr
DBL Woodford Reserve
DBL Woodford Reserve Rye
Appleton
Bacardi White
Bacardi Limon
Captain Morgan
Captain Private Stock
Denizen's Merchant Reserve 8yr
Gosling's Black Seal
151 Goslings Black Seal
Kraken
Malibu Coconut
Meyers Dark
Plantation Barbados 5yr
Plantation Pineapple
Ron Zacapa
Sailor Jerry
DBL Well Rum
DBL Appleton Est
DBL Bacardi Limon
DBL Bacardi White
DBL Captain Morgan
DBL Captain Private Stock
DBL Goslings Black Seal
DBL 151 Goslings Black Seal
DBL Kraken
DBL Malibu Coconut
DBL Meyers Dark
DBL Ron Zacapa
DBL Sailor Jerry
Beefeater
Bombay Saphire
Bombay Dry
Hendricks
Tanqueray
DBL Well Gin
DBL Beefeater
DBL Bombay Saphire
DBL Bombay Dry
DBL Hendricks
DBL Tanqueray
Aberlour 12
Balvenie 12
Chivas Regal
Dewars
Glenffedich 12
Glenlevit 12
JW Black
JW Blue
JW Red
Macallan 12
DBL Well Scotch
DBL Aberlour 12
DBL Balvenie 12
DBL Chivas Regal
DBL Dewars
DBL Glenffedich 12
DBL Glenlevit 12
DBL JW Black
DBL JW Red
DBL JW Blue
DBL Macallan 12
Absente
Amaretto
Aperol
Benedictine
Campari
Carolans Irish Cream
Chambord
Courvoisier VSOP
Drambuie
Frangelico
Grand Marnier
Hennesy
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Midori
Pama
Rumplemintz
DBL Absente
DBL Amaretto
DBL Aperol
DBL Benedictine
DBL Campari
DBL Carolans Irish Cream
DBL Chambord
DBL Courvoisier VSOP
DBL Drambuie
DBL Frangelico
DBL Grand Marnier
DBL Hennesy
DBL Jagermeister
DBL Kahlua
DBL Midori
DBL Pama
DBL Rumplemintz
Beer
805 Blonde
Anchor Steam
Anna's Dry Cider
Arctic Haze IPA
Blood Orange Ale
Cheater 5 Pils
Chief Peak IPA
Leashless Hazy IPA
Lazy Eye DIPA
Coors Lite
Modelo Especial
MW Pale Ale
Nitro Stout
Poseidon IPA
Poseidon Irish Red Ale
Restraint Brown Ale
Anna's Dry Cider
Taster Beer
BudLight Bottle
Budweiser
Michelob Ultra
Corona
Heineken 00 N/A
Joe's Highlife
Miller Lite
Beer Corkage Fee (single serving)
Guiness
Wine
Cabernet
Merlot
Firestone Cabernet
10-Span Pinot Noir
(BTL) CK Mondavi Cabernet
(BTL) CK Mondavi Merlot
(BTL) Firestone Cabernet
(BTL) 10-Span Pinot Noir
Corkage Fee
Benziger Chardonnay
Ruffino Pinot Grigio
Chardonnay
Sauvignon Blanc
Vista Point White Zinfandel
Justin Rose
Stanford Champagne
(BTL) Vista Point White Zinfandel
(BTL) Benziger Chardonnay
(BTL) CK Mondavi Chardonnay
(BTL) Ruffino Pinot Grigio
(BTL) CK Mondavi Sauvignon Blanc
(BTL) Justin Rose
(BTL) Stanford Champagne Brut
Corkage Fee
Cocktails
1944 Mai Tai
Aperol Spritz
Dark and Stormy
Davina's Cranberry Mule
Deep Eddy Lemon Drop
Irish Car Bomb
La Paloma
Long Island Iced Tea
Old Fashioned
Manhattan
Mojito
Mojito Strawberry
Negroni
OG Cadillac Margarita
OG Margarita
Pamegranite Gimlet
Plantation Punch
Singapore Sling
Strawberry Margarita
White Russian
Zombie
B-Fast Cocktails
NA Bev
Coffee
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Hot Cocoa
Milk
Large Apple Juice
Large Cranberry Juice
Large Grapefruit Juice
Large OJ
Large Pineapple Juice
Small Apple Juice
Small Cranberry Juice
Small Grapefruit
Small OJ
Small Pineapple Juice
Red Bull
Ginger Beer
Virgin Bloody Mary
Virgin Strawberry Mojito
Virgin Mojito
Virgin Strawberry Margarita
Virgin Margarita
WaterTogo
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
