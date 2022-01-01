Boatyard Pub imageView gallery

Boatyard Pub

900 Reviews

$$

1583 Spinnaker Dr

Ventura, CA 93001

Order Again

Popular Items

Boatyard Fish & Chips
Hawaiian BBQ Chicken
Charbroiled Pub Burger

Appetizers

Oyster Crackers

$0.25

Side Plates

Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos

Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos

$14.99

Three jumbo bacon-wrapped jalapenos stuffed with sharp cheddar and cream cheeses, tempura fried, served with ranch

Crispy Balsamic Brussels

$10.99

Crispy brussels, balsamic reduction, feta, candied walnuts

Calamari

Calamari

$16.99

Crispy batter fried squid served w/ cocktail and chipotle sauces for dipping!

Medium Crab Dip

$14.99

Ye ole famous Spinnaker's crab dip! Hot and bubbly artichoke parmesan crab dip with toasted baguettes

Large Crab Dip

Large Crab Dip

$19.99

Ye ole famous Spinnaker's crab dip! Hot and bubbly artichoke parmesan crab dip with toasted baguettes

Garlic Fries

$9.49

Fresh garlic sautéed in butter, parmesan cheese, parsley

Thai Chili Shrimp App

$15.99

Crispy fried jumbo wild Pacific king prawns, Thai chili drizzle, sesame, furikake seasoning

Tuna on Fire

$11.99

Seared ahi tuna steak served with fire sauce

Tacos

Crispy Parmesan Beef Tacos

Crispy Parmesan Beef Tacos

$17.99

Angus ground chuck roasted with chiles, tomatoes, and spices. Crispy parmesan hardshells, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato

Wild Shrimp Tacos

$22.99

Grilled wild jumbo Pacific king prawns, choice of corn or flour tortillas, dressed with da kine sauce(spicy), cabbage, tomato, cilantro

Ahi Tacos

Ahi Tacos

$21.99

sashimi grade ahi tuna, corn or flour tortillas, da kine sauce (spicy), cabbage, tomato, cilantro

Crispy Fish Tacos

$17.99

Crispy batter fried cod, flour tortillas, white sauce, cabbage, tomato, cilantro

Side Fish Taco

$7.49

Side Ahi Taco Corn

$5.99

Side Ahi Taco Flour

$8.49

Side Shrimp Taco Corn

$6.49

Side Shrimp Taco Flour

$9.49

Side Beef Taco Flour

$6.49

Side Halibut Taco Corn

$6.49

Side Halibut Taco Flour

$8.99

Sandwiches

Poseidon's Pubhouse Rueben
Poseidon's Pubhouse Rueben

Poseidon's Pubhouse Rueben

$22.99

Corned beef brisket braised in Poseidon's iron clad Irish red ale, sauerkraut, Russian dressing, melted Swiss cheese, old world marble rye

Carlos's OG Chipotle Club

Carlos's OG Chipotle Club

$18.99

Charbroiled marinated chicken breast, applewood-smoked bacon, chipotle aioli, Swiss, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, grilled sourdough

Charbroiled Pub Burger

Charbroiled Pub Burger

$17.99

8oz handformed 100% angus chuck patty, Channel Islands sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion, brioche bun. Choice of Side: Freedom fries, garden harvest salad, cup of soup

Jumbo Veggie Burger

$17.99

⅓ lb Impossible veggie based imitation beef patty, Channel islands sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle, red onion, brioche bun. Choice of Side: Freedom fries, garden harvest salad, cup of soup

Off The Grill

Hawaiian BBQ Chicken

$18.99

Charbroiled pineapple teriyaki chicken thigh filets, served alongside sticky rice, grilled pineapple, and soy ginger slaw

Fisherman's Combo Skewers

$29.99

Teriyaki beef tenderloin, Hawaiian teriyaki chicken, and grilled wild jumbo king prawns topped with creamy garlic butter sauce alongside rice pilaf, a garden harvest salad, and garlic bread

Chicken Skewers

$21.99

Charbroiled Hawaiian teriyaki chicken served w/ rice pilaf, a garden harvest salad, and garlic bread

Regular Tenderloin Skewers

$26.99

Charbroiled teriyaki beef tenderloin served alongside rice pilaf, a garden harvest salad, and garlic bread

Large Tenderloin Skewers

$32.99

Leashless Shephards Pie

$17.99

Tender angus ground chuck, Leashless "Cheater 5" pilsner mushroom beer gravy, peas and carrots, garlic mashed potatoes, melted sharp cheddar and Monterey jack, alongside a pub garden harvest salad

Adult Chicken Tenders

$14.99

Side Chicken Skewer

$6.49

Side Tenderloin Skewer

$10.49

Side Prawn Skewer

$11.99

Fish & Chips

Alaskan Cod, wild jumbo Pacific king prawns, Calamari, Scallops

Boatyard Fish & Chips

$20.99

Crispy batter fried Alaskan Cod, the original fish & chips, served with Freedom fries, freshly tossed coleslaw, tartar sauce, and lemon...simply delicious!

Captain's Combo

$29.99

Special Order Captain's Combo

$29.99

Alaskan Cod, Wild Jumbo Shrimp, Calamari, Scallops with Freedom fries, freshly tossed tarragon coleslaw, tartar sauce, and lemon.

Shrimp & Chips

$23.99

Crispy batter fried wild jumbo Pacific king prawns with Freedom fries, freshly tossed tarragon coleslaw, tartar sauce, and lemon

Scallops & Chips

$21.99

Crispy batter fried bay scallops with Freedom fries, freshly tossed tarragon coleslaw, tartar sauce, and lemon.

Calamari & Chips

$21.99

Crispy fried squid tubes and tentacles with Freedom fries, freshly tossed tarragon coleslaw, tartar sauce, and lemon.

Cod & Halibut & Chips

$23.99
Cod & Shrimp

Cod & Shrimp

$22.99

Crispy batter fried Alaskan Cod & wild jumbo Pacific king prawns, with Freedom fries, freshly tossed tarragon coleslaw, tartar sauce, and lemon

Cod & Calamari

$21.99

Alaskan Cod and Calamari with Freedom fries, freshly tossed tarragon coleslaw, tartar sauce, and lemon.

Cod & Scallops

$21.99

Cod and Scallops with Freedom fries, freshly tossed tarragon coleslaw, tartar sauce, and lemon.

Halibut & Shrimp

$24.99

Shrimp & Scallops

$22.99

Crispy batter fried Shrimp and Scallops with Freedom fries, freshly tossed tarragon coleslaw, tartar sauce, and lemon.

Shrimp & Calamari

$22.99

Shrimp and Calamari with Freedom fries, freshly tossed tarragon coleslaw, tartar sauce, and lemon

Calamari & Scallops

$21.99

Calamari and Scallops with Freedom fries, freshly tossed tarragon coleslaw, tartar sauce, and lemon.

Side Fried Cod 4oz

$7.99

Side Fried Halibut 4oz

$9.99

Side Fried Shrimp 4pc

$9.99

Half Order Side Fried Scallops(5oz)

$8.99

Full Order Side Fried Scallops(10oz)

$17.99

Adult Chicken Tenders

$14.99

Shellfish

King Crab Plate

$94.95

1lb of succulent Alaskan King Crab legs(steamed), alongside rice pilaf, a garden harvest salad, garlic bread, lemon, and drawn butter for dipping!

Broiled Lobster- 1 Lob

$30.99

5-6oz Maine lobster tail broiled to perfection alongside rice pilaf, a garden harvest salad, garlic bread, lemon, and drawn butter for dipping!

Broiled Lobster- 2 Lobs

$47.99

Two 5-6oz Maine lobster tails broiled to perfection alongside rice pilaf, a garden harvest salad, garlic bread, lemon, and drawn butter for dipping!

Broiled Lobster- 3 Lobs

$65.99

Three 5-6oz Maine lobster tails broiled to perfection alongside rice pilaf, a garden harvest salad, garlic bread, lemon, and drawn butter for dipping!

Grilled Sea Scallops

$31.99

Grilled sea scallops topped with creamy garlic butter sauce, served with mash potato, a garden harvest salad, garlic bread, and lemon.

Grilled Jumbo Wild King Prawns

$27.99

Wild Pacific king prawns topped with creamy garlic butter sauce, served alongside rice pilaf, a garden harvest salad, garlic bread, and lemon.

Shellfish Delight

$46.99

A broiled 5-6oz Maine lobster tail alongside grilled jumbo sea scallops and jumbo wild king prawns topped with creamy garlic butter sauce, served with rice pilaf, a garden harvest salad, garlic bread, lemon, and drawn butter for dipping!

Grilled Scallops and Prawns

$29.99

Sea scallops and wild jumbo king prawns with a creamy garlic butter sauce, served w/ mash potato, a garden harvest salad, garlic bread, and lemon.

Side Lobster Tail

$24.99

Half Order Scallops A La Carte

$16.49

Full Order Scallops A La Carte

$29.99

Half Side Prawn Skewer

$11.99

Full Side Prawn Skewers

$22.99

Side Scallops and Prawns

$24.99

Side King Crab

$84.95

Finfish

Broiled Halibut

$27.99

Teriyaki Halibut

$28.99

Blackened Halibut

$28.99

Broiled Wild Sockeye Salmon

$28.99

Wild Sockeye salmon caught in Bristol Bay Alaska, broiled to perfection, alongside rice pilaf, a garden harvest salad, garlic bread, tartar sauce & lemon.

Teriyaki Wild Sockeye Salmon

$29.99

Teriyaki Wild Sockeye salmon caught in Bristol Bay Alaska, broiled to perfection, alongside rice pilaf, a garden harvest salad, garlic bread, tartar sauce & lemon.

Blackened Wild Sockeye Salmon

$29.99

Blackened wild Sockeye salmon caught in Bristol Bay Alaska, broiled to perfection, alongside rice pilaf, a garden harvest salad, garlic bread, tartar sauce & lemon.

Napalm Tuna

$25.99

Sashimi grade ahi tuna stir fried with fresh jalapeno and George Lee's infamous fire sauce, served alongside sticky rice, and soy ginger slaw

Hawaiian Ahi Poke

Hawaiian Ahi Poke

$23.99

Sashimi grade ahi tuna, citrus ponzu, sesame oil, mixed seaweed, cucumber, red onion, avocado, furikake, sesame seeds, sticky rice, and soy ginger slaw

Side 4oz Halibut Steak

$11.99

Side 4oz Sockeye Steak

$11.99

Steaks

Fisherman's Rib Eye

$39.99

Charbroiled 16oz choice rib eye alongside garlic mash potatoes and sautéed veggies

Beef Tenderloin Filet

$27.99

Charbroiled 8oz filet alongside garlic mash potatoes and sautéed veggies.

Soup and Salad

Clam Chowder Cup

$6.99

We've been refining this recipe for years...creamy, chock full of clams, and so good!

Clam Chowder Bowl

Clam Chowder Bowl

$10.99

We've been refining this recipe for years...creamy, chock full of clams, and so good!

Clam Chowder Bread Bowl

$14.99

Served in a bread bowl. We've been refining this recipe for years...creamy, chock full of clams, and so good!

Caesar Salad

$12.99

Fresh chopped romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, garlic croutons, homemade Caesar dressing

Pub Garden Harvest Salad

$11.99

European lettuces, tomato, cucumber, red onion, carrot, croutons, Dressings: Ranch, Blue Cheese, Soy Ginger, Balsamic, Caesar

Santa Cruz Spinach Salad

Santa Cruz Spinach Salad

$12.99

Fresh spinach, cranberries, candied walnuts, feta cheese, and red onion tossed with our balsamic vinaigrette

Side Harvest Salad

$5.99

Side Caesar Salad

$6.99

Side Spinach Salad

$6.99

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Kids Beef Taco

$8.99

Kids Quesadilla

$8.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Kids Fish and Chips

$9.99

Kids Shrimp & Chips

$10.99

Sides

Side Bread

$1.99

Side Garlic Bread

$3.49

Side Tortilla Chips

$3.99

Side 8oz Coleslaw

$3.99

Side Pint Coleslaw

$4.99

Side 8oz Jap Slaw

$3.99

Side Pint Jap Slaw

$5.99

Side Fries

$6.99

Side 8oz Rice Pilaf

$2.99

Side Pint Rice Pilaf

$5.99

Side 8oz White Rice

$2.99

Side Pint White Rice

$3.99

Side 8oz Mash Potato

$4.99

Side Pint Mash Potato

$6.99

Side Veggies

$6.99

Side Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.99

Side Hamburger Patty

$6.99

Side Veggie Burger

$6.99

Xtra Sauce

A1 Sauce 2oz

$1.00

Balsamic 2oz

$0.75

BBQ Sauce 1oz

$0.50

Blue Cheese 2oz

$0.75

Bottled Hot Sauce 2oz

$1.00

Butter 2oz

$1.00

Caesar 2oz

$0.75

Chipotle 2oz

$0.75

Cocktail 2oz

$0.75

Coleslaw Dressing 2oz

$0.75

Da Kine Sauce 2oz

$1.00

Fire Sauce 2oz

$1.00

Garlic Butter Sauce 2oz

$1.50

Ponzu 2oz

$0.50

Ranch 2oz

$0.75

Russian 2oz

$0.75

Salsa 2oz

$0.75

Sour Cream 2oz

$0.75

Soy Ginger 2oz

$0.75

Tartar Sauce 2oz

$0.75

Teriyaki 2oz

$1.00

Thai Chili 2oz

$1.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$8.00

Well Tequila

$8.00

Well Whiskey

$8.00

Well Rum

$8.00

Well Gin

$8.00

Well Scotch

$8.00

Well Brandy

$8.00

1.5-Well Vodka

$6.00

1.5-Well Tequila

$6.00

1.5-Well Rum

$6.00

1.5-Well Gin

$6.00

1.5-Well Scotch

$6.00

1.5-Well Brandy

$6.00

DBL-Well Vodka

$12.00

DBL-Well Tequila

$12.00

DBL-Well Whiskey

$12.00

DBL-Well Rum

$12.00

DBL-Well Gin

$12.00

DBL-Well Scotch

$12.00

DBL-Well Brandy

$12.00

Absolut

$9.50

Absolut Mandarin

$9.50

Absolut Vanilla

$9.50

Deep Eddy Cran

$9.50

Deep Eddy Lemon

$9.50

Deep Eddy Orange

$9.50Out of stock

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$9.50

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$9.50

Sky Rasberry

$9.50

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$11.50

Stoli

$9.50

Titos

$9.50

DBL Well Vodka

$12.00

DBL Absolut

$13.00

DBL Absolut Citron

$13.00

DBL Absolut Mandarin

$13.00

DBL Absolut Raspberry

$13.00

DBL Absolut Vanilla

$13.00

DBL Deep Eddy Cran

$13.00

DBL Deep Eddy Lemon

$13.00

DBL Deep Eddy Orange

$13.00

DBL Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$13.00

DBL deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$13.00

DBL Grey Goose

$17.00

DBL Ketel One

$16.00

DBL Stoli

$13.00

DBL Titos

$13.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$33.00

DJ Blanco

$16.00

DJ Reposado

$17.00

DJ Anejo

$18.00

Milagro Silver

$9.50

Patron Silver

$16.00

Patron Reposado

$17.00

Patron Anejo

$18.00

Tres Gen Plata

$14.00

Tres Gen Reposado

$15.00

Tres Gen Anejo

$16.00

DBL Well Tequila

$12.00

DBL Clase Azul Repo

$46.00

DBL DJ Anejo

$30.00

DBL DJ Blanco

$25.00

DBL DJ Repo

$27.00

DBL Milagro Silver

$13.00

DBL Patron Anejo

$30.00

DBL Patron Reposado

$27.00

DBL Patron Silver

$22.00

DBL Tres Gen Anejo

$21.00

DBL Tres Gen Plata

$20.00

DBL Tres Gen Repo

$20.00

Angels Envy

$16.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$12.00

Bulleit Rye

$12.00

Bushmills

$10.00

Canadian Club

$9.50

Crown Royal

$12.00

Elijah Craig

$12.00

Evan Williams Single Barrel

$11.00

Fireball

$9.00

Gentleman Jack

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Jameson

$11.00

Jameson Black

$12.00

Jameson Cask IPA

$11.00

Jameson Cask Stout

$11.00

Jim Beam

$9.50

Knob Creek

$14.00

Knob Creek Rye

$14.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Pendleton

$9.50

Red Breast 12yr

$20.00

Seagrams 7

$9.00

Seagrams VO

$9.00

Tullamore Dew

$11.00

Tullamore Dew Special Reserve 12 YR

$20.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Woodford Reserve Rye

$14.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$12.00

DBL Angels Envy

$22.00

DBL Bulleit Bourbon

$17.00

DBL Bulleit Rye

$17.00

DBL Bushmills

$20.00

DBL Canadian Club

$13.00

DBL Crown Royal

$17.00

DBL Elijah Craig

$17.00

DBL Evan Williams Single Barrel

$16.00

DBL Fireball

$13.00

DBL Gentleman Jack

$20.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$16.00

DBL Jameson

$16.00

DBL Jameson Black

$17.00

DBL Jameson Cask IPA

$16.00

DBL Jameson Cask Stout

$16.00

DBL Jim Beam

$13.00

DBL Knob Creek

$20.00

DBL Knob Creek Rye

$20.00

DBL Makers Mark

$17.00

DBL Pendleton

$13.00

DBL Red Breast 12yr

$30.00

DBL Seagrams 7

$13.00

DBL Seagrams VO

$13.00

DBL Tillamore Dew

$16.00

DBL Tullamore Dew 12yr

$27.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$20.00

DBL Woodford Reserve Rye

$20.00

Appleton

$9.50

Bacardi White

$9.00

Bacardi Limon

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$9.50

Captain Private Stock

$14.00

Denizen's Merchant Reserve 8yr

$11.50

Gosling's Black Seal

$9.00

151 Goslings Black Seal

$11.00

Kraken

$9.00

Malibu Coconut

$8.50

Meyers Dark

$11.00

Plantation Barbados 5yr

$9.50

Plantation Pineapple

$11.00

Ron Zacapa

$16.00

Sailor Jerry

$9.00

DBL Well Rum

$12.00

DBL Appleton Est

$13.00

DBL Bacardi Limon

$13.00

DBL Bacardi White

$13.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$13.00

DBL Captain Private Stock

$20.00

DBL Goslings Black Seal

$13.00

DBL 151 Goslings Black Seal

$16.00

DBL Kraken

$13.00

DBL Malibu Coconut

$12.00

DBL Meyers Dark

$15.00

DBL Ron Zacapa

$22.00

DBL Sailor Jerry

$13.00

Beefeater

$9.50

Bombay Saphire

$12.00

Bombay Dry

$11.00

Hendricks

$16.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

DBL Well Gin

$12.00

DBL Beefeater

$13.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$17.00

DBL Bombay Dry

$16.00

DBL Hendricks

$22.00

DBL Tanqueray

$16.00

Aberlour 12

$16.00

Balvenie 12

$16.00

Chivas Regal

$14.00

Dewars

$9.50

Glenffedich 12

$16.00

Glenlevit 12

$15.00

JW Black

$15.00

JW Blue

$43.00

JW Red

$12.00

Macallan 12

$20.00

DBL Well Scotch

$12.00

DBL Aberlour 12

$21.00

DBL Balvenie 12

$21.00

DBL Chivas Regal

$20.00

DBL Dewars

$13.00

DBL Glenffedich 12

$22.00

DBL Glenlevit 12

$21.00

DBL JW Black

$20.00

DBL JW Red

$17.00

DBL JW Blue

$60.00

DBL Macallan 12

$28.00

Absente

$16.00

Amaretto

$8.50

Aperol

$12.00

Benedictine

$14.00

Campari

$12.00

Carolans Irish Cream

$8.50

Chambord

$12.50

Courvoisier VSOP

$16.00

Drambuie

$12.00

Frangelico

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Hennesy

$16.00

Jagermeister

$11.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Midori

$9.50

Pama

$10.00

Rumplemintz

$10.00

DBL Absente

$22.00

DBL Amaretto

$12.00

DBL Aperol

$17.00

DBL Benedictine

$20.00

DBL Campari

$17.00

DBL Carolans Irish Cream

$12.00

DBL Chambord

$17.50

DBL Courvoisier VSOP

$22.00

DBL Drambuie

$17.00

DBL Frangelico

$17.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$20.00

DBL Hennesy

$22.00

DBL Jagermeister

$16.00

DBL Kahlua

$14.00

DBL Midori

$13.00

DBL Pama

$14.00

DBL Rumplemintz

$14.00

Beer

805 Blonde

$7.00

Anchor Steam

$6.50

Anna's Dry Cider

$8.00

Arctic Haze IPA

$8.00

Blood Orange Ale

$7.00

Cheater 5 Pils

$6.50

Chief Peak IPA

$7.50

Leashless Hazy IPA

$8.00

Lazy Eye DIPA

$8.00

Coors Lite

$5.50

Modelo Especial

$6.50

MW Pale Ale

$6.50

Nitro Stout

$6.50

Poseidon IPA

$8.00

Poseidon Irish Red Ale

$7.50

Restraint Brown Ale

$7.00

Anna's Dry Cider

$7.50

Taster Beer

$2.50

BudLight Bottle

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Corona

$5.50

Heineken 00 N/A

$5.00

Joe's Highlife

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.50

Beer Corkage Fee (single serving)

$4.00

Guiness

$6.00

Wine

Cabernet

$7.50

Merlot

$7.50

Firestone Cabernet

$11.00

10-Span Pinot Noir

$10.00

(BTL) CK Mondavi Cabernet

$22.00

(BTL) CK Mondavi Merlot

$22.00

(BTL) Firestone Cabernet

$33.00

(BTL) 10-Span Pinot Noir

$30.00

Corkage Fee

$14.00

Benziger Chardonnay

$10.00

Ruffino Pinot Grigio

$8.50

Chardonnay

$7.50

Sauvignon Blanc

$7.50

Vista Point White Zinfandel

$7.50

Justin Rose

$9.00

Stanford Champagne

$7.00

(BTL) Vista Point White Zinfandel

$22.00

(BTL) Benziger Chardonnay

$30.00

(BTL) CK Mondavi Chardonnay

$22.00

(BTL) Ruffino Pinot Grigio

$25.00

(BTL) CK Mondavi Sauvignon Blanc

$22.00

(BTL) Justin Rose

$27.00

(BTL) Stanford Champagne Brut

$20.00

Corkage Fee

$14.00

Cocktails

1944 Mai Tai

$13.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Dark and Stormy

$11.00

Davina's Cranberry Mule

$12.00

Deep Eddy Lemon Drop

$15.00

Irish Car Bomb

$12.00

La Paloma

$11.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Manhattan

$15.00

Mojito

$11.00

Mojito Strawberry

$13.00

Negroni

$11.00

OG Cadillac Margarita

$15.00

OG Margarita

$11.00

Pamegranite Gimlet

$15.00

Plantation Punch

$13.00

Singapore Sling

$13.00

Strawberry Margarita

$13.00

White Russian

$9.00

Zombie

$20.00

B-Fast Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Champagne

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Coffee and Irish Cream

$8.49

Mexican Coffee

$10.00

Keoke Coffee

$10.00

Breakfast Shot

$13.00

NA Bev

Coffee

$3.99

Hot Tea

$3.99

Iced Tea

$3.99

Hot Cocoa

$3.99

Milk

$3.99

Large Apple Juice

$4.99

Large Cranberry Juice

$5.99

Large Grapefruit Juice

$5.99

Large OJ

$5.99

Large Pineapple Juice

$5.99

Small Apple Juice

$3.99

Small Cranberry Juice

$3.99

Small Grapefruit

$3.99

Small OJ

$3.99

Small Pineapple Juice

$3.99

Red Bull

$4.99

Ginger Beer

$4.99

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.99

Virgin Strawberry Mojito

$5.99

Virgin Mojito

$5.99

Virgin Strawberry Margarita

$5.99

Virgin Margarita

$5.99

WaterTogo

$0.93

Fountain Drinks

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Refill Strawberry Lemonade

$1.00

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Shirley Temple

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Soda Water

$1.99
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Good

Location

1583 Spinnaker Dr, Ventura, CA 93001

Directions

Boatyard Pub image

