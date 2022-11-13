Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies
Mediterranean

Boaz Fresh Lebanese - University Heights

18 Reviews

$$

20630 John Carroll Blvd

University Heights, OH 44118

Popular Items

Build Your Own Bowl
French Fries
Spicy Cauliflower

Napkins & Plasticware?

Napkins + Plasticware

Napkins Only

No Napkins/Plasticware

Build Your Own Bowls

Customize your bowl
Build Your Own Bowl

Build Your Own Bowl

$8.99

Appetizers

Hummus

Hummus

$5.99

chickpeas pureed with tahini and lemon juice

Baba

$5.99

roasted eggplant pureed with garlic, tahini, and lemon juice

Falafel

Falafel

$5.99

mildly spiced vegetarian patties fried in peanut oil and served with tahini dressing

Tabouli

$5.99

chopped parsley, diced tomatoes, onions, and bulgur, tossed with lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil, and herbs

Grape Leaves

Grape Leaves

$5.99

rolled grape leaves stuffed with rice, chickpeas, tomato, herbs, and spices

French Fries

French Fries

$4.49

fried in peanut oil and seasoned with za'atar (an ancient Mid-East herb)

Spicy Cauliflower

Spicy Cauliflower

$5.49

florets fried in peanut oil, sprinkled with herbs and spices, topped with tahini lemon dressing and hot sauce

Veggie Sticks

Veggie Sticks

$3.99

carrots, celery, cucumbers, pickled cucumbers and turnips great for dipping; good alternative to pita

Kibbie

Kibbie

$6.99Out of stock

handcrafted croquettes of seasoned ground lean beef and bulgur filled with seasoned beef, onions, pine nuts, and fried peanut oil

Soup

Lentil Soup

$4.49

organic red lentils seasoned with herbs and spices, topped with fried pita chips

Entrées

Hummus Chicken Entrée

$9.49

hummus topped with chopped grilled chicken, diced tomatoes, parsley

Hummus Shawarma Entrée

Hummus Shawarma Entrée

$9.99

hummus topped with beef shawarma, diced tomatoes, parsley

Hummus Falafel Entrée

Hummus Falafel Entrée

$8.99

hummus topped with falafel, diced tomatoes, parlsey

Vegan Combo

Vegan Combo

$8.99

hummus, tabouli, baba, falafel, grape leaves

Boaz Combo

Boaz Combo

$8.99Out of stock

hummus, baba, falafel, kibbie, salata

Rolled Pitas

Boaz Falafel Rolled

Boaz Falafel Rolled

$6.49

falafel, tomatoes, pickled cucumbers and turnips, tahini lemon dressing

Hummus Falafel Rolled

$6.49

hummus, falafel, tomatoes, pickled cucumbers and turnips

Tawook Rolled

$6.99

grilled marinated chicken, tomatoes, pickled cucumbers and turnips, garlic sauce

Chicken Shawarma Rolled

Chicken Shawarma Rolled

$6.99

grilled marinated chicken, tomatoes, pickled cucumbers and turnips, garlic sauce

Beef Shawarma Rolled

$7.49

grilled seasoned beef sirloin, tomatoes, onions, sumac, pickled cucumbers and turnips, tahini lemon dressing

Lamb Rolled

$7.99

grilled seasoned lamb, tomatoes, onions, sumac, pickled cucumbers and turnips, tahini lemon dressing

Chicken Curry Rolled

$6.99

curried chicken, tomatoes, peas, onions, banana peppers, mango cilantro dressing

Salads

Fattoush Salad

$7.99

chopped romaine, spinach, salata, and pita chips seasoned with za'atar (an ancient Mid-East herb), tossed with lemon juice, fresh garlic, sumac, extra virgin olive oil

Tabouli Salad

$7.99

chopped parsley, diced tomatoes, onions and bulgur, tossed with lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil, and herbs

Falafel Salad

$7.99

mixed greens, falafel, salata, tahini lemon dressing

Shawarma Salad

$8.99

grilled seasoned beef sirloin, mixed greens, salata, parsley, boaz dressing

Smoothies

All Green

$6.49

apple, cucumber, banana, kale, spinach

Tropical Storm

Tropical Storm

$6.49

mango, guava, banana, pineapple

Rejuvenate

Rejuvenate

$6.49

orange, banana, mango, pineapple

Youthful Glow

$6.49

carrot, mango, banana, pineapple

Strawberry Blast

Strawberry Blast

$6.49

strawberry, pineapple, banana

Fresh Pressed Juices

Mean and Green

$6.99

kale, spinach, cucumber, celery, ginger

Energize

$6.99

carrot, apple, celery, lemon, cucumber

Detox

$6.99

ginger, apple, beet, carrot

Immune Booster

$6.99

kale, spinach, cucumber, lemon, apple

Edgy Veggie

$6.99

celery, carrot, apple

Anti-Inflammatory

$6.99

orange, ginger, beet, carrot

Natural Energy

$6.99

celery, celery, celery, more celery

Slim Trim

$6.99Out of stock

celery, ginger, apple

Empower

$6.99

celery, ginger, apple

Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00

Sparkling Water Bottle

$2.75

All-Natural Cane Sugar Soda

$2.49

Pomegranate-Tea

$2.49

Black Tea

$2.49

Desserts

Baklava

Baklava

Baklava Assortment

$4.50

Kids Menu

Grilled Chicken and Fries

$4.99

Grilled Chicken and Rice

$4.99

Kids Build Your Own Bowl

$7.99

Dressings & Sauces

Side of Dressing

$0.75

Side of Hot Sauce

$0.75

Side of Garlic Sauce

$0.75

Side of Boaz Dressing

$0.75

fresh garlic, olive oil, lemon juice, herbs and spices

Side of Tahini Lemon Dressing

$0.75Out of stock

sesame seed paste mixed with lemon juice

Side of Fattoush Dressing

$0.75

Side of Ketchup

$0.75

Hot Sauce Container 12 oz.

$6.25

Garlic Sauce Container 12 oz.

$6.25

Dressing Container 12 oz.

$6.25

Sides

Bag of Pita

$2.50
Side of Pita

Side of Pita

$0.65

Side of Feta

$0.75

Side of Brown Rice

$1.95

Side of Lentils & Rice

$1.95

Side of Chicken

$2.50

Side of Seasoned Chicken

$2.50

Side of Beef Shawarma

$3.49

Side of Hummus

$1.50

Side of Baba

$1.50

Side of Pickles

$0.75

Side of Turnips

$0.75

Large Pickle

$3.99

Large Turnip

$3.99

Falafel (1 piece)

$1.00

Side of Pita Chips

$3.00

Za'atar Jar

$10.99
check markKid-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Healthy Mediterranean eats in the heart of Ohio City * Online Ordering stops 30 minutes before close *

Website

Location

20630 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights, OH 44118

Directions

