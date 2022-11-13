Juice & Smoothies
Mediterranean
Boaz Fresh Lebanese - University Heights
18 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
Healthy Mediterranean eats in the heart of Ohio City * Online Ordering stops 30 minutes before close *
Location
20630 John Carroll Blvd, University Heights, OH 44118
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Lunch by Caterology - Downtown Cleveland
No Reviews
1413 East 9th Street Cleveland, OH 44114
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in University Heights
Great Lakes Brewing Company - Gift Shop
4.0 • 10,364
2516 Market Ave Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurant
More near University Heights