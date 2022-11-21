Bob's Restaurant & Lounge 1411 Shilo Drive
No reviews yet
1411 Shilo Drive
Nampa, ID 83687
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Bob's Signature Omelets
Basque Omelet
Filled with diced chorizo, sauteed onions and green peppers & shredded cheddar cheese
Cheese Omelet
Filled with shredded cheddar cheese
Chicken Sausage Omelet
Filled with our signature chicken sausage, fresh diced tomatoes, & shredded cheddar cheese. Topped with fresh sliced avacado
Chili Cheese Omelet
Filled with homemade chili, diced onions, & shredded cheddar cheese
Denver Omelet
Fiiled with diced ham, sauteed onions and green peppers, & shredded cheddar cheese
Ham & Cheese Omelet
Filled with diced ham & shredded cheddar cheese
Ham, Cheese & Mushroom Omelet
Filled with diced ham, sauteed mushrooms & shredded cheddar cheese
Hawaiian Omelet
Filled with diced ham, pineapple tidbits & shredded cheddar cheese. Topped with sweet-n-sour sauce
Italian Omelet
Filled with Italian sausage, fresh diced tomatoes & shredded monterey jack cheese
Plain Omelet
Bob's signature, fluffy omelet served without fillings
Shilo Omelet
Filled with diced ham, fresh diced tomatoes, sauteed mushrooms & shredded cheddar cheese. Topped with homemade cheese sauce
Spanish Omelet
Filled with seasoned taco meat, fresh diced tomatoes, & shredded pepperjack cheese. Topped with homemade salsa and sour cream
This is not the Trolley Turkey & Mushroom
Filled with diced turkey, sauteed mushrooms, & shredded cheddar cheese.
Veggie Omelet
Breakfast Entrees
8 oz Sirloin & Eggs
8 oz sirloin steak served with 2 eggs any style & 1 choice of offered sides
Bacon & Eggs
4 strips of bacon served with 2 eggs any style & 1 choice of offered sides
Biscuits & Gravy
2 homemade biscuits split and covered in our homemade gravy. Served with hashbrowns.
Eggs Benedict (Bob's Way)
2 poached eggs with center-cut breakfast ham on a grilled English muffin. Topped with homemade cheese sauce. Served with hashbrowns
Diced Eggs & Meat
Choice of meat scrambled with 3 eggs
Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs
Chicken fried steak with 2 eggs served on top of homemade sausage gravy & 1 choice of offered sides
Chicken Sausage & Eggs
Our specialty chicken sausage is served with 2 eggs any style & 1 choice of offered sides.
Chorizo & Eggs
Chorizo served with 2 eggs any style & 1 choice of offered sides
Country Benedict
2 poached eggs with a sausage patty served on a homemade biscuit. Topped with homemade gravy. Served with hashbrowns.
French Toast
3 slices of thick-sliced bread, dipped in batter and grilled & topped with powered sugar.
French Toast with Fruit
French Toast Special
3 slices of thick-sliced bread, dipped in batter and grilled & topped with powered sugar. Served with your choice of bacon or sausage links
Grilled Chicken & Eggs
8 oz grilled chicken breast served with 2 eggs any style & 1 choice of offered sides
Ham & Eggs
Center cut breakfast ham served with 2 eggs any style & 1 choice of offered sides
Hamburger Steak & Eggs
8 oz hamburger steak served with 2 eggs any style & 1 choice of offered sides
Polish Sausage & Eggs
Polish sausage served with 2 eggs any style & 1 choice of offered sides
Sausage Links & Eggs
2 sausage links served with 2 eggs any style & 1 choice of offered sides
Sausage Patty & Eggs
Sausage patty served with 2 eggs any style & 1 choice of offered sides
Breakfast Sides
1 egg
Served any way
1/2 Biscuit & Gravy
1 homeade biscuit split and covered with our homemade gravy
2 eggs
Served any way
Assorted Muffins
Cup of Seasonal Fruit
Chicken Sausage Patty
Cinnamon Roll
English Muffin
Four Slices of Bacon
4 slices
Gluten Free Toast
Ham
Center cut breakfast ham
Hashbrowns
Sausage Patty
Side of gravy (brown or country)
Toast
2 slices of your choice of bread
Two 2 oz. Sausage Links
4 links
Side Cottage Cheese
Classic Breakfast Combos
#1
3 dollar size buttermilk pancakes made from scratch, 1 sausage link, & 1 egg any style
#2
3 dollar size buttermilk pancakes made from scratch, 2 stips of bacon, & 1 egg any style
#3
2 eggs any style and 1 choice of offered sides.
#4
1 slice of french toast, 1 sausage link, and 1 egg served any way
#5
1 slice of french toast, 2 slices of bacon, and 1 egg served any way
#6
1/2 biscuit and gravy, 1 sausage link, & 2 eggs any style
#7
1/2 biscuit and gravy, 2 strips of bacon, & 2 eggs any style
Pancakes
Waffles
Lighter Side of Breakfast
Kids 10 and under
Burgers
Bacon Cheese Burger
Grilled beef with bacon on top of melted cheddar cheese served on an open face sesame seed bun and topped with lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, and onion. Served with your choice of one side
Bacon Egg Burger
Grilled beef with bacon and an egg on top of melted cheddar cheese served on an open face sesame seed bun and topped with lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, and onion. Served with your choice of one side
Chili Burger
Grilled beef with homemade chili served on an open face sesame seed bun and topped with lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, and onion. Onions and cheese optional. Served with your choice of one side
Deluxe Burger
Grilled beef served on an open face sesame seed bun and topped with lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, and onion. Served with your choice of one side
Deluxe Cheeseburger
Grilled beef with your choice of cheese melted on top served on an open face sesame seed bun and topped with lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, and onion. Served with your choice of one side
Deluxe Egg Burger
Grilled beef with cheddar cheese melted and an egg on top served on an open face sesame seed bun and topped with lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, and onion. Served with your choice of one side
Ham & Egg Burger
Grilled beef with ham and an egg on top of melted cheddar cheese served on an open face sesame seed bun and topped with lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, and onion. Served with your choice of one side
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Grilled beef with melted swiss cheese and sauteed mushrooms served on an open face sesame seed bun and topped with lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, and onion. Served with your choice of one side
Super Burger
Grilled beef with ham on top of melted cheddar cheese served on an open face sesame seed bun and topped with lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, and onion. Served with your choice of one side
Veggie Burger
Grilled veggie burger served open faced on a grilled sesame seed bun. served on an open face sesame seed bun and topped with lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, and onion. Served with your choice of one side
Chicken Burgers
Chicken Brg
Grilled 5oz chicken breast served open faced on a grilled sesame bun.
Chicken Cheese Burger
Grilled 5oz chicken breast topped with a slice of melted cheddar cheese
Super Chicken Burger
Grilled 5oz chicken breast topped with ham and melted cheddar cheese
Bacon Chkn Brg
Gilled 5oz chicken breast topped with 2 strips of bacon and melted cheddar cheese
Mushroom Swiss Chicken Burger
Grilled 5oz chicken breast topped with sauteed mushrooms and melted swiss cheese
Grilled Chicken Avocado Burger
Grilled 5oz chicken breast topped with sliced avocado & swiss cheese
Bbq Chicken Burger
Grilled 5oz chicken breast topped with bbq saude and melted pepper jack cheese
Sweet-n-Sour Chicken Burger
Grilled 5oz chicken breast topped with sweet-n-sour sauce and melted swiss cheese & pineapple
Dinner
BBQ Chicken Dinner
Braised chicken breast finished with our bbq sauce & green onion. Served with baked potatoe and vegetable
Chicken Fried Steak Dinner
Cube steak breaded & grilled served with your choice of potato and vegetable
Chicken Hawaiian Dinner
Braised chicken breast finished with center-cut ham & melted jack cheese and topped with pineapple.
Salmon Filet Dinner
Grilled 8 oz filet with garlic butter, grilled lemon, rice, and chef's vegetables.
Homemade Meatloaf
A generour portion of our homemade meatloaf, topped with brown gravy and served with mashed potatoes and vegetable.
Catfish Dinner
Cod Dinner
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Finger Foods-Dinner
Catfish Finger Din
Hand cut chunks of catfish dipped in our homemade batter and deep fried to perfection. Served with homemade tartar sauce and lemon
Chicken Finger Din
Hand cut chunks of raw pulled chicken dipped in our homemade batter and deep fried to perfection. Served with sweet 'n sour sauce.
Cod Finger Din
Hand cut chunks of cod dipped in our homemade batter and deep fried to perfection. Served with homemade tartar sauce and lemon.
Deep Fried Mushrooms Dinner
Fresh mushrooms dipped in our homemade batter and deep fried to perfection. Served with Ranch Dressing
Finger Steaks Dinner
Hand cut chunks of tenderloin dipped in our homeade batter and deep fried to perfection. Served with homemade cocktail sauce
Salmon Fingers Dinner
Hand cut chunks of salmon dipped in our homemade batter and deep fried to perfection. Served with homemade tartar sauce and lemon
Kids 10 and under
Kids Hamburger
Grilled hamburger on a grilled bun served open face with the choice of fries, a cup of soup, salad, or peaches
Kids Chicken Fingers
Handed dipped in our homemade batter and deep fried, served with sweet & sour sauce. with choice of fries, cup of soup, salad, or peaches
Kids Grilled Cheese
American cheese on grilled white bread. with choice of fries, cup of soup, salad, or peaches
Kids Butter Noodles
Fettuccine, butter, and parmesan cheese
Kids Cheeseburger
Grilled hamburger with melted cheddar cheese on a grilled bun served open face with the choice of fries, a cup of soup, salad, or peaches
Kids Spaghetti
Lunch Finger Foods
Lunch Catfish Fng
Hand-cut chunks of catfish dipped in our homemade batter and deep-fried to perfection. Served with homemade tartar sauce and lemon
Lunch Chicken Fng
Hand-cut chunks of raw pulled chicken dipped in our homemade batter and deep-fried to perfection. Served with sweet 'n sour sauce.
Lunch Cod Fng
Hand-cut chunks of cod dipped in our homemade batter and deep-fried to perfection. Served with homemade tartar sauce and lemon.
Lunch DF Mushrooms
Fresh mushrooms dipped in our homemade batter and deep-fried to perfection. Served with Ranch Dressing
Lunch Finger Stks
Hand-cut chunks of tenderloin dipped in our homemade batter and deep-fried to perfection. Served with homemade cocktail sauce
Lunch Salmon Fng
Hand-cut chunks of salmon dipped in our homemade batter and deep-fried to perfection. Served with homemade tartar sauce and lemon
Red Hat Lady Lunch
Salads
Large Cobb Salad
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, avocado, fresh diced tomato on a bed of romaine. Served with blue cheese dressing.
Large Chicken Mandarin Salad
Fresh salad mix served with blueberries, mandarin oranges, pineapple tidbits & slivered almonds. Topped with sliced chicken breast
Taco Salad
Seasoned ground beef on a bed of chopped romaine topped with fresh diced tomatoes & shredded cheddar cheese in a crispy tortilla shell, topped witha dollop of sour cream and salsa or your choice of dressing.
Large Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken breast sliced atop a bed of romaine lettuce, crouton, Parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing, and a lemon wedge.
Large Chef Salad
Small Cobb Salad
Small Chicken Mandarin Salad
Small Chicken Caesar Salad
Small Chef Salad
Sandwiches
Beef Melt
Mounds of heated roast beef topped with sauteed onions, green peppers and melted jack cheese served open faced on a grilled poor boy bun
Club Jr.
Bacon, Turkey, Jack cheese, and Tomato served with your choice of toast.
French Dip
Sliced top round roast beef heated in au jus split on a poor boy bun and served with a side of au jus
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Melted cheddar cheese & shaved ham served on grilled white bread.
Patty Melt
1/4 ground beef grilled to order
Reuben
Heated corn beef, sauerkraut, and turkey wit swiss cheese served on grilled marble rye.
Shilo Sandwich
Mounds of heated roast beef topped w sauteed onions, mushrooms, tomato slices and melted jack cheese served open faced on a grilled poor boy bun
Tuna Melt
Tuna fish served on grilled marble rye bread and melted swiss cheese.
Turkey Melt
Mounds of turkey smothered with sauteed mushroomsand melted jack cheese and served open faced on a grilled poor boy bun
Grilled Cheese
Polish Sandwich
Fish Sandwich
Corned Beef Sandwich
Appetizers & Sides
Baked Potato
With butter and sour cream
Bowl of Soup
Ceaser Salad
Cup of Soup
French Fries
Large Fries
Fruit (chef's choice)
House Salad
Loaded Baked Potato
Top your baked potato with butter, sour cream, grated cheddar cheese, and bacon bits.
Mashed Potato
Rice
Sweet Potato Fries
Side Cottage Cheese
Deep Fried Pickles
Deep Fried Mushrooms
Tots
Cheddar Sour Cream Tots
Chicken Nachos
Ground Beef Nachos
Breaded Cheese Curds
Specials
Steaks
Prime Rib 12 oz
A 12oz cut of slow roasted prime rib with au jus and creamy horseraddish. Served with mashed or baked potato and chefs vegetable.
Grilled Sirloin
Handcut 10oz Sirloin, finished with herb butter, mashed potato, and vegetables.
Prime Rib 8 oz
Valentine Prime Special
Fund Raiser Prime
Easter Ham Special
Beverages
Chai Tea
5 oz glass, large available
Chocolate Milk
5 oz glass, large available
Coca Cola Products (Bottomless)
Bottomless
Coffee (Bottomless)
Bottomless
Herbal or Black Tea
Bottomless
Hot Chocolate
Topped with whipped cream
Iced Tea (Bottomless)
Bottomless
Milk
5 oz glass, large available
Grapefruit Juice
5 oz glass, large available
Cranberry Juice
5 oz glass, large available
Orange Juice
5 oz glass, large available
Pineapple Juice
5 oz glass, large available
Tomato Juice
5 oz glass, large available
Apple Juice
Desserts
NY Cheesecake w/ fruit
NY Cheesecake w/ chocolate
NY Cheesecake Plain
Banana Cream Pie
Chocolate Cream Pie
Coconut Cream Pie
Key Lime Pie
Layered Chocolate Cake
Italian Lemon Cake
Raspberry Donut Cheesecake
Seasonal Fruit & Whipped Cream
Gluten Free / Vegan Cake
Ice cream scoop
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:30 pm
Bob's has alll your favorite foods and beverages in a welcoming environment. Enjoy the classics made to elevated tastes!
1411 Shilo Drive, Nampa, ID 83687