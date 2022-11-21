Bob's Restaurant & Lounge imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Bob's Restaurant & Lounge

1411 Shilo Drive

Nampa, ID 83687

Popular Items

#7
Four Slices of Bacon
Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

Bob's Signature Omelets

Basque Omelet

$12.95

Filled with diced chorizo, sauteed onions and green peppers & shredded cheddar cheese

Cheese Omelet

$12.00

Filled with shredded cheddar cheese

Chicken Sausage Omelet

$12.95

Filled with our signature chicken sausage, fresh diced tomatoes, & shredded cheddar cheese. Topped with fresh sliced avacado

Chili Cheese Omelet

$11.95

Filled with homemade chili, diced onions, & shredded cheddar cheese

Denver Omelet

$12.95

Fiiled with diced ham, sauteed onions and green peppers, & shredded cheddar cheese

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$12.50

Filled with diced ham & shredded cheddar cheese

Ham, Cheese & Mushroom Omelet

$12.95

Filled with diced ham, sauteed mushrooms & shredded cheddar cheese

Hawaiian Omelet

$12.95

Filled with diced ham, pineapple tidbits & shredded cheddar cheese. Topped with sweet-n-sour sauce

Italian Omelet

$12.95Out of stock

Filled with Italian sausage, fresh diced tomatoes & shredded monterey jack cheese

Plain Omelet

$11.00

Bob's signature, fluffy omelet served without fillings

Shilo Omelet

$12.95

Filled with diced ham, fresh diced tomatoes, sauteed mushrooms & shredded cheddar cheese. Topped with homemade cheese sauce

Spanish Omelet

$12.95

Filled with seasoned taco meat, fresh diced tomatoes, & shredded pepperjack cheese. Topped with homemade salsa and sour cream

This is not the Trolley Turkey & Mushroom

$12.95

Filled with diced turkey, sauteed mushrooms, & shredded cheddar cheese.

Veggie Omelet

$11.95

Breakfast Entrees

8 oz Sirloin & Eggs

$19.95

8 oz sirloin steak served with 2 eggs any style & 1 choice of offered sides

Bacon & Eggs

$11.95

4 strips of bacon served with 2 eggs any style & 1 choice of offered sides

Biscuits & Gravy

$9.95

2 homemade biscuits split and covered in our homemade gravy. Served with hashbrowns.

Eggs Benedict (Bob's Way)

$13.95

2 poached eggs with center-cut breakfast ham on a grilled English muffin. Topped with homemade cheese sauce. Served with hashbrowns

Diced Eggs & Meat

$12.95

Choice of meat scrambled with 3 eggs

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$15.95

Chicken fried steak with 2 eggs served on top of homemade sausage gravy & 1 choice of offered sides

Chicken Sausage & Eggs

$11.95

Our specialty chicken sausage is served with 2 eggs any style & 1 choice of offered sides.

Chorizo & Eggs

$11.95

Chorizo served with 2 eggs any style & 1 choice of offered sides

Country Benedict

$13.95

2 poached eggs with a sausage patty served on a homemade biscuit. Topped with homemade gravy. Served with hashbrowns.

French Toast

$8.49

3 slices of thick-sliced bread, dipped in batter and grilled & topped with powered sugar.

French Toast with Fruit

$11.49

French Toast Special

$11.49

3 slices of thick-sliced bread, dipped in batter and grilled & topped with powered sugar. Served with your choice of bacon or sausage links

Grilled Chicken & Eggs

$11.95

8 oz grilled chicken breast served with 2 eggs any style & 1 choice of offered sides

Ham & Eggs

$11.95

Center cut breakfast ham served with 2 eggs any style & 1 choice of offered sides

Hamburger Steak & Eggs

$14.95

8 oz hamburger steak served with 2 eggs any style & 1 choice of offered sides

Polish Sausage & Eggs

$11.95

Polish sausage served with 2 eggs any style & 1 choice of offered sides

Sausage Links & Eggs

$11.95

2 sausage links served with 2 eggs any style & 1 choice of offered sides

Sausage Patty & Eggs

$11.95

Sausage patty served with 2 eggs any style & 1 choice of offered sides

Breakfast Sides

1 egg

$1.75

Served any way

1/2 Biscuit & Gravy

$5.95

1 homeade biscuit split and covered with our homemade gravy

2 eggs

$2.75

Served any way

Assorted Muffins

$2.75

Cup of Seasonal Fruit

$4.95

Chicken Sausage Patty

$5.75

Cinnamon Roll

$5.95

English Muffin

$2.75

Four Slices of Bacon

$5.75

4 slices

Gluten Free Toast

$3.75

Ham

$5.75

Center cut breakfast ham

Hashbrowns

$5.19

Sausage Patty

$5.75

Side of gravy (brown or country)

$1.50

Toast

$2.75

2 slices of your choice of bread

Two 2 oz. Sausage Links

$5.75

4 links

Side Cottage Cheese

$3.95

Classic Breakfast Combos

#1

$9.95

3 dollar size buttermilk pancakes made from scratch, 1 sausage link, & 1 egg any style

#2

$9.95

3 dollar size buttermilk pancakes made from scratch, 2 stips of bacon, & 1 egg any style

#3

$8.49

2 eggs any style and 1 choice of offered sides.

#4

$9.95

1 slice of french toast, 1 sausage link, and 1 egg served any way

#5

$9.95

1 slice of french toast, 2 slices of bacon, and 1 egg served any way

#6

$9.95

1/2 biscuit and gravy, 1 sausage link, & 2 eggs any style

#7

$9.95

1/2 biscuit and gravy, 2 strips of bacon, & 2 eggs any style

Pancakes

Silver Dollar Pancakes Stack 9 pancakes Short Stack 6 pancakes One Hgh 3 pancakes

Stack

$10.95

9 dollar size buttermilk pancakes made from scratch & served with our homemade syrup

Short Stack

$8.95

6 dollar size buttermilk pancakes made from scratch & served with our homemade syrup

One High

$6.99

3 dollar size buttermilk pancakes made from scratch & served with our homemade syrup

Waffles

Belgian Waffle

$8.49

Belgian Waffle served with butter & homemade syrup

Deluxe Belgian Waffle

$10.49

Belgian waffle topped with your choice of fruit & whipped cream

Pecan Belgian Waffle

$10.49

Belgian waffle topped with pecans & whipped cream

Lighter Side of Breakfast

Steel Cut Oatmeal

$6.95

Steel cut oatmeal made fresh every morning & served with raisins & brown sugar

Breakfast Cereal

$3.95

Your choice of current selection

Fruit,Yogurt, & Granola Bowl

$6.95Out of stock

Greek yogurt served with fruit and granola on side

Cup of Seasonal Fruit

$4.95

Kids 10 and under

KIDS #1

$7.95

2 dollar cakes, 1 link, 1 egg

KIDS #2

$7.95

2 dollar cakes, 1 bacon, 1 egg

Kids #3

$6.95

1 egg any style, hashbrowns, & toast

KIDS #4

$7.95

1 piece of french toast, 1 link, 1 egg

KIDS #5

$7.95

1 piece of french toast, 1 bacon, 1 egg

KIDS #1 (Copy)

$7.95

2 dollar cakes, 1 link, 1 egg

Burgers

Bacon Cheese Burger

$13.95

Grilled beef with bacon on top of melted cheddar cheese served on an open face sesame seed bun and topped with lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, and onion. Served with your choice of one side

Bacon Egg Burger

$13.95

Grilled beef with bacon and an egg on top of melted cheddar cheese served on an open face sesame seed bun and topped with lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, and onion. Served with your choice of one side

Chili Burger

$13.95

Grilled beef with homemade chili served on an open face sesame seed bun and topped with lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, and onion. Onions and cheese optional. Served with your choice of one side

Deluxe Burger

$10.95

Grilled beef served on an open face sesame seed bun and topped with lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, and onion. Served with your choice of one side

Deluxe Cheeseburger

$11.95

Grilled beef with your choice of cheese melted on top served on an open face sesame seed bun and topped with lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, and onion. Served with your choice of one side

Deluxe Egg Burger

$11.95

Grilled beef with cheddar cheese melted and an egg on top served on an open face sesame seed bun and topped with lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, and onion. Served with your choice of one side

Ham & Egg Burger

$13.95

Grilled beef with ham and an egg on top of melted cheddar cheese served on an open face sesame seed bun and topped with lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, and onion. Served with your choice of one side

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.95

Grilled beef with melted swiss cheese and sauteed mushrooms served on an open face sesame seed bun and topped with lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, and onion. Served with your choice of one side

Super Burger

$13.95

Grilled beef with ham on top of melted cheddar cheese served on an open face sesame seed bun and topped with lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, and onion. Served with your choice of one side

Veggie Burger

$13.95

Grilled veggie burger served open faced on a grilled sesame seed bun. served on an open face sesame seed bun and topped with lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, and onion. Served with your choice of one side

Chicken Burgers

Chicken Brg

$11.00

Grilled 5oz chicken breast served open faced on a grilled sesame bun.

Chicken Cheese Burger

$11.95

Grilled 5oz chicken breast topped with a slice of melted cheddar cheese

Super Chicken Burger

$13.95

Grilled 5oz chicken breast topped with ham and melted cheddar cheese

Bacon Chkn Brg

$12.95

Gilled 5oz chicken breast topped with 2 strips of bacon and melted cheddar cheese

Mushroom Swiss Chicken Burger

$12.49

Grilled 5oz chicken breast topped with sauteed mushrooms and melted swiss cheese

Grilled Chicken Avocado Burger

$14.49

Grilled 5oz chicken breast topped with sliced avocado & swiss cheese

Bbq Chicken Burger

$12.49

Grilled 5oz chicken breast topped with bbq saude and melted pepper jack cheese

Sweet-n-Sour Chicken Burger

$12.49

Grilled 5oz chicken breast topped with sweet-n-sour sauce and melted swiss cheese & pineapple

Dinner

BBQ Chicken Dinner

$16.95

Braised chicken breast finished with our bbq sauce & green onion. Served with baked potatoe and vegetable

Chicken Fried Steak Dinner

$17.95

Cube steak breaded & grilled served with your choice of potato and vegetable

Chicken Hawaiian Dinner

$17.95

Braised chicken breast finished with center-cut ham & melted jack cheese and topped with pineapple.

Salmon Filet Dinner

$19.95

Grilled 8 oz filet with garlic butter, grilled lemon, rice, and chef's vegetables.

Homemade Meatloaf

$14.95

A generour portion of our homemade meatloaf, topped with brown gravy and served with mashed potatoes and vegetable.

Catfish Dinner

$19.95

Cod Dinner

$19.95

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$14.95

Finger Foods-Dinner

Catfish Finger Din

$18.95

Hand cut chunks of catfish dipped in our homemade batter and deep fried to perfection. Served with homemade tartar sauce and lemon

Chicken Finger Din

$17.95

Hand cut chunks of raw pulled chicken dipped in our homemade batter and deep fried to perfection. Served with sweet 'n sour sauce.

Cod Finger Din

$18.95

Hand cut chunks of cod dipped in our homemade batter and deep fried to perfection. Served with homemade tartar sauce and lemon.

Deep Fried Mushrooms Dinner

$16.95

Fresh mushrooms dipped in our homemade batter and deep fried to perfection. Served with Ranch Dressing

Finger Steaks Dinner

$22.95

Hand cut chunks of tenderloin dipped in our homeade batter and deep fried to perfection. Served with homemade cocktail sauce

Salmon Fingers Dinner

$19.95

Hand cut chunks of salmon dipped in our homemade batter and deep fried to perfection. Served with homemade tartar sauce and lemon

Kids 10 and under

Kids Hamburger

$8.50

Grilled hamburger on a grilled bun served open face with the choice of fries, a cup of soup, salad, or peaches

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.95

Handed dipped in our homemade batter and deep fried, served with sweet & sour sauce. with choice of fries, cup of soup, salad, or peaches

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.95

American cheese on grilled white bread. with choice of fries, cup of soup, salad, or peaches

Kids Butter Noodles

$6.95

Fettuccine, butter, and parmesan cheese

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.95

Grilled hamburger with melted cheddar cheese on a grilled bun served open face with the choice of fries, a cup of soup, salad, or peaches

Kids Spaghetti

$7.95

Lunch Finger Foods

Lunch Catfish Fng

$12.95

Hand-cut chunks of catfish dipped in our homemade batter and deep-fried to perfection. Served with homemade tartar sauce and lemon

Lunch Chicken Fng

$12.95

Hand-cut chunks of raw pulled chicken dipped in our homemade batter and deep-fried to perfection. Served with sweet 'n sour sauce.

Lunch Cod Fng

$12.95

Hand-cut chunks of cod dipped in our homemade batter and deep-fried to perfection. Served with homemade tartar sauce and lemon.

Lunch DF Mushrooms

$12.95

Fresh mushrooms dipped in our homemade batter and deep-fried to perfection. Served with Ranch Dressing

Lunch Finger Stks

$15.95

Hand-cut chunks of tenderloin dipped in our homemade batter and deep-fried to perfection. Served with homemade cocktail sauce

Lunch Salmon Fng

$13.95

Hand-cut chunks of salmon dipped in our homemade batter and deep-fried to perfection. Served with homemade tartar sauce and lemon

Red Hat Lady Lunch

Price before gratuity (total $12.95)

$10.79

Salads

Large Cobb Salad

$14.95

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, avocado, fresh diced tomato on a bed of romaine. Served with blue cheese dressing.

Large Chicken Mandarin Salad

$13.95

Fresh salad mix served with blueberries, mandarin oranges, pineapple tidbits & slivered almonds. Topped with sliced chicken breast

Taco Salad

$13.95

Seasoned ground beef on a bed of chopped romaine topped with fresh diced tomatoes & shredded cheddar cheese in a crispy tortilla shell, topped witha dollop of sour cream and salsa or your choice of dressing.

Large Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.95

Grilled chicken breast sliced atop a bed of romaine lettuce, crouton, Parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing, and a lemon wedge.

Large Chef Salad

$13.95

Small Cobb Salad

$10.95

Small Chicken Mandarin Salad

$10.95

Small Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.95

Small Chef Salad

$9.95

Sandwiches

Beef Melt

$13.95

Mounds of heated roast beef topped with sauteed onions, green peppers and melted jack cheese served open faced on a grilled poor boy bun

Club Jr.

$11.95

Bacon, Turkey, Jack cheese, and Tomato served with your choice of toast.

French Dip

$13.95

Sliced top round roast beef heated in au jus split on a poor boy bun and served with a side of au jus

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$10.95

Melted cheddar cheese & shaved ham served on grilled white bread.

Patty Melt

$11.95

1/4 ground beef grilled to order

Reuben

$11.95

Heated corn beef, sauerkraut, and turkey wit swiss cheese served on grilled marble rye.

Shilo Sandwich

$13.95

Mounds of heated roast beef topped w sauteed onions, mushrooms, tomato slices and melted jack cheese served open faced on a grilled poor boy bun

Tuna Melt

$11.49

Tuna fish served on grilled marble rye bread and melted swiss cheese.

Turkey Melt

$11.95

Mounds of turkey smothered with sauteed mushroomsand melted jack cheese and served open faced on a grilled poor boy bun

Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Polish Sandwich

$11.95

Fish Sandwich

$11.95

Corned Beef Sandwich

$11.95

Appetizers & Sides

Baked Potato

$3.99

With butter and sour cream

Bowl of Soup

$5.49

Ceaser Salad

$4.95

Cup of Soup

$2.99

French Fries

$4.95

Large Fries

Fruit (chef's choice)

$5.99

House Salad

$4.95

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.50

Top your baked potato with butter, sour cream, grated cheddar cheese, and bacon bits.

Mashed Potato

$3.95

Rice

$3.95Out of stock

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.95

Side Cottage Cheese

$4.95

Deep Fried Pickles

$7.95

Deep Fried Mushrooms

$7.95

Tots

$4.95

Cheddar Sour Cream Tots

$8.49

Chicken Nachos

$8.99

Ground Beef Nachos

$8.99

Breaded Cheese Curds

$7.99

Specials

Turkey Dinner

$14.95

Steaks

Prime Rib 12 oz

$27.95

A 12oz cut of slow roasted prime rib with au jus and creamy horseraddish. Served with mashed or baked potato and chefs vegetable.

Grilled Sirloin

$20.95

Handcut 10oz Sirloin, finished with herb butter, mashed potato, and vegetables.

Prime Rib 8 oz

$21.95

Valentine Prime Special

$39.95

Fund Raiser Prime

$20.00

Easter Ham Special

Ham Special

$13.95

Beverages

Chai Tea

$4.00Out of stock

5 oz glass, large available

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

5 oz glass, large available

Coca Cola Products (Bottomless)

$2.89

Bottomless

Coffee (Bottomless)

$2.75

Bottomless

Herbal or Black Tea

$2.75

Bottomless

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Topped with whipped cream

Iced Tea (Bottomless)

$2.89

Bottomless

Milk

$2.00

5 oz glass, large available

Grapefruit Juice

$2.75

5 oz glass, large available

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

5 oz glass, large available

Orange Juice

$2.75

5 oz glass, large available

Pineapple Juice

$2.75

5 oz glass, large available

Tomato Juice

$2.75

5 oz glass, large available

Apple Juice

$2.75

Desserts

NY Cheesecake w/ fruit

$6.99

NY Cheesecake w/ chocolate

$6.99

NY Cheesecake Plain

$5.99

Banana Cream Pie

$4.99

Chocolate Cream Pie

$4.99

Coconut Cream Pie

$4.99

Key Lime Pie

$5.99

Layered Chocolate Cake

$5.99

Italian Lemon Cake

$5.99

Raspberry Donut Cheesecake

$6.99

Seasonal Fruit & Whipped Cream

$6.95

Gluten Free / Vegan Cake

$7.29

Ice cream scoop

$1.99

Ice

$1.99

Halloween Special Cocktail

witches brew

$5.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:30 pm
Bob's has alll your favorite foods and beverages in a welcoming environment. Enjoy the classics made to elevated tastes!

