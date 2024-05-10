Bob Lobster 49 Plum Island Tpke
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
49 Plum Island Tpke, Newbury, MA 01951
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Port Vida a Mexican Cantina - 10 Center Street
No Reviews
10 Center Street Newburyport, MA 01950
View restaurant