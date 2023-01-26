  • Home
Bob & Willie's Wonderbowl 3724 Farnam St.

3724 farnam st

Omaha, NE 68131

Popular Items

10 WINGS
OG Kush
Sticky Snax

WINGS

5 WINGS

5 WINGS

$8.50

Choose Ranch or Blue Cheese

10 WINGS

10 WINGS

$16.50

Choose Ranch or Blue

20 WINGS

20 WINGS

$28.50

Choose Ranch or Blue Cheese.

House Cut Fries

Code Red Fry

$9.50

Warm Red pepper Sauce, parmesan, chili flakes

Scotty 2 Hotty Fry

$11.50

buffalo sauce and ground sausage

Red Headed Stranger

$11.50

Red sauce, diced pepperoni, parmesan cheese

Naked

$7.00

Seasoned with salt. Served w/ ketchup

Munchies

Cheese Wreck

$8.00

3 Cheese Breadsticks Served with Red Sauce

Sticky Snax

$8.00

Mozzarella Sticks served with Red Sauce

Garlic Drip

$9.00Out of stock

Garlic Knots served with Red Sauce

Pizza - Specialties

No Modifications. Thank you kindly
OG Kush

OG Kush

$15.00

Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Garlic Oil

Black Diamond

Black Diamond

$17.00

Red Sauce, Ground Sausage, Confit Garlic, Black, Mozzarella

Omaha Willies

Omaha Willies

$19.50

Red Sauce, Ground Sausage, Pepperoni, Hamburger, Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella

LA Confidential

LA Confidential

$17.00

Red Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Artichoke Hearts, Chili Oil, Pamresan Cheese

Laughing Buddha

Laughing Buddha

$15.00

Red Sauce, Red Peppers, Onion, Black Olive, Artichoke Hearts, Mozzarella

White Widow

White Widow

$16.00

White Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Confit Garlic, Basil, Chili Oil

Northern Lights

Northern Lights

$16.00

White Sauce, Ground Sausage, Black olive, Garlic Confit

B.B. King

B.B. King

$16.00

BBQ Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Red Onion, Mozzarella

White Buffalo

White Buffalo

$17.00

Buffalo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Basil, Blue Cheese, Mozzarella

GMO

$18.00

White Sauce, Mozzarella, Garlic, Confit Potatoes, Mushrooms, Rosemary

The Wonder Pie

Build your own Pizza Pie!
Build your Own Pie

Build your Own Pie

$12.50

Build your Own Pizza!

Ranch / Blue Cheese

Ranch

$0.75

Blue Chz

$0.75

Sweets

Sweet Dreams

$9.00

Cinnamon Iced sweet breads with Powdered Sugar

Tis' the Season

$9.00

Chocolate Sweet Bread topped with Roasted Marshmallows and Chocolate Drizzle

Catering

Catering Kits

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Late nite mini bowing alley & arcade with full bar and food truck. Located in the Blackstone District of Omaha, NE.

3724 farnam st, Omaha, NE 68131

