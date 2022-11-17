Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vietnamese
Thai

Boba

review star

No reviews yet

97 Lisbon Street

Lewiston, ME 04240

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Fresh Rolls
Small Pho

Shareables

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$12.00

Fried coconut shrimp | cilantro | peanuts toasted coconut flakes | coconut glaze sauce

Rangoons

Rangoons

$10.00

5 pcs crab & lobster mixed with cream cheese, scallions, deep fried and served with sweet & sour sauce

Golden Fingers

Golden Fingers

$10.00

Chicken tenders battered in a house made golden curry, served with sweet & sour sauce

Veggie Egg Rolls

Veggie Egg Rolls

$8.80

4pcs rolled with pork, napa cabbage, scallions, carrots, and rice noodles, served with sweet & sour sauce

Scallion Pancake

Scallion Pancake

$9.00

Pan-fried scallion sesame dough, brushed with garlic butter, served with ginger garlic sauce

Fresh Rolls

Fresh Rolls

$7.80

4 pcs local greens, cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled veggies, basil, rice vermicelli wrapped with rice paper and served with house-made peanut hoisin sauce

Twice Fried Wings

Twice Fried Wings

$12.00+

Bone-in spicy crunchy wings Karrage Sauce - Topped with cilantro, peanuts, sesame seeds and toasted coconut flakes Ssam Sauce - Spicy & tangy chili sauce, topped with scallions

Spicy Tots

Spicy Tots

$8.88

Potato tots, spicy dust, scallions, sesame seeds, spicy aioli

Pot Ang Corn

Pot Ang Corn

$8.80

grilled corn | coconut glaze | cilantro peanuts | toasted coconut flakes | chili dust

Boba Street Sampler

$25.00

3 Pcs Rangoons | 3 Pcs Wings | Pot Ang Corn | Coconut Shrimp | 2 Veggie Egg Rolls | Spicy Tots

Dumplings

Chicken Curry Dumpling

Chicken Curry Dumpling

$9.80

Marinated yellow curry chicken, topped with peanuts and cilantro, pan-fried (served with coconut dipping sauce)

Bulgogi Beef Dumpling

Bulgogi Beef Dumpling

$9.80

Marinated beef mixed with caramelized onions, deep fried

Pork & cabbage Dumplings

Pork & cabbage Dumplings

$9.80

Local minced pork with asian herbs and cabbage, pan-fried

Mushroom & Leek

Mushroom & Leek

$8.00Out of stock

Shitake mushrooms, carrots, corn, deep fried

Banh Mi

Katsu Sando Mi

Katsu Sando Mi

$15.00

Hand breaded curry marinated chicken, tossed with house-made sweet and tangy pineapple glaze

Pork Belly Mi

$15.00
Teriyaki Brisket Mi

Teriyaki Brisket Mi

$14.00

Marinated ginger garlic beef brisket

Tofu Mi

Tofu Mi

$11.00

Marinated ginger garlic tofu

Baos

Ssam Bao

Ssam Bao

$11.00

Marinated pork belly in a spicy & tangy chili bbq sauce, topped with house slaw, and quick pickles

Mumu Bao

Mumu Bao

$11.00

(2) Steamed Buns, 5-Spice Braised pork Belly, Chili Plum Sauce, house-made quick Pickles

Chicken Little Bao

Chicken Little Bao

$10.00

(2) Marinated chicken thigh steamed buns, Pineapple katsu sauce, house-made quick pickles

Seoul Hot Bao

Seoul Hot Bao

$10.00

(2) Hand Breaded Brined Gochujang Chicken Thigh, Topped With House Slaw

Ginger Tofu Bao

Ginger Tofu Bao

$8.80

(2) Steamed Buns with Crispy Tofu and marinated ginger sauce

Pho

Small Pho

Small Pho

$13.95

Classic savory bone broth, served with your choice of noodles, and meats. Vegetarian options are available. *All Pho is served with a side plate of bean sprouts, thai basil, jalapeños, and a lime wedge.

Large Pho

Large Pho

$15.95

Classic savory bone broth, served with your choice of noodles, and meats. Vegetarian options are available. *All Pho is served with a side plate of bean sprouts, thai basil, jalapeños, and a lime wedge.

Ramen

Tonkatsu

$15.00

rich fatty chicken broth | ramen noodles soy egg | scallions | garlic oil pork belly

Spicy Miso Ramen

$16.00

Creamy Spicy Miso chicken broth | soy egg ramen noodles | scallions | buttered corn katsu chicken

Noodle & Rice Bowls

Pad Khee Mao

$16.80

Spicy egg wide noodles | broccoli | red peppers shallots | bean spouts | eggs scallions | shittake mushroom | lime wedge

Bang Bang Noodz

Bang Bang Noodz

$16.00

sczechuan wide egg noodles | chili briased pork garlic | tangy sesame sauce | fried egg | cilantro peanuts

Dry Ramen

Dry Ramen

$16.00

wok-fried egg noddles | fried egg | kimchi house-made quick pickles | sesame seeds scallions

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$15.00

sweet & tangy wok-fried rice noodles | eggs | shallots | scallions | bean sprouts | peanuts | lime wedge

*Spicy Salmon Poke

*Spicy Salmon Poke

$26.00

SUSHI grade Salmon on a bed of Jasmine white rice, topped with kimchi, house-made pickles, avocado, seaweed salad, cucumbers, and mango topped with sesame seeds, drizzled spicy aioli

Bop Bowl

Bop Bowl

$20.00

briased brisket | jasmine rice | kimchi poached sesame bean sprouts Shiitake mushrooms | house- quick pickles Seaweed salad | fried egg

Bangkok Chicken

Bangkok Chicken

$16.80

tangy, Sweet, Spicy sauce | Crispy chicken bell peppers | shallots | jasmine rice

Bulgogi Don

Bulgogi Don

$16.80

teriyaki braised brisket | caramelized onion jasmine rice | sesame seeds | scallions

Bacon Fried Rice

Bacon Fried Rice

$15.88

jasmine rice | eggs | Sweet Corn | Bacon shallots | garlic | scallions | sesame seeds

Basil Fried Rice

Basil Fried Rice

$15.00

jasmine rice | eggs | shallots | scallions onions | sweet corn | bean sprouts | thai basil

Snacks

Boba Beignets

Boba Beignets

$6.00Out of stock

Glazed fried dough bites with sifted cardamon, cinnamon powdered sugar

Napa Kimchi

Napa Kimchi

$6.00

Fermented Napa Cabbage | Chili | Scallion

Pickles

Pickles

$5.00

Garlic & Chili Vinaigrette | Sesame Oil

Kimchi Chips

$6.00

Extras

Side White Rice

$4.00

Side Stir Rice

$8.00

Side Steamed Biang Noodles

$3.00

Side Banh Pho Noodles

$3.00

Side Steamed Ramen

$3.00

Extra Sweet Sour Sauce

$0.50

Extra Peanut Hoisin

$0.50

Extra Yolo Sauce

$0.50

Extra Ginger Garlic Sauce

$0.50

Side Aioli

$0.50

Side Broth

$10.95

Extra Sriracha & Hoisin

$1.00

Shaken Milk Teas

Almond

$6.25

Avocado

$6.25

Brown Sugar Milk

$6.25

Caramel

$6.25

Cookies & Cream

$6.25

Chocolate

$6.25

Coconut

$6.25

Jasmine Green Tea

$6.25

Honeydew

$6.25

Horchata

$6.25

Lavender

$6.25Out of stock

Magic Mocha

$6.25

Mango

$6.25

Matcha

$6.25

Orange Cream

$6.25

Red Bean

$6.25

Regular

$6.25

Strawberry

$6.25

Thin Mint

$6.25

Taro

$6.25

Watermelon

$6.25

Thai Tea

$6.25

Vanilla Chai

$6.25Out of stock

Vietnamese Coffee

$6.25

Frozen Milk Bubble Teas

Almond Frozen

$7.25

Avocado Frozen

$7.25

Caramel Frozen

$7.25

Chocolate Mint Frozen

$7.25

Cookies & Cream Frozen

$7.25

Chocolate Frozen

$7.25

Coconut Frozen

$7.25

Jasmine Green Tea Frozen

$7.25

Honeydew Frozen

$7.25

Horchata Frozen

$7.25

Lavender Frozen

$7.25Out of stock

Magic Mocha Frozen

$7.25

Mango Frozen

$7.25

Matcha Frozen

$7.25

Orange Cream Frozen

$7.25

Red Bean Frozen

$7.25

Regular Frozen

$7.25

Strawberry Frozen

$7.25

Taro Frozen

$7.25

Watermelon Frozen

$7.25

Vanilla Chai Frozen

$7.25Out of stock

Refreshers

Dragon Fruit Refresher

$5.10

Grape Refresher

$5.10

Green Apple Refresher

$5.10

Honeydew Refresher

$5.10

Mango Refresher

$5.10

Passion Fruit Refresher

$5.10

Peach Refresher

$5.10

Pineapple Refresher

$5.10

Red Guava Refresher

$5.10

Strawberry Refresher

$5.10

8oz Beverages

8oz Thai Tea

$3.00

8oz Vietnamese Coffee

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.50Out of stock

Hot Teas

Hot Jasmine Tea

$2.50

Hot Black Tea

$2.50

Hot Water

Canned Beverage

Polar Seltzer

$1.80

Unsweet Green Tea

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Asia has long been known for its wide variety of delicious street food. Over the years, the food sold in these local markets have deservedly become well-respected in today’s Asian restaurants, boba’s mission is to bring authentic Asian flavors to the greater Lewiston-Auburn metropolitan area. Boba’s authentic cuisine with a local twist is rooted in our family’s traditions that began in northern Thailand in the early 80’s. After migrating to the United States, our grandparents craved the unapologetic flavors and textures of true Asian food—dumplings with a crunch, spicy noodles, skewers fired over the charcoal grill, and food prepared from fresh ingredients. Since 2015, boba (the name derives from the tapioca pearl a classic staple of flavored bubble tea drinks) stands as a testament to our family traditions by serving Asian-themed dishes influenced by the best of Thailand, Vietnam,Taiwan, and China.

Website

Location

97 Lisbon Street, Lewiston, ME 04240

Directions

