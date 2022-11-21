Restaurant header imageView gallery
Boba Ave 8090全统店 San Gabriel 140

review star

No reviews yet

140 W Valley Blvd,Ste118b

San Gabriel, CA 91776

Popular Items

30.Popcorn Chicken 鹹酥雞
1. Brown Sugar Boba Milk Tea 黑糖波霸奶茶
2. Hokkaido Milk Tea 北海道奶茶

Drink

Brown Sugar with Grass Jelly 髒髒黑糖仙草

Brown Sugar with Grass Jelly 髒髒黑糖仙草

$5.75
16.Messy Purple Sweet Potato髒髒紫薯

16.Messy Purple Sweet Potato髒髒紫薯

$5.75
17.Mess Taro 髒髒芋头

17.Mess Taro 髒髒芋头

$5.75
1. Brown Sugar Boba Milk Tea 黑糖波霸奶茶

1. Brown Sugar Boba Milk Tea 黑糖波霸奶茶

$4.95
2. Hokkaido Milk Tea 北海道奶茶

2. Hokkaido Milk Tea 北海道奶茶

$4.95
3. Thai Milk Tea 泰式奶茶

3. Thai Milk Tea 泰式奶茶

$4.95
4. Taro Milk Tea 芋頭奶茶

4. Taro Milk Tea 芋頭奶茶

$4.95
5. Red Bean Milk Tea 紅豆奶茶

5. Red Bean Milk Tea 紅豆奶茶

$4.95
Jasmine Green Milk Tea 茉香奶綠

Jasmine Green Milk Tea 茉香奶綠

$4.95
Osmanthus Oolong MT 桂花乌龙奶茶

Osmanthus Oolong MT 桂花乌龙奶茶

$4.95
9. Cheese Jasmine Green Tea 芝士茉莉香片

9. Cheese Jasmine Green Tea 芝士茉莉香片

$5.25
Cheese Red Black 芝士红玉茗茶

Cheese Red Black 芝士红玉茗茶

$5.25
10. Cheese Golden Oolong Tea 芝士四季春清茶

10. Cheese Golden Oolong Tea 芝士四季春清茶

$5.25
12.Cheese Rose Green Milk Tea 芝士玫瑰奶绿

12.Cheese Rose Green Milk Tea 芝士玫瑰奶绿

$5.25
18. Oreo Vanilla Smoothie 奧利奧香草奶昔

18. Oreo Vanilla Smoothie 奧利奧香草奶昔

$5.75
19. Taro Smoothie 芋頭奶昔

19. Taro Smoothie 芋頭奶昔

$5.75
22.Red Bean Uji Match Smoothie 紅豆宇治抹茶奶昔

22.Red Bean Uji Match Smoothie 紅豆宇治抹茶奶昔

$5.75
Strawberry Banana Smoothie 草莓香蕉奶昔

Strawberry Banana Smoothie 草莓香蕉奶昔

$5.75
11. Cheese Uji Matcha 芝士宇治抹茶

11. Cheese Uji Matcha 芝士宇治抹茶

$5.25
Golden Oolong Tea四季春清茶

Golden Oolong Tea四季春清茶

$4.95
Jasmine Green Tea茉莉绿茶

Jasmine Green Tea茉莉绿茶

$4.95
21.Jumbo Fruit Tea Black Tea 滿杯鮮果

21.Jumbo Fruit Tea Black Tea 滿杯鮮果

$5.45
24.Honey & Lemon Black Tea 蜂蜜檸檬紅茶

24.Honey & Lemon Black Tea 蜂蜜檸檬紅茶

$5.45
Peach Grapefruit Green Tea 蜜桃西柚綠茶

Peach Grapefruit Green Tea 蜜桃西柚綠茶

$5.45
23.Grapefruit&Orange Green Tea 西柚鮮橙綠茶

23.Grapefruit&Orange Green Tea 西柚鮮橙綠茶

$5.45
Strawberry Yogurt 鮮草莓優格

Strawberry Yogurt 鮮草莓優格

$6.45
Mango Yogurt 鮮芒果優格

Mango Yogurt 鮮芒果優格

$6.45

Food

30.Popcorn Chicken 鹹酥雞

30.Popcorn Chicken 鹹酥雞

$6.95
35. Teppanyaki Squid 鐵板魷魚

35. Teppanyaki Squid 鐵板魷魚

$9.95
31.French Fries 薯条

31.French Fries 薯条

$5.25
32.Sweet Potato Fries 甜薯

32.Sweet Potato Fries 甜薯

$5.25
33.Takoyaki 章魚燒

33.Takoyaki 章魚燒

$6.95
Popcorn Chicken Combo 鹽酥雞飯

Popcorn Chicken Combo 鹽酥雞飯

$9.95
Teppanyaki Squid (Combo)鐵板魷魚炒飯

Teppanyaki Squid (Combo)鐵板魷魚炒飯

$9.95
Braised Pork Bowl 滷肉飯

Braised Pork Bowl 滷肉飯

$9.95
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

140 W Valley Blvd,Ste118b, San Gabriel, CA 91776

Directions

Gallery
Boba Ave 8090全统店 image
Boba Ave 8090全统店 image
Boba Ave 8090全统店 image

Map
