Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Boba Ave Express - Arcadia

review star

No reviews yet

1437 S Baldwin Ave

Arcadia, CA 91007

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

21.Popcorn Chicken 盐酥鸡
4.Taro Milk Tea 芋头奶茶
1.Brown sugar Milk Tea(Boba) 黑糖波霸奶茶

代糖

D1. Pineapple Passion Fruit Green Tea菠萝百香果绿茶（代糖）

$5.45

D2.Grapefruit Green Tea 西柚绿茶（代糖）

$5.45

D3.Peach Green Tea 蜜桃绿茶（代糖）

$5.95

D4.Milk Tea 奶茶（代糖）

$5.45

D6.Jasmine Green Milk Tea 茉香奶绿（代糖）

$5.45

D7.Oreo Vanilla Smoothie 奥利奥香草奶昔（代糖）

$6.25

D8.Taro Smoothie 芋头奶昔（代糖）

$6.25

Drink

1.Brown sugar Milk Tea(Boba) 黑糖波霸奶茶

1.Brown sugar Milk Tea(Boba) 黑糖波霸奶茶

$4.95
2.Hokkaido Milk Tea 北海道奶茶

2.Hokkaido Milk Tea 北海道奶茶

$4.95
3.Thai Tea 泰式奶茶

3.Thai Tea 泰式奶茶

$4.95
4.Taro Milk Tea 芋头奶茶

4.Taro Milk Tea 芋头奶茶

$4.95
5.Almond Milk Tea 杏仁奶茶

5.Almond Milk Tea 杏仁奶茶

$4.95
6.Jasmine Green Milk Tea 茉香奶绿

6.Jasmine Green Milk Tea 茉香奶绿

$4.95
7.Peach&Passion Fruit Green Tea 蜜桃百香果绿茶

7.Peach&Passion Fruit Green Tea 蜜桃百香果绿茶

$5.45
8.Grapefruit&Orange Green Tea 西柚鲜橙绿茶

8.Grapefruit&Orange Green Tea 西柚鲜橙绿茶

$5.45

9.Strawberry&Mango Green Tea 草莓芒果绿茶

$5.45

10.Winter Melon Tea With Grass Jelly 冬瓜仙草蜜

$5.45
11.Strawberry Yogurt Blended 草莓优格

11.Strawberry Yogurt Blended 草莓优格

$6.45
12.Mango Yogurt Blended 芒果优格

12.Mango Yogurt Blended 芒果优格

$6.45

13.Cheese Grape 芝士黑提

$5.25
14.Cheese Jasmine Green Tea 芝士茉莉香片

14.Cheese Jasmine Green Tea 芝士茉莉香片

$5.25
15.Cheese Uji Matcha Tea Latte 芝士宇治抹茶

15.Cheese Uji Matcha Tea Latte 芝士宇治抹茶

$5.25
16.Oreo Vanilla Smoothie 奥利奥香草奶昔

16.Oreo Vanilla Smoothie 奥利奥香草奶昔

$5.75
17.Taro Smoothie 芋头奶昔

17.Taro Smoothie 芋头奶昔

$5.75
18.Strawberry&Mango Smoothie 草莓芒果奶昔

18.Strawberry&Mango Smoothie 草莓芒果奶昔

$5.75
19.Messy Brown Sugar Boba 黑糖波霸鲜奶

19.Messy Brown Sugar Boba 黑糖波霸鲜奶

$5.75
20.Messy Purple Sweet Potato 紫薯鲜奶

20.Messy Purple Sweet Potato 紫薯鲜奶

$5.75

Snack

21.Popcorn Chicken 盐酥鸡

21.Popcorn Chicken 盐酥鸡

$6.95
22.French Fries 薯条

22.French Fries 薯条

$5.25
23.Sweet Potato Fries 甜薯

23.Sweet Potato Fries 甜薯

$5.25
24.Takoyaki 章鱼烧

24.Takoyaki 章鱼烧

$6.95
25.Fried Fish Ball 爆浆鱼丸

25.Fried Fish Ball 爆浆鱼丸

$6.95
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1437 S Baldwin Ave, Arcadia, CA 91007

Directions

Gallery
Boba Ave 8090 image
Boba Ave 8090 image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sunright Tea Studio - Arcadia
orange starNo Reviews
1220s golden west #A arcadia, CA 91007
View restaurantnext
Ten Ren's Tea Time- Arcadia - 846 W. Duarte Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
846 W. Duarte Rd. Arcadia, CA 91007
View restaurantnext
Hyper Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
203 S 1st Ave Arcadia, CA 91006
View restaurantnext
My Little Paris Cafe & Play - 416 E. Las Tunas Dr Unit B
orange star4.5 • 37
Las Tunas Drive San Gabriel, CA 91776
View restaurantnext
BUBBLE REPUBLIC - 800 W LAS TUNAS DR STE 100
orange starNo Reviews
800 W LAS TUNAS DR STE 100 SAN GABRIEL, CA 91776
View restaurantnext
Sunright Tea Studio - San Gabriel
orange starNo Reviews
1245 s San Gabriel Blvd San Gabriel, CA 91776
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Arcadia

The Derby Arcadia - 233 E Huntington Dr
orange star4.5 • 4,703
233 E Huntington Dr Arcadia, CA 91006
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Arcadia
Temple City
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Monrovia
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
San Marino
review star
Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)
San Gabriel
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
El Monte
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (84 restaurants)
Rosemead
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Alhambra
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
South El Monte
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston