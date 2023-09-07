Boba Drinks

Milk tea

Small Milk tea

$4.79

Non Dariy

Regular Milk tea

$5.29

Non Dariy

Smoothies

Small Smoothies

$5.29

Non Dariy

Regular Smoothies

$5.79

Non Dariy

Juice

Small Juice

$4.19

Regular Juice

$4.69

Iced Tea

Small Iced Tea

$4.69

Regular Iced Tea

$5.09

Slush

Small Slush

$4.69

Regular Slush

$5.29

Sparking Drink

Small Sparking Drink

$4.49

Regular Sparking Drink

$4.99

Italian Soda

Small Italian Soda

$4.79

Regular Italian Soda

$5.49

Beehive Special

Small Beehive Special

$5.29

Regular Beehive Special

$5.79

Food

Panini Sandwiches

Honey BBQ Pork Panini

$7.99

White or Wheat Ciabatta Bread, honey bbq pork, cilantro, carrot, red cabbage, red onion, hk bbq sauce

Korean BBQ Beef = Bulgogi

$7.99

White or Wheat Ciabatta Bread, Korean bbq beef, red & green peppers, carrot, cheese, bulgogi sauce

Pesto Chicken

$6.99

White or Wheat Ciabatta Bread, pesto sauce, grilled chicken, tomatoes, red & green peppers, basil, cheese

Pesto Turkey

$6.99

White or Wheat Ciabatta Bread, pesto sauce, turkey slices, tomatoes, red & green peppers, basil, cheese

Thai Satay Chicken

$6.99

White or Wheat Ciabatta Bread, satay sauce, grilled chicken, carrot, red cabbage, green onion, red & green peppers

Thai Sweet Chili Chicken

$6.99

White or Wheat Ciabatta Bread, Thai sweet chili sauce, grilled chicken, red & green peppers, cilantro

Ultimate Grilled Cheese Panini

$6.99

White or Wheat Ciabatta Bread, pesto sauce, tomatoes, red & green peppers, cheddar, colby jack, swiss & monterey jack cheeses

Steamed Buns

Pork Steamed Bun

$2.49

Sweet Steamed Bun

$1.99