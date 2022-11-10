  • Home
  Kenner
  Boba Boba - 3405 Williams Blvd suite 8
Boba Boba 3405 Williams Blvd suite 8

No reviews yet

3405 Williams blvd

suite 8

Kenner, LA 70065

Fresh Tea

Black Tea Fresh

$3.95+

Green Tea Fresh

$3.95+

Water bottle

$1.50

Milk Tea

Black Classic MKT

$6.25+

Green Classic Milk Tea

$6.25+

Matcha Green Milk Tea

$6.25+

Taro Black Milk Tea

$6.25+

Coconut Milk Tea

$6.25+

Thai Black Milk Tea

$6.25+

Lavender Black Milktea

$6.25+

Coffee milktea

$6.25+

Almond milktea

$6.55

Watermelon milktea

$6.55

Fruity Tea

Mango Green Tea

$6.15+

Strawberry Black Tea

$6.15+

Lychee Black Tea

$6.15+

Peachy Straw Black Tea

$6.15+

Mango Passion Black Tea

$6.15+

Peach Black Tea

$6.15+

Passion Black Tea

$6.15+

Passion green tea

$6.15+

Lychee Mango Green Tea

$6.15+

Rose strawberry green tea

$6.45

Red guava green tea

$6.45

Green apple green tea

$6.45

Kiwiblacktea

$6.45

Pineapple blacktea

$6.45

Lychee greentea

$6.15+

Kiwipineapple blacktea

$6.15+

Slushy

Mango Slush

$5.75+

Lychee Slush

$5.75+

Peach Slush

$5.75+

Passion Fruit Slush

$5.75+

Strawberry Slush

$5.75+

Peach Mango Slush

$5.75+

Kiwi slushy

$5.75+

Kiwipineapple slushy

$6.45

Redguava slushy

$6.45Out of stock

Grapefruit slushy

$6.45Out of stock

Watermelon slushy

$5.75+

Pineapple slush

$6.45

Strawberry watermelon slushy

$5.75+

Smoothies

Mango Smoothie

$6.25+

Coconut Strawberry Smoothie

$6.25+

Peach Mango Smoothie

$6.25+

Strawberry smoothie

$6.25+

Taro Smoothie

$6.25+

Cocotaro Smoothie

$6.25+

Strawberry Mango Smoothie

$6.25+

Strawberry banana Smoothie

$6.25+

Coconut Smoothie

$6.25+

Papaya Smoothie

$6.25+

Banana Smoothie

$6.25+

Honeydew smoothie

$6.25+

Coffee caramel smoothie

$6.25+

Almond smoothie

$6.75

Chocovanilla smoothie

$6.75

Chocolate smoothie

$6.25+

Strawyogurt smoothie

$6.25+

Watermelon smoothie

$6.25+

Caramel vanilla smoothie

$6.75

Coffee smoothie

$6.25+

Specials

Tiger Brown Sugar

$7.25+

Matcha Brown Sugar

$7.15+

Piñacolada

$7.15+

Orange juice

$5.25

Orange sunset

$7.25

Mango slush/ tajin

$7.25+

Dirty Horchata

$5.00

Peanut Butter & Jelly Smoothie

Soda

Peach soda

$5.45

Passion fruit soda

$5.45

Strawberry soda

$5.45

Pineapple soda

$5.45

Specials with No topping

3 Layers Strawberry Matcha

$7.25+

3 Layers Strawberry

$7.25+

Vanilla Cream Brulee

$7.75

Chocolate Cream Brulee

$7.75

Fall drinks

Cookies & Cream Smoothie

$7.20+

Pumpking Spice Black Milktea

$7.20+
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy the best bubble tea in town. Located in the city of kenner!

Location

3405 Williams blvd, suite 8, Kenner, LA 70065

Directions

Boba Boba image
Boba Boba image

