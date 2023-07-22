Popular Items

Latte

$3.00+

Taro Toro

$5.00

Ube Taro / Milk / Sugar

Cha Cha Cha

$5.00

Chai / Milk / Sugar


Coffee ☕

Regular Coffee Grande

$1.00

Latte

$3.00+

Tres Leches

$3.00+

Café Con Leche

$3.00+

Vietnamese Coffee

$4.00

Milk Tea

El Clasico

$5.00

Tea / Milk / Sugar

Taro Toro

$5.00

Ube Taro / Milk / Sugar

Matcha Macho

$5.00

Matcha / Milk / Sugar

Cha Cha Cha

$5.00

Chai / Milk / Sugar

Ahi Ta

$5.00

Thai Tea / Half and Half / Sugar

Fruit Tea

Jazmin Green Tea & Black Tea Base

Pinchi Peach 🍑

$4.00

Tea / Peach / Sugar

Mango Tango 🥭

$4.00

Tea / Mango / Sugar

Qué Pasión

$4.00

Tea / Passion Fruit / Sugar

La Tia Licha

$4.00

Tea / Lychee / Sugar

Piña Piña 🍍

$4.00

Tea / Pineapple / Sugar

La Hueva

$4.00

Tea / Guava / Sugar

La Fresa 🍓

$4.00

Tea / Strawberry / Sugar

Smoothies & Slushies

Milk Smoothies & Ice Slushies

Mangonada

$5.00+

Piña Colada

$5.00+

La Chata

$5.00+

Licuado de Fresa

$5.00+

Licuado de Chocolate Abuelita

$5.00+

Mexican Fruit Cocktails

Fruit Cocktail

$6.00+

Chef's choice of seasonal fruits. Seasoned with Tajin, Chamoy (tamarindo & chili), and Lime Juice.

Aquas Frescas y Refrescos

Horchata

$4.50

Pina

$4.50

Jamaica

$4.50

Agua del Dia

$4.50

1/2 Mexi Coca Cola

$4.00

Jarritos - Tamarind

$3.50

Jarritos - Mandarin

$3.50

Jarritos - Lime

$3.50

Munchies

Munchies

5 Mini Pancakes

$5.00

2 Crepes

$8.00

Banana Split

$7.00

2 Scoops of Ice Cream, Chocolate, Caramel, Cherries, Almonds, Confetti Sprinkles, and Whipped Cream.

3 Churros

$5.00

Served with Caramel on the side

Ice Cream Scoop

Tamal de Elote

$3.00

Tostolicos

$5.00+

Cakes

Tiramisu

$5.00

Tres Leches Cake

$5.00

Chocolate Cake

$5.00

Flan

$5.00

Chocolate Flan

$5.00

Variety of Macaron

$1.00