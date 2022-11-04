Restaurant header imageView gallery

Boba King

review star

No reviews yet

3200 Chestnut Street

Philadelphia, PA 19107

Order Again

Popular Items

Taro Milk Tea
Rose Milk Tea
Pumpkin Milk Tea

Desserts

Ham and Cheese Baked Croissant

Ham and Cheese Baked Croissant

$5.75
Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$6.25
Taro Croissant

Taro Croissant

$5.75
Matcha Croissant

Matcha Croissant

$5.75

Butter Croissant

$4.50
Nutella Banana Honey Bread

Nutella Banana Honey Bread

$12.45
Honey Caramel Honey Bread

Honey Caramel Honey Bread

$12.45

Milk Tea

Pumpkin Milk Tea

$4.50
Bear Sugar Milk Tea

Bear Sugar Milk Tea

$4.50
Black Milk Tea

Black Milk Tea

$4.50
Jasmine Milk Tea

Jasmine Milk Tea

$4.50
Oolong Milk Tea

Oolong Milk Tea

$4.50
Gold Silk Milk Tea

Gold Silk Milk Tea

$4.50
Matcha Milk Tea

Matcha Milk Tea

$4.50
Taro Milk Tea

Taro Milk Tea

$4.50
Thai Milk Tea

Thai Milk Tea

$4.50
Wintermelon Milk Tea

Wintermelon Milk Tea

$4.50
Rose Milk Tea

Rose Milk Tea

$4.50

Boba King Special

Strawberry Milk

Strawberry Milk

$7.45
Mango Tango

Mango Tango

$7.45
Apple Tango

Apple Tango

$7.45
Peach Tango

Peach Tango

$7.45
Cookie Crumble

Cookie Crumble

$7.45

Contains Milk, condensed milk, Vanilla Ice Cream and Whipped Cream

Matcha Bear

Matcha Bear

$7.45

Contains Milk, Cheese Foam, Condensed Milk, Whipped Cream and Vanilla Ice Cream

Valentine Bear

Valentine Bear

$7.45

Contains Milk, Vanilla Ice cream and Whipped Cream

Honey Crown

Honey Crown

$7.45

Contains Milk, Vanilla Ice cream and condensed milk.

Fruit Tea

Grapefruit Green Tea

Grapefruit Green Tea

$4.50
Mango Green Tea

Mango Green Tea

$4.50
Peach Oolong Tea

Peach Oolong Tea

$4.50
Yuzu Green Tea

Yuzu Green Tea

$4.50

Fruit Refresher

Mango Refresher

Mango Refresher

$6.75
Peach Refresher

Peach Refresher

$6.75
Strawberry Refresher

Strawberry Refresher

$6.75
White Grape Refresher

White Grape Refresher

$6.75

Fruit Sparkling

Blue Lemonade Sparkling

Blue Lemonade Sparkling

$6.75
Grapefruit Sparkling

Grapefruit Sparkling

$6.75
Strawberry Sparkling

Strawberry Sparkling

$6.75
Yuzu Citron Sparkling

Yuzu Citron Sparkling

$6.75

Coffee

Americano

Americano

$3.50
Brown Bear Coffee

Brown Bear Coffee

$4.50
Café Latte

Café Latte

$4.00
Café Mocha

Café Mocha

$4.00
Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$4.00

Tea

Honey Ginger Tea

Honey Ginger Tea

$5.25

Only Hot

K-Green Plum Tea

K-Green Plum Tea

$5.25

Only Hot

Oolong Tea

$4.00

Jasmine Green Tea

$4.00

Black Tea

$4.00

Gold Silk Tea

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

✨Diverse✨Quality✨Luxury✨ Follow us for giveaways & more. Enjoy our gift 💝 📍Drexel - Philadelphia 📍Center city coming soon 📍More locations are coming

Website

Location

3200 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

