Signature Milk Tea

Blueberry Milk Tea

$5.00

Blueberry milk tea

Caramel Milk Tea

$5.00

Classic milk tea with caramel

Chocolate Milk Tea

$5.00

Classic milk tea with chocolate

Classic Milk Tea

$5.00

Classic milk tea

Coffee Milk Tea

$5.00

Classic milk tea with coffee

Hazelnut Milk Tea

$5.00

Classic milk tea with hazelnut

Strawberry Milk Tea

$5.00

Classic milk tea with strawberry syrup

Vanilla Milk Tea

$5.00

Classic milk tea with vanilla syrup

Regular Milk Tea

Coconut Milk Tea

$5.00

Honeydew Milk Tea

$5.00

Jasmine Milk Tea

$5.00

Matcha Milk Tea

$5.00

Taro Milk Tea

$5.00

Thai Milk Tea

$5.00

Refresher Tea

Blueberry Flavored Tea

$4.50

Fresh Tea - Blueberry flavor

Green Apple Flavored Tea

$4.50

Fresh Tea - Green apple flavor

Honey Flavored Tea

$4.50

Fresh Tea - Honey flavor

Honeydew Flavored Tea

$4.50

Fresh Tea - Honeydew flavor

Kiwi Flavored Tea

$4.50

Fresh Tea - Kiwi flavor

Lychee Flavored Tea

$4.50

Fresh Tea - Lychee flavor

Mango Flavored Tea

$4.50

Fresh Tea - Mango flavor

Orange Flavored Tea

$4.50

Fresh Tea - Orange flavor

Passion Fruit Flavored Tea

$4.50

Fresh Tea - Passion fruit flavor

Peach Flavored Tea

$4.50

Fresh Tea - Peach flavor

Pineapple Flavored Tea

$4.50

Fresh Tea - Pineapple flavor

Strawberry Flavored Tea

$4.50

Fresh Tea - Strawberry flavor

Wintermelon Flavored Tea

$4.50

Fresh Tea - Wintermelon flavor

Coffee

Café Mocha

$5.00

Café Mocha

Caramel Coffee

$5.00

Caramel Coffee

Dalgona Coffee

$5.50

Dalgona Coffee

Frozen Coffee

$5.00

Frozen Coffee

Hazelnut Coffee

$5.00

Hazelnut Coffee

Ice Cream Coffee Float

$5.00

Vanilla ice cream in Vietnamese coffee float

Vanilla Cappuccino

$5.00

Vanilla Cappuccino

Vanilla Coffee

$5.00

Vanilla Coffee

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$5.00

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

Smoothie

Avocado Smoothie

$6.00

Avocado Smoothie

Blueberry Smoothie

$5.00

Blueberry Smoothie

Cantaloupe Smoothie

$5.00

Cantaloupe Smoothie

Coconut Smoothie

$5.00

Coconut Smoothie

Cookie & Cream Smoothie

$5.00

Cookie & Cream Smoothie

Honeydew Smoothie

$5.00

Honeydew Smoothie

Mango Kiwi Smoothie

$5.00

Mango Kiwi Smoothie

Mango Smoothie

$5.00

Mango Smoothie

Milk Tea Smoothie

$5.00

Milk Tea Smoothie

Orange Dreamsicle Smoothie

$5.00

Orange Dreamsicle Smoothie

Peach Smoothie

$5.00

Peach Smoothie

Pina Colada Smoothie

$5.00

Pina Colada

Pineapple Smoothie

$5.00

Pineapple Smoothie

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$5.00

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

Strawberry Coconut Smoothie

$5.00

Strawberry Coconut Smoothie

Strawberry Mango Smoothie

$5.00

Strawberry Mango Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.00

Strawberry Smoothie

Taro Smoothie

$5.00

Taro Smoothie

Wintermelon Smoothie

$5.00

Wintermelon Smoothie

Snacks

Bubble Waffle

$8.00

Bubble Waffle