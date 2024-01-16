Boba Mi Amor
7226 N Mesa St
El Paso, TX 79912
Drinks
Classic
- Classic Milk Tea
Assam black tea and milk, bold and earthy$4.75
- Classic Milk Tea
Assam black tea and milk, bold and earthy$5.25
- Regular Jasmine Milk Tea
Jasmine green tea and milk, light and floral$4.75
- Large Jasmine Milk Tea
Jasmine green tea and milk, light and floral$5.25
- Thai Milk Tea
Classic black Thai tea sweetened with condensed milk$5.50
- Thai Milk Tea
Classic black Thai tea sweetened with condensed milk$6.00
- Thai Green Milk Tea
Classic Thai green tea sweetened with condensed milk$5.50
- Thai Green Milk Tea
Classic Thai green tea sweetened with condensed milk$6.00
- Earl Grey Milk Tea
Earl Grey Black Tea, smooth and citrusy$5.50
- Earl Grey Milk Tea
Earl Grey Black Tea, smooth and citrusy$6.00
- Oolong Milk Tea
Dark Roast Oolong tea and milk, herbal$5.50
- Oolong Milk Tea
Dark Roast Oolong tea and milk, herbal$6.00
- Hong Kong Milk Tea
Assam black tea sweetened with only condensed milk$5.50
- Hong Kong Milk Tea
Assam black tea sweetened with only condensed milk$6.00
Matcha Series
- Matcha Latte
Organic matcha and milk$5.50
- Matcha Latte
Organic matcha and milk$6.15
- Matcha Strawberry Latte
Natural strawberry puree$5.50
- Matcha Strawberry Latte
Natural strawberry puree$6.15
- Matcha Mango Latte
Natural mango purée$5.50
- Matcha Mango Latte
Natural mango purée$6.15
- Matcha Peach Latte
Natural peach purée$5.50
- Matcha Peach Latte
Natural peach purée$6.15
- Matchata
Horchata and matcha$5.50
- Matchata
Horchata and matcha$6.15
- Matcha Coconut Latte
Matcha latte topped with coconut foam$5.50
- Matcha Coconut Latte
Matcha latte topped with coconut foam$6.15
- Matcha Sparkling Rose
Rose syrup, sparkling water and matcha$5.50
- Matcha Sparkling Rose
Rose syrup, sparkling water and matcha$6.15
- Matcha Lemon Cloud
Our creamy lemonade with matcha$5.50
- Matcha Lemon Cloud
Our creamy lemonade with matcha$6.15
Fresh Milk
- Taro Latte
Fresh taro paste and milk$5.50
- Taro Latte
Fresh taro paste and milk$6.15
- Pinky Milk
Thai sala syrup and milk$5.50
- Pinky Milk
Thai sala syrup and milk$6.15
- Black Sesame Milk
Fresh black sesame paste and milk$5.50
- Black Sesame Milk
Fresh black sesame paste and milk$6.15
- Brown Sugar Milk
Handcrafted brown sugar syrup and milk$5.50
- Brown Sugar Milk
Handcrafted brown sugar syrup and milk$6.15
- Lemon Cloud
Creamy lemonade, tangy and sweet$5.50
- Lemon Cloud
Creamy lemonade, tangy and sweet$6.15
Yakult Series
- Strawberry Yakult
Fruit purée with Yakult and topo chico$4.75
- Strawberry Yakult
Fruit purée with Yakult and topo chico$5.50
- Mango Yakult
Fruit purée with Yakult and topo chico$4.75
- Mango Yakult
Fruit purée with Yakult and topo chico$5.50
- Peach Yakult
Fruit purée with Yakult and topo chico$4.74
- Peach Yakult
Fruit purée with Yakult and topo chico$5.50
- Raspberry Yakult
Fruit purée with Yakult and topo chico$4.75
- Raspberry Yakult
Fruit purée with Yakult and topo chico$5.50
Cheese Foam Series
- Thai Milk Tea with Cheese Foam
Thai milk tea topped with cheese foam$5.50
- Thai Milk Tea with Cheese Foam
Thai milk tea topped with cheese foam$6.15
- Jasmine Tea with Cheese Foam
Jasmine green tea topped with cheese foam$5.50
- Jasmine Tea with Cheese Foam
Jasmine green tea topped with cheese foam$6.15
- Black Assam Tea with Cheese Foam
Black assam tea topped with cheese foam$5.50
- Black Assam Tea with Cheese Foam
Black assam tea topped with cheese foam$6.15
- Oolong Tea with Cheese Foam
Oolong tea topped with cheese foam$5.50
- Oolong Tea with Cheese Foam
Oolong tea topped with cheese foam$6.15
- Chocolate Dream
Fancy chocolate milk topped with cheese foam$5.50
- Chocolate Dream
Fancy chocolate milk topped with cheese foam$6.15
Fresh Fruit Tea
- Peach Tea
Jasmine green tea or black Assam tea, made with natural fruit purée$4.75
- Peach Tea
Jasmine green tea or black Assam tea, made with natural fruit purée$5.50
- Strawberry Tea
Jasmine green tea or black Assam tea, made with natural fruit purée$4.75
- Strawberry Tea
Jasmine green tea or black Assam tea, made with natural fruit purée$5.50
- Mango Tea
Jasmine green tea or black Assam tea, made with natural fruit purée$4.75
- Mango Tea
Jasmine green tea or black Assam tea, made with natural fruit purée$5.50
- Guava Tea
Jasmine green tea or black Assam tea, made with natural fruit purée$4.75
- Guava Tea
Jasmine green tea or black Assam tea, made with natural fruit purée$5.50
- Lychee Tea
Jasmine green tea or black Assam tea, made with natural fruit purée$4.75
- Lychee Tea
Jasmine green tea or black Assam tea, made with natural fruit purée$5.50
- Pineapple-Raspberry Tea
Jasmine green tea or black Assam tea, made with natural fruit purée$4.75
- Pineapple-Raspberry Tea
Jasmine green tea or black Assam tea, made with natural fruit purée$5.50
- Strawberry Pomegranate Tea
Jasmine green tea or black Assam tea, made with natural fruit purée$4.75
- Strawberry Pomegranate Tea
Jasmine green tea or black Assam tea, made with natural fruit purée$5.50
- Tamarindo Kumquat
Jasmine green tea or black Assam tea, made with natural fruit purée$4.75
- Tamarindo Kumquat
Jasmine green tea or black Assam tea, made with natural fruit purée$5.50
- Kiwi Raspberry Tea
Jasmine green tea or black Assam tea, made with natural fruit purée$4.75
- Kiwi Raspberry Tea
Jasmine green tea or black Assam tea, made with natural fruit purée$5.50
Asian Mexican Fusion
- Horchata Abuelita
Our blend of horchata made from scratch$5.50
- Horchata Abuelita
Our blend of horchata made from scratch$6.25
- Horchata Strawberry
Our blend of horchata made from scratch$5.50
- Horchata Strawberry
Our blend of horchata made from scratch$6.25
- Horchata Mango
Our blend of horchata made from scratch$5.50
- Horchata Mango
Our blend of horchata made from scratch$6.25
- Horchata Taro
Our blend of horchata made from scratch$5.50
- Horchata Taro
Our blend of horchata made from scratch$6.25
- Horchata
Our blend of horchata made from scratch$5.50
- Horchata
Our blend of horchata made from scratch$6.25
- Jamaica Passionfruit Fresca
Hibiscus tea with passion fruit syrup$5.50
- Jamaica Passionfruit Fresca
Hibiscus tea with passion fruit syrup$6.25
- Tamarindo Coconut Fresca
Tamarindo agua fresca with coconut foam$5.50
- Tamarindo Coconut Fresca
Tamarindo agua fresca with coconut foam$6.25
- Kiwi Lechera Milk Tea
Jasmine green tea with kiwi syrup sweetened with lechera$5.50
- Kiwi Lechera Milk Tea
Jasmine green tea with kiwi syrup sweetened with lechera$6.25
- Pineapple Coconut Fresca
Jasmine green tea with pineapple purée topped with coconut foam$5.50
- Pineapple Coconut Fresca
Jasmine green tea with pineapple purée topped with coconut foam$6.25
Food
Small Bites
- Dumplings
Traditional chicken or pork dumplings$7.50
- Dumplings
Traditional chicken or pork dumplings$8.50
- Egg rolls (2 pc)
Traditional chicken or pork egg rolls$5.50
- Cream Cheese Rangoons (3 pc)
Crispy cream cheese rangoons$6.00
- Bang bang tater tots
Crispy tater tots with bang bang sauce$6.00
- Honey Butter Tater Tots$6.00
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Bubble Tea Shop Handcrafted Asian-Mexican Fusion milk tea made with natural ingredients! Pink boba cafe in EP! TÉ AMO!
7226 N Mesa St, El Paso, TX 79912