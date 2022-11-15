  • Home
  • /
  • Cabazon
  • /
  • Boba Station - Desert Hills - 48400 SeminoleDrive #442
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Boba Station - Desert Hills 48400 SeminoleDrive #442

review star

No reviews yet

48400 SeminoleDrive #422

Cacazon, CA 92230

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Milk Tea Station

Station Milk Tea

$5.95

Thai Milk Tea

$5.95

Taro Milk Tea

$5.95

Jasmine Milk Tea

$5.95

Almond Milk Tea

$5.95

Hokkaido Milk Tea

$5.95

Coffee Milk Tea

$5.95

Fresh Fruit Tea Station

Peach & Passion Fruit Green Tea

$5.95

Grapefruit & Orange Green Tea

$5.95

Honey & Lemon Black Tea

$5.95

Strawberry Green Tea

$5.95

Soda Station

Lemon & Orange Soda

$6.45

Strawberry & Mango Soda

$6.45

Lychee & Pineapple Soda

$6.45

Dragonfruit Soda

$6.45

Shakes Station

Mango shake

$6.75

Strawberry & Banana Shake

$6.75

Oreo Vanilla Shake

$6.75

Taro Shake

$6.75

Slush Station

Mango Slush

$5.95

Strawberry Slush

$5.95

Grape Slush

$5.95

Lychee Slush

$5.95

Matcha Station

Strawberry Matcha Milk Tea

$6.45

Matcha Milk Tea

$6.45

Creamy Station(w/Creamy Cheese Foam)

Creamy Strawberry Shake

$6.75

Creamy Coffee Milk Tea

$6.75

Creamy Matcha Milk Tea

$6.75

Creamy Caramel Mocha Shake

$6.75

Kid's Favorites

Chocolate Oreo Milk Shake

$4.95

Strawberry Mango Milk Shake

$4.95

Secret Menu

Pumpkin Pie Shake

$6.75

Ghostface Shake

$6.75

Pumpkin King Milk Tea

$5.95

Monster Mash Punch

$5.95

Brew Tea

Milk Tea

$5.95

Green Tea

$5.95

Black Tea

$5.95

Hot BS Milk Tea

$5.95
All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday9:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday9:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

48400 SeminoleDrive #422, Cacazon, CA 92230

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Finesse Lounge - 144 W Ramsey St.
orange starNo Reviews
144 W Ramsey St. Banning, CA 92220
View restaurantnext
Leanna's Idyll Awhile Bistro - 54245 N Circle Dr C-8
orange starNo Reviews
54245 N Circle Dr C-8 Idyllwild, CA 92549
View restaurantnext
Idyology
orange starNo Reviews
54905 N Circle Drive Idyllwild, CA 92549
View restaurantnext
Domenico's Italian Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
890 Oak Valley Parkway Beaumont, CA 92223
View restaurantnext
Grumpy Tom's Pizzeria - San Jacinto
orange starNo Reviews
1211 N State St Suite C San Jacinto, CA 92583
View restaurantnext
Baja Ensenada Fish Tacos - 718 S San Jacinto Ave
orange starNo Reviews
718 S San Jacinto Ave SAN JACINTO, CA 92583
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Cacazon
Yucaipa
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Palm Springs
review star
Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)
Hemet
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Big Bear Lake
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
Redlands
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Rancho Mirage
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Moreno Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Palm Desert
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Menifee
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston