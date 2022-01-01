Restaurant header imageView gallery

Boba Tea House

1,064 Reviews

$

8139 Elk Grove Blvd

Ste 140

Elk Grove, CA 95758

Boba Milk Tea (Comes w/ Boba)
Large Avocado Smoothie
Strawberry Smoothie

Snacks

Chicken Potstickers (5)

$6.75
BBQ Beef Potstickers (5)

$7.00

Deep-fried marinated beef potstickers filled with clear noodles and veggies. While the dumpling wrap is crispy, the filling is so flavorful. Tastes just like bulgogi, but it's ground beef, not sliced! ... The sauce is the bulgogi sauce and it's already in the dumpling! So onolicious! It even has the vermicelli noodles that make it traditional mandu.

Chicken Wings(6)

$11.50
Popcorn Chicken

$8.75

Our popcorn chicken are hand-cut fresh chicken breast marinated with special seasoning

Fried Calamari

$10.00

Our premium grade calamari rings are hand-cut and marinated with special seasoning

Egg Puff

$6.75Out of stock
Squid Balls (8)

$8.50Out of stock
Fish Balls (10)

$8.50
Fried Tofu

$8.75
Mozarella Sticks

$6.00
Seasoned Curly Fries

$6.25
Sweet Potato Fries

$6.25
Onion Rings

$6.25Out of stock
French Fries

$5.25Out of stock

Over the Counter

Chocolate Hello Panda Cookie

$1.00

Seaweed Rolls

$0.50

Sealed Milk Cup

$1.00

Sealed Water Cup

$0.50

Rainbow Popping boba on the side

$1.00

Mango/straw. popping boba On Side

$0.75

Boba In Milk

$1.75

Ice Cream 1 Scoop

$1.25

Scoop Boba

$0.75

1 Banana

$1.00

Seaweed

$0.75

Seaweed Rolls

$0.50

T Shirt

$10.00

Extra Sauce

BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Sweet and Sour Sauce

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Thai Chili Sauce

$0.75

Soy Sauce

$0.75

Milk Tea

2 Flavor Milk Tea

$5.85+
Almond Milk Tea

$5.25+
Boba Milk Tea (Comes w/ Boba)

$5.75+

Brown Sugar MT

$5.75+

Blueberry Milk Tea

$5.25+
Black Tea Milk Tea

$5.25+

Cantaloupe Milk Tea

$5.25+

Chocolate Cream Milk Tea

$5.75+
Coconut Milk Tea

$5.25+

Guava MT

$5.25+

Grape Milk Tea

$5.25+

Honey Green Milk Tea

$5.25+
Honey Milk Tea

$5.25+

Honeydew Milk Tea

$5.25+

Jasmine Milk Tea

$5.75+

Lavender Milk Tea

$5.25+

Lychee Milk Tea

$5.25+
Mango Milk Tea

$5.25+

Passion Fruit Milk Tea

$5.25+

Peach Milk Tea

$5.25+

Pudding Milk Tea (Comes w/ Pudding)

$5.25+

Raspberry Milk Tea

$5.25+

Rose Milk Tea

$5.25+

Royal Milk Tea

$5.25+

Strawberry Milk Tea

$5.25+

Taro Milk Tea

$5.75+

Watermelon Milk Tea

$5.25+

Roasted Large Oolong MT

$6.35

WintermelonMT

$5.25+

Pineapple Milk Tea

$5.25+

Hibiscus Milk Tea

$5.25+

Special Milk Tea

Creamy Chai Milk Tea

$6.00+

Hokkaido Royal Milk Tea

$6.00+

Large Horchata Milk Tea

$6.75Out of stock

Large Green Thai Tea

$6.75Out of stock

Matcha Soy Latte

$6.00+Out of stock

Mocha Cappuccino Milk Tea

$6.00+

Okinawa Espresso Milk Tea

$6.00+

Taro-Coconut Milk Tea

$6.00+
Thai Iced Tea

$6.00+

Tiger Milk Tea

$6.00+

Vanilla Milk Tea

$6.00+Out of stock

Strawberry Shortcake

$6.00+

Brewed Tea

Black Tea

$4.50+

Green Tea

$4.50+
Chrysanthemum Tea

$4.50+

Jasmine Tea

$4.50+

Roasted Oolong

$4.50+

Passion Rose Tea (Large Only)

$5.75

Red Lantern (Large Only)

$6.25

Flavored Tea

Two Flavor - Flavored tea

$5.35+

Brown Sugar Flavored Tea

$4.75+

Cantaloupe Flavored Tea

$4.75+

Grape

$4.75+

Green Apple Flavored Tea

$4.75+

Hibiscus

$4.75+

Honey Lemon Flavored Tea

$4.75+

Lemon Flavored Tea

$4.75+

Lychee Flavored Tea

$4.75+

Mango Flavored Tea

$4.75+

Orange Flavored Tea

$4.75+
Passion Fruit Flavored Tea

$4.75+

Peach Flavored Tea

$4.75+

Pineapple

$4.75+

Raspberry Flavored Tea

$4.75+

Rose

$4.75+

Strawberry Flavored Tea

$4.75+

Watermelon Flavored Tea

$4.75+

Wintermelon Flavored Tea

$4.75+

Coffee

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$5.50+

Vietnamese coffee is an intensely strong and sweet coffee, that’s sure to perk you up for the day. Its dark roast coffee grind laced with the ground root of the chicory herb and condensed milk makes this a unique coffee.

Large Vietnamese Coffee Slush

$6.50

Vietnamese coffee is an intensely strong and sweet coffee, that’s sure to perk you up for the day. Its dark roast coffee grind laced with the ground root of the chicory herb and condensed milk makes this a unique coffee. Vietnamese coffee slush is blended with ice until it becomes a snowy slush that you can suck up with a nice big straw. It's O-SO DE-LISH!

Coffee Milk Tea

$5.75+

Vietnamese coffee is an intensely strong and sweet coffee, that’s sure to perk you up for the day. Its dark roast coffee grind laced with the ground root of the chicory herb and condensed milk makes this a unique coffee.

Slushes

Two Flavor Slush Options

$5.75+

Almond Slush

$5.25+

Banana Slush

$5.25+

Blueberry Slush

$5.25+

Boba Milk Tea Slush (Comes w/ Boba)

$5.25+

Cantaloupe Slush

$5.25+

Chocolate Mint Slush

$5.25+

Chocolate Slush

$5.25+

Coconut Slush

$5.25+

Green Apple Slush

$5.25+

Honey Milk Tea Slush

$5.25+

Honeydew Slush

$5.25+

Guava

$5.25+

Lavender Slush

$5.25+

Lemon Slush

$5.25+

Lychee Slush

$5.25+
Mango Slush

$5.25+

Matcha Slush

$5.25+

Mocha Cappuccino Slush

$5.25+

Orange Slush

$5.25+

Passion Fruit Slush

$5.25+

Peach Slush

$5.25+

Peppermint Slush

$5.25+

Pineapple Slush

$5.25+

Raspberry Slush

$5.25+

Rose

$5.25+

Royal Milk Tea Slush

$5.25+

Strawberry Slush

$5.25+

Watermelon Slush

$5.25+

Smoothies

2 Flavor Smoothie

$5.75+

Almond Smoothie

$5.75+

Banana Smoothie

$5.75+

Blueberry Smoothie

$5.75+

Cantaloupe Smoothie

$5.75+

Chocolate Mint Smoothie

$5.75+

Chocolate Smoothie

$5.75+

Coconut Smoothie

$5.75+

Green Apple Smoothie

$5.75+

Honeydew Smoothie

$5.75+

Lavender Smoothie

$5.75+

Lemon Smoothie

$5.75+

Lychee Smoothie

$5.75+

Mango Smoothie

$5.75+

Matcha Smoothie

$5.75+

Mocha Cappuccino Smoothie

$5.75+

Orange Smoothie

$5.75+

Passion Fruit Smoothie

$5.75+

Peach Smoothie

$5.75+

Peppermint Smoothie

$5.75+

Pineapple Smoothie

$5.75+

Raspberry Smoothie

$5.75+

Rose Smoothie

$5.75+

Royal Milk Tea Smoothie

$5.75+

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.75+

Watermelon Smoothie

$5.75+

Special Slushes

Chai Slush

$6.50
Large Guava Strawberry Jam Slush

$6.50

Large Horchata Slush

$6.50Out of stock
Large Mangonada

$7.00

Real mango that's blended with ice into a deliciously fine slush. It's then topped with tiny mango bits and a sweet and tangy tamarind magonado straw. OMG 😋 .....DE-LISH

Large Passion Rose Slush

$6.50

Pina Colada Slush

$6.50
Rainbow Slush (Apple,strawberry,lychi,mango)

$6.75

Taro Slush

$6.50

Taro-Coconut Slush

$6.50

Thai Tea Slush

$6.50

Tropical Madness Slush

$6.50

Very Berry Slush

$6.50
Volcano Slush

$6.50

Special Smoothies

Large Avocado Smoothie

$6.75

Chai Smoothie

$6.75
Hello Panda Smoothie

$6.75

Large Hibiscus Lavender Smoothie

$6.75

Pina Colada Smoothie

$6.75

Taro Cookie Crunch

$6.75

Taro Smoothie

$6.75
Taro-Coconut Smoothie

$6.75

Tropical Madness Smoothie

$6.75

Very Berry Smoothie

$6.75

Volcano Smoothie

$6.75

Large Strawberry Rose Smoothie

$6.75

Large Salted Toffee Mocha

$7.00

MOCHA BLAST

Caramel Mocha Blast

$6.25
Cookies 'N' Cream

$6.25

Espresso Mocha Blast

$6.25

Mint Chocolate Chip Mocha Blast

$6.25

Mocha Blast

$6.25

Vanilla Bean Mochablast

$6.25Out of stock

White Chocolate Mocha Blast

$6.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
