MILK TEA

SIGNATURE MILK TEA

SIGNATURE MILK TEA

$5.50

OUR SIGNATURE MILK TEA WITH HOMEMADE BROWN SUGAR

JASMINE MILK TEA

JASMINE MILK TEA

$5.50

PREMIUM JASMINE TEA WITH OUR HOMEMADE CANE SUGAR

THAI MILK TEA

THAI MILK TEA

$5.50

PREMIUM THAI TEA WITH CONDENSED MILK

UBE MILK TEA

UBE MILK TEA

$5.50

HOMEMADE UBE JAM WITH PREMIUM JASMINE TEA AND FRESH MILK

ASSAM MILK TEA

ASSAM MILK TEA

$5.50

PREMIUM ASSAM BLACK TEA WITH FRESH MILK

HOJICHA MILK TEA

HOJICHA MILK TEA

$5.50

PREMIUM HOJICHA TEA WITH FRESH MILK

PHOENIX OOLONG MILK TEA

PHOENIX OOLONG MILK TEA

$5.50

PREMIUM PHOENIX OOLONG TEA WITH HINTS OF LYCHEE MADE WITH FRESH MILK

FRESH TEA

SIGNATURE ICED TEA

SIGNATURE ICED TEA

$5.25

OUR SIGNATURE BLACK TEA WITH A HINT OF VANILLA AND FRESHLY SQUEEZED LEMON

JASMINE GREEN TEA

JASMINE GREEN TEA

$5.25

PREMIUM JASMINE TEA WITH OUR HOMEMADE CANE SUGAR

JASMINE HONEY TEA

JASMINE HONEY TEA

$5.25

PREMIUM JASMINE TEA WITH WILDFLOWER HONEY

HOJICHA TEA

HOJICHA TEA

$5.25

PREMIUM HOJICHA TEA MADE WITH OUR HOMEMADE CANE SUGAR

PHOENIX OOLONG TEA

PHOENIX OOLONG TEA

$5.25

PREMIUM PHOENIX OOLONG TEA WITH HINTS OF LYCHEE MADE WITH OUR HOMEMADE CANE SUGAR

JASMINE FRUIT TEA

LEMON TEA

LEMON TEA

$5.25

PREMIUM JASMINE TEA WITH FRESHLY SQUEEZED LEMON

HONEY LEMON TEA

HONEY LEMON TEA

$5.25

PREMIUM JASMINE TEA WITH WILDFLOWER HONEY AND FRESHLY SQUEEZED LEMON

ORANGE TEA

ORANGE TEA

$5.50

PREMIUM JASMINE PEARL TEA WITH FRESH SQUEEZED ORANGES

PASSION FRUIT TEA

PASSION FRUIT TEA

$5.50

PREMIUM JASMINE PEARL TEA WITH PASSION FRUIT

STRAWBERRY TEA

STRAWBERRY TEA

$5.50

PREMIUM JASMINE TEA WITH OUR HOMEMADE STRAWBERRY PUREE

MANGO TEA

MANGO TEA

$5.50

PREMIUM JASMINE TEA WITH OUR HOMEMADE MANGO PUREE

RASPBERRY TEA

RASPBERRY TEA

$5.50

PREMIUM JASMINE TEA WITH OUR HOMEMADE RASPBERRY PUREE

LEMONADE (cf)

HONEY LEMONADE (cf)

HONEY LEMONADE (cf)

$5.25

OUR PREMIUM HONEY LEMONADE DRINK *CAFFEINE FREE

HONEY STRAWBERRY LEMONADE (cf)

HONEY STRAWBERRY LEMONADE (cf)

$5.50

FRESH SQUEEZED LEMONADE WITH HOMEMADE STRAWBERRY PUREE AND WILFLOWER HONEY *CAFFEINE FREE

HONEY MANGO LEMONADE (cf)

HONEY MANGO LEMONADE (cf)

$5.50

FRESH SQUEEZED LEMONADE WITH HOMEMADE MANGO PUREE AND WILFLOWER HONEY *CAFFEINE FREE

HONEY RASPBERRY LEMONADE (cf)

HONEY RASPBERRY LEMONADE (cf)

$5.50

FRESH SQUEEZED LEMONADE WITH HOMEMADE RASPBERRY PUREE AND WILFLOWER HONEY *CAFFEINE FREE

HONEY PASSION FRUIT LEMONADE (cf)

$5.50

FRESH SQUEEZED LEMONADE WITH PASSION FRUIT PUREE AND WILFLOWER HONEY *CAFFEINE FREE

MATCHA TEA

MATCHA LATTE

MATCHA LATTE

$5.50

PREMIUM JAPANESE MATCHA WITH FRESH MILK

STRAWBERRY MATCHA LATTE

STRAWBERRY MATCHA LATTE

$5.75

PREMIUM JAPANESE MATCHA WITH HOMEMADE STRAWBERRY PUREE AND FRESH MILK

RASPBERRY MATCHA LATTE

RASPBERRY MATCHA LATTE

$5.75

PREMIUM JAPANESE MATCHA WITH HOMEMADE RASPBERRY PUREE AND FRESH MILK

FRUIT SMOOTHIE (cf)

STRAWBERRY SMOOTHIE (cf)

STRAWBERRY SMOOTHIE (cf)

$6.75
MANGO SMOOTHIE (cf)

MANGO SMOOTHIE (cf)

$6.75
RASPBERRY SMOOTHIE (cf)

RASPBERRY SMOOTHIE (cf)

$6.75

SPECIALTY DRINKS (cf)

BROWN SUGAR MILK (cf)

BROWN SUGAR MILK (cf)

$5.25

FRESH MILK WITH OUR HOMEMADE BROWN SUGAR *CAFFEINE FREE

PIÑA COLADA (cf)

PIÑA COLADA (cf)

$5.50

OUR CREATIVE PINEAPPLE AND COCONUT DRINK *CAFFEINE FREE

UBE CREAM (cf)

UBE CREAM (cf)

$5.50

HOMEMADE UBE JAM WITH BLENDED FRESH MILK *CAFFEINE FREE

ORANGE CREAM (cf)

ORANGE CREAM (cf)

$5.50

FRESH SQUEEZED ORANGES WITH BLENDED MILK CREAM *CAFFEINE FREE

STRAWBERRY CREAM (cf)

STRAWBERRY CREAM (cf)

$5.50

HOMEMADE STRAWBERRY PUREE WITH BLENDED MILK CREAM *CAFFEINE FREE

MANGO CREAM (cf)

MANGO CREAM (cf)

$5.50

HOMEMADE MANGO PUREE WITH BLENDED MILK CREAM *CAFFEINE FREE

RASPBERRY CREAM (cf)

RASPBERRY CREAM (cf)

$5.50

HOMEMADE RASPBERRY PUREE WITH BLENDED MILK CREAM *CAFFEINE FREE

NUTELLA CHOCLATE MILK (cf)

$5.50

NUTELLA CHOCOLATE WITH FRESH MILK *CAFFEINE FREE

VIETNAMESE COFFEE

COFFEE & CHICORY

$5.50

MOCHA COFFEE

$5.50

MOJITO JASMINE TEA

MOJITO TEA

MOJITO TEA

$5.50

PREMIUM JASMINE PEARL TEA WITH FRESH MINT AND LIME JUICE

MANGO MOJITO TEA

MANGO MOJITO TEA

$5.75

PREMIUM JASMINE PEARL TEA WITH FRESH MINT AND LIME JUICE

STRAWBERRY MOJITO TEA

STRAWBERRY MOJITO TEA

$5.75

PREMIUM JASMINE PEARL TEA WITH FRESH MINT AND LIME JUICE

RASPBERRY MOJITO TEA

RASPBERRY MOJITO TEA

$5.75

PREMIUM JASMINE PEARL TEA WITH FRESH MINT AND LIME JUICE

PASSION FRUIT MOJITO TEA

PASSION FRUIT MOJITO TEA

$5.75

PREMIUM JASMINE PEARL TEA WITH FRESH MINT AND LIME JUICE