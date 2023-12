1. Traditional Milk Tea

$5.00

Indulge in our signature traditional milk tea, a refreshing and satisfying drink that is sure to delight your taste buds. Our tea is expertly brewed and perfectly blended with non-dairy cream and brown sugar syrup to offer you an irresistible drink. The creamy texture of the tea complements the chewy tapioca pearls, making it a perfect treat for any time of the day. Try it today and experience the perfect balance of flavors and textures! Recommended with: Custard Pudding or Honey Boba ***add-ons not included