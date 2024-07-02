- Home
- /
- Ocean City
- /
- Boba Works 960 Asbury Avenue
This restaurant does not have any images
Boba Works 960 Asbury Avenue
960 Asbury Avenue
Ocean City, NJ 08226
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Featured Items
- Matcha Latte
Earthy green tea with milk and classic boba$6.50
- Panko Dog
Choice of hotdog, cheese, or both dipped in homemade batter. Fried to perfection. Sugar coated. With sauces: ketchup, homemade bbq, and kewpie mayo.$8.50
- Coffee Brown Sugar
Drip coffee sweetened with brown sugar syrup. Comes with classic boba.$7.00
Boba
Custom Boba Tea
Special Milky Tea
- Beary Cheesey
Black Tea with popping strawberry and cheese foam$6.75
- Hojicha Latte$6.50
- Honey Lavender
Jasmine green tea, non diary creamer, lavender, honey and classic boba$6.75
- Lavender Earl
Earl Grey tea with lavender and classic boba$6.50
- Lavender Latte
Milky drink of aromatic lavender floral ntoes and classic boba$6.50
- Matcha Latte
Earthy green tea with milk and classic boba$6.50
- Oreo Oolong Cream
Oreo and creamy drink with classic boba$6.75
- Strawberry Matcha Latte$7.00
- Sunny Skies
Butterfly pea tea with milk, classic boba, pudding, and crème bruleee spread$6.50
- Thai Creamsicle
Thai milk tea with pudding and cheese foam$6.75
- Triple C's
Chocolate beverage with crème brulee spread, cheese foam and pudding$6.75
- Ube Horchata$6.75
Special Fruity Tea
Brown Sugar Tea
- Brown Sugar Milk
Milk sweetened with brown sugar syrup. Comes with classic boba.$7.00
- Assam Brown Sugar
Assam tea sweetened with brown sugar syrup. Comes with classic boba.$7.00
- Oolong Brown Sugar
Oolong tea sweetened with brown sugar syrup. Comes with classic boba.$7.00
- Green Tea Brown Sugar
Green tea sweetened with brown sugar syrup. Comes with classic boba.$7.00
- Thai Brown Sugar
Thai tea sweetened with brown sugar syrup. Comes with classic boba.$7.00
- Coffee Brown Sugar
Drip coffee sweetened with brown sugar syrup. Comes with classic boba.$7.00
- Taro Brown Sugar
Taro milk tea sweetened with brown sugar syrup. Comes with classic boba.$7.50
- Matcha Brown Sugar
Matcha milk sweetened with brown sugar syrup. Comes with classic boba.$7.50
Slush
Coffee & Espresso
Espressso
- Espresso$3.50
- Americano
Espresso with water$3.50
- Macchiato
Espresso with splash of textured hot milk$4.50
- Café Latte
Cup of textured milk with espresso$5.25
- Cappuccino
Espresso in cup of heavily textured milk$4.75
- Mocha Latte
Espresso, textured milk, with chocolate$5.50
- Affogatto
Scoop of ice cream with espresso$4.75
Hot Chocolate
Munchies
- Panko Dog
Choice of hotdog, cheese, or both dipped in homemade batter. Fried to perfection. Sugar coated. With sauces: ketchup, homemade bbq, and kewpie mayo.$8.50
- Waffle Fries
Seasoned criss cut fries.$7.00
- Vegan Spiced Nuggets$8.25
- Croissant Sandwich. Egg. Cheese. Turkey Saus$8.00
- Croissant Sandwich. Egg. Cheese$7.00
- Panko Brunch Dogs
Breakfast sausage links, battered, rolled in panko and fried. Served with side of honey$7.50
- Stacy Sandwich$12.00
- French Toast$8.00
Desserts & Pastries
- 6 cookies$16.00
- Chocolate Mousse$5.50
- Cinnamon Bun
Made from our homemade milk dough, with a sugar cinnamon swirl and hojicha topped cream cheese icing$5.75OUT OF STOCK
- Cookie
Large homemade cookie. Flavor and type vary daily. See store for details.$3.00
- Cream Puff$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Croissant
Flaky, buttery risen dough. Flavors change daily.$3.75
- Cupcake$4.25OUT OF STOCK
- Egg Tart$3.00
- Macaron$2.95
- Macaron 12pc$34.75
- Macaron 6pc$17.50
- Marbled Chesesecake Brownie
Chocolate brownie and cheesecake marbled with varying flavors.$6.25
- Matcha Tiramisu$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Milk Bread
Baked fresh daily from homemade dough. Shapes and fillings vary. Flavors change daily.$4.50
- Mochi Brownie
Chocolate flavored baked mochi treat. Also known as butter mochi.$4.00
- Mochi Donut
Chewy donut with mochi texture. Hand shaped. Flavors and toppings vary.$3.50
- Muffin GF
Muffins made without gluten. See store for daily flavors$4.25
- Oreo Pudding (vegan)$6.25OUT OF STOCK
- Panna Cotta$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Red Bean Crumb Cake (vegan)$6.25
- Scone
Pastry reminiscent of cakey biscuit. Flavors change daily.$4.25
- Strawberries Cream Sandwich$7.50
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy fresh baked goods, tasty drinks, and delicious bites.
960 Asbury Avenue, Ocean City, NJ 08226