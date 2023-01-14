  • Home
Boba Bee 25432 Trabuco Rd Unit 103, Lake Forest, CA 92630

No reviews yet

25432 Trabuco Rd

Lake Forest, CA 92630

Popular Items

Thai Milk Tea(Large)
Queen Bee -Brown Sugar Brûlée(Large)
Mama Bee - Ube Creme Brûlée (Large)

Creme Brûlée Series

Queen Bee -Brown Sugar Brûlée(Large)

Queen Bee -Brown Sugar Brûlée(Large)

$6.70

House special tea sweetened with brown sugar and served with creme brûlée and brown sugar boba

Mama Bee - Ube Creme Brûlée (Large)

Mama Bee - Ube Creme Brûlée (Large)

$6.70

Brown sugar boba paired with fresh milk, ube and creme brûlée (Boba is included)

Oreo Brûlée(Large)

Oreo Brûlée(Large)

$6.70

Creme brûlée and Oreo crumbles combined with fresh milk, premium back tea (boba is included)

Matcha Series

Strawberry Matcha Latte(Large)

Strawberry Matcha Latte(Large)

$6.45

Organic Japanese matcha combined with strawberry bits and fresh milk.

Mango Matcha Latte(Large)

Mango Matcha Latte(Large)

$6.45

Organic Japanese matcha combined with mango bits and fresh milk.

Matcha Milk Tea(Large)

Matcha Milk Tea(Large)

$5.45

Organic Japanese matcha combined with fresh milk

Uji Green Milk Tea(Large)

Uji Green Milk Tea(Large)

$5.45

Premium Jasmine green tea combined with organic Japanese matcha (Non dairy)

Matcha Freeze (Large)

Matcha Freeze (Large)

$6.45

Iced blended organic matcha and fresh milk

Honey Hive

Honey Green Milk Tea(Large)

Honey Green Milk Tea(Large)

$5.45

Jasmine green milk tea sweetened with honey ( non dairy)

Honey Black Milk Tea(Large)

Honey Black Milk Tea(Large)

$5.45

Assam black milk tea sweetened with honey ( non dairy)

Honey Lemon Green Tea(Large)

Honey Lemon Green Tea(Large)

$5.45

Jasmine green tea sweetened with honey, infused with lemon juice and served with fresh lemon slices.

Milk Tea

Boba Bee Milk Tea(Large)

Boba Bee Milk Tea(Large)

$5.45

Roasted Oolong Milk Tea ( non dairy)

House Black Milk Tea(Large)

House Black Milk Tea(Large)

$5.45

Premium Assam black milk tea (non dairy)

Jasmine Milk Tea(Large)

Jasmine Milk Tea(Large)

$5.45

Premium Jasmine green milk tea (non dairy)

Thai Milk Tea(Large)

Thai Milk Tea(Large)

$5.45

Classic Thai milk tea combined with non-dairy milk

Caramel Black Milk Tea(Large)

Caramel Black Milk Tea(Large)

$5.45

Premium black milk tea sweetened with caramel (non dairy)

Lavender Green Milk Tea(Large)

Lavender Green Milk Tea(Large)

$5.45

Relaxing aroma of lavender combined with freshly brewed Jasmine tea (non dairy)

Brown Sugar Milk Tea(Large)

Brown Sugar Milk Tea(Large)

$5.45

Fresh milk sweetened with brown sugar and combined with premium black tea

Uji Green Milk Tea(Large)

Uji Green Milk Tea(Large)

$5.45

Premium Jasmine green tea combined with organic Japanese matcha (dairy free)

Matcha Milk Tea(Large)

Matcha Milk Tea(Large)

$5.45

Organic Japanese matcha combined with fresh milk

Taro Milk (Large)

Taro Milk (Large)

$5.45

Freshly made taro pairs with house milk (Caffeine free)

Winter Melon Milk Tea

$5.45

Subtly sweet and refreshing Winter Melon milk tea (non dairy)

Fruit Tea

Tropical Fruit Tea(Large)

Tropical Fruit Tea(Large)

$5.35

A combination of mango, peach, and strawberry tea , served with strawberry and mango bits.

Strawberry Tea (Large)

Strawberry Tea (Large)

$5.35

Strawberry tea served with strawberry bits

Mango Tea (Large)

Mango Tea (Large)

$5.35

Mango tea served with mango bits

Lychee Tea (Large)

Lychee Tea (Large)

$5.35

Lychee tea served with lychee jelly

Peach Tea (Large)

Peach Tea (Large)

$5.35

Peach Tea

Butterfly Lemonade (Large)

Butterfly Lemonade (Large)

$5.35

Organic lemonade combined with antioxidant butterfly tea, served with lychee jelly (caffeine free)

Fresh Tea

Jasmine Green Tea with Sea Cream (Large)

Jasmine Green Tea with Sea Cream (Large)

$4.75

Jasmine green tea topped with a layer of freshly made sea cream

Black Tea with Sea Cream (Large)

$4.75

Assam black iced tea topped fresh sea cream

Jasmine Iced Tea (Large)

Jasmine Iced Tea (Large)

$4.00

Freshly brewed Jasmine green iced tea

Black Iced Tea (Large)

Black Iced Tea (Large)

$4.00

Freshly brewed Assam black iced tea

Smoothies

Ube Cloud (Large)

Ube Cloud (Large)

$6.45

Fresh Ube smoothie mixed with Oreo crumbles

Cookie Butter Freeze (Large)

Cookie Butter Freeze (Large)

$6.45

Iced blended cookie butter and fresh milk, topped with Graham cracker crumbles.

Strawberry Banana (Large)

Strawberry Banana (Large)

$6.45

Iced blended fresh strawberries and bananas, served with strawberry bits

Strawberry Mango Freeze (Large)

Strawberry Mango Freeze (Large)

$6.45

Iced blended fresh strawberries and mango, served with strawberry and mango bits (non dairy)

Mangonada (Large)

Mangonada (Large)

$6.45

Mango smoothie served with chamoy and tajin (non dairy)

Honeydew Freeze (Large)

Honeydew Freeze (Large)

$6.45

Iced blended honeydew smoothie

Thai Tea Slush ( non dairy)

$6.45
Cookie Crush

Cookie Crush

$6.45

Iced blended Oreo, fresh milk, and chocolate sprinkles.

Coffee

House Coffee (Small)

House Coffee (Small)

$4.85

House coffee topped with sea cream

House Coffee (Large)

House Coffee (Large)

$5.85

House coffee topped with sea cream

Thai Black Tie (Large)

Thai Black Tie (Large)

$5.45

A flavorful combination of Thai tea and our signature coffee

Hot Drinks

Hot Jasmine Milk Tea

$5.45

Hot House Black Milk Tea

$5.45

Hot Boba Bee Milk Tea (Oolong)

$5.45

Hot Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$5.45

Hot Caramel Chai Tea

$5.45

Hot Chocolate

$5.45

Hot Coffee

$5.45
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Our mission is to provide high quality and unique drinks that would leave the customer satisfied and looking to come back for more.

25432 Trabuco Rd, Lake Forest, CA 92630

