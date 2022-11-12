Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Vietnamese

Poppy Kitchen Boba Cafe

269 Reviews

$$

16691 Bernardo Center Drive

San Diego, CA 92128

Order Again

Popular Items

#12 Peach Of My Heart
#1A House Black Milk Tea
#20 Fruit Slush

Milk Teas (1-11)

Our Milk Teas are made with real lactose free milk. Sweetened with our house-made syrup from evaporated cane sugar.
#1A House Black Milk Tea

#1A House Black Milk Tea

$5.00

Milk with premium loose leaf Assam Tea. Pairing suggestion: brown sugar boba, grass jelly, and crystal boba

#2 Honey, I Do

#2 Honey, I Do

$6.45

Fresh honey dew melon with Jasmine green tea pairing suggestion: grass jelly, brown sugar boba, crytal boba, matcha boba

#3 Thank You Berry Matcha

#3 Thank You Berry Matcha

$6.45

House-made Strawberry Jam is a Matcha made in Heaven! Pairing suggestion: brown sugar boba, grass jelly, crystal boba, agar jelly

#4 Taro Cards

#4 Taro Cards

$6.45

Rich coconut milk, Taro, Ube with Ceylon Tea Pairing suggestion: brown sugar boba, grass jelly, and crystal boba

#5 The Last Straw

#5 The Last Straw

$6.15

House-made Strawberry syrup with Jasmine Green Tea. Pairing suggestion: brown sugar boba, grass jelly, crystal boba, agar jelly.

#6 Game Set Matcha

#6 Game Set Matcha

$6.45

Black Sesame with premium Matcha pairing suggestion: brown sugar boba and crystal boba

#7 Thai Tanic

#7 Thai Tanic

$5.25

Natural Thai Tea, made with spice and everything nice. Pairing suggestion: grass jelly, brown sugar boba, and crystal boba

#8 Nice Chai

$6.20

#9 Hong Kong

$5.45

#10 Looking Gourdgeous

$5.90

#11 Tiger Mom Knows Best (16oz)

$5.00

#1B House Green Milk Tea

$5.00

Milk with premium loose leaf Dragonwell green tea Pairing suggestion: brown sugar boba, crystal boba, and agar jelly

#1C House Jasmine Milk Tea

#1C House Jasmine Milk Tea

$5.00

Milk with premium loose leaf Jasmine green tea Pairing suggestion: brown sugar boba, crystal boba, and agar jelly

#1D House Matcha Milk Tea

$5.50

Milk with premium matcha green tea Pairing suggestion: brown sugar boba, crystal boba, and agar jelly

Iced Teas (12-17)

#12 Peach Of My Heart

#12 Peach Of My Heart

$6.45

fresh peach puree with premium loose leaf Assam tea Pairing suggestion: brown sugar boba, crystal boba, and agar jelly

#13 I Really Lychee You

#13 I Really Lychee You

$6.15

Premium loose leaf Jasmine green tea with Lychee Pairing suggestion: brown sugar boba, crystal boba, and agar jelly

#14 Jamaica Me Crazy

#14 Jamaica Me Crazy

$6.15

Tart Hibiscus with delightful rose tea. Pairing suggestion: Crystal Boba, Lychee, Grass Jelly, Agar Jelly

#15 Yuzu Cute

#15 Yuzu Cute

$6.15

Matcha and Japanese Yuzu Lemon zest Pairing suggestion: Crystal Boba, Lychee, Grass Jelly, Matcha Boba, Brown Sugar Boba

#16 Cold Brew Jasmine

$4.00

#17A Iced Green Tea

$3.50

Premium loose leaf Dragonwell green tea. Served unsweetened.

#17B Iced Black Tea

$3.50

Premium loose leaf Assam tea. Served unsweetened.

#17D Iced Jasmine Tea

$3.50

#17C Iced Jasmine Tea w/ mint

$3.75

Premium loose leaf Jasmine green tea. Served unsweetened.

Smoothies / Slushes (18-20)

#18 All I Avo Wanted

#18 All I Avo Wanted

$6.75

Avocado and Black Sesame smoothie, lactose free and house made evaporated cane sugar syrup

#19 Hass If

#19 Hass If

$6.75

Avocado smoothie, with lactose free and house made evaporated cane sugar syrup

#20 Fruit Slush

#20 Fruit Slush

$6.50

Blended real fruit with your choice of Mango, Peach, Strawberry Jam, or Lychee. Pair suggestion: Brown sugar boba, crystal boba, agar jelly

#20 Fruit Smoothies

$6.50

Blended real fruit and lactose free milk with your choice of Mango, Peach, Strawberry Jam, or Lychee. Pair suggestion: Brown sugar boba, crystal boba, agar jelly

#21 Takes 2 To Mango

$6.50

Basic Beach

$6.75

Coffee and Other (22-25)

#22 House Horchata

$5.00

#23 Mocha

$6.25
#24 Vietnamese Coffee

#24 Vietnamese Coffee

$5.50

House-made double shots of espresso with condensed milk. suggested pairing: egg pudding, brown sugar boba.

#25 Cold Brew

$5.75

Americano

$3.50

Latte

$5.00

Espresso (1 shot)

$2.50

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.50

Horchata Iced Coffee

$5.75

WATER CUP

water cup

Test Kitchen

Unjaded

$5.85

Lychee Lemonade (New Item)

$6.45

Endless Summer

$6.15

Flower Power

$6.15

Chai Hard Latte

$6.25

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.25

Fresh squeezed lemon with house-made strawberry jam

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$5.50

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Mocha

$6.00
Kabo-Cha Milk Tea

Kabo-Cha Milk Tea

$5.70

Japanese Kabocha squash with Ceylon tea and coconut milk

One in a Melon

$6.15

Honey Milk Tea

$6.15

F1 Rice Plate

Jasmin rice, lettuce, tomato, cilantro, pickled carrots & daikon, fish sauce vinaigrette and your choice of protein

Grilled Pork Rice

$8.80
Grilled Chicken Rice

Grilled Chicken Rice

$8.80

Lemongrass Tofu Rice

$8.80

F2 Vermicelli Plate

Rice vermicelli, lettuce, mint, cilantro, crushed peanuts, pickled carrots & daikon, fish sauce vinaigrette, your choice of protein.

Grilled Pork Vermicelli

$8.80

Rice vermicelli, lettuce, mint, cilantro, crushed peanuts, pickled carrots & daikon, fish sauce vinaigrette, egg roll, and your choice of protein.

Grilled Chicken Vermicelli

Grilled Chicken Vermicelli

$8.80

Rice vermicelli, lettuce, mint, cilantro, crushed peanuts, pickled carrots & daikon, fish sauce vinaigrette, egg roll, and your choice of protein.

Lemongrass Tofu Vermicelli

Lemongrass Tofu Vermicelli

$8.80

Rice vermicelli, lettuce, mint, cilantro, crushed peanuts, pickled carrots & daikon, fish sauce vinaigrette, egg roll, and your choice of protein. Vegan option: choose soy sauce vinaigrette

F3 Spring Rolls

Spring Rolls Original (2)

Spring Rolls Original (2)

$6.15Out of stock

Lettuce, bean sprouts, vermicelli noodle wrapped in rice paper with shrimp and pork. Served with peanut hoisin sauce

Shrimp Only SR (2)

$6.15Out of stock

Lemongrass Tofu SR (2)

$6.15Out of stock

Veggie Only SR (2)

$5.75Out of stock

F4 Baos

Steamed bun with Pork or BBQ char-siu Chicken. You may choose one of each.
Pork Baos (2)

Pork Baos (2)

$6.15

Two steamed bun with Pork, egg and vegetables.

Chicken Baos (2)

Chicken Baos (2)

$6.15

Two steamed bun with BBQ char-siu Chicken.

1 Pork, 1 Chicken Bao

$6.15

Breakfast Bao (2)

$6.15

1 BF, 1 pork

$6.15

1 BF, 1 Chicken

$6.15

Snacks

Thai Street Peanuts (8oz)

$4.25Out of stock

Nem Nuong Musubi

$3.75

Choco pudding

$2.75

Pickle daikon/carrots

$3.00Out of stock

Yuzu Lemon Cookies (2)

$3.00Out of stock

F5 Porridge

Pork Porridge

$6.15

Drink packaging

cup/lid/straw

$0.65

drink carrier

$0.30

Sauce

Fish Sauce Vin

$0.75

Food

Lettuce

$0.75

Mint

$0.50

Grilled chicken

$3.50

Grilled pork

$3.50

Cucumbers

$0.70

Lemongrass tofu

$3.00

Drink

Toppings

Espresso shot

$2.50

Merchandise

Stainless Boba Straw Engraved

$5.00

Viet Espresso ( 8 oz)

$15.00Out of stock

Viet Coffee Set

$25.00

Charcuterie Box

Charcuterie Box (2-3 persons) pre order

$32.00Out of stock

Charcuterie Box (4-5 persons) pre order

$45.00Out of stock

Egg rolls pre order

This item is available for pre-order only for later pickup. Please allow at least 48 hours to produce.

50 eggrolls fried

$40.00

50 eggrolls frozen

$30.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markDrive-Thru
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 7:30 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

16691 Bernardo Center Drive, San Diego, CA 92128

Directions

Gallery
Poppy Kitchen Boba Cafe image
Poppy Kitchen Boba Cafe image
Poppy Kitchen Boba Cafe image

Map
