800 Folds Brown Sugar Boba Milk

$8.00 +

Our famous house-made 800 Folds Brown Sugar Boba Milk! Creamy! Recommended full dairy! This drink comes with Boba already, but can always add more! We Highly recommend adding in an ice cream drop and a shot of espresso as a topping! Ours taste different than others because we do not use the artificial commercialized brown sugar syrups. We take great pride in cooking these for hours in the back to bring the best ingredients in your cup. *Boba is already included in this drink but you are welcome to add more!