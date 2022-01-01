Bobae Coffee & Tea Kirkland
168 Lake St S
Kirkland, WA 98033
Bobae Pins
Bobae Logo Pin
Take this unbelievable cute Bobae logo pin home! Also, show your Bobae pride! You are an awesome person that supports and love your local business. Size:1.25" Soft Enamel
Bobae Drinking Piggy Pin
Adopt your own Bobae Drinking Piggy today! This cute boba loving piggy is ready to be your boba buddy! Size: 1.25" Soft Enamel
Bobae Piggy Vinyl (UV) Stickers
Bobae Pastries
Blueberry Cobbler Muffin
Soft and moist blueberry cobbler muffin are the best to have at any time! Allergens and warning Contains: Egg, Milk Wheats Free from: fish, peanuts, Soy, Tree Nuts
Chocolate Chunk Muffin
Delicious Chocolate muffin Soft Chocolate Chunk Muffin Certified kosher dairy Allergens and warning Contains: Egg, Soy, Milk, Wheats
Double Chocolate Muffin Top
Banana Nut Muffin Top
Lemon Poppy Muffin Top
BOBAE x MACADONS: Macarons
November Creative Menu
Ginger Moon
Cool and Crisp Autumn weather at the night markets. The Ginger Moon is the perfect spiced cider to soothe the soul and revitalize the spirit. Great for aiding sore throats and upset stomachs as we tip toe into cold season! Gluten free, Dairy Free Best with: Boba, Chia Seeds, Lychee
Autumn Crisp
A fall classic returning from last year! The Autumn Crisp is the elevated version of Yakult yogurt drink! It’s absolute perfection on a blustery fall afternoon stroll. Gluten Free, Caffeine Free Best with: Lychee, Aloe, Chia Seeds
Golden Harvest
Reminds you of being surrounded by loved ones and a cornucopia of delicious homemade dishes at the dinner table. Rich and decadent, the Golden Harvest tastes like a classic golden corn cheesecake. It’s the perfect treat for those looking for a sip of the holiday festivities! Made with oat milk, but still contains a little bit of dairy. Gluten Free, Caffeine Free Best with: Boba, Flaming Marshmallow, Ice Cream Drop
Golden Kinako
Soft sweaters and cozy socks, curled up on the couch watching movies with those you love most! The Golden Kinako is a heart warming corn drink that fills you with the wholesome feeling of camaraderie that the holiday season brings! Made with oat milk. Gluten Free, Caffeine Free, Dairy Free Best with: Boba, Flaming Marshmallow
NITRO/HOT MILK TEA
NITRO OG Milk Tea (HOT or ICED)
Caramelly, Smooth, & Creamy. This spin on our childhood favorite drink (Traditional Milk Tea) is one of the best. Full Dairy, absolutely delightful no matter what day or time.
NITRO Bae's Milk Tea (HOT or ICED)
The elevated Earl Grey experience. This tea deemed as the sassy CEO possess the classy and fragrant from Southern village in Italy. One of the prized favorites of many.
NITRO Bae-Kok Thai Milk Tea (HOT or ICED)
Exotic, well-balanced, and bold creamy goodness. Tea from Thailand pairs so well with our Smith Brother Farm milks (alternative milk is available).
NITRO Jasmine Silver Tips Green Milk Tea (HOT or ICED)
Nitro-This high grade Jasmine Silver Tip Green Tea pairs effortlessly well with milk or alternative milk.
NITRO Woodinville Chai Milk Tea (HOT or ICED)
The perfect balanced spiced chai is that perfect cup for our PNW rainy and cold days. When this drink is nitrolized- it tastes like a sunny day in the park. When this drink is hot- it tastes like a hug in a cup.
NITRO Honey Jasmine Lemon Tea (No Milk) (HOT or ICED)
Nitro- This crisp and refreshing high grade Jasmine Silver Tip Tea hits the spot when you are looking for something light and hydrating.
Specialty Milk Teas (ICED or HOT)
Bobaejicha: Hand-whisked Roasted Green Tea from Kyoto (ICED or HOT)
Bobaejicha: Hojicha Roasted Green Milk Tea from Kyoto, Japan. A unique smoky taste balance with the dark green tea notes. Great Hojicha taste smokey, toasty, and have a tea sweet finish. None-Low caffeine.
Love Potion Milk Tea (COLD)
We decided to keep this popular seasonal drink on! Enjoy this wonderful creation of love potion! Tastes like blackberry ice cream! Caffeine-Free.
Sapphire Moonlight (ICED or HOT)
LAVENDER! This heavenly looking drink is made out of organic lavender flower. This drink is MEANT for people who Absolutely LOVE Lavender! There is no other tea in here! All you are going to taste will be lavender. Caffeine-Free.
Lavender White Chocolate Milk Tea (ICED or HOT)
Organic lavender flowers pairs with premium white chocolate bring this lavender goodness on a whole new level. Caffeine-Free. Or simply add an espresso shot or two to make it not caffeine-free.
ICED Strawberry Milk
Strawberry goodness. Perfect for strawberry lovers and little ones. ONE OF THE MOST POPULAR. Caffeine-Free.
Chocolate Milk (ICED or HOT)
67% Cocoa with Smith Brother Farm Milk or alternative. Creamy and chocolatey! Caffeine-Free. Hot Cocoa Fairtrade Certified Organic Cocoa with Smith Brother Farm Milk or Alternative Milk such as Oat Milk. Creamy and chocolatey!
Caramel Milk (ICED or HOT)
The brown caramel pairs excellent with Smith Brother Farm Milk or alternative milk. Real Caramel is made from dairy. Caffeine-Free.
Vanilla Milk (ICED or HOT)
Real Vanilla pairs with Smith Brother Farm Milk or alternative. Caffeine-Free.
Sweet Milk (ICED or HOT)
This delicious sweet milk made with house-made brown sugar syrup and your choice of milk/alternative milk is one of the BEST choice to get when you want boba without the caffeine. This is also a great alternative option when our famous 800 Fold Brown Sugar Boba is not available. HIGHLY recommend adding in Boba as a topping.
Ceremonial Matcha Series: Light & Delicate Taste Notes Award Winning
Red, White & Matcha
The best-selling drink entails hand whisked Ceremonial Grade Matcha and it has the best strawberry bottom to make this drink tastes like a strawberry shortcake.
The Jade (Ceremonial Matcha Sparkling)
Inspired by our travels in Tokyo! We are modernizing our Ceremonial Matcha by adding sparkling water! This Drink is fresh & green tasting, light sweet, and refreshing!
Japanese Ceremonial Matcha Milk Tea (HOT or ICED)
Iced. This hand whisked Ceremonial Grade Matcha pairs perfect with the milk or alternative milk. Sweetened or not sweetened, all up to you.
White Chocolate Japanese Ceremonial Matcha (HOT or ICED)
Iced. This hand whisked Ceremonial Grade Matcha and our premium white chocolate is the perfect marriage. The delicate crisp matcha and the creaminess of the white chocolate makes you crave it over and over again.
Japanese Ceremonial Straight Matcha (HOT or ICED)
Nitro. This hand whisked Ceremonial Grade Matcha is the best to enjoy without any milk. Perfect for Matcha lovers. Straight, no sweetness, nitro. Smooth and you can taste the hard work behind the family we get this Matcha from.
House Made Nitro Cold Brew
House Made Nitro Cold Brew
Light, crisp, & nutty. This natural dried coffee bean is a specialty coffee that makes your cold brew unique.
House-Made Lavender Nitro Cold Brew
Light, crisp, & nutty. This natural dried coffee bean is a specialty coffee that makes your cold brew unique with our 3 hour organic lavender infusion. Coffee & hint of lavender.
House-Made Caramel Nitro Cold Brew
Light, crisp, & nutty. This natural dried coffee bean is a specialty coffee that makes your cold brew unique with the sweetness of caramel.
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
Butterfly Lavender Lemonade
Crisp, fragrant, floral, organic lavender with fresh squeezed lemon. Summer never ends. Caffeine-Free. Note: if you are making it to a sparkling, consider the sourness of the fresh lemon will increase. Adjust your sweetness accordingly.
Japanese Ceremonial Matcha Lemonade
Highest Grade Japanese Ceremonial Matcha Hand-whisked on top. Refreshing and the ultimate superfood in a drink. Light and refreshing Note: if you are making it to a sparkling, consider the sourness of the fresh lemon will increase. Adjust your sweetness accordingly.
Strawberry Lemonade
Fresh Squeezed Sweet Strawberry lemonade Caffeine-Free. Note: if you are making it to a sparkling, consider the sourness of the fresh lemon will increase. Adjust your sweetness accordingly.
Strawberry Hibiscus Lemonade
This hibiscus naturally have a syrupy taste note. Not for everyone. This tart pair with sweet strawberry lemonade helps with lowering cholesterol. Caffeine-Free. Note: if you are making it to a sparkling, consider the sourness of the fresh lemon will increase. Adjust your sweetness accordingly.
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
Our fresh squeezed lemonade is stellar on its own without any other pairing with flavors. Sweetened by organic agave is the healthier alternatives than the white sugar or simple syrups! Caffeine-Free. Note: if you are making it to a sparkling, consider the sourness of the fresh lemon will increase. Adjust your sweetness accordingly.
Coffee
Latté (HOT or ICED)
Papua New Guinea and Central American Smooth shots with milk or alternative milk
Real Vanilla Latte (HOT or ICED)
Real vanilla with smooth espresso shots. Let us know how sweet you want this! zero to 100%.
House-Made Lavender Latté (HOT or ICED)
House made organic lavender infusion provides the a latte with a lot of love. Coffee, milk, & fresh lavender.
Caramel Macchiato (Latte) (HOT or ICED)
Chocolate Mocha (HOT or ICED)
67% Cocoa sauce with house blend espresso shots
White Chocolate Mocha (HOT or ICED)
Premium white chocolate with smooth house blend espresso shotsPremium white chocolate with smooth house blend espresso shots
Iced Bobae Style Vietnamese Coffee (10-12oz)
This is OUR style of Vietnamese Coffee. We use Arabica coffee beans instead of the Robusta coffee in the traditional style- what does it mean? The coffee is smoother and way less harsh. Less bitter. Overall, a smoother experience. We are not trying to be traditional, but we love make things taste great! This drink will not fill the cup completely due to not wanting to dilute the drink. Absolutely Delicious
Secret Menu: Ruby Latte
This Secret Menu Item Tastes Like Chocolate Coffee Covered Strawberry. This drink has no Chocolate in there. The beautiful pairing of coffee and strawberry is heavenly.
Americano (HOT or ICED)
Papua New Guinea and Central American blend Smooth Black Coffee
Espresso
Papua New Guinea and Central American blend Smooth Shots. We dial-in a few times a day to ensure your coffee doesn't taste over-burnt, bitter, or even sour.
Traditional Macchiato (4oz)
Papua New Guinea and Central American blend Smooth Shots with a little of froth milk. We dial-in a few times a day to ensure your coffee doesn't taste over-burnt, bitter, or even sour.
Cortado (4oz)
Papua New Guinea and Central American blend Smooth Shots with steamed milk. We dial-in a few times a day to ensure your coffee doesn't taste over-burnt, bitter, or even sour.
Cappuccino
Wet or Dry! We got you! Papua New Guinea and Central American blend Smooth Shots. We dial-in a few times a day to ensure your coffee doesn't taste over-burnt, bitter, or even sour.
Keto Bobae Drink Series (Zero Carb Diet)
Keto Nitro OG Milk Tea (Zero Carb)
Our Keto Nitro OG Tastes DELICIOUS, especially you didn't think you can have this when you are on a diet. Zero Carbs and sweetened by monk fruit, following the keto guideline with heavy cream. WOW. Sign me up for this diet and zero to no carb life.
Keto Nitro Bae Milk Tea (Zero Carb)
Our Keto Nitro Bae Tastes DELICIOUS, especially you didn't think you can have this when you are on a diet. Zero Carbs and sweetened by monk fruit, following the keto guideline with heavy cream. WOW. Sign me up for this diet and zero to no carb life.
Keto Ceremonial Matcha Milk Tea (Zero Carb)
Our Keto Ceremonial Matcha Milk Tea Tastes DELICIOUS, especially you didn't think you can have this when you are on a diet. Zero Carbs and sweetened by monk fruit, following the keto guideline with heavy cream. WOW. Sign me up for this diet and zero to no carb life.
Keto Nitro Bae-kok Thai Milk Tea (Zero Carb)
Our Keto Nitro Thai Tastes DELICIOUS, especially you didn't think you can have this when you are on a diet. Zero Carbs and sweetened by monk fruit, following the keto guideline with heavy cream. WOW. Sign me up for this diet and zero to no carb life.
Keto Nitro Jasmine Milk Tea (Zero Carb)
Our Keto Nitro Jasmine Milk Tea Tastes DELICIOUS, especially you didn't think you can have this when you are on a diet. Zero Carbs and sweetened by monk fruit, following the keto guideline with heavy cream. WOW. Sign me up for this diet and zero to no carb life.
Keto Sapphire Moonlight (Zero Carb & Caffeine-free)
Organic Lavender flower with Organic Butterfly! This in Keto style is like the healthiest choice! You won't believe that this is a diet drink! Comes with a dash of Heavy Cream to keep within the Keto guidelines!
Keto Butterfly Lavender Lemonade (Zero Carb & Caffeine-free)
This Keto Lemonade doesn't even taste like you are on a diet! This Zero Net Carb treat pairs perfectly with the organic lavender. Providing you the perfect stress-free moments! Note: if you are making it to a sparkling, consider the sourness of the fresh lemon will increase. Adjust your sweetness accordingly.
Keto Fresh Squeezed Lemonade (Zero Carb & Caffeine-free)
This Fresh Squeezed Lemonade is KETO friendly! Zero net carbs and it doesn't even taste like it is a diet drink! Enjoy this thirst-kicker! Note: if you are making it to a sparkling, consider the sourness of the fresh lemon will increase. Adjust your sweetness accordingly.
Keto Ceremonial Matcha Lemonade (Zero Carb)
Highest Award Winning Ceremonial Matcha is light and delicate pairs perfectly with the fresh squeezed lemons! This drink is SO refreshing and unique that it can make you forget you are on a diet! Note: if you are making it to a sparkling, consider the sourness of the fresh lemon will increase. Adjust your sweetness accordingly.
Keto Woodinville Chai (Zero Carb)
Keto style.
Bobae Boba Ice Cream & Affogato
Bo's First Girlfriend Ice Cream (Strawberry Jam + Boba)
The perfect sweet hot and cold combination.
Bo's Japan Trip (Ceremonial Matcha + boba)
The Japanese inspired Matcha affogato.
Bo's Chocolate Boba Ice Cream
Creamy vanilla ice cream with 67% cocoa sauce. (can always customized by adding your favorite toppings)
Affogato: Vanilla Ice Cream and Espresso
The nutty and chocolatey Papua New Guinea espresso shots Affogato. (Can be decaf) Recommend adding Chocolate Sauce and Boba
Customize Your Own - Starts with Vanilla Ice-Cream Scoops
Creamy vanilla ice cream (can always customized by adding your favorite toppings)
Iced Tea/Customized Tea Drink
Single Serving Loose Leaf Hot Tea
Boba & Toppings TO GO IN CUP
Bobae Gear
Bobae Pink Travel Windbreaker Water-Resistent Cropped Top
Beautiful Cropped Top Windbreaker with Woodinville Bobae Sleeves. Loose Fitting with String to Tighten. Best Travel top to bring for any picture perfect moments.
Bobae Family Black Fleece Sweatshirt
Super soft fleece crew neck sweatshirt Uni-sex 2022 edition-limited release.
Bobae Family Black Long Sleeve Shirt
Bobae Family Long Sleeve- Uni-sex 2022-Limited Edition
Bobae Family White Long Sleeve Shirt
Bobae Family Pink Heather T-Shirt
Bobae Family Black T-Shirt
Bobae Family White Tank Top
Bobae Family Grey Fleece Sweatshirt
Bobae Accessories
Bobae Loose Leaf Teas For Home
Single Origin Ceremonial Matcha (30 g)
Taste Note: Green, Light, Delicate, Cashew highest grade of Ceremonial Matcha From a family farm in Japan that has been doing it for 200 years.
Jasmine Silver Tip (57gram)
Taste Notes: Floral, Jasmine, Green, Light Higher Grade Silver Tip Jasmine from Yunnan
Bae Tea: Elevated Earl Grey (57gram)
Taste Notes: Citrus, Bergamot, Refine, Floral The best elevated Earl Grey
Woodinville Chai Tea (57gram)
Taste Notes: Cinnamon, balance, spiced Our Interpretation of PNW Chai
Organic Lavender Flower (30 grams)
Organic Lavender Flower Taste Notes: Floral, Lavender, with Slight bitter.
Bobaejicha Tea Powder (30g)
Bobae Meadow Flower Tea (30g)
Egyptian Chamomile (30g)
Lapsang Souchong- Reserve Tea Line (57 gram)
Japanese Sencha-Reserve Tea Line (57 gram)
Ali Shan Oolong-Reserve Tea Line (57 gram)
Jasmine Pearl-Reserve Tea Line (57 gram)
Phoenix Oolong-Reserve Tea Line (30 gram)
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Farm-To-Straws Artisan Bubble Tea, Coffee, and Limit Boba Donuts & Creative Drinks. We are a local business believes in no artificial powders and use real local dairy and alternative milk.
168 Lake St S, Kirkland, WA 98033