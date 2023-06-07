Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bobahead - Corvallis

review star

No reviews yet

1555 NW Monroe Ave.

Corvallis, OR 97330

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$5.00+
Mango Iced Tea

Mango Iced Tea

$4.75+
Guava Iced Tea

Guava Iced Tea

$5.25+


Seasonal

Ice Cream Green Tea

Ice Cream Green Tea

$4.75+
Ice Cream Black Tea

Ice Cream Black Tea

$4.75+
Ice Cream Strawberry Tea

Ice Cream Strawberry Tea

$6.50

Pure Tea

Premium Jasmine Green Tea

Premium Jasmine Green Tea

$4.00+
Royal Black Tea

Royal Black Tea

$4.00+
Hibiscus Tea

Hibiscus Tea

$4.25+

Fruit Tea

Signature Fruit Tea

Signature Fruit Tea

$5.75+
Fresh Strawberry Tea

Fresh Strawberry Tea

$5.75
Kumquat Orange Tea

Kumquat Orange Tea

$5.75+
Guava Iced Tea

Guava Iced Tea

$5.25+
Mango Passionfruit Tea

Mango Passionfruit Tea

$5.00+
Passionfruit Iced Tea

Passionfruit Iced Tea

$5.00+
Mango Iced Tea

Mango Iced Tea

$4.75+
Peach Iced Tea

Peach Iced Tea

$4.75+

Milk Tea

Original Milk Tea

Original Milk Tea

$4.50+
Honey Milk Tea

Honey Milk Tea

$5.00+
Brown Sugar Milk Tea

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$5.00+
Jasmine Milk Tea

Jasmine Milk Tea

$4.50+
Thai Milk Tea

Thai Milk Tea

$5.00+
Mango Milk Tea

Mango Milk Tea

$5.00+
Strawberry Milk Tea

Strawberry Milk Tea

$5.00+
Lavender Milk Tea

Lavender Milk Tea

$5.00+
Chocolate Milk Tea

Chocolate Milk Tea

$4.75+
Coffee Milk Tea

Coffee Milk Tea

$5.25+
Taro Milk Tea

Taro Milk Tea

$5.25+
Matcha Milk Tea

Matcha Milk Tea

$5.25+
Coconut Milk Tea

Coconut Milk Tea

$5.25+
Rose Milk Tea

Rose Milk Tea

$5.00+

Creama Special

Black Tea Creama

Black Tea Creama

$4.75+
Green Tea Creama

Green Tea Creama

$4.75+
Strawberry Tea Creama

Strawberry Tea Creama

$6.50
Mud Fresh Milk

Mud Fresh Milk

$6.25+
Mud Milk Tea

Mud Milk Tea

$6.25+
Mud Thai Tea

Mud Thai Tea

$6.25+

Lemonade

Original Lemonade

Original Lemonade

$4.75+
Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00+

Blended

Mango Smoothie

Mango Smoothie

$5.25+
Strawberry Slushie

Strawberry Slushie

$5.25+

Peach Slushie

$5.25+

Passionfruit Slushie

$5.25+

Guava Slushie

$5.25+
Taro Smoothie

Taro Smoothie

$5.75+
Coconut Smoothie

Coconut Smoothie

$5.75+
Oreo Smoothie

Oreo Smoothie

$6.00+
Matcha Strawberry Smoothie

Matcha Strawberry Smoothie

$6.50+
Matcha Smoothie

Matcha Smoothie

$6.00+

Fresh Milk

Brown Sugar Fresh Milk

Brown Sugar Fresh Milk

$5.00+
Black Tea Latte

Black Tea Latte

$4.75+
Green Tea Latte

Green Tea Latte

$4.75+

Espresso

Americano

Americano

$3.25+
Caffe Latte

Caffe Latte

$4.25+
Caffe Mocha

Caffe Mocha

$4.75+
Dirty Thai

Dirty Thai

$5.50+
Expresso Shot

Expresso Shot

$1.95+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1555 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis, OR 97330

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bo & Vine Corvallis
orange starNo Reviews
110 NW 3rd St Corvallis, OR 97330
View restaurantnext
Block 15 Restaurant & Brewery - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
300 SW Jefferson Ave. Corvallis, OR 97333
View restaurantnext
Miguel's Mexican Cuisine
orange star5.0 • 7
520 SW 4th Street Corvallis OR Corvallis, OR 97333
View restaurantnext
Caves - 308 SW 3rd St
orange starNo Reviews
308 SW 3rd St Corvallis, OR 97333
View restaurantnext
American Dream Pizza - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
214 SW 2nd St Corvallis, OR 97333
View restaurantnext
The Peacock Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
125 SW 2ND ST Corvallis, OR 97333
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Corvallis

Tacovore - Corvallis
orange star4.2 • 484
2503 NW Kings Blvd Corvallis, OR 97330
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001069 - Corvallis Market Center
orange star4.5 • 10
1580 NW 9th St. Corvallis, OR 97330
View restaurantnext
Miguel's Mexican Cuisine
orange star5.0 • 7
520 SW 4th Street Corvallis OR Corvallis, OR 97333
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Corvallis
Albany
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Eugene
review star
Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
Newport
review star
No reviews yet
Salem
review star
Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)
Lincoln City
review star
No reviews yet
Silverton
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Mcminnville
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston