Bobahead - W.11th Eugene
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3001 W 11th Ave, Eugene, OR 97402
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Ninkasi Better Living Room - 155 Blair Boulevard
No Reviews
155 Blair Boulevard Eugene, OR 97402
View restaurant
Chicken Crossing - Plant Based & Fried Chicken Sandwiches
No Reviews
904 West 6th Avenue Eugene, OR 97402
View restaurant