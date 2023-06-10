Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bobahead - W.11th Eugene

3001 W 11th Ave

Eugene, OR 97402

Popular Items

Taro Milk Tea

$5.25+
Strawberry Tea Creama

$6.50
Mud Milk Tea

$6.25+


Seasonal

Ice Cream Green Tea

$4.75+
Ice Cream Black Tea

$4.75+
Ice Cream Strawberry Tea

$6.50

Pure Tea

Premium Jasmine Green Tea

$4.00+
Royal Black Tea

$4.00+
Hibiscus Tea

$4.25+

Fruit Tea

Signature Fruit Tea

$5.75+
Fresh Strawberry Tea

$5.75
Kumquat Orange Tea

$5.75+
Guava Iced Tea

$5.25+
Mango Passionfruit Tea

$5.00+
Passionfruit Iced Tea

$5.00+
Mango Iced Tea

$4.75+
Peach Iced Tea

$4.75+

Milk Tea

Original Milk Tea

$4.50+
Honey Milk Tea

$5.00+
Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$5.00+
Jasmine Milk Tea

$4.50+
Thai Milk Tea

$5.00+
Mango Milk Tea

$5.00+
Strawberry Milk Tea

$5.00+
Lavender Milk Tea

$5.00+
Chocolate Milk Tea

$4.75+
Coffee Milk Tea

$5.25+
Taro Milk Tea

$5.25+
Matcha Milk Tea

$5.25+
Coconut Milk Tea

$5.25+
Rose Milk Tea

$5.00+

Creama Special

Black Tea Creama

$4.75+
Green Tea Creama

$4.75+
Strawberry Tea Creama

$6.50
Mud Fresh Milk

$6.25+
Mud Milk Tea

$6.25+
Mud Thai Tea

$6.25+

Blended

Mango Smoothie

$5.25+
Strawberry Slushie

$5.25+

Peach Slushie

$5.25+

Passionfruit Slushie

$5.25+

Guava Slushie

$5.25+
Taro Smoothie

$5.75+
Coconut Smoothie

$5.75+
Oreo Smoothie

$6.00+
Matcha Strawberry Smoothie

$6.50+
Matcha Smoothie

$6.00+

Lemonade

LMND

$4.75+
Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00+

Fresh Milk

Brown Sugar Fresh Milk

$5.00+
Black Tea Latte

$4.75+
Green Tea Latte

$4.75+
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

3001 W 11th Ave, Eugene, OR 97402

Directions

