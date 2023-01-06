Restaurant info

At bobaHi we use locally sourced ingredients like dairy and fresh fruits. We make it into purée in our smoothies, slushes, and fruit tea. All drinks are hand crafted, made-to-order. Our boba and tea are cooked in small batches every few hours to ensure high quality of taste and flavor. You can customize drinks with sweetness level adjustment and milk alternative as well as adding popular toppings—so you can add boba in whatever you choose, including smoothies, slushes, coffees, milk teas, fruit tea and yogurt drink. We work with tea farm in the far East to create a special blend of loose fragrant tea leaves for black tea and jasmine green tea that offer finest quality and unique fragrance that blends exceptionally well with our drinks. Come cool off, and relax with your friends! Both indoor and outdoor seating is available, with free Wi-Fi. -The bobaHi Team

