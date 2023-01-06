  • Home
  • /
  • Torrance
  • /
  • We work with tea farm in the far East to create a special blend of loose fragrant tea leaves for black tea and jasmine green \ttea that offer finest quality and unique fragrance that blends exceptionally well with our drinks.
Restaurant header imageView gallery

We work with tea farm in the far East to create a special blend of loose fragrant tea leaves for black tea and jasmine green tea that offer finest quality and unique fragrance that blends exceptionally well with our drinks.

review star

No reviews yet

24667 Crenshaw Blvd Suite B

Torrance, CA 90505

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Exotic Trio
Thai Milk Tea
bobaHi crème brûlée with Boba

Speciality

bobaHi crème brûlée with Boba

bobaHi crème brûlée with Boba

$6.55

Fresh milk poured over a rich custardy creme Brulé and caramelized brown sugar pearls

Signature Milk Tea

Signature Milk Tea

$5.55

bobaHi house-blend of steeped black tea and non-dairy creamer

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$5.55

bobaHi Signature Milk Tea with brown sugar caramelized brown sugar

bobaHi Egg Pudding with Boba

bobaHi Egg Pudding with Boba

$6.55

Brown sugar caramelized pearls with Egg Pudding

bobaHi Grass Jelly with Boba

bobaHi Grass Jelly with Boba

$6.55

Brown sugar caramelized pearls with Grass Jelly

Thai Milk Tea

Thai Milk Tea

$5.55

Robust Thai tea sweetened with condensed milk and a splash of milk

Signature Coffee with Coffee Jelly

Signature Coffee with Coffee Jelly

$6.55

bobaHi Coffee serve with sea salt cream, cocoa powder and coffee Jelly

Taro Milk

Taro Milk

$6.55

Sweet and fresh creamy taro root blended with milk for a wonderfully tasty blend

Taro Monster

Taro Monster

$6.55

Oreo Cookies with sweet and fresh creamy taro root blended with milk for a wonderfully purple-hued milk tea

Exotic Trio

Exotic Trio

$6.55

A harmonious trio of lychee slush, dragon fruit and mango purée

Tropical Spritz

Tropical Spritz

$6.55

A refreshing spritzer of seasonal fruit and ginger ale

Milk Tea

Signature Milk Tea

Signature Milk Tea

$5.55

bobaHi house-blend of steeped black tea and non-dairy creamer

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$5.55

bobaHi Signature Milk Tea with brown sugar caramelized brown sugar

Thai Milk Tea

Thai Milk Tea

$5.55

Robust Thai tea sweetened with condensed milk and a half & half

Green Thai Milk Tea

Green Thai Milk Tea

$5.55

A mix of creamy Thai tea and a dose of refreshing matcha

Matcha Milk Tea

Matcha Milk Tea

$5.85

Ceremonial grade Matcha powder in fresh milk

Strawberry Macha Lattee

Strawberry Macha Lattee

$6.55

Sweet strawberry coulis and creamy milk compliments the layer of earthiness of matcha

Jasmine Milk Tea

Jasmine Milk Tea

$5.55

Aromatic jasmine green tea with milk

Caramel Milk Tea

Caramel Milk Tea

$5.55

A robust black tea balanced with caramelized brown sugar imparts smoky caramel notes

Winter Melon Milk Tea

Winter Melon Milk Tea

$5.55

bobaHi Signature Milk Tea with slow cooked winter melon fruit

Fruit Tea

Lychee Tea

Lychee Tea

$5.45

Premium tea over a sweet lychee coulis (choice of black or jasmine tea)

Strawberry Tea

Strawberry Tea

$5.45

Premium tea over a sweet strawberry (choice of black or jasmine tea)

Mango Tea

Mango Tea

$5.45

Premium tea over a sweet mango coulis (choice of black or jasmine tea)

Peach Tea

Peach Tea

$5.45

Premium tea over a sweet peach coulis (choice of black or jasmine tea)

Peach Princess

Peach Princess

$5.45

White peach infused green tea with pink crystal boba and a sweet cream foam.

Yogurt Drink

Sstrawberry Yogurt

Sstrawberry Yogurt

$5.95

Strawberries blended with yogurt and strawberry fruit purée

Mango Yogurt

Mango Yogurt

$5.95

Mango blended with yogurt and mange fruit purée

Peach Yogurt

Peach Yogurt

$5.95

Peach blended with yogurt and pieces of Peach

Lychee Yogurt

Lychee Yogurt

$5.95

Lychee blended with yogurt and lychee jelly

Fresh Tea

Jasmine Ice Tea

Jasmine Ice Tea

$3.95

Steeped house blend of jasmine tea leaves with subtle notes of floral sweetness

Black Ice Tea

Black Ice Tea

$3.95

Robust flavors of steeped black

Smoothies

Exotic Trio

Exotic Trio

$6.55

A harmonious trio of lychee slush, dragon fruit and mango purée

Mango Chamoy

Mango Chamoy

$6.55

A sweet and savory pairing of mango slush and fiery Mexican chamoy

Taro Monster

Taro Monster

$6.55

Oreo Cookies with sweet and fresh creamy taro root blended with milk for a wonderfully purple-hued milk tea.

Cookies and Cream

Cookies and Cream

$6.55

Chocolate, milk and all of the Oreo galore

Thai Smoothies

Thai Smoothies

$6.55

Traditional Thai tea and Matcha slush topped with a creamy sea salt foam

Taro Berry

$6.55

The perfect combination of creamy taro and fruity strawberry

Maui Breeze

$6.45

A tropical fusion of mango, pineapple, and coconut

Mango Madness

Mango Madness

$6.55

Packed with mango flavor, Nothing but mangos and non-dairy milk

Mango Cloud

Mango Cloud

$6.55

Juicy mango in a non-dairy milk & Sweet Cream

Strawberry Banana

Strawberry Banana

$6.55

Classic sweet and creamy strawberry banana smoothie

Strawberry Cloud

$6.55

Sweet strawberries in a non-dairy milk & Sweet Cream

Taro Custard

Taro Custard

$6.55

A creamy blend of taro and sea salt cream.

Mach Smoothies

Mach Smoothies

$6.55

Ceremonial grade macha slush topped with a house-made sea salt cream and a drizzle of salted caramel

Coffee

Signature Coffee

Signature Coffee

$6.45

bobaHi Coffee serve with sea salt cream and cocoa powder

Super Frap

Super Frap

$6.45

Signature coffee blended with caramel top with sea salt cream and cocoa powder

Oat Lattee

$5.45

bobaHi Coffee base serve with Oat milk with sea salt cream and cocoa powder

Almond Lattee

$5.45

bobaHi Coffee base serve with Almond milk with sea salt cream and cocoa powder

Soy Lattee

$5.45

bobaHi Coffee base serve with Soy milk with sea salt cream and cocoa powder

Cold Brew

$5.45

bobaHi Exotic Brew

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

At bobaHi we use locally sourced ingredients like dairy and fresh fruits. We make it into purée in our smoothies, slushes, and fruit tea. All drinks are hand crafted, made-to-order. Our boba and tea are cooked in small batches every few hours to ensure high quality of taste and flavor. You can customize drinks with sweetness level adjustment and milk alternative as well as adding popular toppings—so you can add boba in whatever you choose, including smoothies, slushes, coffees, milk teas, fruit tea and yogurt drink. We work with tea farm in the far East to create a special blend of loose fragrant tea leaves for black tea and jasmine green tea that offer finest quality and unique fragrance that blends exceptionally well with our drinks. Come cool off, and relax with your friends! Both indoor and outdoor seating is available, with free Wi-Fi. -The bobaHi Team

Website

Location

24667 Crenshaw Blvd Suite B, Torrance, CA 90505

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

ON + ON Kitchen - South Torrance
orange starNo Reviews
24427 CRENSHAW BLVD STE E Torrance, CA 90505
View restaurantnext
loft hawaiian restaurant - south torrance
orange starNo Reviews
3160 Pacific Coast Highway Torrance, CA 90505
View restaurantnext
FishBonz Grill - Torrance
orange star4.5 • 3,203
2599 Airport Dr Torrance, CA 90505
View restaurantnext
Sampa's Pizza - Lomita
orange starNo Reviews
2413 Pacific Coast Hwy #107 Lomita, CA 90717
View restaurantnext
Gaetano's Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 2,138
2731 PACIFIC COAST HWY Torrance, CA 90505
View restaurantnext
Hanky's Hot Chicken - 2595 Airport Dr.
orange starNo Reviews
2592 Airport Dr. Torrance, CA 90505
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Torrance

KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT - (Sepulveda)
orange star4.1 • 4,175
2808 Sepulveda Blvd Torrance, CA 90505
View restaurantnext
FishBonz Grill - Torrance
orange star4.5 • 3,203
2599 Airport Dr Torrance, CA 90505
View restaurantnext
Zabon Ramen
orange star4.6 • 2,418
1644 W.Carson Street, Suite B Torrance, CA 90501
View restaurantnext
Eat Fantastic - North Torrance
orange star4.4 • 2,256
3605 Artesia Blvd Torrance, CA 90504
View restaurantnext
Gaetano's Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 2,138
2731 PACIFIC COAST HWY Torrance, CA 90505
View restaurantnext
The Crest Sports Bar & Grill
orange star4.1 • 1,588
1625 Cabrillo Ave Torrance, CA 90501
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Torrance
Redondo Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)
Gardena
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Carson
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Hermosa Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (30 restaurants)
Hawthorne
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Manhattan Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Compton
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
El Segundo
review star
Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)
San Pedro
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston