Boba Latte - Frisco

16100 Texas Highway 121

Suite 210

Frisco, TX 75035

CLASSIC TEAS

Black Tea

$4.00+

Jasmine Tea

$4.00+

Black Milk Tea

$4.00+
Jasmine Milk Tea

$4.00+
Hong Kong Milk Tea

$4.25+

Hong Kong Coffee Milk Tea

$4.50+
Thai Tea

$4.25+

FUSION TEAS

Blueberry Fusion Tea

$4.00+

Green Apple Fusion Tea

$4.00+
Honey Fusion Tea

$4.00+

Lychee Fusion Tea

$4.00+

Mango Fusion Tea

$4.00+
Passion Fruit Fusion Tea

$4.00+

Peach Fusion Tea

$4.00+

Pineapple Fusion Tea

$4.00+

Pink Guava Fusion Tea

$4.00+

Raspberry Fusion Tea

$4.00+

Strawberry Fusion Tea

$4.00+

Wintermelon Fusion Tea

$4.00+

Yogurt Fusion Tea

$4.00+

TEA LATTES

Almond Tea Latte

$4.00+

Black Sugar Milk Tea

$5.25+

Chai Tea Latte

$4.30+

Coconut Tea Latte

$4.00+

Hokkaido Tea Latte

$4.30+

Honey Tea Latte

$4.00+
Honeydew Tea Latte

$4.00+

Mango Tea Latte

$4.00+

Matcha Tea Latte

$4.00+

Strawberry Tea Latte

$4.00+
Taro Tea Latte

$4.00+

Wintermelon Tea Latte

$4.00+

Yogurt Tea Latte

$4.00+

BLACK SUGAR

Black Sugar Milk

$5.25+

Black Sugar Milk Tea

$5.25+

Black Sugar Sea Salt Milk Tea

$5.50+

Black Sugar Coffee

$5.50+

Black Sugar Sea Salt Coffee

$6.00+

SEA SALT CREAMS

Sea Salt Black Tea

$4.50+

Sea Salt Jasmine Tea

$4.50+

Sea Salt Coffee

$5.00+

Sea Salt Thai Tea

$4.75+

Black Sugar Sea Salt Coffee

$6.00+

Black Sugar Milk Tea

$5.25+

Black Sugar Sea Salt Milk Tea

$5.50+

SMOOTHIES

Avocado Smoothie

$5.50+

Blueberry Smoothie

$5.00+

Coconut Smoothie

$5.00+

Durian Smoothie

$5.50+

Honeydew Smoothie

$5.00+

Lychee Smoothie

$5.00+

Mango Smoothie

$5.00+

Peach Smoothie

$5.00+

Peach Banana Smoothie

$5.00+

Piña Colada Smoothie

$5.00+

Red Bean Smoothie

$5.00+

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.00+

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$5.00+

Strawberry Kiwi Smoothie

$5.00+

Taro Smoothie

$5.00+

Very Berry Smoothie

$5.00+

Watermelon Smoothie

$5.00+

SLUSHIES

Blueberry Slushie

$4.50+

Coconut Slushie

$4.50+

Green Apple Slushie

$4.50+

Honeydew Slushie

$4.50+

Lychee Slushie

$4.50+

Mango Slushie

$4.50+

Peach Slushie

$4.50+

Pineapple Slushie

$4.50+

Piña Colada Slushie

$4.50+

Strawberry Slushie

$4.50+

Strawberry Kiwi Slushie

$4.50+

Strawberry Lychee Slushie

$4.50+
Watermelon Slushie

$4.50+

Yogurt Slushie

$4.50+

BUTTERFLY LIMEADE

Original Butterfly Limeade

$4.00+
Raspberry Butterfly Limeade

$4.00+
Strawberry Butterfly Limeade

$4.00+

SPECIALTY DRINKS

Julie's Special

$5.50+

A unique mango blended slushie with kiwi chunks.

Love Potion

$5.50+

Fall in love with a fruity blend of pink guava, strawberry and mint.

Lychee Mojito

$5.50+

A refreshing sweet and sour lychee mint concoction.

Mango Tango (Mangonada)

$5.50+

A sweet & spicy mango slushie.

Passion Sunrise

$5.50+

Passion fruit blend topped with strawberry and mango chunks, sprinkled with fruit seasoning.

Banana Cheesecake

$5.50+

Cappuccino Cheesecake

$5.50+

Chocolate Cheesecake

$5.50+
New York Cheesecake

$5.50+
Strawberry Cheesecake

$5.50+

Strawberry Shortcake

$5.50+

Pumpkin Cheesecake Smoothie

$5.50+

Peppermint Cheesecake Smoothie

$5.50+

COFFEE & ESPRESSO

Americano

$3.50+

Shots of espresso and water.

Boba Latte

$4.25+

Our version of the Vietnamese coffee consisting of espresso, whole and condensed milk.

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Coffee made with espresso, steamed milk and milk foam (stronger coffee flavor than a latte).

Caramel Macchiato

$4.50+

Vanilla-flavored syrup is added to freshly steamed milk with espresso and topped off with caramel drizzle.

Espresso

$2.75+

Double / triple shot.

Latte

$4.00+

A combination of espresso and steamed milk topped with a thin layer of milk foam.

Mocha

$4.25+

Espresso paired with steamed milk.

Vanilla Latte

$4.25+

A latte with vanilla-flavored syrup.

White Mocha

$4.25+

Espresso paired with steamed milk.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.00+

Pumpkin Spice Macchiato

$5.00+

Peppermint Bark Mocha

$5.00+

Black Sugar Sea Salt Coffee

$6.00+

FRAPPES

Caramel Frappe

$4.75+

A frozen coffee blended with espresso, caramel-flavored syrup and ice, then finished off with caramel sauce.

Mocha Frappe

$4.75+

A coffee frappe blended with a rich chocolate.

White Mocha Frappe

$4.75+

A creamy white chocolate frappe.

Coffee Frappe

$4.75+

Our house frappe mix is blended with espresso and ice.

Vanilla Coffee Bean Frappe

$4.75+

Creamy vanilla blend infused with coffee bean bits.

Matcha Green Tea Frappe

$4.75+

Matcha meets milk and ice for a creamy tea blend.

Peppermint Bark Frappe

$5.25+

Pumpkin Spice Frappe

$5.25+

FOOD

Calamari

$8.00

Ika Geso Karaage - Fried squid legs served with a side of Japanese spiced mayonnaise.

Takoyaki

$6.00

Japanese pancake ball with a piece of octopus inside. Garnished with takoyaki sauce, Japanese mayonnaise, bonito flakes and aonori.

Popcorn Chicken

$6.00

Juicy and tender chicken bites with a salt and pepper seasoning.

Spicy Wings

$6.00+

Delicious, crispy wings with a kick.

Osaka Fries

$6.00

Krinkle cut fries topped with takoyaki sauce, Japanese mayonnaise, bonito flakes and aonori.