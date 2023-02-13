Boba Latte - Frisco
No reviews yet
16100 Texas Highway 121
Suite 210
Frisco, TX 75035
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
CLASSIC TEAS
FUSION TEAS
Blueberry Fusion Tea
Green Apple Fusion Tea
Honey Fusion Tea
Lychee Fusion Tea
Mango Fusion Tea
Passion Fruit Fusion Tea
Peach Fusion Tea
Pineapple Fusion Tea
Pink Guava Fusion Tea
Raspberry Fusion Tea
Strawberry Fusion Tea
Wintermelon Fusion Tea
Yogurt Fusion Tea
TEA LATTES
BLACK SUGAR
SEA SALT CREAMS
SMOOTHIES
Avocado Smoothie
Blueberry Smoothie
Coconut Smoothie
Durian Smoothie
Honeydew Smoothie
Lychee Smoothie
Mango Smoothie
Peach Smoothie
Peach Banana Smoothie
Piña Colada Smoothie
Red Bean Smoothie
Strawberry Smoothie
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
Strawberry Kiwi Smoothie
Taro Smoothie
Very Berry Smoothie
Watermelon Smoothie
SLUSHIES
Blueberry Slushie
Coconut Slushie
Green Apple Slushie
Honeydew Slushie
Lychee Slushie
Mango Slushie
Peach Slushie
Pineapple Slushie
Piña Colada Slushie
Strawberry Slushie
Strawberry Kiwi Slushie
Strawberry Lychee Slushie
Watermelon Slushie
Yogurt Slushie
BUTTERFLY LIMEADE
SPECIALTY DRINKS
Julie's Special
A unique mango blended slushie with kiwi chunks.
Love Potion
Fall in love with a fruity blend of pink guava, strawberry and mint.
Lychee Mojito
A refreshing sweet and sour lychee mint concoction.
Mango Tango (Mangonada)
A sweet & spicy mango slushie.
Passion Sunrise
Passion fruit blend topped with strawberry and mango chunks, sprinkled with fruit seasoning.
Banana Cheesecake
Cappuccino Cheesecake
Chocolate Cheesecake
New York Cheesecake
Strawberry Cheesecake
Strawberry Shortcake
Pumpkin Cheesecake Smoothie
Peppermint Cheesecake Smoothie
COFFEE & ESPRESSO
Americano
Shots of espresso and water.
Boba Latte
Our version of the Vietnamese coffee consisting of espresso, whole and condensed milk.
Cappuccino
Coffee made with espresso, steamed milk and milk foam (stronger coffee flavor than a latte).
Caramel Macchiato
Vanilla-flavored syrup is added to freshly steamed milk with espresso and topped off with caramel drizzle.
Espresso
Double / triple shot.
Latte
A combination of espresso and steamed milk topped with a thin layer of milk foam.
Mocha
Espresso paired with steamed milk.
Vanilla Latte
A latte with vanilla-flavored syrup.
White Mocha
Espresso paired with steamed milk.
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Pumpkin Spice Macchiato
Peppermint Bark Mocha
Black Sugar Sea Salt Coffee
FRAPPES
Caramel Frappe
A frozen coffee blended with espresso, caramel-flavored syrup and ice, then finished off with caramel sauce.
Mocha Frappe
A coffee frappe blended with a rich chocolate.
White Mocha Frappe
A creamy white chocolate frappe.
Coffee Frappe
Our house frappe mix is blended with espresso and ice.
Vanilla Coffee Bean Frappe
Creamy vanilla blend infused with coffee bean bits.
Matcha Green Tea Frappe
Matcha meets milk and ice for a creamy tea blend.
Peppermint Bark Frappe
Pumpkin Spice Frappe
FOOD
Calamari
Ika Geso Karaage - Fried squid legs served with a side of Japanese spiced mayonnaise.
Takoyaki
Japanese pancake ball with a piece of octopus inside. Garnished with takoyaki sauce, Japanese mayonnaise, bonito flakes and aonori.
Popcorn Chicken
Juicy and tender chicken bites with a salt and pepper seasoning.
Spicy Wings
Delicious, crispy wings with a kick.
Osaka Fries
Krinkle cut fries topped with takoyaki sauce, Japanese mayonnaise, bonito flakes and aonori.