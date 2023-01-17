Restaurant header imageView gallery

Boba Latte - Richardson

115 S Greenville Ave,Ste 113

Richardson, TX 75081

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

CLASSIC TEAS

Black Milk Tea

$3.75+

Black Tea

$3.75+

Hong Kong Coffee Milk Tea

$4.25+

Hong Kong Milk Tea

$4.00+

Jasmine Milk Tea

$3.75+

Jasmine Tea

$3.75+

Thai Tea

$4.00+

FUSION TEAS

Blueberry Fusion Tea

$3.75+

Green Apple Fusion Tea

$3.75+

Honey Fusion Tea

$3.75+

Lychee Fusion Tea

$3.75+

Mango Fusion Tea

$3.75+

Passion Fruit Fusion Tea

$3.75+

Peach Fusion Tea

$3.75+

Pineapple Fusion Tea

$3.75+

Pink Guava Fusion Tea

$3.75+

Raspberry Fusion Tea

$3.75+

Strawberry Fusion Tea

$3.75+

Wintermelon Fusion Tea

$3.75+

TEA LATTES

Almond Tea Latte

$3.75+

Chai Tea Latte

$4.05+

Coconut Tea Latte

$3.75+

Hokkaido Tea Latte

$4.05+

Honey Tea Latte

$3.75+

Honeydew Tea Latte

$3.75+

Mango Tea Latte

$3.75+

Matcha Tea Latte

$3.75+

Taro Tea Latte

$3.75+

SEA SALT CREAMS

Sea Salt Black Tea

$4.40+

Sea Salt Coffee

$4.90+

Sea Salt Jasmine Tea

$4.40+

Sea Salt Thai Tea

$4.65+

Black Sugar Milk Tea

$5.25+

Black Sugar Sea Salt Coffee

$6.00+

Black Sugar Sea Salt Milk Tea

$5.50+

SMOOTHIES

Avocado Smoothie

$5.50+

Blueberry Smoothie

$5.00+

Coconut Smoothie

$5.00+

Durian Smoothie

$5.50+

Honeydew Smoothie

$5.00+

Lychee Smoothie

$5.00+

Mango Smoothie

$5.00+

Peach Banana Smoothie

$5.00+

Peach Smoothie

$5.00+

Pineapple Smoothie

$5.00+

Piña Colada Smoothie

$5.00+

Red Bean Smoothie

$5.00+

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$5.00+

Strawberry Kiwi Smoothie

$5.00+

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.00+

Taro Smoothie

$5.00+

Very Berry Smoothie

$5.00+

SLUSHIES

Blueberry Slushie

$4.50+

Coconut Slushie

$4.50+

Green Apple Slushie

$4.50+

Honeydew Slushie

$4.50+

Lychee Slushie

$4.50+

Mango Slushie

$4.50+

Peach Slushie

$4.50+

Pineapple Slushie

$4.50+

Piña Colada Slushie

$4.50+

Strawberry Kiwi Slushie

$4.50+

Strawberry Lychee Slushie

$4.50+

Strawberry Slushie

$4.50+

Watermelon Slushie

$4.50+

BUTTERFLY LIMEADE

Original Butterfly Limeade

$4.00+

Raspberry Butterfly Limeade

$4.00+

Strawberry Butterfly Limeade

$4.00+

SPECIALTY DRINKS

Banana Cheesecake

$5.50+

Cappuccino Cheesecake

$5.50+

Chocolate Cheesecake

$5.50+

Julie's Special

$5.50+

A unique mango blended slushie with kiwi chunks.

Love Potion

$5.50+

Fall in love with a fruity blend of pink guava, strawberry and mint.

Lychee Mojito

$5.50+

A refreshing sweet and sour lychee mint concoction.

Mango Tango (Mangonada)

$5.50+

A sweet & spicy mango slushie.

New York Cheesecake

$5.50+

Passion Sunrise

$5.50+

Passion fruit blend topped with strawberry and mango chunks, sprinkled with fruit seasoning.

Peppermint Cheesecake Smoothie

$5.50+

Pumpkin Cheesecake Smoothie

$5.50+

Strawberry Cheesecake

$5.50+

Strawberry Shortcake

$5.50+

COFFEE & ESPRESSO

Americano

$3.25+

Shots of espresso and water.

Black Sugar Sea Salt Coffee

$6.00+

Boba Latte

$4.25+

Our version of the Vietnamese coffee consisting of espresso, whole and condensed milk.

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Coffee made with espresso, steamed milk and milk foam (stronger coffee flavor than a latte).

Caramel Macchiato

$4.50+

Vanilla-flavored syrup is added to freshly steamed milk with espresso and topped off with caramel drizzle.

Espresso

$2.50+

Double / triple shot.

Latte

$4.00+

A combination of espresso and steamed milk topped with a thin layer of milk foam.

Mocha

$4.25+

Espresso paired with steamed milk.

Peppermint Bark Mocha

$5.00+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.00+

Pumpkin Spice Macchiato

$5.00+
Vanilla Latte

$4.25+

A latte with vanilla-flavored syrup.

White Mocha

$4.25+

Espresso paired with steamed milk.

FRAPPES

Caramel Frappe

$4.75+

A frozen coffee blended with espresso, caramel-flavored syrup and ice, then finished off with caramel sauce.

Coffee Frappe

$4.75+

Our house frappe mix is blended with espresso and ice.

Matcha Green Tea Frappe

$4.75+

Matcha meets milk and ice for a creamy tea blend.

Mocha Frappe

$4.75+

A coffee frappe blended with a rich chocolate.

Peppermint Bark Frappe

$5.25+

Pumpkin Spice Frappe

$5.25+

Vanilla Coffee Bean Frappe

$4.75+

Creamy vanilla blend infused with coffee bean bits.

White Mocha Frappe

$4.75+

A creamy white chocolate frappe.

HOLIDAY

Peppermint Bark Frappe

$5.25+

Peppermint Bark Mocha

$5.00+

Peppermint Cheesecake Smoothie

$5.50+

Pumpkin Spice Frappe

$5.25+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.00+

Pumpkin Spice Macchiato

$5.00+

Pumpkin Cheesecake Smoothie

$5.50+

FOOD

Calamari

$6.00

Ika Geso Karaage - Fried squid legs served with a side of Japanese spiced mayonnaise.

Egg Rolls

$4.00+

Fish Tofu

$5.00

Fish cakes paired with sweet chili sauce.

Osaka Fries

$6.00

Krinkle cut fries topped with takoyaki sauce, Japanese mayonnaise, bonito flakes and aonori.

Popcorn Chicken

$6.00

Juicy and tender chicken bites with a salt and pepper seasoning.

Sesame Balls

$5.00

Takoyaki

$6.00

Japanese pancake ball with a piece of octopus inside. Garnished with takoyaki sauce, Japanese mayonnaise, bonito flakes and aonori.

Wings (3 )

$6.00+

Delicious, crispy wings with a kick.

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Boba Latte provides the community with the freshest bubble teas, smoothies and coffee since 2003.

115 S Greenville Ave,Ste 113, Richardson, TX 75081

