Boba Latte - Richardson
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Boba Latte provides the community with the freshest bubble teas, smoothies and coffee since 2003.
Location
115 S Greenville Ave,Ste 113, Richardson, TX 75081
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Interurban Bar N Grill - Richardson, TX
No Reviews
221 W Polk St #101 Richardson, TX 75081
View restaurant
JS International Foods - 100 south central expressway #35
No Reviews
100 south central expressway #35 Richardson, TX 75080
View restaurant
Haystack Burgers - Beltline Rd - Heights Shopping Center
No Reviews
100 S central expressway #17 Richardson, TX 75080
View restaurant
The French Quarter - - Richardson
No Reviews
100 S. Central Expressway Richardson, TX 75080
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Richardson
Yoshi Shabu Shabu - Richardson
4.5 • 2,145
1801 N Greenville Ave Suite # 400 Richardson, TX 75081
View restaurant
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar - Richardson, TX
4.4 • 1,548
807 S Central Expy Richardson, TX 75081
View restaurant
More near Richardson