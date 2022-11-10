  • Home
Bobaloompia Broadway Square Mall

488 Reviews

$

4601 S Broadway Ave

Tyler, TX 75703

Popular Items

Pork BBQ Skewer 1 pc
Lumpia Meal (4 pieces)
Lychee Fruit Tea

All Time Favorites

Pork Adobo

$8.20

Pork simmered in soy sauce, garlic and vinegar.

Lechon Kawali

$7.35

Roasted Pork Belly

Lumpia Meal (4 pieces)

$6.05

Choice of 4 Lumpias (Chicken, Pork, Beef or Vegetable

Tapsilog

$9.99

Lechon Kawali Side

$5.35

Pork Adobo side

$6.60

Grill and Sizzling Plates

Sizzling Pork Sisig

$12.10

Chopped grilled pork belly with liver and peppers, marinated in soy and calamansi citrus. Served with fried egg.

Grilled Pork BBQ Skewers

$8.45

Grilled Pork BBQSkewers

Pork BBQ Skewer 1 pc

$3.10

Grilled Chicken Skewers

$8.35

Chicken Skewer 1 pc

$3.00

Noodles (Pansit)

Pansit Bihon

$8.00

Rice noodles with a choice of chicken, pork or veggies

Pansit Palabok

$8.75

Shrimp and tofu with lobster sauce, rice noodles, egg and topped with crushed pork cracklings

Lumpia and Steamed Buns

Lumpia Snack

$1.00

Siopao(2count)

$6.45

Steamed buns,choice of chicken or pork

Siopao(1count)

$3.35

A steamed bun,choice of chicken or pork

Chef's Favorite

Crispy Pata

$12.09

Deep fried pork leg with tender meat and crispy skin. Choice of steamed or garlic fried rice.

Dessert

Turon ( 4 count)

$4.95

Deep fried ripened Saba Banana and jack fruit wrapped in Lumpia wrapper.

Halo-Halo (regular)

$5.35Out of stock

Halo-Halo is a Filipino dessert made with shaved ice, sweet beans, tropical fruits, jellies with evaporated milk and topped with flan and ice cream!

Halo-Halo (large)

$6.35Out of stock

Catering

BBQ Skewers 1 p/c

$3.10

Pork

Pansit Palabok Tray

$57.00

Rice noodles (1/2) tray)

Lumpia per p/c

$1.00

Choice of Pork, Beef, Chicken or Vegetables

Lechon Kawali 1 pound

$15.50

Per lb

Large Lechon Kawali tray

$72.00

1/2 tray

Pork Belly Sigig Tray

$72.00

Chopped grilled pork belly (1/2 tray)

Pansit bihon Shrimp Tray

$54.00

Pansit bihon Chicken Tray

$45.00

Pansit bihon Pork tray

$49.00

Pansit bihon tofu tray

$45.00

Pansit bihon veggies Tray

$40.00

The Originals

Black Milk Tea

$4.65

Black Tea

$4.00

Black tea with sea salt cream

$4.65

Green Milk Tea

$4.65

Jasmine Green Tea

$4.00

Royal Milk Tea

$4.65

Thai milk Tea

$4.65

Tiger Style Brown Sugar

$5.45

Milk Tea

Almond Milk Tea

$4.65

Build your own Milk Tea

$4.65

Caramel Latte Milk Tea

$4.65

Chocolate Milk Tea

$4.65

Coconut Milk Tea

$4.65

Coffee Milk Tea

$4.65

Honeydew Milk Tea

$4.65

Horchata Milk Tea

$4.65

Lavender Milk Tea

$4.65

Mango Milk Tea

$4.65

Matcha Milk Tea

$4.65

Mocha Milk Tea

$4.65

Papaya Milk Tea

$4.65

Pistachio Milk Tea

$4.65

REDBEAN Milk Tea

$4.25

SPICED chai Milk Tea

$4.65

Strawberry Milk Tea

$4.65

Taro Milk Tea

$4.65

Vanilla Chai Milk Tea

$4.65

Vanilla Latte Milk Tea

$4.65

Vanilla Milk Tea

$4.65

Fruit Tea

Blueberry Fruit Tea

$4.65

Build Your Own Fruit Tea

$4.65

Cantaloupe Fruit Tea

$4.65

Green Apple Fruit Tea

$4.65

Guava Fruit Tea

$4.65

Hibiscus Fruit Tea

$4.65

Kiwi Fruit Tea

$4.65

Lemon Fruit Tea

$4.65

Lychee Fruit Tea

$4.65

Mango Fruit Tea

$4.65

Orange Fruit Tea

$4.65

Passion fruit Fruit Tea

$4.65

Peach Fruit Tea

$4.65

Pineapple Fruit Tea

$4.65

Pomegranate Fruit Tea

$4.65

Raspberry Fruit Tea

$4.65

Rose Fruit Tea

$4.65

Spiced Tea Fruit Tea

$4.65

Strawberry Fruit Tea

$4.65

Tropical Fruit Tea

$4.65

Watermelon Fruit Tea

$4.65

Winter Melon Fruit Tea

$4.65

Yogurt Fruit Tea

$4.65

Cream Smoothies

Almond Smoothie

$4.65

Build your own Smoothie >.<

$4.65

Caramel Latte Smoothie

$4.65

Chocolate Smoothie

$4.65

Coffee smoothie

$4.65

Cookies & Cream Smoothie

$4.65

Horchata Smoothie

$4.65

Lavender Smoothie

$4.65

Matcha Green Tea Smoothie

$4.65

Mocha Smoothie

$4.65

Pistachio Smoothie

$4.65

Red Velvet Smoothie

$4.65

RedBean Smoothie

$4.25

Vanilla Chai Smoothie

$4.65

Vanilla Latte Smoothie

$4.65

Vanilla Smoothie

$4.65

Spiced Chai Smoothie

$4.65

Fruit Smoothies

Avocado Smoothie

$4.65

Banana Smoothie

$4.65

Build your own Smoothie >.<

$4.65

Coconut Smoothie

$4.65

Durian Smoothie

$4.25

Honeydew Smoothie

$4.65

Jack Fruit Smoothie

$4.65

Kiwi Smoothie

$4.65

Mango Smoothie

$4.65

Papaya Smoothie

$4.65

Pina Colada Smoothie

$4.65

Pineapple Smoothie

$4.65

RedBean Smoothie

$4.25

Spiced Chai Smoothie

$4.65

Strawberry Smoothie

$4.65

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$4.65

Taro Smoothie

$4.65

Tropical Smoothie

$4.65

Watermelon Smoothie

$4.65

Winter Melon Smoothie

$4.65

Extras

side of garlic rice

$1.99

side of white steamed rice

$1.99

extra cup of sauce

$0.50

Water

Water cup

$0.50

Water bottle

$1.50

Can soda

Coke

$1.25

Sprite

$1.25

Diet Coke

$1.25

Dr. Pepper

$1.25

Fanta Orange

$1.25

Side of pop

Side of pops

T-shirt

Youth Large

$15.00

adult Small

$15.00

Adult Medium

$15.00

Adult Large

$15.00

Sauce

Soy sauce

$0.50

Sriracha sauce

Ice Cream

Ube Ice Cream CUP

$3.50

Dulce de Leche Ice Cream CUP

$3.50

Mango Ice Cream CUP

$3.50

Dino eggs

$3.50

Special drinks

Durian

$4.25

Red bean

$4.25
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

4601 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703

