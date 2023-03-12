Main picView gallery

Bobamilkteahouse # 3

review star

No reviews yet

53 Randall Road

North Aurora, IL 60542

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Drink

Bubble milk tea

Classic

$5.35+

Classic Brown Sugar

$5.35+

Matcha

$5.35+

Mango matcha

$5.35+

Strawberry

$5.35+

Mango

$5.35+

Pina Colada

$5.35+

Banana

$5.35+

Pineapple

$5.35+

Honeydew

$5.35+

Thai

$5.35+

Taro

$5.35+

Watermelon

$5.35+

Chocolate

$5.35+

Red Bean

$5.35+

Pear

$5.35+

Almond

$5.35+

Green Apple

$5.35+

Kiwi

$5.35+

Peach

$5.35+

Vanilla

$5.35+

Avocado

$5.35+

Fruit Tea

Mango

$4.50+

Peach

$4.50+

Kiwi

$4.50+

Grape

$4.50+

Yogurt

$4.50+

Lychee

$4.50+

Orange

$4.50+

Lemon

$4.50+

Almond

$4.50+

Strawberry

$4.50+

Watermelon

$4.50+

Passion Fruit

$4.50+

Honeydew

$4.50+

Pineapple

$4.50+

Pomegrante

$4.50+

Blueberry

$4.50+

Rashberry

$4.50+

Green Apple

$4.50+

Frappes

Vanilla Bean

$5.75+

Spiced Chai

$5.75+

Cookies & Cream

$5.75+

Chocolate

$5.75+

Java Chip

$5.75+

Caremel latte

$5.75+

White Chocalate

$5.75+

Taro

$5.75+

Mocha

$5.75+

Matcha

$5.75+

Thai Tea

$5.75+

Milk Tea

$5.75+

Smoothies

Mango

$5.75+

Pina Colada

$5.75+

Strawberry

$5.75+

Pineapple

$5.75+

Kiwi

$5.75+

Peach

$5.75+

Honeydew

$5.75+

Passion Fruit

$5.75+

Banana

$5.75+

Strawberry Banana

$5.75+

Fruit Refreshers

Pineapple

$4.50+

Strawberry

$4.50+

Kiwi

$4.50+

Passion Fruit

$4.50+

Dragon Fruit

$4.50+

Peach

$4.50+

Mango

$4.50+

Red Guava

$4.50+

Honeydew

$4.50+

Food

Snacks

Veggie Momo

Veggie Momo

$6.99
Chicken Momo

Chicken Momo

$7.99
Pork Momo

Pork Momo

$7.99
Chatpate

Chatpate

$4.99

Noodle Salad

$7.99
Tofu Salad

Tofu Salad

$7.99
Burmese Tea Leaf Salad

Burmese Tea Leaf Salad

$5.99

Pani Puri

$4.99

Combo

Moba

Veggie + Milk Tea

$11.55

Chicken + Milk Tea

$12.55

Pork + Milk Tea

$12.55

Toppings

Topping

Boba

$0.75

Crystal Boba

$0.75

Stawberry (popping boba)

$0.75

Mango (popping boba)

$0.75

Blueberry (popping boba)

$0.75

Cocount (Jelly)

$0.75

Mango (Jelly)

$0.75

Strawberry (Jelly)

$0.75

Lychee (Jelly)

$0.75

Mix (Jelly)

$0.75
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

53 Randall Road, North Aurora, IL 60542

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Nunu Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1109 Ritter Street North Aurora, IL 60542
View restaurantnext
Pizza Now
orange star4.2 • 23
1276 D North Lake Street Aurora, IL 60506
View restaurantnext
SYRUP (Aurora)
orange starNo Reviews
1961 West Galena Road Aurora, IL 60506
View restaurantnext
Pal Joey's Batavia - 31 N River St.
orange starNo Reviews
2030 Main Street Batavia, IL 60510
View restaurantnext
Gammon Coach House
orange starNo Reviews
3 S Batavia Ave Batavia, IL 60510 Batavia, IL 60510
View restaurantnext
Gillerson's Grubbery
orange star4.4 • 1,297
917 1st Street Batavia, IL 60510
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in North Aurora

Little Red Schoolhouse
orange star4.5 • 126
110 s Lincolnway North Aurora, IL 60542
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near North Aurora
Batavia
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Geneva
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Oswego
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
West Chicago
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Saint Charles
review star
Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)
Naperville
review star
Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)
Wheaton
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Yorkville
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston