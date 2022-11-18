Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Bob & John's LaHacienda

2,001 Reviews

$

1545 Hertel Ave

Buffalo, NY 14216

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Cheese
Chicken Finger Sub
Shoestring Fries

Friday & Saturday

Large Pizza & 20 Wings

$39.50

Small Pizza & 10 Wings

$27.00

Sheet Pizza & 50 Wings

$85.00

2 Small Pizzas

$30.00

Large 5 Topping Pizza

$24.00

Your choice of (5) toppings.

2 Slices & 20oz

$7.50

2 slices of cheese pizza with a 20oz drink. Additional toppings are extra.

Mexican Corn Salad

$13.99Out of stock

Pizza & Stromboli

Slice Cheese Pizza

$3.00

Slice Cheese & Pepperoni

$3.25

Personal Pizza

$9.75

8" Cheese Pizza

Small Cheese

$16.75

Mozzarella cheese, served piping hot.

Large Cheese

$18.75

Mozzarella cheese, served piping hot.

Small 5 Topping

$19.00

Your choice of (5) toppings.

Large 5 Topping Pizza

$24.00

Your choice of (5) toppings.

Stromboli

$19.75

*30 minute minimum for baking* Your choice of 4 pizza toppings (cheese is already included) wrapped in our homemade pizza dough. Served with a side of pizza sauce.

Sheet Pizza

$34.00

*30 minute minimum for baking* Party Size 18" x 26"

Gluten-Free Pizza

$12.50

A gluten-free crust with your choice of toppings.

Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza Small

$20.25

Ranch dressing, bacon, & chicken with monterey jack cheese.

BBQ Chicken Pizza Small

$20.25

BBQ sauce, chicken and 3 cheeses

Bleu Cheese Pizza Small

$17.00

Bleu cheese sauce, mozzarella & romano cheese.

Chicken Finger Pizza Small

$20.25

Bleu cheese sauce, mozzarella cheese and chicken fingers. Your choice of sauce for the chicken fingers.

Garlic Breadstick Pizza Small

$16.75

Garlic butter topped with mozzarella, cheddar, and monterey jack cheese with a blend of spices, served with spaghetti sauce.

Meatball Pizza Small

$20.25

Spaghetti sauce, meatballs, romano & mozzarella cheese.

Mexican Pizza Small

$20.25

Spicy sauce, ground beef, taco cheese, lettuce and tomatoes.

Spinach & Mushroom Pizza Small

$20.75

Bleu cheese flavored sauce, mozzarella and romano cheese, spinach and mushrooms.

Steak Pizza Small

$21.00

Specialty seasoned oil, steak, onions, and (1) one ingredient of your choice

White Pizza Small

$16.75

Seasoned oil, garlic, mozzarella & romano cheese.

White Tomato & Onion Pizza Small

$20.75

Garlic and oil with mozzarella & romano cheese, tomatoes and onions.

Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza Large

$23.00

Ranch dressing, bacon, & chicken with monterey jack cheese.

BBQ Chicken Pizza Large

$23.00

BBQ sauce, chicken and 3 cheeses

Bleu Cheese Pizza Large

$19.00

Bleu cheese sauce, mozzarella & romano cheese.

Chicken Finger Pizza Large

$23.00

Bleu cheese sauce, mozzarella cheese and chicken fingers. Your choice of sauce for the chicken fingers.

Garlic Breadstick Pizza Large

$18.75

Garlic butter topped with mozzarella, cheddar, and monterey jack cheese with a blend of spices, served with spaghetti sauce.

Large White Pizza

$18.75

Seasoned oil, garlic, mozzarella & romano cheese.

Meatball Pizza Large

$23.00

Spaghetti sauce, meatballs, romano & mozzarella cheese.

Mexican Pizza Large

$23.00

Spicy sauce, ground beef, taco cheese, lettuce and tomatoes.

Spinach & Mushroom Pizza Large

$23.00

Bleu cheese flavored sauce, mozzarella and romano cheese, spinach and mushrooms.

Steak Pizza Large

$25.00

Specialty seasoned oil, steak, onions, and (1) one ingredient of your choice

White Tomato & Onion Pizza Large

$23.00

Garlic and oil with mozzarella & romano cheese, tomatoes and onions.

Wings & Fingers

Single Order (10 wings)

$15.00

10 wings with your choice of sauce, served with 1 Bleu Cheese & celery.

Double Order (20 wings)

$27.50

20 wings, served with your choice of sauce, comes with 2 Bleu Cheese & celery.

Triple Order (30 wings)

$40.00

30 wings, served with sauce of your choice. Comes with 3 Bleu Cheese & celery.

Big Bucket (50 wings)

$65.00

50 wings, served with sauce of your choice. Comes with 4 Bleu Cheese & celery.

Boneless Wings

$10.50

Boneless wings served with 1 bleu cheese and celery.

Single Order (6 fingers)

$12.00

6 fingers with your choice of sauce, comes with 1 Bleu Cheese & celery.

Double Order (12 fingers)

$22.00

12 fingers with your choice of sauce, comes with 2 Bleu Cheese & celery.

Finger Dinner (6 fingers & fries)

$16.00

6 fingers with your choice of shoe string fries, steak fries, or onion rings. Comes with 2 bleu cheese & celery.

Sampler

$14.50

3 chicken fingers, 2 mozzarella sticks, 2 pizza logs, with your choice of french fries or onion rings.

Subs (12")

Whole-size subs (12") on your choice of white or wheat rolls with your choice of toppings.

Assorted Sub

$10.00

Ham, Capicola & Salami

Bacon, Lettuce Tomato Sub

$10.00

Bomber Sub

$12.00

Steak, green peppers, mushroom, onions, double cheese & special sauce.

Capicola Sub

$10.00

Cheese Sub

$7.00

Cheeseburger Sub

$12.00

Chicken Breast Sub

$12.00

Chicken Finger Parm Sub

$12.00

Chicken Finger Sub

$12.00

Eggplant Parm Sub

$10.00

Fish Sub

$12.00

Ham Sub

$10.00

Hamburger Sub

$12.00

Meatball Sub

$12.00

Pizza Sub

$10.00

Roast Beef Sub

$12.00

Royal Sub

$12.50

Italian sausage and capicola

Salami Sub

$10.00

Sausage Parm Sub

$12.50

Sausage Sub

$12.50

Steak & Cheese Sub

$12.75

Stinger Sub

$13.50

Steak & Chicken Finger

Super Assorted Sub

$11.50

Capicola, Ham, Salami & Sausage

Supreme Sub

$12.50

Tuna Sub

$9.00

Turkey & Ham Sub

$10.00

Turkey Breast Sub

$10.00

Veggie Sub

$9.00

Your choice of 5 veggies.

Sandwiches & Mini Subs (8")

Mini-size subs (8") with your choice of toppings.

Assorted Mini

$8.50

Ham, Capicola & Salami

Bacon, Lettuce Tomato Mini

$8.50

Capicola Mini

$8.50

Cheese Sub Mini

$5.50

Cheeseburger Mini

$9.50

Chicken Breast Mini

$9.50

Chicken Finger Mini

$9.50

Chicken Finger Parm Mini

$9.50

Eggplant Parm Mini

$8.50

Fish Mini

$9.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Ham Mini

$8.50

Hamburger Mini

$9.50

Meatball Sub Mini

$9.50

Pizza Sub Mini

$8.00

Roast Beef Mini

$9.50

Royal Mini

$9.50

Italian sausage and capicola

Salami Mini

$8.50

Sausage Mini

$9.50

Sausage Parm Mini

$9.50

Tuna Mini

$7.50

Turkey & Ham Mini

$8.50

Turkey Breast Mini

$8.50

Veggie Mini

$7.50

Your choice of 5 veggies.

Weck W/ Fries

$12.00

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.25

Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce & Caesar dressing

Chicken Finger Wrap

$9.25

Lettuce, tomato & cheese.

Ham Wrap

$9.25

Lettuce, tomato and cheese. Mayo, oil, and onion optional.

Roast Beef Wrap

$9.25

Lettuce, tomato and cheese. Mayo, oil, and onion optional.

Tuna Wrap

$9.25

Lettuce, tomato and cheese. Mayo, oil, and onion optional.

Turkey Wrap

$9.25

Lettuce, tomato and cheese. Mayo, oil, and onion optional.

Veggie Wrap

$9.25

Your choice of any (5) vegetables.

Salads

Dinner Salad

$3.50

Lettuce, tomato, black olives, chichi beans & egg

Chef Salad Large

$6.50

Lettuce, tomato, black olives, chichi beans & egg

Chef Salad Deluxe

$22.00

Lettuce, tomato, black olives, chichi beans & egg

Antipasto Personal

$7.75

Lettuce, tomato, pepperoncini, provolone cheese, ham, salami, pepperoni, egg, black olives, and chi-chi beans.

Antipasto Large

$13.50

Lettuce, tomato, pepperoncini, provolone cheese, ham, salami, pepperoni, egg, black olives, and chi-chi beans.

Antipasto Deluxe

$31.00

Lettuce, tomato, pepperoncini, provolone cheese, ham, salami, pepperoni, egg, black olives, and chi-chi beans.

Caesar Salad

$9.25

Romaine lettuce, croutons & parmesan cheese.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.25

Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, croutons & parmesan cheese.

Chicken Finger Salad

$9.75

Lettuce, tomato, black olives, croutons & bleu cheese dressing.

Julienne Salad

$10.50

Ham, Turkey, black olives, cucumbers tomatoes & cheddar cheese.

Taco Salad

$9.75

Lettuce, chopped tomato, black olives, taco cheese, your choice of beef or chicken. Sour cream dressing on the side. Add Salsa - .75¢

Tuna Salad

$9.25

Lettuce, tomato, pepperoncini, egg & crackers.

Burritos

Beef Burrito

$7.00

Served on a warm flour tortilla with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sauce (mild, medium or hot). Sour cream optional.

Chicken Burrito

$7.00

Served on a warm flour tortilla with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sauce (mild, medium or hot). Sour cream optional.

Veggie Burrito

$6.00

Served on a warm flour tortilla with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sauce (mild, medium or hot). Sour cream optional.

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Hot Peppers, Onions & Cheddar Cheese. Served With Salsa & Sour Cream. Additional Ingredients $0.30

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Hot Peppers, Onions & Cheddar Cheese. Served With Salsa & Sour Cream. Additional Ingredients $0.30

Steak Quesadilla

$12.00

Hot Peppers, Onions & Cheddar Cheese. Served With Salsa & Sour Cream. Additional Ingredients $0.30

Dinners Ala Carte

Baked Ziti Ala Carte

$10.00

Cheese Ravioli & Meatballs Ala Carte

$12.00

Cheese Ravioli Ala Carte

$10.00

Eggplant Parmesan Ala Carte

$13.50

Fish & Chips

$9.50

Fish Fry Ala Carte

$13.50

Lasagna & Meatballs Ala Carte

$13.00

Lasagna Ala Carte

$11.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs Ala Carte

$9.25

Spaghetti & Mushrooms Ala Carte

$9.00

Spaghetti & Sausage Ala Carte

$9.25

Spaghetti Ala Carte

$7.25

Spaghetti Chicken Parm Ala Carte

$13.50

Stuffed Shells Ala Carte

$12.00

Piece of Fish

$9.00

Side Orders

Shoestring Fries

$3.75

Steak Fries

$3.75

Onion Rings

$5.75

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$4.25

Garlic Bread

$3.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.50

6 mozzarella sticks served with a side of pizza sauce.

Pizza Logs

$7.75

6 pizza logs served with a side of marinara sauce.

Deep Fried Poppers

$5.75

7 deep fried poppers.

Deep Fried Mushrooms

$5.75

Fried Ravioli

$8.50

12 Fried Cheese Ravioli served with homemade Sauce

Stuffed Banana Peppers & Garlic Bread

$12.00

3 Pepperoni, Bacon and Cheese stuffed Banana Peppers served with Garlic Bread and Homemade Sauce

Soup Of The Day

$3.50

Homemade Cookies

$2.00

Brownies

$5.00

Bread & Butter

$0.99

Side of Spaghetti

$3.25

Meatball

$2.50

Sausage

$2.50

Quart of Spaghetti Sauce

$6.50

Quart Of Meat Sauce

$9.00

Side of Bleu Cheese

$1.25

Side Wing Sauce

$1.25

Side Of Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Of Celery & Carrots

$1.00

Extra Dressing

$1.25

Small Dough Ball

$2.89

Large Dough Ball

$3.19

Chips

$1.49

Pizza Kit

$11.99

Chicken Breast 1 Piece

$4.00

Side Coleslaw

$1.50

Peanut Butter Pie

$3.99Out of stock

Beverages

2 Liter Beverage

$2.99

20 oz POP

$1.99

Gatorade

$1.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving pizza, wings, subs, and other Italian favorites. Offering pickup and delivery.

Website

Location

1545 Hertel Ave, Buffalo, NY 14216

Directions

