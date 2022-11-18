- Home
Bob & John's LaHacienda
2,001 Reviews
$
1545 Hertel Ave
Buffalo, NY 14216
Popular Items
Friday & Saturday
Pizza & Stromboli
Slice Cheese Pizza
Slice Cheese & Pepperoni
Personal Pizza
8" Cheese Pizza
Small Cheese
Mozzarella cheese, served piping hot.
Large Cheese
Mozzarella cheese, served piping hot.
Small 5 Topping
Your choice of (5) toppings.
Large 5 Topping Pizza
Your choice of (5) toppings.
Stromboli
*30 minute minimum for baking* Your choice of 4 pizza toppings (cheese is already included) wrapped in our homemade pizza dough. Served with a side of pizza sauce.
Sheet Pizza
*30 minute minimum for baking* Party Size 18" x 26"
Gluten-Free Pizza
A gluten-free crust with your choice of toppings.
Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza Small
Ranch dressing, bacon, & chicken with monterey jack cheese.
BBQ Chicken Pizza Small
BBQ sauce, chicken and 3 cheeses
Bleu Cheese Pizza Small
Bleu cheese sauce, mozzarella & romano cheese.
Chicken Finger Pizza Small
Bleu cheese sauce, mozzarella cheese and chicken fingers. Your choice of sauce for the chicken fingers.
Garlic Breadstick Pizza Small
Garlic butter topped with mozzarella, cheddar, and monterey jack cheese with a blend of spices, served with spaghetti sauce.
Meatball Pizza Small
Spaghetti sauce, meatballs, romano & mozzarella cheese.
Mexican Pizza Small
Spicy sauce, ground beef, taco cheese, lettuce and tomatoes.
Spinach & Mushroom Pizza Small
Bleu cheese flavored sauce, mozzarella and romano cheese, spinach and mushrooms.
Steak Pizza Small
Specialty seasoned oil, steak, onions, and (1) one ingredient of your choice
White Pizza Small
Seasoned oil, garlic, mozzarella & romano cheese.
White Tomato & Onion Pizza Small
Garlic and oil with mozzarella & romano cheese, tomatoes and onions.
Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza Large
Ranch dressing, bacon, & chicken with monterey jack cheese.
BBQ Chicken Pizza Large
BBQ sauce, chicken and 3 cheeses
Bleu Cheese Pizza Large
Bleu cheese sauce, mozzarella & romano cheese.
Chicken Finger Pizza Large
Bleu cheese sauce, mozzarella cheese and chicken fingers. Your choice of sauce for the chicken fingers.
Garlic Breadstick Pizza Large
Garlic butter topped with mozzarella, cheddar, and monterey jack cheese with a blend of spices, served with spaghetti sauce.
Large White Pizza
Seasoned oil, garlic, mozzarella & romano cheese.
Meatball Pizza Large
Spaghetti sauce, meatballs, romano & mozzarella cheese.
Mexican Pizza Large
Spicy sauce, ground beef, taco cheese, lettuce and tomatoes.
Spinach & Mushroom Pizza Large
Bleu cheese flavored sauce, mozzarella and romano cheese, spinach and mushrooms.
Steak Pizza Large
Specialty seasoned oil, steak, onions, and (1) one ingredient of your choice
White Tomato & Onion Pizza Large
Garlic and oil with mozzarella & romano cheese, tomatoes and onions.
Wings & Fingers
Single Order (10 wings)
10 wings with your choice of sauce, served with 1 Bleu Cheese & celery.
Double Order (20 wings)
20 wings, served with your choice of sauce, comes with 2 Bleu Cheese & celery.
Triple Order (30 wings)
30 wings, served with sauce of your choice. Comes with 3 Bleu Cheese & celery.
Big Bucket (50 wings)
50 wings, served with sauce of your choice. Comes with 4 Bleu Cheese & celery.
Boneless Wings
Boneless wings served with 1 bleu cheese and celery.
Single Order (6 fingers)
6 fingers with your choice of sauce, comes with 1 Bleu Cheese & celery.
Double Order (12 fingers)
12 fingers with your choice of sauce, comes with 2 Bleu Cheese & celery.
Finger Dinner (6 fingers & fries)
6 fingers with your choice of shoe string fries, steak fries, or onion rings. Comes with 2 bleu cheese & celery.
Sampler
3 chicken fingers, 2 mozzarella sticks, 2 pizza logs, with your choice of french fries or onion rings.
Subs (12")
Assorted Sub
Ham, Capicola & Salami
Bacon, Lettuce Tomato Sub
Bomber Sub
Steak, green peppers, mushroom, onions, double cheese & special sauce.
Capicola Sub
Cheese Sub
Cheeseburger Sub
Chicken Breast Sub
Chicken Finger Parm Sub
Chicken Finger Sub
Eggplant Parm Sub
Fish Sub
Ham Sub
Hamburger Sub
Meatball Sub
Pizza Sub
Roast Beef Sub
Royal Sub
Italian sausage and capicola
Salami Sub
Sausage Parm Sub
Sausage Sub
Steak & Cheese Sub
Stinger Sub
Steak & Chicken Finger
Super Assorted Sub
Capicola, Ham, Salami & Sausage
Supreme Sub
Tuna Sub
Turkey & Ham Sub
Turkey Breast Sub
Veggie Sub
Your choice of 5 veggies.
Sandwiches & Mini Subs (8")
Assorted Mini
Ham, Capicola & Salami
Bacon, Lettuce Tomato Mini
Capicola Mini
Cheese Sub Mini
Cheeseburger Mini
Chicken Breast Mini
Chicken Finger Mini
Chicken Finger Parm Mini
Eggplant Parm Mini
Fish Mini
Grilled Cheese
Ham Mini
Hamburger Mini
Meatball Sub Mini
Pizza Sub Mini
Roast Beef Mini
Royal Mini
Italian sausage and capicola
Salami Mini
Sausage Mini
Sausage Parm Mini
Tuna Mini
Turkey & Ham Mini
Turkey Breast Mini
Veggie Mini
Your choice of 5 veggies.
Weck W/ Fries
Wraps
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce & Caesar dressing
Chicken Finger Wrap
Lettuce, tomato & cheese.
Ham Wrap
Lettuce, tomato and cheese. Mayo, oil, and onion optional.
Roast Beef Wrap
Lettuce, tomato and cheese. Mayo, oil, and onion optional.
Tuna Wrap
Lettuce, tomato and cheese. Mayo, oil, and onion optional.
Turkey Wrap
Lettuce, tomato and cheese. Mayo, oil, and onion optional.
Veggie Wrap
Your choice of any (5) vegetables.
Salads
Dinner Salad
Lettuce, tomato, black olives, chichi beans & egg
Chef Salad Large
Lettuce, tomato, black olives, chichi beans & egg
Chef Salad Deluxe
Lettuce, tomato, black olives, chichi beans & egg
Antipasto Personal
Lettuce, tomato, pepperoncini, provolone cheese, ham, salami, pepperoni, egg, black olives, and chi-chi beans.
Antipasto Large
Lettuce, tomato, pepperoncini, provolone cheese, ham, salami, pepperoni, egg, black olives, and chi-chi beans.
Antipasto Deluxe
Lettuce, tomato, pepperoncini, provolone cheese, ham, salami, pepperoni, egg, black olives, and chi-chi beans.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons & parmesan cheese.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, croutons & parmesan cheese.
Chicken Finger Salad
Lettuce, tomato, black olives, croutons & bleu cheese dressing.
Julienne Salad
Ham, Turkey, black olives, cucumbers tomatoes & cheddar cheese.
Taco Salad
Lettuce, chopped tomato, black olives, taco cheese, your choice of beef or chicken. Sour cream dressing on the side. Add Salsa - .75¢
Tuna Salad
Lettuce, tomato, pepperoncini, egg & crackers.
Burritos
Beef Burrito
Served on a warm flour tortilla with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sauce (mild, medium or hot). Sour cream optional.
Chicken Burrito
Served on a warm flour tortilla with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sauce (mild, medium or hot). Sour cream optional.
Veggie Burrito
Served on a warm flour tortilla with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sauce (mild, medium or hot). Sour cream optional.
Quesadillas
Cheese Quesadilla
Hot Peppers, Onions & Cheddar Cheese. Served With Salsa & Sour Cream. Additional Ingredients $0.30
Chicken Quesadilla
Hot Peppers, Onions & Cheddar Cheese. Served With Salsa & Sour Cream. Additional Ingredients $0.30
Steak Quesadilla
Hot Peppers, Onions & Cheddar Cheese. Served With Salsa & Sour Cream. Additional Ingredients $0.30
Dinners Ala Carte
Baked Ziti Ala Carte
Cheese Ravioli & Meatballs Ala Carte
Cheese Ravioli Ala Carte
Eggplant Parmesan Ala Carte
Fish & Chips
Fish Fry Ala Carte
Lasagna & Meatballs Ala Carte
Lasagna Ala Carte
Spaghetti & Meatballs Ala Carte
Spaghetti & Mushrooms Ala Carte
Spaghetti & Sausage Ala Carte
Spaghetti Ala Carte
Spaghetti Chicken Parm Ala Carte
Stuffed Shells Ala Carte
Piece of Fish
Side Orders
Shoestring Fries
Steak Fries
Onion Rings
Garlic Bread with Cheese
Garlic Bread
Mozzarella Sticks
6 mozzarella sticks served with a side of pizza sauce.
Pizza Logs
6 pizza logs served with a side of marinara sauce.
Deep Fried Poppers
7 deep fried poppers.
Deep Fried Mushrooms
Fried Ravioli
12 Fried Cheese Ravioli served with homemade Sauce
Stuffed Banana Peppers & Garlic Bread
3 Pepperoni, Bacon and Cheese stuffed Banana Peppers served with Garlic Bread and Homemade Sauce
Soup Of The Day
Homemade Cookies
Brownies
Bread & Butter
Side of Spaghetti
Meatball
Sausage
Quart of Spaghetti Sauce
Quart Of Meat Sauce
Side of Bleu Cheese
Side Wing Sauce
Side Of Sour Cream
Side Of Celery & Carrots
Extra Dressing
Small Dough Ball
Large Dough Ball
Chips
Pizza Kit
Chicken Breast 1 Piece
Side Coleslaw
Peanut Butter Pie
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Serving pizza, wings, subs, and other Italian favorites. Offering pickup and delivery.
1545 Hertel Ave, Buffalo, NY 14216