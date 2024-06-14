Bobalogy Tea Haus
4980 E Ashlan Ave
Fresno, CA 93726
Drinks
HAUS REFRESHER SERIES
- DRAGON-POM
Black tea • muddled dragon fruit • strawberry • pomegranate • butterfly pea$7.99
- HAWAIIAN
Jasmine green tea • fresh fruit • pineapple bits • passion fruit$7.50
- SUNSET
Jasmine green tea • strawberry purée • pineapple bits • pomelo grapefruit • mango$7.50
- COCO MELON
Muddled watermelon • coconut • coconut jelly$7.99
- PEACHY KEEN
Oolong Peach • peach • peach bits • orange • rainbow jelly • peach crema$7.99
- LYCHEE GUAVA
Jasmine green tea • lychee • guava • lychee jelly$7.50
- PRINCESS PEACH
Lemonade • peach • lemon • mango hearts$7.50
- LYCHEE PEACHY
Jasmine green tea • lychee • peach • blueberry hearts$7.50
HAUS SPECIAL
- ROYAL HAUS
Hokkaido milk tea with boba & crystal boba$7.99
- WINTER HAUS
Wintermelon milk tea with coffee jelly & crystal boba$7.99
- MANGO N' CREAM
with crystal boba$7.50
- OKINAWA BROWN SUGAR
with boba & egg pudding$7.99
- TIGER BROWN SUGAR
with boba & torched brown sugar$7.99
- UBE HORCHATA$7.99
- STRAWBERRY HORCHATA$7.50
- THAI TEA$7.50
- OREO PANDA$7.99
HAUS BLENDED
MATCHA SERIES
C8H0N4O2 • CAFFEINE
CREATE YOUR OWN TEA
HAUS LATTES
OTHER
Dessert
CROFFLE (Copy)
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 7:30 pm
