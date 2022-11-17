A map showing the location of BoBaPop - Alexandria 7013A manchester blvdView gallery

BoBaPop - Alexandria 7013A manchester blvd

No reviews yet

7013A manchester blvd

Franconia, VA 22310

Special Drinks

MatchaBerry Tea

MatchaBerry Tea

$6.25

The addicting flavors of Strawberry tea pair with creamy matcha foam into a drink that’s refreshing and indulgent

MatchaBerry Milk

MatchaBerry Milk

$6.25

Our delicious strawberry latte pairs with matcha foam for a uniquely perfect milky combo.

$6.75

Strawberry Skies Latte

$6.00
Grapefruit Guava Fruit Tea

Grapefruit Guava Fruit Tea

$5.25

A tropical drink with real Guava, Grapefruit, Lime Juice and Green Tea

Pumpkin Caramel Milk Tea

Pumpkin Caramel Milk Tea

$5.25

Pumpkin Caramel milk tea is made with real pumpkin puree and Ceylon black tea, our take on grandma's famous pumpkin pie, with a hint of baked crust crumbles, caramel and cinnamon.

Coffee

Vietnamese Ice Coffee

$5.00

Seasalt Special Coffee

$5.50

Famous Vietnamese coffee pairs with creamy seasalt cream

Milk Tea

Almond Milk Tea

Almond Milk Tea

$5.00

Ceylon black milk tea + deliciously nutty almond flavor and aroma. Pairs well with black pearls (boba), crystal boba, brown sugar crystal boba, egg pudding, herbal pudding, milk pudding, red bean.

Caramel Milk Tea

Caramel Milk Tea

$5.00

Ceylon black milk tea + buttery rich, dark caramelized flavor. Pairs well with black pearls (boba), crystal boba, brown sugar crystal boba, egg pudding, herbal pudding, milk pudding, red bean, aloe vera.

Coconut Milk Tea

Coconut Milk Tea

$5.00

If you like pina coladas, you'll love this milk tea. Recommended pineapple jelly as a topping for that perfect combination! The coconut sweatness is adjustable to preference. Made with Ceylon black tea and no artificial ingredients.

Chocolate Milk Tea

Chocolate Milk Tea

$5.00

Non-caffeinated. Customers' favorite. Popular drink made with exclusive BoBaPOP branded chocolate flavor (rich and strong) not available to any other company. Recommend adding Milk Foam or Cheese Foam to make it extra special.

Chocolate Mint Milk Tea

Chocolate Mint Milk Tea

$5.25

Non-caffeinated. Customers' favorite. This unique drink is a combination of deliciously decadent chocolate mixed with refreshing mint. Recommend adding a layer of our hand-crafted milk foam to make it extra special.

Honey Milk Tea

Honey Milk Tea

$5.00

Ceylon black milk tea + real organic honey for a soothing drink. Pairs well with black pearls (boba), crystal bobas, puddings, aloe vera, milk foam, cheese foam, fruit jelly, red bean, popping bobas.

Mint Milk Tea

Mint Milk Tea

$5.25

Customers' favorite, little-known gem in Asia. Ceylon black milk tea + refreshing mint flavor = customers drive from far away to get it. Pairs well with black pearls (boba), crystal bobas, puddings, red bean, milk foam, cheese foam.

Taro Milk Tea

Taro Milk Tea

$5.25

Non-caffeinated, a customers' favorite. Rich and creamy, BoBaPOP branded taro powder is made from fresh real taros and not available anywhere else. The taste is rich and creamy. Recommend adding Milk Foam or Cheese Foam to make it extra special.

Vanilla Milk Tea

Vanilla Milk Tea

$5.00

Ceylon black milk tea + arguably the best vanilla flavor in the world to make a tasty drink with authentic vanilla aroma. Pairs well with black pearls (boba), crystal bobas, puddings, aloe vera, milk foam, cheese foam.

Wintermelon Milk Tea

Wintermelon Milk Tea

$5.00

Non-caffeinated. We combine the sweetness of Wintermelon and the creaminess of milk to create a drink that is smooth and refreshing at the same time. Pairs well with black pearls (boba), crystal bobas, puddings, aloe vera, milk foam, cheese foam.

Signature Milk Tea

3Q Milk Tea (Boba, Egg Pudding, Herbal)

3Q Milk Tea (Boba, Egg Pudding, Herbal)

$7.00

Our famous BoBaPOP Milk Tea with 3 toppings: black pearls (boba), milk pudding, and herbal pudding (aka grass jelly).

Ali Mountain Milk Tea

$5.25

Ali Mountain Milk Tea - Highly sought-after Taiwanese oolong tea, which is grown in high altitude of Mount Ali (Taiwan), where the low temperature and pure mountain water irrigation system create the perfect environment for oolong. It has complex floral notes with a slightly sweet, long-lasting aftertaste. Pairs well with black pearls (boba), puddings, white pearls & aloe vera. Lactose-free by default

BoBaPop Milk Tea

BoBaPop Milk Tea

$4.75

Customers' favorite, BoBaPOP exclusive. Classic bold, full flavor profile. Made from black ceylon tea leaves, carefully grown, harvested and processed by hand on island nation of Sri Lanka, formerly Ceylon. Pairs well with all toppings.

Darling Milk Tea

Darling Milk Tea

$5.00

BoBaPOP exclusive. Frequently called the "Champagne of teas," darjeeling tea has musky-sweet tasting notes similar to muscat wine and a strong flavor profile between a black tea and an oolong tea. Pairs well with all toppings.

Flower Green Milk Tea

Flower Green Milk Tea

$5.00

Customers' favorite, must try, BoBaPoP exclusive. Green tea mixed with Camellia flowers. Light floral fragrance. Historically reserved for Chinese emperors. Great with boba, crystal boba, puddings, aloe vera, milk foam, cheese foam.

Four Seasons Milk Tea

$5.25

Four Seasons Tea - Unlike traditional Four Seasons Oolong, this winter harvest edition from Taiwan has a very short harvest time each year and hence the rarity. Due to its specific and short harvest time in winter, it has a mellow sweet fragrance and a memorable floral aroma. Lactose-free by default

Japanese Brown Rice Milk Tea

Japanese Brown Rice Milk Tea

$5.00

Customers' favorite, must try, BoBaPoP exclusive. Japanese green tea with roasted popped brown rice. Smooth, nutty taste with subtle roasted aroma. Great with boba, crystal boba, pop balls, puddings, aloe vera, milk foam, cheese foam.

Jasmine Green Milk Tea

Jasmine Green Milk Tea

$4.75

Customers' favorite. Real jasmine flowers combined with fine green tea leaves to produce a sweet, delicate aroma. Great with boba, crystal boba, pop balls, puddings, aloe vera, milk foam, cheese foam, fruit jelly, red bean.

Korean Banana Milk

Korean Banana Milk

$5.50

Best Seller. This caffeine free drink is full of ripe banana flavor and is so iconic.

Matcha Milk Tea

Matcha Milk Tea

$5.25

Customers' favorite. 100% organic young Japanese green tea leaves grinded into fine powder to preserve their nutrients. Strong matcha flavor. Great with all toppings.

Roasted Oolong Milk Tea

Roasted Oolong Milk Tea

$5.00

Customers' favorite, must try, BoBaPoP exclusive. Very labor-intensive process to craft this Taiwanese tea. Full-bodied oolong with just the right amount of roasted flavor that bursts through. Great with all toppings.

Thai Milk Tea

Thai Milk Tea

$5.25

Customers' favorite, must try, BoBaPoP exclusive. Strongly-brewed black tea, infused with star anise, crushed tamarind, other secret spices. Great with boba, crystal boba, pudding, aloe vera, milk foam, cheese foam. NOT lactose-free.

Yin N Yang (Milk & Herbal Pudding)

Yin N Yang (Milk & Herbal Pudding)

$6.75

Our famous BoBaPOP Milk Tea with 2 toppings: milk pudding and herbal pudding (aka grass jelly).

Latte (Fresh Milk)

Brown Sugar Latte

Brown Sugar Latte

$5.50

Customers' favorite. Fresh pasteurized milk combined with brown sugar syrup, topped with our famous milk foam on top makes for a unique "dirty" looking drink that is an absolute treat for all ages. Great with toppings such as boba, crystal boba, pudding, cheese foam.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$5.50

We pair our fresh milk and our in-house coffee to achieve a creamy and strong caffeine drink. Perfect pairing with our black pearl/boba.

Chai Latte (Hot)

Chai Latte (Hot)

$5.75

Like all other teas on our menu, we freshly brew a small batch of chai tea throughout the day, using organic black tea, cinnamon, cardamom, star anise, cloves, a hint of ginger and caramel. Available in: ☕️Original flavor ☕️Vanilla ☕️Ginger

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.50

Customers' favorite. Fresh pasteurized milk combined with real Japanese matcha makes for a beautiful green/white drink that tastes as good as it looks. Matcha has many health benefits. Some fine bits of matcha may not dissolve completely.

Milk/Cream Cheese Foam Tea

Ali Mountain Foam Tea

$5.75
Classic Black Foam Tea

Classic Black Foam Tea

$5.25

BoBaPOP exclusive. Classic bold, full flavor profile. Made from black ceylon tea leaves, carefully grown, harvested and processed by hand on island nation of Sri Lanka, formerly Ceylon. Pairs well with all toppings.

Darling Foam Tea

Darling Foam Tea

$5.50

BoBaPOP exclusive. Frequently called the "Champagne of teas," darjeeling tea has musky-sweet tasting notes similar to muscat wine and a strong flavor profile between a black tea and an oolong tea. Pairs well with all toppings.

Flower Green Foam Tea

Flower Green Foam Tea

$5.50

Customers' favorite, must try, BoBaPOP exclusive. Green tea mixed with Camellia flowers. Light floral fragance. Historically reserved for Chinese emperors only! Great with boba, crystal boba, puddings, aloe vera, milk foam, cheese foam.

Four Season FoamTea

$5.75
Japanese Brown Rice Foam Tea

Japanese Brown Rice Foam Tea

$5.50

Customers' favorite, must try, BoBaPOP exclusive. Japanese green tea with roasted popped brown rice. Smooth, nutty taste with subtle roasted aroma. Great with boba, crystal boba, pop balls, puddings, aloe vera, milk foam, cheese foam.

Jasmine Green Foam Tea

Jasmine Green Foam Tea

$5.25

Customers' favorite. Real jasmine flowers combined with fine green tea leaves to produce a sweet, delicate aroma. Great with boba, crystal boba, pop balls, puddings, aloe vera, milk foam, cheese foam, fruit jelly, red bean.

Roasted Oolong Foam Tea

Roasted Oolong Foam Tea

$5.50

Customers' favorite, must try, BoBaPOP exclusive. Very labor-intensive process to craft this Taiwanese tea. Full-bodied oolong with just the right amount of roasted flavor that bursts through. Great with all toppings.

Wintermelon Foam Tea

Wintermelon Foam Tea

$5.25

Non-caffeinated. Winter melon is a vine commonly known as ash gourd or white gourd. It has a sweet, refreshing taste that quickly satisfies your thirst. It's not a regular tea since only the melon itself is used, not the leaves.

Fresh Tea

Ali Mountain Fresh Tea

$5.25

Ali Mountain Fresh Tea - Highly sought-after Taiwanese oolong tea, which is grown in high altitude of Mount Ali (Taiwan), where the low temperature and pure mountain water irrigation system create the perfect environment for oolong. It has complex floral notes with a slightly sweet, long-lasting aftertaste. Pairs well with black pearls (boba), puddings, white pearls & aloe vera.

Classic Black Fresh Tea

Classic Black Fresh Tea

$4.75

BoBaPOP exclusive. Classic bold, full flavor profile. Made from black ceylon tea leaves, carefully grown, harvested and processed by hand on island nation of Sri Lanka, formerly Ceylon. Pairs well with all toppings.

Darling Fresh Tea

Darling Fresh Tea

$5.00

BoBaPOP exclusive. Frequently called the "Champagne of teas," darjeeling tea has musky-sweet tasting notes similar to muscat wine and a strong flavor profile between a black tea and an oolong tea. Pairs well with all toppings.

Flower Green Fresh Tea

Flower Green Fresh Tea

$5.00

Customers' favorite, must try, BoBaPOP exclusive. Green tea mixed with Camellia flowers. Light floral fragance. Historically reserved for Chinese emperors only! Great with boba, crystal boba, puddings, aloe vera, milk foam, cheese foam.

Four Season Fresh Tea

$5.25

Four Seasons Tea - Unlike traditional Four Seasons Oolong, this winter harvest edition from Taiwan has a very short harvest time each year and hence the rarity. Due to its specific and short harvest time in winter, it has a mellow sweet fragrance and a memorable floral aroma.

Japanese Brown Rice Fresh Tea

Japanese Brown Rice Fresh Tea

$5.00

Customers' favorite, must try, BoBaPOP exclusive. Japanese green tea with roasted popped brown rice. Smooth, nutty taste with subtle roasted aroma. Great with boba, crystal boba, pop balls, puddings, aloe vera, milk foam, cheese foam.

Jasmine Green Fresh Tea

Jasmine Green Fresh Tea

$4.75

Customers' favorite. Real jasmine flowers combined with fine green tea leaves to produce a sweet, delicate aroma. Great with boba, crystal boba, pop balls, puddings, aloe vera, milk foam, cheese foam, fruit jelly, red bean.

Roasted Oolong Fresh Tea

Roasted Oolong Fresh Tea

$5.00

Customers' favorite, must try, BoBaPOP exclusive. Very labor-intensive process to craft this Taiwanese tea. Full-bodied oolong with just the right amount of roasted flavor that bursts through. Great with all toppings.

Fruit Tea

Grapefruit Tea

Grapefruit Tea

$5.00

Jasmine green tea with grapefruit flavor. Real jasmine flowers combined with fine green tea leaves to produce a sweet, delicate aroma. The grapefruit flavor is strong on this one.

Grapefruit Guava Fruit Tea

Grapefruit Guava Fruit Tea

$5.25

A tropical drink with real Guava, Grapefruit, Lime Juice and Green Tea

Honey Aloe Vera Green Tea (w/ aloe vera)

Honey Aloe Vera Green Tea (w/ aloe vera)

$5.75

Customers' favorite. Jasmine green tea with real honey and aloe vera. Honey is rich in antioxidant and is a great remedy for sore throats. We use real honey and aloe vera bits in this drink.

Honey Lemon Green Tea

Honey Lemon Green Tea

$5.00

Jasmine green tea with real honey and lemon. Honey is rich in antioxidant and is a great remedy for sore throats. The sourness from the fresh lemon juice balances out nicely with the honey.

Kiwi Green Tea

Kiwi Green Tea

$5.00

Jasmine green tea with kiwi. Kiwi is rich in antioxidant and has many other nutrients like vitamin C, vitamin K, vitamin E, folate, and potassium. The taste of kiwi is great combined with the flower aroma from jasmine.

Kumquat Winter Melon (w/ white pearl)

Kumquat Winter Melon (w/ white pearl)

$6.75

Non-caffeinated. Large size only. Customers' favorite. Slightly sourness of kumquat balances out nicely with sweetness of winter melon to make a refreshing drink. Comes with crystal white pearls to provide a crunchy element.

Lychee Roasted Oolong Tea

Lychee Roasted Oolong Tea

$5.00

Customers' favorite. Roasted oolong is a strong fragrant tea and the real lychee bits add character to an already great drink. Lychees can relieve coughing, ease abdominal pain, and have a positive effect on tumors and swollen glands.

Mango Green Tea

Mango Green Tea

$5.00

Customers' favorite. Jasmine green tea with mango. The combination of the sweet mango flavor with the nice Jasmine aroma makes for a great tropical treat. We use real mango bits in this drink.

Passion Fruit Tea (w/ passion fruit popballs)

Passion Fruit Tea (w/ passion fruit popballs)

$5.75

Customers' favorite. Jasmine green tea with passion fruit. The combination of the real passion fruit bits with the nice Jasmine aroma brings out the passion in you.

Peach Tea

Peach Tea

$5.00

Customers' favorite. Jasmine green tea with peach. The slight tart level of the peach combines well with the nice Jasmine aroma for a refreshing drink that's great any time.

Raspberry Tea

Raspberry Tea

$5.00

Jasmine green tea with raspberry and a hint of strawberry. It tastes as good as it looks.

Salt Plums Green Tea

Salt Plums Green Tea

$5.25

Jasmine green tea with salty plums. The sour and saltiness of the real dried plums combined with the nice Jasmine aroma makes this drink a favorite in Asia.

Strawberry Black Tea

Strawberry Black Tea

$5.00

Customers' favorite. Ceylon black tea with strawberry. Strong strawberry flavor balances out well with the strong ceylon tea. It's a refreshing, addicting drink that will help you stay alert. We use real strawberry bits in this drink.

Sunrise Tea

Sunrise Tea

$5.00

Customers' favorite worldwide. Deliciously explosive combination of Jasmine green tea with strawberry, and passion fruit. This drink produces a color combination similar to what you see at sunrise, hence the name.

Winter Melon Fruit Tea

Winter Melon Fruit Tea

$5.00

Non-caffeinated. Winter melon is a vine commonly known as ash gourd or white gourd. It has a sweet, refreshing taste that quickly satisfies your thirst. It's not a regular tea since only the melon itself is used, not the leaves.

Winter Melon Lemon Tea

Winter Melon Lemon Tea

$5.25

Non-caffeinated. Winter melon is a vine commonly known as ash gourd or white gourd. It has a sweet, refreshing taste that quickly satisfies your thirst. The added lemon gives it a nice tangy kick.

Slush

Chocolate Oreo Slush

Chocolate Oreo Slush

$5.75

Customers' favorite. This creamy slush is full of flavor from several original Nabisco branded chocolate Oreo cookies and is a rewarding treat anytime. If you like Oreo cookies, you'll love this slush.

Coconut Slush

$5.75

This creamy coconut slush is the perfect dessert to start off the day right or finishing the night out. No additional sugar is added as the sweetness comes from the coconut.

Kiwi Slush

$5.50

Kiwi slush is green in color and slightly tart. Kiwi has lots of antioxidants and is one of the super fruits of the world. We use real kiwi bits in this slush.

Lychee Slush

Lychee Slush

$5.50

Customers' favorite. Lychee is a sweet tropical fruit grown throughout southeast Asia. Lychees can relieve coughing, ease abdominal pain, and have a positive effect on tumors and swollen glands. We use real lychee bits in this slush.

Mango Slush

Mango Slush

$5.50

Customers' favorite. Great treat for all ages. Mango is called the “king of fruits” in some parts of the world. Our mango slush tastes just like cold, sweet mangoes. We use real mango bits in this slush.

Matcha Slush

Matcha Slush

$5.75

Customers' favorite. 100% organic young Japanese green tea leaves grinded into fine powder to preserve their nutrients. Strong matcha flavor. We top this slush off with some delicious sweetened cooked red beans.

Peach Slush

Peach Slush

$5.50

Customers' favorite. The familiar taste of peach in a slush is great any time of day. We use real peach bits in this slush.

Passion Fruit Slush

Passion Fruit Slush

$5.50

Customers' favorite. Passion fruit is a sweet, seedy fruit that originated in South America. Passion fruit slush is a good way to experience the flavor of this unique fruit. Recommend to add passion fruit pop balls on top for even more passion.

Red Bean Slush

$5.75

Adzuki bean, sometimes called red mung bean, is an annual vine widely cultivated throughout East Asia for its small bean. Our red bean slush is a tasty treat full of the red bean nutty flavor. We use real red beans in this slush.

Strawberry Slush

Strawberry Slush

$5.50

Customers' favorite. If you like strawberries, but don't like to eat them because you are afraid they would be sour, fear no more. Slush is a sweet way to enjoy the taste of strawberries. We use real strawberry bits in this slush.

Taro Slush

Taro Slush

$5.75

Customers' favorite worldwide, BoBaPOP exclusive. Rich and creamy taro taste in a cold slush. Deliciously addicting. Add some boba to make it extra special. We use real taro bits in this slush.

Smoothie

Peach Smoothie

$6.00

Mango Smoothie

$6.00

Strawberry Smoothie

$6.00

Avocado Smoothie

$6.50

Dessert/Snacks

3Q Yogurt (Boba, Egg Pudding, Herbal Pudding)

$4.75

Magi Planet Popcorn

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
7013A manchester blvd, Franconia, VA 22310

