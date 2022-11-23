- Home
BoBaPop Tea Bar Merrifield
$$
2831 Gallows Rd
Falls Church, VA 22042
Popular Items
Special Drinks
MatchaBerry Tea
The addicting flavors of Strawberry tea pair with creamy matcha foam into a drink that’s refreshing and indulgent
MatchaBerry Milk
Our delicious strawberry latte pairs with matcha foam for a uniquely perfect milky combo.
Strawberry Skies Latte
Grapefruit Guava Fruit Tea
A tropical drink with real Guava, Grapefruit, Lime Juice and Green Tea
Pumpkin Caramel Milk Tea
Pumpkin Caramel milk tea is made with real pumpkin puree and Ceylon black tea, our take on grandma's famous pumpkin pie, with a hint of baked crust crumbles, caramel and cinnamon.
Milk Tea
Almond Milk Tea
Ceylon black milk tea + deliciously nutty almond flavor and aroma. Pairs well with black pearls (boba), crystal boba, brown sugar crystal boba, egg pudding, herbal pudding, milk pudding, red bean.
Caramel Milk Tea
Ceylon black milk tea + buttery rich, dark caramelized flavor. Pairs well with black pearls (boba), crystal boba, brown sugar crystal boba, egg pudding, herbal pudding, milk pudding, red bean, aloe vera.
Coconut Milk Tea
If you like pina coladas, you'll love this milk tea. Recommended pineapple jelly as a topping for that perfect combination! The coconut sweatness is adjustable to preference. Made with Ceylon black tea and no artificial ingredients.
Chocolate Milk Tea
Non-caffeinated. Customers' favorite. Popular drink made with exclusive BoBaPOP branded chocolate flavor (rich and strong) not available to any other company. Recommend adding Milk Foam or Cheese Foam to make it extra special.
Chocolate Mint Milk Tea
Non-caffeinated. Customers' favorite. This unique drink is a combination of deliciously decadent chocolate mixed with refreshing mint. Recommend adding a layer of our hand-crafted milk foam to make it extra special.
Honey Milk Tea
Ceylon black milk tea + real organic honey for a soothing drink. Pairs well with black pearls (boba), crystal bobas, puddings, aloe vera, milk foam, cheese foam, fruit jelly, red bean, popping bobas.
Mint Milk Tea
Customers' favorite, little-known gem in Asia. Ceylon black milk tea + refreshing mint flavor = customers drive from far away to get it. Pairs well with black pearls (boba), crystal bobas, puddings, red bean, milk foam, cheese foam.
Taro Milk Tea
Non-caffeinated, a customers' favorite. Rich and creamy, BoBaPOP branded taro powder is made from fresh real taros and not available anywhere else. The taste is rich and creamy. Recommend adding Milk Foam or Cheese Foam to make it extra special.
Vanilla Milk Tea
Ceylon black milk tea + arguably the best vanilla flavor in the world to make a tasty drink with authentic vanilla aroma. Pairs well with black pearls (boba), crystal bobas, puddings, aloe vera, milk foam, cheese foam.
Wintermelon Milk Tea
Non-caffeinated. We combine the sweetness of Wintermelon and the creaminess of milk to create a drink that is smooth and refreshing at the same time. Pairs well with black pearls (boba), crystal bobas, puddings, aloe vera, milk foam, cheese foam.
Signature Milk Tea
3Q Milk Tea (Boba, Egg Pudding, Herbal)
Our famous BoBaPOP Milk Tea with 3 toppings: black pearls (boba), milk pudding, and herbal pudding (aka grass jelly).
Ali Mountain Milk Tea
Ali Mountain Milk Tea - Highly sought-after Taiwanese oolong tea, which is grown in high altitude of Mount Ali (Taiwan), where the low temperature and pure mountain water irrigation system create the perfect environment for oolong. It has complex floral notes with a slightly sweet, long-lasting aftertaste. Pairs well with black pearls (boba), puddings, white pearls & aloe vera. Lactose-free by default
BoBaPop Milk Tea
Customers' favorite, BoBaPOP exclusive. Classic bold, full flavor profile. Made from black ceylon tea leaves, carefully grown, harvested and processed by hand on island nation of Sri Lanka, formerly Ceylon. Pairs well with all toppings.
Darling Milk Tea
BoBaPOP exclusive. Frequently called the "Champagne of teas," darjeeling tea has musky-sweet tasting notes similar to muscat wine and a strong flavor profile between a black tea and an oolong tea. Pairs well with all toppings.
Flower Green Milk Tea
Customers' favorite, must try, BoBaPoP exclusive. Green tea mixed with Camellia flowers. Light floral fragrance. Historically reserved for Chinese emperors. Great with boba, crystal boba, puddings, aloe vera, milk foam, cheese foam.
Four Seasons Milk Tea
Four Seasons Tea - Unlike traditional Four Seasons Oolong, this winter harvest edition from Taiwan has a very short harvest time each year and hence the rarity. Due to its specific and short harvest time in winter, it has a mellow sweet fragrance and a memorable floral aroma. Lactose-free by default
Japanese Brown Rice Milk Tea
Customers' favorite, must try, BoBaPoP exclusive. Japanese green tea with roasted popped brown rice. Smooth, nutty taste with subtle roasted aroma. Great with boba, crystal boba, pop balls, puddings, aloe vera, milk foam, cheese foam.
Jasmine Green Milk Tea
Customers' favorite. Real jasmine flowers combined with fine green tea leaves to produce a sweet, delicate aroma. Great with boba, crystal boba, pop balls, puddings, aloe vera, milk foam, cheese foam, fruit jelly, red bean.
Korean Banana Milk
Best Seller. This caffeine free drink is full of ripe banana flavor and is so iconic.
Matcha Milk Tea
Customers' favorite. 100% organic young Japanese green tea leaves grinded into fine powder to preserve their nutrients. Strong matcha flavor. Great with all toppings.
Roasted Oolong Milk Tea
Customers' favorite, must try, BoBaPoP exclusive. Very labor-intensive process to craft this Taiwanese tea. Full-bodied oolong with just the right amount of roasted flavor that bursts through. Great with all toppings.
Thai Milk Tea
Customers' favorite, must try, BoBaPoP exclusive. Strongly-brewed black tea, infused with star anise, crushed tamarind, other secret spices. Great with boba, crystal boba, pudding, aloe vera, milk foam, cheese foam. NOT lactose-free.
Yin N Yang (Milk & Herbal Pudding)
Our famous BoBaPOP Milk Tea with 2 toppings: milk pudding and herbal pudding (aka grass jelly).
Latte (Fresh Milk)
Brown Sugar Latte
Customers' favorite. Fresh pasteurized milk combined with brown sugar syrup, topped with our famous milk foam on top makes for a unique "dirty" looking drink that is an absolute treat for all ages. Great with toppings such as boba, crystal boba, pudding, cheese foam.
Cappuccino
We pair our fresh milk and our in-house coffee to achieve a creamy and strong caffeine drink. Perfect pairing with our black pearl/boba.
Chai Latte (Hot)
Like all other teas on our menu, we freshly brew a small batch of chai tea throughout the day, using organic black tea, cinnamon, cardamom, star anise, cloves, a hint of ginger and caramel. Available in: ☕️Original flavor ☕️Vanilla ☕️Ginger
Matcha Latte
Customers' favorite. Fresh pasteurized milk combined with real Japanese matcha makes for a beautiful green/white drink that tastes as good as it looks. Matcha has many health benefits. Some fine bits of matcha may not dissolve completely.
Milk/Cream Cheese Foam Tea
Ali Mountain Foam Tea
Classic Black Foam Tea
BoBaPOP exclusive. Classic bold, full flavor profile. Made from black ceylon tea leaves, carefully grown, harvested and processed by hand on island nation of Sri Lanka, formerly Ceylon. Pairs well with all toppings.
Darling Foam Tea
BoBaPOP exclusive. Frequently called the "Champagne of teas," darjeeling tea has musky-sweet tasting notes similar to muscat wine and a strong flavor profile between a black tea and an oolong tea. Pairs well with all toppings.
Flower Green Foam Tea
Customers' favorite, must try, BoBaPOP exclusive. Green tea mixed with Camellia flowers. Light floral fragance. Historically reserved for Chinese emperors only! Great with boba, crystal boba, puddings, aloe vera, milk foam, cheese foam.
Four Season FoamTea
Japanese Brown Rice Foam Tea
Customers' favorite, must try, BoBaPOP exclusive. Japanese green tea with roasted popped brown rice. Smooth, nutty taste with subtle roasted aroma. Great with boba, crystal boba, pop balls, puddings, aloe vera, milk foam, cheese foam.
Jasmine Green Foam Tea
Customers' favorite. Real jasmine flowers combined with fine green tea leaves to produce a sweet, delicate aroma. Great with boba, crystal boba, pop balls, puddings, aloe vera, milk foam, cheese foam, fruit jelly, red bean.
Roasted Oolong Foam Tea
Customers' favorite, must try, BoBaPOP exclusive. Very labor-intensive process to craft this Taiwanese tea. Full-bodied oolong with just the right amount of roasted flavor that bursts through. Great with all toppings.
Wintermelon Foam Tea
Non-caffeinated. Winter melon is a vine commonly known as ash gourd or white gourd. It has a sweet, refreshing taste that quickly satisfies your thirst. It's not a regular tea since only the melon itself is used, not the leaves.
Fresh Tea
Ali Mountain Fresh Tea
Ali Mountain Fresh Tea - Highly sought-after Taiwanese oolong tea, which is grown in high altitude of Mount Ali (Taiwan), where the low temperature and pure mountain water irrigation system create the perfect environment for oolong. It has complex floral notes with a slightly sweet, long-lasting aftertaste. Pairs well with black pearls (boba), puddings, white pearls & aloe vera.
Classic Black Fresh Tea
BoBaPOP exclusive. Classic bold, full flavor profile. Made from black ceylon tea leaves, carefully grown, harvested and processed by hand on island nation of Sri Lanka, formerly Ceylon. Pairs well with all toppings.
Darling Fresh Tea
BoBaPOP exclusive. Frequently called the "Champagne of teas," darjeeling tea has musky-sweet tasting notes similar to muscat wine and a strong flavor profile between a black tea and an oolong tea. Pairs well with all toppings.
Flower Green Fresh Tea
Customers' favorite, must try, BoBaPOP exclusive. Green tea mixed with Camellia flowers. Light floral fragance. Historically reserved for Chinese emperors only! Great with boba, crystal boba, puddings, aloe vera, milk foam, cheese foam.
Four Season Fresh Tea
Four Seasons Tea - Unlike traditional Four Seasons Oolong, this winter harvest edition from Taiwan has a very short harvest time each year and hence the rarity. Due to its specific and short harvest time in winter, it has a mellow sweet fragrance and a memorable floral aroma.
Japanese Brown Rice Fresh Tea
Customers' favorite, must try, BoBaPOP exclusive. Japanese green tea with roasted popped brown rice. Smooth, nutty taste with subtle roasted aroma. Great with boba, crystal boba, pop balls, puddings, aloe vera, milk foam, cheese foam.
Jasmine Green Fresh Tea
Customers' favorite. Real jasmine flowers combined with fine green tea leaves to produce a sweet, delicate aroma. Great with boba, crystal boba, pop balls, puddings, aloe vera, milk foam, cheese foam, fruit jelly, red bean.
Roasted Oolong Fresh Tea
Customers' favorite, must try, BoBaPOP exclusive. Very labor-intensive process to craft this Taiwanese tea. Full-bodied oolong with just the right amount of roasted flavor that bursts through. Great with all toppings.
Fruit Tea
Grapefruit Tea
Jasmine green tea with grapefruit flavor. Real jasmine flowers combined with fine green tea leaves to produce a sweet, delicate aroma. The grapefruit flavor is strong on this one.
Grapefruit Guava Fruit Tea
A tropical drink with real Guava, Grapefruit, Lime Juice and Green Tea
Honey Aloe Vera Green Tea (w/ aloe vera)
Customers' favorite. Jasmine green tea with real honey and aloe vera. Honey is rich in antioxidant and is a great remedy for sore throats. We use real honey and aloe vera bits in this drink.
Honey Lemon Green Tea
Jasmine green tea with real honey and lemon. Honey is rich in antioxidant and is a great remedy for sore throats. The sourness from the fresh lemon juice balances out nicely with the honey.
Kiwi Green Tea
Jasmine green tea with kiwi. Kiwi is rich in antioxidant and has many other nutrients like vitamin C, vitamin K, vitamin E, folate, and potassium. The taste of kiwi is great combined with the flower aroma from jasmine.
Kumquat Winter Melon (w/ white pearl)
Non-caffeinated. Large size only. Customers' favorite. Slightly sourness of kumquat balances out nicely with sweetness of winter melon to make a refreshing drink. Comes with crystal white pearls to provide a crunchy element.
Lychee Roasted Oolong Tea
Customers' favorite. Roasted oolong is a strong fragrant tea and the real lychee bits add character to an already great drink. Lychees can relieve coughing, ease abdominal pain, and have a positive effect on tumors and swollen glands.
Mango Green Tea
Customers' favorite. Jasmine green tea with mango. The combination of the sweet mango flavor with the nice Jasmine aroma makes for a great tropical treat. We use real mango bits in this drink.
Passion Fruit Tea (w/ passion fruit popballs)
Customers' favorite. Jasmine green tea with passion fruit. The combination of the real passion fruit bits with the nice Jasmine aroma brings out the passion in you.
Peach Tea
Customers' favorite. Jasmine green tea with peach. The slight tart level of the peach combines well with the nice Jasmine aroma for a refreshing drink that's great any time.
Raspberry Tea
Jasmine green tea with raspberry and a hint of strawberry. It tastes as good as it looks.
Salt Plums Green Tea
Jasmine green tea with salty plums. The sour and saltiness of the real dried plums combined with the nice Jasmine aroma makes this drink a favorite in Asia.
Strawberry Black Tea
Customers' favorite. Ceylon black tea with strawberry. Strong strawberry flavor balances out well with the strong ceylon tea. It's a refreshing, addicting drink that will help you stay alert. We use real strawberry bits in this drink.
Sunrise Tea
Customers' favorite worldwide. Deliciously explosive combination of Jasmine green tea with strawberry, and passion fruit. This drink produces a color combination similar to what you see at sunrise, hence the name.
Winter Melon Fruit Tea
Non-caffeinated. Winter melon is a vine commonly known as ash gourd or white gourd. It has a sweet, refreshing taste that quickly satisfies your thirst. It's not a regular tea since only the melon itself is used, not the leaves.
Winter Melon Lemon Tea
Non-caffeinated. Winter melon is a vine commonly known as ash gourd or white gourd. It has a sweet, refreshing taste that quickly satisfies your thirst. The added lemon gives it a nice tangy kick.
Slush
Chocolate Oreo Slush
Customers' favorite. This creamy slush is full of flavor from several original Nabisco branded chocolate Oreo cookies and is a rewarding treat anytime. If you like Oreo cookies, you'll love this slush.
Coconut Slush
This creamy coconut slush is the perfect dessert to start off the day right or finishing the night out. No additional sugar is added as the sweetness comes from the coconut.
Kiwi Slush
Kiwi slush is green in color and slightly tart. Kiwi has lots of antioxidants and is one of the super fruits of the world. We use real kiwi bits in this slush.
Lychee Slush
Customers' favorite. Lychee is a sweet tropical fruit grown throughout southeast Asia. Lychees can relieve coughing, ease abdominal pain, and have a positive effect on tumors and swollen glands. We use real lychee bits in this slush.
Mango Slush
Customers' favorite. Great treat for all ages. Mango is called the “king of fruits” in some parts of the world. Our mango slush tastes just like cold, sweet mangoes. We use real mango bits in this slush.
Matcha Slush
Customers' favorite. 100% organic young Japanese green tea leaves grinded into fine powder to preserve their nutrients. Strong matcha flavor. We top this slush off with some delicious sweetened cooked red beans.
Peach Slush
Customers' favorite. The familiar taste of peach in a slush is great any time of day. We use real peach bits in this slush.
Passion Fruit Slush
Customers' favorite. Passion fruit is a sweet, seedy fruit that originated in South America. Passion fruit slush is a good way to experience the flavor of this unique fruit. Recommend to add passion fruit pop balls on top for even more passion.
Red Bean Slush
Adzuki bean, sometimes called red mung bean, is an annual vine widely cultivated throughout East Asia for its small bean. Our red bean slush is a tasty treat full of the red bean nutty flavor. We use real red beans in this slush.
Strawberry Slush
Customers' favorite. If you like strawberries, but don't like to eat them because you are afraid they would be sour, fear no more. Slush is a sweet way to enjoy the taste of strawberries. We use real strawberry bits in this slush.
Taro Slush
Customers' favorite worldwide, BoBaPOP exclusive. Rich and creamy taro taste in a cold slush. Deliciously addicting. Add some boba to make it extra special. We use real taro bits in this slush.
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Brewing happiness for you everyday!
2831 Gallows Rd, Falls Church, VA 22042