Bobbers Pizzeria & Drive-Thru

review star

No reviews yet

15641 OH-235

Belle Center, OH 43310

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own
Boneless
Pickle Chips

Shareables

Buckeye Bites & Beer Cheese

Buckeye Bites & Beer Cheese

$9.99

enerous portion of soft pretzel bites served with our famous house-made beer cheese

Meatballs

Meatballs

$9.99

6 meatballs baked in marinara sauce topped with mozzarella and provolone cheese!

Bread Sticks

Bread Sticks

$8.99

6 breadsticks served with marinara sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Served with marinara sauce

Pickle Chips

$8.99

served with Ranch or Spicy Ranch

Hot Cheese balls

$8.99

served with Ranch or Spicy Ranch

Breaded Mushrooms

$8.99

served with Ranch

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$8.99

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$8.99

2- 8" piees of cheesy Garlic bread served with Marinara or Garlic Butter

Sauerkraut Balls

$9.99Out of stock

Made in-house fresh by hand, lightly breaded and deep fried. Sauerkraut, sausage, and cream cheese. Served with Thousand Island dressing. Our spin on the classic Reuben!

Loaded Taco Box

$10.99

Tortilla chips topped with seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and black olives. Served with salsa and sour cream on side.

Loaded Fries or Tots Box

Loaded Fries or Tots Box

$9.99

Your choice of battered fries or golden tots, topped with our house made beer cheese, crumbled bacon, drizzled ranch dressing.

Fish Bites

$10.99

Chunks of cod, lightly breaded and fried. Served with tartar sauce.

Mac n Cheese Bites

Mac n Cheese Bites

$8.99Out of stock

6 Mac n Cheese bites, stuffed with Gouda cheese served with ranch.

Family Buckeye Bites

$22.99

Entrees

Fish n Chips

Fish n Chips

$14.99Out of stock
Shrimp n Chips

Shrimp n Chips

$14.99

Pizza

Build Your Own

Build Your Own

10" Bobbers Pizza

10" Bobbers Pizza

$15.50

Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, green peppers, black olive, banana peppers topped with mozzarella cheese

12" Bobbers Pizza

12" Bobbers Pizza

$22.00

Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, green peppers, black olive, banana peppers topped with mozzarella cheese``

14" Bobbers Pizza

14" Bobbers Pizza

$26.00

Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, green peppers, black olive, banana peppers topped with mozzarella cheese

16" Bobbers Pizza

16" Bobbers Pizza

$30.50

Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, green peppers, black olive, banana peppers topped with mozzarella cheese

10" Meat Lovers Pizza

10" Meat Lovers Pizza

$13.00

Pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, ham, bacon topped with mozzarella cheese.

12" Meat Lovers Pizza

12" Meat Lovers Pizza

$18.50

Pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, ham, bacon topped with mozzarella cheese.

14" Meat Lovers Pizza

14" Meat Lovers Pizza

$22.50

Pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, ham, bacon topped with mozzarella cheese.

16" Meat Lovers Pizza

16" Meat Lovers Pizza

$27.00

Pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, ham, bacon topped with mozzarella cheese.

10"White Pizza

10"White Pizza

$12.00

Marinated chicken breast, onion, bacon with garlic butter ranch sauce topped with mozzarella.

12" White Pizza

12" White Pizza

$16.50

Marinated chicken breast, onion, bacon with garlic butter ranch sauce topped with mozzarella.

14" White Pizza

14" White Pizza

$21.00

Marinated chicken breast, onion, bacon with garlic butter ranch sauce topped with mozzarella.

16" White Pizza

16" White Pizza

$25.50

Marinated chicken breast, onion, bacon with garlic butter ranch sauce topped with mozzarella.

10" Chicken Pizza

10" Chicken Pizza

$12.00

Your choice of Buffalo OR BBQ sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Onion and Mozzarella cheese. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese.

12"Chicken Pizza

12"Chicken Pizza

$17.00

Your choice of Buffalo OR BBQ sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Onion and Mozzarella cheese. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese.

14" Chicken Pizza

14" Chicken Pizza

$21.00

Your choice of Buffalo OR BBQ sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Onion and Mozzarella cheese. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese.

16" Chicken Pizza

16" Chicken Pizza

$26.00

Your choice of Buffalo OR BBQ sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Onion and Mozzarella cheese. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese.

10" Taco Pizza

$12.00

Refried bean base, Seasoned ground beef, Monterey Jack cheese, topped with tomato, lettuce, black olives, tortilla chips. Served with Sour Cream and Salsa on the side

12" Taco Pizza

$17.00

Refried bean base, Seasoned ground beef, Monterey Jack cheese, topped with tomato, lettuce, black olives, tortilla chips. Served with Sour Cream and Salsa on the side

14" Taco Pizza

$21.00

Refried bean base, Seasoned ground beef, Monterey Jack cheese, topped with tomato, lettuce, black olives, tortilla chips. Served with Sour Cream and Salsa on the side

16" Taco Pizza

$26.00

Refried bean base, Seasoned ground beef, Monterey Jack cheese, topped with tomato, lettuce, black olives, tortilla chips. Served with Sour Cream and Salsa on the side

10" Cheeseburger Pizza

10" Cheeseburger Pizza

$13.50

Thousand Island sauce with mozzarella cheese, ground beef, onions, and pickles topped with lettuce, diced tomato and mayo

12" Cheeseburger Pizza

12" Cheeseburger Pizza

$18.50

Thousand Island sauce with mozzarella cheese, ground beef, onions, and pickles topped with lettuce, diced tomato and mayo

14" Cheeseburger Pizza

14" Cheeseburger Pizza

$22.50

Thousand Island sauce with mozzarella cheese, ground beef, onions, and pickles topped with lettuce, diced tomato and mayo

16" Cheeseburger Pizza

16" Cheeseburger Pizza

$27.00

Thousand Island sauce with mozzarella cheese, ground beef, onions, and pickles topped with lettuce, diced tomato and mayo

Subs

Italian Sub

$11.99

Capicola ham, hard salami and pepperoni topped with provolone cheese, Italian dressing, lettuce, tomato, onion and banana peppers.

Chipotle Chicken

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast strips tossed in chipotle sauce, topped with chopped bacon and pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and ranch dressing.

Ultimate Club

$11.99

Sliced deli turkey and ham, topped with chopped bacon, lettuce, tomato, American cheese and mayo

Pizza Sub

$11.99

Your choice of 2 pizza toppings with pizza sauce covered with a mix of mozzarella provolone cheese and Italian seasoning

Buffalo Chicken

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast strips tossed in a mild-style Buffalo sauce, topped with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast strips topped with chopped bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing

Southwest Chicken

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast strips topped with chopped green peppers, tomato, onion, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheese and spicy southwest ranch dressing

Ham and Cheese

$11.99

Ham, mozzarella, lettuce. Tomato and mayo

BLT

$11.99

Bacon crumbled, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Chicken Parmesan

$11.99

Fried chicken breast topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese.

Turkey

$11.99

Turkey breast, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$11.99

Sliced meatballs, topped with marinara sauce, covered in mozzarella and Italian seasoning.

Wings

Boneless

Boneless

Traditional

Traditional

Tenders and taters

$14.99

Your choice to have have them plain with sauce on the side or have them tossed!! Served with a side of fries

5 Wings & Fries

5 Wings & Fries

Your choice of Boneless or Traditional wings, sauce and dipping sauce

10 Wings & Fries

10 Wings & Fries

Salads

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$10.99

Romaine, diced tomato, ham, turkey, bacon crumbles, boiled egg, shredded mozzarella and croutons.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$9.99

Romaine, diced tomato, bacon crumbles, egg, red onion, shredded cheddar cheese. Add grilled chicken $2.99

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$10.99

Romaine, Monterey Jack cheese, seasoned ground beef, diced tomato, black olives. Served with sour cream and salsa.

Side Salad

$5.00

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, onions, mozzarella cheese and croutons

Kids

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Comes with choice of fries, tots or apple sauce, and Oreo Cookies

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Comes with choice of fries, tots or apple sauce, and Oreo Cookies

Kids Mini Corndogs

Kids Mini Corndogs

$6.99

Comes with choice of fries or tots, apple sauce, and Oreo Cookies

Kids Sub

Kids Sub

$6.99

Your choice of a 4” Ham OR Turkey Sub, toasted or served cold. Your choice of tots, fries or apple sauce, and comes with Oreos!

Desserts

Cinnabite Delights

Cinnabite Delights

$9.99

Sides

2oz ramekin of your favorite sauce or pizza toppings!!

Fries

$3.00

Tots

$3.00

Beer Cheese

$1.50

Ranch

$0.99

Blue Cheese

$0.99

Spicy Ranch

$0.99

French

$0.99

Thousand Island

$0.99

FF Italian

$0.99

Italian

$0.99

FF Ranch

$0.99

FF Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.99

Carolina Reaper

$0.99

Hot

$0.99

Spicy Garlic

$0.99

Spicy Honey

$0.99

Chipotle BBQ

$0.99

Mild

$0.99

Garlic Parmesan

$0.99

Carolina Gold

$0.99

Honey BBQ

$0.99

Old Bay RUB

$0.99

Chipotle BBQ RUB

$0.99

BBQ RUB

$0.99

Marinara

$0.99

Garlic Butter

$0.99

Cheese

$0.99

Pepperoni

$0.99

Ham

$0.99

Sausage

$0.99

Bacon

$0.99

Beef

$0.99

Chicken

$0.99

Mushroom

$0.99

Onion

$0.99

Green pepper

$0.99

Black Olive

$0.99

Green Olive

$0.99

Banana Pepper

$0.99

Jalapeño

$0.99

Pineapple

$0.99

Tomato

$0.99

COMBO MEALS

Combo #1

$32.00

2 SUBS LAODED FRIES OR TOTS 2 LITER $20

Combo #2

$36.00

16” 2 Topping pizza 1 LB Wings ( BONELESS OR TRADITIONAL) 2 liter

Combo #3

$45.00

2 - 14” 1 Topping Pizza 1 LB Wings & 2 Liter

Combo #4

$60.00

16” Cheese pizza Family Buckeye Bites and Beer Cheese 2 LB Wings ( Boneless or Traditional) 2 Liter

NON ALCOHOLIC

Bottle Water

$1.99

Lemonade

$2.99

2 LITERS

$3.99

20OZ

$2.69

12 PACKS

$6.99

Gatorade

$2.75

Kids Drinks

MONSTERS

$3.49

Good to Grows

$3.49

Coffee

$1.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Red Bull

$3.49

Ghost

$2.99

Liquor

Titos

$8.00

Well

$7.00

Pinnacle whipped

$8.00

Pinnacle fruit punch

$8.00

Patron

$9.00

Jose

$8.00

Well

$6.00

Captain

$8.00

Malibu

$7.00

Well

$6.00

Barcardi

$9.00

Crown

$8.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Crown Peach

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.49

Rebel 100

$6.00

Fireball

$6.00

Jameson

$8.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Well

$6.00

Triple Sec

$5.00

Blue Caruso

$5.00

Cocktails

Lake Water

$13.49

Long Island

$13.49

Margaritas

$13.49

Rum Runner

$13.49

Mimosa’s

$13.49

Bloody Mary’s

$13.49

Malibu Bucket

$16.49

T-Shirts

T-Shirt

T-Shirt

$20.00

Tanks

Size

$18.00

Hoodies/ Crewneck

Hoodies

$25.00

Crew Necks

$30.00

Taste of the lake

Sample

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

15641 OH-235, Belle Center, OH 43310

Directions

Gallery
Bobbers at the Lake, LLC image
Bobbers at the Lake, LLC image

