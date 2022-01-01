- Home
Bobbers Pizzeria & Drive-Thru
15641 OH-235
Belle Center, OH 43310
Popular Items
Shareables
Buckeye Bites & Beer Cheese
enerous portion of soft pretzel bites served with our famous house-made beer cheese
Meatballs
6 meatballs baked in marinara sauce topped with mozzarella and provolone cheese!
Bread Sticks
6 breadsticks served with marinara sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with marinara sauce
Pickle Chips
served with Ranch or Spicy Ranch
Hot Cheese balls
served with Ranch or Spicy Ranch
Breaded Mushrooms
served with Ranch
Beer Battered Onion Rings
Cheesy Garlic Bread
2- 8" piees of cheesy Garlic bread served with Marinara or Garlic Butter
Sauerkraut Balls
Made in-house fresh by hand, lightly breaded and deep fried. Sauerkraut, sausage, and cream cheese. Served with Thousand Island dressing. Our spin on the classic Reuben!
Loaded Taco Box
Tortilla chips topped with seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and black olives. Served with salsa and sour cream on side.
Loaded Fries or Tots Box
Your choice of battered fries or golden tots, topped with our house made beer cheese, crumbled bacon, drizzled ranch dressing.
Fish Bites
Chunks of cod, lightly breaded and fried. Served with tartar sauce.
Mac n Cheese Bites
6 Mac n Cheese bites, stuffed with Gouda cheese served with ranch.
Family Buckeye Bites
Pizza
Build Your Own
10" Bobbers Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, green peppers, black olive, banana peppers topped with mozzarella cheese
12" Bobbers Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, green peppers, black olive, banana peppers topped with mozzarella cheese``
14" Bobbers Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, green peppers, black olive, banana peppers topped with mozzarella cheese
16" Bobbers Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, green peppers, black olive, banana peppers topped with mozzarella cheese
10" Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, ham, bacon topped with mozzarella cheese.
12" Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, ham, bacon topped with mozzarella cheese.
14" Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, ham, bacon topped with mozzarella cheese.
16" Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, hamburger, ham, bacon topped with mozzarella cheese.
10"White Pizza
Marinated chicken breast, onion, bacon with garlic butter ranch sauce topped with mozzarella.
12" White Pizza
Marinated chicken breast, onion, bacon with garlic butter ranch sauce topped with mozzarella.
14" White Pizza
Marinated chicken breast, onion, bacon with garlic butter ranch sauce topped with mozzarella.
16" White Pizza
Marinated chicken breast, onion, bacon with garlic butter ranch sauce topped with mozzarella.
10" Chicken Pizza
Your choice of Buffalo OR BBQ sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Onion and Mozzarella cheese. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese.
12"Chicken Pizza
Your choice of Buffalo OR BBQ sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Onion and Mozzarella cheese. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese.
14" Chicken Pizza
Your choice of Buffalo OR BBQ sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Onion and Mozzarella cheese. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese.
16" Chicken Pizza
Your choice of Buffalo OR BBQ sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Onion and Mozzarella cheese. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese.
10" Taco Pizza
Refried bean base, Seasoned ground beef, Monterey Jack cheese, topped with tomato, lettuce, black olives, tortilla chips. Served with Sour Cream and Salsa on the side
12" Taco Pizza
Refried bean base, Seasoned ground beef, Monterey Jack cheese, topped with tomato, lettuce, black olives, tortilla chips. Served with Sour Cream and Salsa on the side
14" Taco Pizza
Refried bean base, Seasoned ground beef, Monterey Jack cheese, topped with tomato, lettuce, black olives, tortilla chips. Served with Sour Cream and Salsa on the side
16" Taco Pizza
Refried bean base, Seasoned ground beef, Monterey Jack cheese, topped with tomato, lettuce, black olives, tortilla chips. Served with Sour Cream and Salsa on the side
10" Cheeseburger Pizza
Thousand Island sauce with mozzarella cheese, ground beef, onions, and pickles topped with lettuce, diced tomato and mayo
12" Cheeseburger Pizza
Thousand Island sauce with mozzarella cheese, ground beef, onions, and pickles topped with lettuce, diced tomato and mayo
14" Cheeseburger Pizza
Thousand Island sauce with mozzarella cheese, ground beef, onions, and pickles topped with lettuce, diced tomato and mayo
16" Cheeseburger Pizza
Thousand Island sauce with mozzarella cheese, ground beef, onions, and pickles topped with lettuce, diced tomato and mayo
Subs
Italian Sub
Capicola ham, hard salami and pepperoni topped with provolone cheese, Italian dressing, lettuce, tomato, onion and banana peppers.
Chipotle Chicken
Grilled chicken breast strips tossed in chipotle sauce, topped with chopped bacon and pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and ranch dressing.
Ultimate Club
Sliced deli turkey and ham, topped with chopped bacon, lettuce, tomato, American cheese and mayo
Pizza Sub
Your choice of 2 pizza toppings with pizza sauce covered with a mix of mozzarella provolone cheese and Italian seasoning
Buffalo Chicken
Grilled chicken breast strips tossed in a mild-style Buffalo sauce, topped with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Grilled chicken breast strips topped with chopped bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing
Southwest Chicken
Grilled chicken breast strips topped with chopped green peppers, tomato, onion, lettuce, Monterey Jack cheese and spicy southwest ranch dressing
Ham and Cheese
Ham, mozzarella, lettuce. Tomato and mayo
BLT
Bacon crumbled, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Chicken Parmesan
Fried chicken breast topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese.
Turkey
Turkey breast, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Meatball Sub
Sliced meatballs, topped with marinara sauce, covered in mozzarella and Italian seasoning.
Wings
Salads
Chef Salad
Romaine, diced tomato, ham, turkey, bacon crumbles, boiled egg, shredded mozzarella and croutons.
Cobb Salad
Romaine, diced tomato, bacon crumbles, egg, red onion, shredded cheddar cheese. Add grilled chicken $2.99
Taco Salad
Romaine, Monterey Jack cheese, seasoned ground beef, diced tomato, black olives. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Side Salad
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, onions, mozzarella cheese and croutons
Kids
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Comes with choice of fries, tots or apple sauce, and Oreo Cookies
Kids Chicken Tenders
Comes with choice of fries, tots or apple sauce, and Oreo Cookies
Kids Mini Corndogs
Comes with choice of fries or tots, apple sauce, and Oreo Cookies
Kids Sub
Your choice of a 4” Ham OR Turkey Sub, toasted or served cold. Your choice of tots, fries or apple sauce, and comes with Oreos!
Desserts
Sides
Fries
Tots
Beer Cheese
Ranch
Blue Cheese
Spicy Ranch
French
Thousand Island
FF Italian
Italian
FF Ranch
FF Raspberry Vinaigrette
Carolina Reaper
Hot
Spicy Garlic
Spicy Honey
Chipotle BBQ
Mild
Garlic Parmesan
Carolina Gold
Honey BBQ
Old Bay RUB
Chipotle BBQ RUB
BBQ RUB
Marinara
Garlic Butter
Cheese
Pepperoni
Ham
Sausage
Bacon
Beef
Chicken
Mushroom
Onion
Green pepper
Black Olive
Green Olive
Banana Pepper
Jalapeño
Pineapple
Tomato
COMBO MEALS
Combo #1
2 SUBS LAODED FRIES OR TOTS 2 LITER $20
Combo #2
16” 2 Topping pizza 1 LB Wings ( BONELESS OR TRADITIONAL) 2 liter
Combo #3
2 - 14” 1 Topping Pizza 1 LB Wings & 2 Liter
Combo #4
16” Cheese pizza Family Buckeye Bites and Beer Cheese 2 LB Wings ( Boneless or Traditional) 2 Liter
NON ALCOHOLIC
Liquor
Titos
Well
Pinnacle whipped
Pinnacle fruit punch
Patron
Jose
Well
Captain
Malibu
Well
Barcardi
Crown
Crown Apple
Crown Peach
Jack Daniels
Woodford Reserve
Rebel 100
Fireball
Jameson
Hendricks
Well
Triple Sec
Blue Caruso
Cocktails
T-Shirts
Tanks
Hoodies/ Crewneck
Taste of the lake
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
15641 OH-235, Belle Center, OH 43310