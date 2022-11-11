Bobbies cafe & Pie Bar imageView gallery
American
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Southern

Bobbies cafe & Pie Bar 6728 S Flores St

544 Reviews

$

6728 S Flores St

San Antonio, TX 78221

Popular Items

Two Egg Breakfast
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Fried Chicken & Eggs

Starters

Texas Trio

$11.99

Hand-battered onion rings, fried pickle spears, fried bottle caps (jalapeno slices) & Ranch for dippin'

Pickle Spears

$7.99

6 pickle spears fried to a golden brown

Fried Okra - Starter

$7.49

Onion Rings

$8.49

Housemade, sliced thick, and served nice and crisp. This batch is

French Fries

$5.99

Omelettes

Ham and Cheese Omelet

$9.99

Ham and Chedder Cheese

MeatLover's Omelette

$11.99

Ham, bacon, sausage, and cheddar cheese

Farmer's Omelette

$10.99

Ham, onions, bell pepper, mushrooms, and cheddar cheese

Veggie Omelette

$9.49

Grilled tomatoes, onions, bell pepper, and mushrooms

Spinach & Mushroom Omelette

$10.49

Fresh Spinach, mushrooms, onions and tomatoes

Texas Omelette

$11.49

Sauteed mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and topped with sliced avocado

Cowboy Omelette

$10.49

Stuffed with sausage and cheddar cheese. Topped with cream gravy

Western Omelette

$10.49

Smoked ham, bell peppers, onions and cheddar cheese

Bacon and Cheese Omelet

$9.99

Classics

Two Egg Breakfast

$8.49

Two eggs any style. Served with hash browns or grits, and a choice of toast or biscuit. Your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham, or country sausage link.

Three Egg Breakfast

$9.49

Meatlover's Breakfast

$12.49

Huevos Rancheros 2 Eggs

$8.49

Huevos Rancheros 3 Eggs

$9.49

The Farm Hand

$11.49

Biscuits & More

Biscuits & Gravy

$3.99+

Housemade buttermilk biscuits topped with cream gravy

Biscuits with Sausage Gravy

$4.99+

Housemade buttermilk biscuits topped with country sausage gravy

Biscuit SOS Combo

$11.99

One biscuit SOS, served with two eggs, hashbrowns or grits, and your choice of bacon, sausage, ham, or a country sausage

Chicken N' Biscuits

$11.99

Country Boy

$7.99

Bowl of Oatmeal

$6.99

Oatmeal Combo

$8.49

Cup of oatmeal served with two eggs, hashbrowns or grits, and your choice of bacon, sausage, ham, or a country sausage

Biscuit Sandwich

$9.49

One egg with bacon, sausage, or ham, topped with American cheese on a grilled buttered biscuit. Served with your choice of hash browns or french fries.

Hillbilly Benedict

$11.99

One Biscuit

$2.79

One Grilled Biscuit

$2.99

Cup of Oatmeal

$2.75

Cup of Oatmeal with Toast

$4.99

Eggs & Meats

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$14.99

Our Texas chicken fried steak with two eggs any style. Choice of hashbrowns or grits, and biscuit or toast

Chicken Fried Chicken & Eggs

$14.99

Two 5oz fried chicken breast served with hashbrowns and biscuit or toast

One Pork Chop & Eggs

$12.99

Served with two eggs any style. Choice of hashbrowns or grits, and biscuit or toast

Two Pork Chops & Eggs

$14.99

Senior Chicken Fried Steak

$11.99

The Farm Hand

$11.49

From the Griddle

Short Stack

$8.99

Two buttermilk pancakes. Served with your choice of bacon, sausage, ham, or a country sausage

The Stack

$10.49

Three buttermilk pancakes. Served with your choice of bacon, sausage, ham, or a country sausage.

Big Country Breakfast

$13.99

Two buttermilk pancakes. Served with two eggs and your choice of bacon, sausage, ham, or a country sausage

Silver Dollar Pancakes

$10.99

Three small pancakes served with tow eggs any style, and your choice of bacon, sausage, ham, or a country sausage

Pancake Only

$3.99

Pancake with Protein

$6.99

Bust your Britches!

$16.99

Farmhouse Breakfast

$10.99

Banana Pancakes

$10.99

Blueberry Pancakes

$9.99

Coconut Banana Pancakes

$11.99

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$8.99

Short Stack Only

$6.49

Stack Only

$7.99

Waffles + Eggs + Bacon

$11.99

Texas French Toast Special

$10.49

Two slices of Texas toast served with two eggs, any style, and your choice of bacon, sausage, ham, or a country sausage

Texas French Toast

$7.99

Served with your choice of bacon, sausage, ham, or a country sausage

Chicken & Waffles

$11.99

Smores French toast

$13.99

Salads & Soup

Country Cobb Salad

$12.99

Chef Salad

$9.99

Taco Salad

$9.99

Greg's Southwest Salad

$10.99

Breaded Greg Salad

$10.99

Small Greg Salad

$8.99

Dinner Salad

$4.99

Side Salad

$3.25

Cup of Soup

$3.99

Bowl of Soup

$5.99

32oz of Soup

$8.99

Favorites

Served with mashed potatoes or french fries, vegetable of the day, salad & Texas toast. Substitute potatoes for onions add $1.25

Texas Chicken Fried Steak

$14.49

Hand-battered and deep-fried to a golden brown. Served with our Country gravy.

Hamburger Steak

$12.49

Fresh, hand-pressed, 100% ground beef. Topped with grilled onions, and rich brown gravy.

Grilled Pork Chops

$10.99+

Thick center-cut chops, lightly seasoned and grilled to perfection.

Grilled Yardbird

$10.49

Two 5oz chicken breast, lightly seasoned and grilled to a golden brown. Sooooo Tender!

Chicken Tenders

$11.99

Four tenders tossed in our seasoned batter then fried to a golden brown. Served with a side of gravy.

Liver & Onions

$12.49

Two calf liver pieces seasoned lightly floured, grilled, then topped with brown gray. Served with Texas Toast.

Chicken Fried Chicken

$13.99

Two 5oz chicken breast battered in our house seasoning and then fried to a golden brown. Topped with gravy.

Tex-Mex

Special Mexican Plate

$13.49

Two cheese enchiladas, rice, beans, one chalupa, and one crispy taco. Served with two tortillas.

Regular Mexican Plate

$11.49

Two cheese enchiladas, rice, beans, and one crispy taco. Served with two tortillas.

Special #2

$9.99

Special #3

$11.49

Three cheese enchiladas, rice, and beans. Served with two tortillas.

Cheese Enchiladas

$4.99+

Beef Enchiladas

$5.99+

Chalupas

$7.49

Two chalupas made with beans, cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes.

Crispy or Soft Tacos

$8.49

Crunch corn taco shells filled with homemade picadillo then topped with lettuce, diced tomatoes, and Cheddar cheese.

Special #1

$8.99

Two crispy or soft tacos served with rice, beans & two tortillas

Homestyle Chili

$4.49+

Home-style chili served with bread crackers or tortillas. Served with bread, crackers, or tortillas.

One Chalupa

$3.25

One Crispy Taco

$3.99

One Soft Taco

$3.99

Two Crispy Tacos

$6.99

Two Soft Tacos

$6.99

One Crispy Taco & One Cheese Enchilada

$6.49

Dozen Tortillas

$6.00

Side Rice

$1.99

12 oz. Hot Sauce TO GO

$3.99

16 oz. Hot Sauce TO GO

$4.99

32 oz. Hot Sauce TO GO

$6.99

Burgers & Sammies

Served with french fries. Substitute fries for onions rings ad $1.25

Texas Burger

$8.99+

Fresh 1/2 pound burger

Bacon Cheese Burger

$11.99

1/2 pound burger topped with bacon and melted American cheese.

Ultimate Burger

$13.99

1/2 pound burger served with bacon & avocado.

BBQ Boss

$12.99

Mushroom Swiss

$11.99

Tall Texan Burger

$15.99

BLT (Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato)

$7.49

Special Club

$9.99

Made with ham, bacon, cheese, lettuce, and tomato.

Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled Cheese W/FF

$5.99

CFS Sandwich

$10.99

Ham & Cheese Sandwhich

$6.00

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$6.99

Texas Chicken Club

$10.99

BLTA

$9.99

Sammies

Texas Chicken Club

$14.29

Chicken Ranch Association

$10.99

Breaded chicken tenders with hickory smoked bacon, swiss cheese, buttermilk ranch dressing lettuce, and tomatoes on Texas Toast.

Chicken Coop

$9.99

Tender grilled chicken breast with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and pickles on Texas Toast.

BLTA

$9.99

BLT (Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato)

$7.49

Special Club

$9.99

Made with ham, bacon, cheese, lettuce, and tomato.

Drinks

Water

Coffee

$2.59

Decafe Coffee

$2.59

Sweet Tea

$2.59

Unsweet Tea

$2.59

Half/Half Tea

$2.59

Hot Chocolate

$2.49

Large Milk

$2.59

Apple Juice

$2.69

Chocolate Milk

$2.69

Orange Juice

$2.69

Kids Drinks

$1.59

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Big Red

$2.99

Fruit Punch Gatorade

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.69

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Large chocolate milk

$4.50

Large orange juice

$4.45

Breakfast Extras

One slice Texas Toast

$1.50

Order of Texas Toast

$2.79

Hash Browns

$2.99

1 Egg Only

$1.75

1 PC Bacon

$1.49

1 PC Sausage

$1.49

1 Piece Toast

$1.00

One Silver Dollar Only

$1.99

2 Eggs Only

$2.99

2 Silver Pancakes Only

$2.99

3 Eggs Only

$2.99

Bacon

$2.99

Sausage

$2.99

Ham

$2.49

Bowl Cream Gravy

$2.99

Bowl Grits

$3.99

Bowl SOS

$3.99

Cheese

$0.75

Cheese on Hash

$0.75

Chopped Potatoes

$1.99

Chopped Potatoes with Onions

$2.29

Corn Tortillas

$0.35

Crispy French Fries

$3.99

Cup Cream Gravy

$1.99

Cup Brown Gravy

$1.99

Cup Grits

$2.99

Cup Oatmeal

$2.99

Cup SOS

$2.99

Toast

$1.99

Dry Toast

$1.99

Dry Wheat Toast

$1.99

Flour Tortilla

$0.45

Guacamole

$2.99

Lettuce & Tomato

$1.00

Mushrooms

$1.50

One Grilled Biscuit

$3.29

Biscuit

$2.99

Side of Guacamole

$2.99

Silver Dollar Pancake ONLY

$4.99

Sliced Avocado

$2.99

Sliced Jalopenos

$0.50

Strip of Bacon

$1.00

Toast

$1.99

Tomatoes

$0.75

Wheat Toast

$1.99

Whole Pickled Jalo

$0.75

Side of Strawberries

$2.29

Side of Praline Sauce

$1.99

Fruit Cup (Bananas, Strawberries, Blueberries ONLY)

$4.99

Side Fruit (Bananas, Strawberries, Blueberries ONLY)

$3.99

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese with Fries

$5.99

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$6.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Kids Enchilada

$6.99

Condiments

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Extra Thousand

$0.50

Extra Tarter

$0.50

2 oz Hot sauce

$0.75

Extra Lemons

$0.65

French Toast

The Kings French Toast

$11.99

French Toast Grilled Cheese

$12.99

Texas French Toast Special

$13.64

Two slices of Texas toast served with two eggs, any style, and your choice of bacon, sausage, ham, or a country sausage

Texas French Toast

$7.99

Served with your choice of bacon, sausage, ham, or a country sausage

Breakfast Favorites

Big Country Breakfast

$13.99

Two buttermilk pancakes. Served with two eggs and your choice of bacon, sausage, ham, or a country sausage

Morning Wrecker

Morning Wrecker

$14.99

Our chicken fried steak, hash browns, and two eggs between our biscuit covered in sausage gravy topped with cheddar cheese.

Ana’s Fancy French Toast

$12.99

Bust your Britches!

$16.99

Liege Waffles

Waffles + Eggs + Bacon

$11.99

Chicken & Waffles

$15.59

Waffles & Strawberries

$10.99

Good & Good 4 you

Oatmeal Combo

$8.49

Cup of oatmeal served with two eggs, hashbrowns or grits, and your choice of bacon, sausage, ham, or a country sausage

Karen's Breakfast

$8.99

Oatmeal with Strawberries

$8.29

Breakfast Sandwiches

Biscuit Sandwich

$9.49

One egg with bacon, sausage, or ham, topped with American cheese on a grilled buttered biscuit. Served with your choice of hash browns or french fries.

Breakfast BLT

$9.49

Lunch Sides

Cup of Mash Potatoes

$2.99

Side of Green Beans

$2.99

Side of Okra

$2.99
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
Sunday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 3:00 pm
A Restaurant with History Worth Sharing! Our journey started in 1972 when Bob and Vida Condra purchased the renowned Bob Jones “Truck Stop”. There short after their daughter and Son-in-Law (Bobbie & Santos Padilla) took over the restaurant later moving down the street on South Flores in 1986 now known as Bobbie’s Cafe. It’s here on South Flores where we have become a San Antonio southside favorite. After many years serving San Antonio Bobbie retired handing down the restaurant to her son and daughter-in-law (Randy & Nancy Ferris). After many years of success their son, Greg Ferris and his wife, Ana, now are continuing to bring the most outstanding homestyle meals to San Antonio.

6728 S Flores St, San Antonio, TX 78221

Directions

Bobbies cafe & Pie Bar image

