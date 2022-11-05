Restaurant header imageView gallery

BOBBIQUE 70 W Main St

review star

No reviews yet

70 W Main St

Patchogue, NY 11772

Order Again

Popular Items

2 MEAT COMBO
BBQ WINGS
BUFFALO WINGS

APPETIZERS

MAC N' CHEESE & BACON CASSEROLE

MAC N' CHEESE & BACON CASSEROLE

$11.95

TOPPED WITH BREAD CRUMBS

FRIED PICKLE

FRIED PICKLE

$9.95

SERVED WITH TARTAR SAUCE

LOADED HOMEMADE CHILI

LOADED HOMEMADE CHILI

$10.95

TOPPED WITH SOUR CREAM, CHEESE & ONION

LOADED FRIES W/ CHILI & CHEESE SAUCE

LOADED FRIES W/ CHILI & CHEESE SAUCE

$10.95

JUMBO PRETZEL

$10.95

SERVED WITH GRAIN MUSTARD

JUMBO PRETZEL W/ SAUSAGE

JUMBO PRETZEL W/ SAUSAGE

$15.95

SERVED WITH GRAIN MUSTARD

ASIAN BBQ RIBS

ASIAN BBQ RIBS

$11.95
BEER BATTERED ONION RINGS

BEER BATTERED ONION RINGS

$7.95
FRENCH ONION SOUP

FRENCH ONION SOUP

$8.95
BRISKET & MAC N' CHEESE EMPANADAS

BRISKET & MAC N' CHEESE EMPANADAS

$10.95

PIMENTO DIP

$11.95

SERVED WITH CHIPS

TEXAS TWINKIES

$10.95

SMOKED JALAPENO STUFFED WITH PULLED PORK & MOZZARELLA, WRAPPED IN BACON

BURNT ENDS

BURNT ENDS

$14.95

CANDIED BRISKET

HOMEMADE SIDES

BAKED BEANS

$1.50

CHEESE SAUCE

$1.50

COLE SLAW

$1.50

COLLARD GREENS

$1.50

CORN ON THE COB

$1.50

CORNBREAD

$1.50

CUCUMBER SALAD

$1.50
FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$5.95

MAC N' CHEESE

$1.50

PINT BEANS

$4.95

PINT COLLARD

$4.95

PINT MAC

$4.56

PINT POTATO SALAD

$4.56

PINT SLAW

$4.95

POTATO SALAD

$1.50

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.95

JUMBO WINGS

BBQ WINGS

BBQ WINGS

$15.95

SMOKED, TOSSED

BUFFALO WINGS

BUFFALO WINGS

$16.95

SMOKED, TOSSED

KIDS MENU

KIDS BBQ RIBS

$9.95

KIDS BURGER SLIDERS

$9.95

KIDS FRIED CHICKEN STRIPS

$9.95

KIDS FRIED SHRIMP

$9.95

KIDS MAC N' CHEESE

$9.95

KIDS PULLED PORK SLIDERS

$9.95

MEAT COMBOS

2 MEAT COMBO

$23.95

3 MEAT COMBO

$28.95

5 MEAT COMBO

$36.95

SALADS

BBQ CHINESE CHICKEN SALAD

BBQ CHINESE CHICKEN SALAD

$18.95

NAPA CABBAGE & ROMAINE WITH CARROTS, CASHEWS, SCALLIONS, WATER CHESTNUTS, TOPPED WITH GRILLED BBQ CHICKEN, CRISPY WONTONS & ORANGE GINGER DRESSING

THE GREEK

$14.95

RED ONIONS, TOMATO, FETA, KALAMATA OLIVES, CUCUMBER & RED WINE VINEGARETTE

CLASSIC CAESAR

$11.95

CORNBREAD CROUTONS, PARMESAN CHEESE & CAESAR DRESSING

House caesar

$8.95

SANDWICHES

CHOPPED BRISKET

CHOPPED BRISKET

$17.95
CHICKEN B.L.T

CHICKEN B.L.T

$14.95

BEYOND BURGER - VEGAN

$14.95

BLACK BEAN

$9.95
BOBBI BURGER

BOBBI BURGER

$16.95

TOPPED WITH PULLED PORK, BACON, ONION RING & CHEESE SAUCE

CHEESESTEAK

$16.95

EXTRA BUN

$1.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN

$15.95

BURGER

$12.95

PULLED CHICKEN

$15.95

PULLED PORK W/ SLAW

$15.95
THE ULTIMATE REUBEN

THE ULTIMATE REUBEN

$16.95

SAUERKRAUT & SWISS ON RYE

TRAYS

Pulled pork Tray

Pulled pork Tray

$17.95
FULL Rack

FULL Rack

$33.95
1/2 Rack

1/2 Rack

$21.95
1/2 Chicken

1/2 Chicken

$15.95

1/2 Chix All White

$17.95
SLICED BRISKET

SLICED BRISKET

$25.95

PULLED CHIX Tray

$15.95
Sausage Tray

Sausage Tray

$17.95

CRISPY BBQ SALMON

$17.95

6 OZ FILET

BBQ SKEWERED SHRIMP

$19.95

9 LARGE SHRIMP

SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN STRIPS

$15.95

FRIED SHRIMP BASKET & FRIES

$16.95
FRIED CHICKEN & WAFFLES - NO SIDES

FRIED CHICKEN & WAFFLES - NO SIDES

$19.95

1 PIECE EACH- LEG, BREAST, THIGH, WING

EXTRAS

EXTRAS $

Dessert

Lincoln Logs

$11.95

Apple Pie

$6.95

Pecan Pie

$6.95

Banana pudding

$6.95

Chocolate mousse

$6.95Out of stock

Chocolate cake

$11.95Out of stock

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Established in June of 2006, Bobbique prides itself on serving the best Southern Barbecue on Long Island. Starting with high quality & always fresh cuts of pork, beef and poultry, delivered daily from the Hunts Point Meat Market in the Bronx. Our Southern Pride Pit is fired with local hard and fruit woods and is capable of smoking up to 700 Ibs. of meat at a time. Together with low temperatures and the rotisserie action we are able to achieve the perfect smoke ring.

Website

Location

70 W Main St, Patchogue, NY 11772

Directions

