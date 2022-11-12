Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Bobby J's Italian American Grille

review star

No reviews yet

204 Como Park Blvd

Cheektowaga, NY 14227

Order Again

Popular Items

Veal Parmigiana
Extra Meatball
Pasta Kara

Signature Appetizers

10 Stuffed Banana Peppers (Voted Buffalo's Best!)

$30.00

10 count

20 Stuffed Banana Peppers (Voted Buffalo's Best!)

$60.00

20 count

10 Homemade Meatballs

$33.00

10 count

20 Homemade Meatballs

$66.00

20 count

10 Stuffed Mushrooms

$23.00

10 count

20 Stuffed Mushrooms

$46.00

20 count

Quart of Red Sauce

$8.99

Half Trays

Chicken Parm (Half Tray)

$55.00

10 pieces

Chicken Milanese (Half Tray)

$55.00

10 pieces

Chicken Marsala (Half Tray)

$60.00

10 pieces

Chicken Piccata (Half Tray)

$60.00

10 pieces

Chicken Parm Geraldo (Half Tray)

$60.00

10 pieces- topped with sautéed banana peppers

Slow Roasted Chicken on the Bone (Half Tray)

$40.00

20 pieces

Veal Parm (Half Tray)

$70.00

10 pieces

Veal Milanese (Half Tray)

$70.00

10 pieces

Veal Marsala (Half Tray)

$70.00

10 pieces

Veal Parm Geraldo (Half Tray)

$75.00

10 pieces-topped with sautéed banana peppers

Homemade Manicotti (Half Tray)

$50.00

10 count

Eggplant Parm (Half Tray)

$50.00

10 pieces

Homemade Italian Sausage w/ Red Sauce (Half Tray)

$55.00

10 Homemade sausage links

Homemade Italian Sausage, Peppers & Onions (Half Tray)

$60.00

10 Homemade sausage links

Hand Breaded Pork Chops (Half Tray)

$65.00

10 pieces

Rigatoni w/ Red Sauce (Half Tray)

$35.00

serves approx. 10 people

Rigatoni Parm w/ Red Sauce (Half Tray)

$45.00

serves approx. 10 people

Rigatoni w/ Alfredo Sauce (Half Tray)

$50.00

serves approx. 10 people

Rigatoni Primavera (Half Tray)

$50.00

Vegetable medley in your choice of sauce. Serves approx. 10 people

Rigatoni Bolognese (Half Tray)

$55.00

serves approx. 10 people

Real Mashed Potatoes (Half Tray)

$25.00

serves approx. 10 people

Full Trays

Chicken Parm (Full Tray)

$80.00

20 pieces

Chicken Milanese (Full Tray)

$80.00

20 pieces

Chicken Marsala (Full Tray)

$85.00

20 pieces

Chicken Picatta (Full Tray)

$85.00

20 pieces

Chicken Parm Geraldo (Full Tray)

$85.00

20 pieces topped with sautéed banana peppers

Slow Roasted Chicken on the Bone (Full Tray)

$70.00

40 pieces

Veal Parm (Full Tray)

$100.00

20 pieces

Veal Milanese (Full Tray)

$100.00

20 pieces

Veal Marsala (Full Tray)

$100.00

20 pieces

Veal Parm Geraldo (Full Tray)

$105.00

20 pieces topped with sautéed banana peppers

Homemade Manicootti (Full Tray)

$70.00

20 pieces

Eggplant Parm (Full Tray)

$70.00

20 pieces

Homemade Italian Sausage w/ Red Sauce (Full Tray)

$75.00

20 Homemade sausage links

Homemade Italian Sausage, Peppers & Onions (Full Tray)

$80.00

20 Homemade sausage links

Hand Breaded Pork Chops (Full Tray)

$90.00

20 pieces

Rigatoni w/ Red Sauce (Full Tray)

$50.00

Serves approx. 20 people

Rigatoni Parm w/ Red Sauce (Full Tray)

$60.00

Serves approx. 20 people

Rigatoni w/ Alfredo Sauce (Full Tray)

$65.00

Serves approx. 20 people

Rigatoni Primavera (Full Tray)

$70.00

Vegetable medley in your choice of sauce. Serves approx. 20 people

Rigatoni Bolognese (Full Tray)

$75.00

serves approx. 20 people

Specialty Breads

Garlic Bread w/ Melted Cheese (HALF TRAY)

$20.00

serves approx. 10 people

Garlic Bread w/ Melted Cheese (FULL TRAY)

$30.00

serves approx. 20 people

Hot Pepper Bread (HALF TRAY)

$25.00

Garlic bread with melted cheese & hot peppers. Serves approx. 10 people

Hot Pepper Bread (FULL TRAY)

$40.00

Garlic bread with melted cheese & hot peppers. Serves approx. 20 people

Mushroom Bread (HALF TRAY)

$25.00

Garlic bread with melted cheese & mushrooms. Serves approx. 10 people

Mushroom Bread (FULL TRAY)

$40.00

Garlic bread with melted cheese & mushrooms. Serves approx. 20 people

Verde Bread (HALF TRAY)

$30.00

Garlic bread with melted cheese & sautéed Italian greens. Serves approx. 10 people

Verde Bread (FULL TRAY)

$45.00

Garlic bread with melted cheese & sautéed Italian greens. Serves approx. 20 people

Pizza Bread (HALF TRAY)

$20.00

French bread pizza w/ cheese. Serves approx. 10 people

Pizza Bread (FULL TRAY)

$35.00

French bread pizza w/ cheese. Serves approx. 20 people

Pizza Bread + One Topping (HALF TRAY)

$25.00

French bread pizza w/ cheese and your choice of one topping. Serves approx. 10 people

Pizza Bread + One Topping (FULL TRAY)

$40.00

French bread pizza w/ cheese and your choice of one topping. Serves approx. 20 people

Italian Bread (HALF TRAY)

$12.00

Italian Bread (FULL TRAY)

$20.00

Salads

Chef Salad (HALF TRAY)

$20.00

Served w/ homemade Italian dressing on the side. Serves approx. 10 people

Chef Salad (FULL TRAY)

$30.00

Served w/ homemade Italian dressing on the side. Serves approx. 20 people

Caesar Salad (HALF TRAY)

$25.00

Dressing on the side. Serves approx. 10 people

Caesar Salad (FULL TRAY)

$40.00

Dressing on the side. Serves approx. 20 people

Appetizers

Stuffed Mushrooms

$10.99

Moonlight mushroom caps filled with an Italian herb stuffing and imported cheeses.

Stuffed Banana Peppers- Voted Buffalo's Best!

Stuffed Banana Peppers- Voted Buffalo's Best!

$14.50

Semi-hot peppers filled with imported cheeses. Sauteed with garlic & extra virgin olive oil. Served with Italian bread.

Calamari

$13.99

Lightly breaded, served golden brown with red sauce and lemon aioli.

Arancini

Arancini

$11.99

2 Risotto balls, lightly breaded, served golden brown with our homemade red sauce.

Stuffed Artichoke

Stuffed Artichoke

$14.50Out of stock

Whole artichoke stuffed with seasoned bread crumbs and imported cheeses.

Eggplant Stack

Eggplant Stack

$14.99

Golden brown eggplant stacked with fresh mozzarella & tomato.

Homemade Meatball

$4.99

Smelts (Local Favorite)

$13.50Out of stock

Golden brown served with our zesty cocktail sauce.

Crock of French Onion Soup

Crock of French Onion Soup

$7.89

Topped with homemade croutons & melted cheese.

Bruschetta

$8.50

Roma tomato, extra virgin olive oil, garlic & Italian spices served on crostini.

Garlic Bread w/ Melted Cheese

$8.99

Served with red dipping sauce.

Dipping Oil

$6.99

(serves 2-4) Extra virgin olive oil, red wine & balsamic vinegar, Italian spices & herbs served with Italian Bread.

Homemade Italian Sausage

$5.99

Side Salad

$6.99

Choice of dressing

Side Caesar Salad

$7.49

Soup of the Day (Cup)

$5.29

Soup of the Day (Bowl)

$7.29

Soup of the Day (Quart)

$9.49

Italian Entrees

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$15.99

Everyone's favorite served with our famous red sauce & homemade meatballs.

Spaghetti & Meatballs Parmigiana

Spaghetti & Meatballs Parmigiana

$17.99

Topped with melted mozzarella cheese.

Spaghetti Aglio E Olio

Spaghetti Aglio E Olio

$17.99

Spaghetti, sauteed garlic, extra virgin olive oil, imported cheese, mushrooms & Italian herbs.

Linguine Alfredo

$17.99

Linguine pasta topped with our homemade Romano cream sauce.

Ravioli & Meatballs

$17.99

Pillow puffed pasta filled with ricotta cheese topped with homemade meatballs & our famous red sauce.

Gluten Free Ravioli (GF)

$19.99Out of stock

Served in our own red sauce.

Homemade Manicotti & Meatballs

Homemade Manicotti & Meatballs

$18.99

2 Homemade crepes filled with seasoned ricotta cheese. Served with 2 homemade meatballs & red sauce.

Homemade Lasagna

$19.99Out of stock

Layers of Italian beef, ricotta cheese & flat pasta baked in our homemade red sauce.

Gnocchi Marinara

$18.99

Delicious potato gnocchi with homemade marinara sauce.

Tortellini Alfredo

$17.99

Tortellini & Meatballs

$18.99

Topped with our homemade red sauce & meatballs.

Eggplant Parmigiana

$18.99

Eggplant cutlets baked with cheese. Served with a side of spaghetti.

Tripe

$18.99Out of stock

Served with a side of spaghetti.

Veal Parmigiana

$24.99

Served with a side of spaghetti.

Gluten Free Penne Parm (GF)

$19.99

In meatless marinara sauce

Veal Milanese

$26.99

Lightly breaded served w/ pasta garlic/oil & Italian greens.

Chicken Italian Style

Chicken Parmigiana

$21.99

Served with a side of spaghetti.

Chicken Milanese

$23.99

Lightly breaded served w/ pasta garlic/oil & Italian Greens.

Chicken Parm Geraldo

Chicken Parm Geraldo

$23.99

Our famous chicken parm topped off with sauteed banana peppers. Served with side of spaghetti.

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$24.99

Sauteed with mushrooms & roasted garlic. Served with pasta & vegetable.

Italian Extras

Quart of Our Homemade Red Sauce

$9.99

Extra Meatball

$4.99

Italian Sausage

$5.99

Extra Sauce (cup)

$1.89

Soup of the Day (Cup)

$5.29

Soup of the Day (Bowl)

$7.29

Soup of the Day (Quart)

$9.49

Land & Sea Entrees

Broiled Atlantic Haddock (GF)

$18.99

Prepared with butter & lemon. Served with risotto & vegetable.

Shrimp Scampi

$23.99

Tiger shrimp sauteed in garlic, lemon, Italian herbs, drawn butter and a touch of white wine over a bed of linguine.

Italian Style Haddock

$21.99

Baked with bruschetta, Italian bread crumbs & imported cheese. Served with risotto & vegetable.

Pasta Kara

Pasta Kara

$25.99

Sauteed shrimp & semi-hot banana peppers highlighted in our tasty tomato cream sauce. Presented over a bed of linguine.

Pasta Jenna

Pasta Jenna

$24.99

Sauteed shrimp & seasoned greens, tossed in linguine with garlic, white wine, lemon & extra virgin olive oil.

Pasta Tommy

Pasta Tommy

$29.99

Pan-seared scallops, over a bed of pasta. Tossed in our tomato cream sauce.

Scallops ala Robert (GF)

Scallops ala Robert (GF)

$32.99

Pan-seared scallops. Served over risotto & vegetable.

Cajun Haddock (GF)

$21.99

Served with risotto & vegetable.

Fan Tail Shrimp

$18.99

Golden brown. Served with fries, slaw & cocktail sauce.

Grilled Ribeye (14oz.) (GF)

Grilled Ribeye (14oz.) (GF)

$38.99

Generous cut of tender Ribeye brushed with seasoned butter then cooked over an open flame. Served with risotto & vegetable.

Seafood Fra Diavolo

$34.99

Scallops, shrimp, calamari, over spicy linguine marinara.

Flat Bread Pizza

Traditional Pizza

$14.99

12 inch personal size gourmet flat bread pizza. Homemade red sauce & mozzarella cheese.

Margherita Pizza

$15.99

Plum tomato sauce, basil & fresh mozzarella. 12 inch personal size gourmet flat bread pizza.

Steak & Stuffed Banana Pepper Pizza

Steak & Stuffed Banana Pepper Pizza

$18.99

Salads

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.99

Romaine, tossed with our garlic croutons, Parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing.

The Bobby J's Salad (GF)

$17.99

Mixed field greens with grilled chicken, craisins, glazed walnuts & goat cheese tossed in an Italian vinaigrette.

Black and Bleu Salad (GF)

$21.99

Mixed field greens. Topped with grilled ribeye steak, crumbly bleu cheese & Italian vinaigrette dressing.

Meatball Salad

Meatball Salad

$18.99

Mixed field greens. Topped with homemade meatballs, goat cheese & Italian vinaigrette dressing.

Side Caesar Salad

$7.49

Side Salad

$6.99

Choice of dressing.

American Fare

Cheektowaga Steak Sandwich

$16.99

Philadelphia Cheesesteak loaded with sauteed onions, mushrooms & melted mozzarella. Garnished with pickle & slaw.

Godfather II

$15.99

Thinly sliced steak, Italian greens & melted mozzarella. Garnished with pickle & slaw.

Chicken Fingers

$14.99

Fried golden brown served with celery, carrots & blue cheese.

Chicken Wings 10

$15.99

Served with celery, carrots & bleu cheese.

Basket of Fries

$8.99

Pizza Logs (4)

$12.50Out of stock

served with dipping sauce.

Burgers

Classic Hamburger

$11.89

1/2 lb burger comes with lettuce, tomato, pickle & slaw.

Classic Cheeseburger

$13.99

1/2 lb burger comes with lettuce, tomato, pickle & slaw.

Mushroom Burger

$14.99

1/2 lb burger topped with mushrooms & cheddar comes with lettuce, tomato, pickle & slaw.

Bleu Cheese Burger

$14.99

1/2 lb burger topped with bleu cheese crumbles, comes with lettuce, tomato, pickle & slaw.

Kids Menu

Kids Spaghetti & Meatball

$10.49

Kids Chicken Finger Platter with fries

$10.49

Kids Macaroni & Cheese Alfredo

$10.49

Homemade Cannoli

Homemade Canoli

$10.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We serve a multitude of traditional Italian entrées as well as creative salads, char-grilled burgers, flatbread pizzas, land and sea entrées, specialty breads, wings, and sandwiches and more!

Website

Location

204 Como Park Blvd, Cheektowaga, NY 14227

Directions

Gallery
Bobby J's Italian American Grille image
Bobby J's Italian American Grille image
Bobby J's Italian American Grille image
Bobby J's Italian American Grille image

