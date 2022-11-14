Bobby Lupos Pizzeria

- Home
420 E FM 2410 Rd
Suite 110
Harker Heights, TX 76548
Pasta
Subs
6" Italian
Fresh, cold cut genoa salami, ham, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hot peppers and Italian dressing.
6" Meatball Parmesan
Bobby Lupo's® meatballs & homemade red pasta sauce and melted mozzarella.
6" Chicken Parmesan
Our juicy breaded chicken with Bobby Lupo's® homemade red sauce and melted mozzarella.
6" Grilled Chicken
Seasoned grilled chicken breast julienned, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions and your choice of cheese and dressing.
6" Pizza Steak Sub
Steak and cheese sub plus pepperoni, sausage, beef, bacon, ham, marinara sauce and topped with melted mozzarella cheese.
6" Buffalo Chicken
Crispy chicken julienned and smothered in our mild wing sauce with blue cheese or ranch, lettuce and tomatoes.
6" Italian Sausage, Peppers & Onions
Bobby Lupo's® delicious Italian sausage sautéed with green peppers and onion.
6" Steak & Cheese
Our homemade seasoned Philly steak shredded and sautéed with green peppers onions and melted American cheese.
12" Italian
Fresh, cold cut genoa salami, ham, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hot peppers and Italian dressing.
12" Meatball Parmesan
Bobby Lupo's® meatballs & homemade red pasta sauce and melted mozzarella.
12" Chicken Parmesan
Our juicy breaded chicken with Bobby Lupo's® homemade red sauce and melted mozzarella.
12" Grilled Chicken
Seasoned grilled chicken breast julienned lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions and your choice of cheese and dressing.
12" Pizza Steak Sub
Steak and cheese sub plus pepperoni, sausage, beef, bacon, ham, marinara sauce and topped with melted mozzarella cheese.
12" Buffalo Chicken
Crispy chicken julienned and smothered in our mild wing sauce with blue cheese or ranch, lettuce and tomatoes.
12" Italian Sausage, Peppers & Onions
Bobby Lupo's® delicious Italian sausage sautéed with green peppers and onion.
12" Steak & Cheese
Our homemade seasoned Philly steak shredded and sautéed with green peppers, onions and melted American cheese.
Flatbreads & Gyros
The Lupo Gyro
We slice it fresh off our gyro machine, place it on flatbread with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and Bobby Lupo's ® tzatziki sauce.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread
Our delicious crispy chicken chopped and smothered in ranch, topped with bacon, lettuce and tomatoes all in a flatbread.
Grilled Chicken Flatbread
Perfectly seasoned chicken breast grilled, julienned and layered on a bed of fresh lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayo.
LUPO IT
JJ SPECIAL
Finger Foods
Wings
Salads
Greek Salad
Ham, pepperoni, salami, provolone, white American cheese, mixture of iceberg lettuce & spinach, onions, bell peppers, feta, kalamata olives, topped with roasted red peppers and your choice of dressing.
Lupo's Chef Salad
Ham, pepperoni, salami, provolone, yellow & white American cheese, onions, bell peppers, black olives, banana peppers topped with shredded mozzarella & your choice of dressing.
Chicken Salad
Choose one of our wing flavors or plain.
Side Salad
Chicken Cesar Salad
Half Pan Salad (serves 8-10 people)
full pan salad
Calzones & Strombolis
Calzone
Fresh baked with whole milk mozzarella & ricotta.
Stromboli
We stuff ham, pepperoni, sausage, peppers, onions, cheese & sauce inside our fresh baked pizza dough.
Giant Pizza Roll
Whole milk mozzarella & one traditional topping of your choice stuffed inside.
Steak & Cheese Boli
Stuffed with steak mozzarella, white American cheese, onions & green peppers inside our fresh baked pizza dough.
Bobby Boli
Breaded chicken, bacon, ranch & mozzarella inside our freshly baked pizza dough.
Family Stromboli
We stuff ham, pepperoni, sausage, peppers, onions, cheese & sauce inside our fresh baked pizza dough.
Sides
2oz Ranch
2oz Marinara
2oz Bleu Cheese
2oz Garlic Butter
2oz Buffalo Mild
2oz Buffalo Medium
2oz Buffalo Hot
2oz Buffalo Fire
2oz Buffalo Volcano
2oz BBQ
2oz Tzatziki
2oz Cheddar Cheese
2oz Italian Dressing
2oz 1,000 Islands
2oz French
2oz Oil and Vinegar
2oz Greek Dressing
2oz Thai Chili
2oz Pizza Sauce
2oz Honey Mustard
2oz Sour Cream
2oz Hot Banana Peppers
2oz Jalapenos
2oz Anchovies
2oz Caesar Dressing
4oz Ranch
4oz Marinara
4oz Garlic Butter
4oz Bleu Cheese
4oz Cheddar Cheese
4oz Buffalo Mild
4oz Buffalo Medium
4oz Buffalo Hot
4oz Buffalo Fire
4oz Buffalo Volcano
4oz Tzatziki
4oz BBQ
4oz Italian Dressing
4oz 1,000 Islands
4oz French
4oz Oil and Vinegar
4oz Greek Dressing
4oz Thai Chili
4oz Pizza Sauce
4oz Honey Mustard
4oz Sour Cream
4oz Hot Banana Peppers
4oz Jalapenos
4oz Anchovies
4oz Caesar Dressing
Grilled Chicken
Flatbread
Meatballs (2)
Sausage Link (1/2)
Medium Dough Ball
Seasoned Tomatoes
Desserts
Kids Menu
Build Your Own
Gourmet
Godfather
Greek Pizza
Gyro
Margherita
Olive oil & garlic white crust with fresh diced tomatoes, ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, kalamata olives, feta crumbles & roasted red peppers on a bed of spinach lightly drizzled with Greek dressing.
Pollo Florentine
Olive oil & garlic white crust with fresh ripe tomatoes, marinated in our secret blend of spices, mozzarella, Italian provolone & ricotta cheese on a bed of fresh spinach.
Spaghetti & Meatball
Spinach Artichoke
Taco Pizza
Olive oil & garlic white crust with picante sauce, taco flavored ground beef topped with diced tomatoes, lettuce, shredded cheddar and jack cheese. Sour cream served on the side.
Specialty
Bacon Cheeseburger
BBQ Chicken
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Breaded chicken sliced up and smothered in Bobby Lupo's buffalo wing sauce, set on top of our famous pizza.
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chopped chicken, delicious crispy bacon, homemade ranch dressing over a generous portion of mozzarella on white pizza.
Gyro
Hawaiian
Hawaiian Deluxe
Meat Lovers
You like it hearty? We pile high pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon & beef.
Philly Steak Pizza
Olive oil & garlic white crust with melted mozzarella, Philly steak, onions & green peppers topped with white American cheese.
Supreme
This is the one you have been looking for! We load on pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, hot peppers & extra cheese.
Thai Chili
Thai chili sauce & mozzarella cheese with our breaded Thai chili chicken.
Veggie Deluxe
A veggie lover's dream. We load on the onions, mushrooms, green peppers, fresh tomatoes, spinach & black olives.
Half + Half
2 Liters
Fountain Drinks 16oz
Beer
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! Karaoke Friday and Saturday night at 8pm till 11pm
