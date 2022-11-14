Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Bobby Lupos Pizzeria

review star

No reviews yet

420 E FM 2410 Rd

Suite 110

Harker Heights, TX 76548

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Pasta

BYO Pasta

$10.49

Chicken Parm

$12.49

half pan spag meatball

$59.99

half pan spag manair

$59.99

half pan spag meat sausce

$59.99

half pan penne alfredo

$65.00

Subs

6" Italian

$8.49

Fresh, cold cut genoa salami, ham, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hot peppers and Italian dressing.

6" Meatball Parmesan

$8.49

Bobby Lupo's® meatballs & homemade red pasta sauce and melted mozzarella.

6" Chicken Parmesan

$8.49

Our juicy breaded chicken with Bobby Lupo's® homemade red sauce and melted mozzarella.

6" Grilled Chicken

$8.49

Seasoned grilled chicken breast julienned, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions and your choice of cheese and dressing.

6" Pizza Steak Sub

$8.49

Steak and cheese sub plus pepperoni, sausage, beef, bacon, ham, marinara sauce and topped with melted mozzarella cheese.

6" Buffalo Chicken

$8.49

Crispy chicken julienned and smothered in our mild wing sauce with blue cheese or ranch, lettuce and tomatoes.

6" Italian Sausage, Peppers & Onions

$8.49

Bobby Lupo's® delicious Italian sausage sautéed with green peppers and onion.

6" Steak & Cheese

$8.49

Our homemade seasoned Philly steak shredded and sautéed with green peppers onions and melted American cheese.

12" Italian

$10.49

Fresh, cold cut genoa salami, ham, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hot peppers and Italian dressing.

12" Meatball Parmesan

$10.49

Bobby Lupo's® meatballs & homemade red pasta sauce and melted mozzarella.

12" Chicken Parmesan

$10.49

Our juicy breaded chicken with Bobby Lupo's® homemade red sauce and melted mozzarella.

12" Grilled Chicken

$10.49

Seasoned grilled chicken breast julienned lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions and your choice of cheese and dressing.

12" Pizza Steak Sub

$10.49

Steak and cheese sub plus pepperoni, sausage, beef, bacon, ham, marinara sauce and topped with melted mozzarella cheese.

12" Buffalo Chicken

$10.49

Crispy chicken julienned and smothered in our mild wing sauce with blue cheese or ranch, lettuce and tomatoes.

12" Italian Sausage, Peppers & Onions

$10.49

Bobby Lupo's® delicious Italian sausage sautéed with green peppers and onion.

12" Steak & Cheese

$10.49

Our homemade seasoned Philly steak shredded and sautéed with green peppers, onions and melted American cheese.

Flatbreads & Gyros

The Lupo Gyro

$7.99

We slice it fresh off our gyro machine, place it on flatbread with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and Bobby Lupo's ® tzatziki sauce.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$6.99

Our delicious crispy chicken chopped and smothered in ranch, topped with bacon, lettuce and tomatoes all in a flatbread.

Grilled Chicken Flatbread

$6.99

Perfectly seasoned chicken breast grilled, julienned and layered on a bed of fresh lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayo.

LUPO IT

$2.50

JJ SPECIAL

$7.99

Finger Foods

Mozzarella Sticks (5)

$5.99

Waffle Fries

$2.50

Handcut Fries

$2.50

Garlic Knots (3)

$2.49

Garlic Knots (7)

$6.49

Garlic Knots (14)

$11.99

Chicken Fingers (4)

$7.99

Lupo's Nuggets (10)

$8.99

Parmesan Zucchini

$5.99

Fried Mushrooms

$6.99

Lupo nugetts (5)

$5.99

Wings

5 Leg & Flapper Mix

$7.99

5 Legs

$8.99

5 Flappers

$8.99

10 Leg & Flapper Mix

$16.00

10 Legs

$18.00

10 Flappers

$18.00

20 Leg & Flapper Mix

$32.00

20 Legs

$34.00

20 Flappers

$34.00

50 Leg & Flapper Mix

$80.00

50 Legs

$85.00

50 Flappers

$85.00

100 Leg & Flapper Mix

$160.00

100 Legs

$165.00

100 Flappers

$165.00

Salads

Greek Salad

$9.49

Ham, pepperoni, salami, provolone, white American cheese, mixture of iceberg lettuce & spinach, onions, bell peppers, feta, kalamata olives, topped with roasted red peppers and your choice of dressing.

Lupo's Chef Salad

$8.49

Ham, pepperoni, salami, provolone, yellow & white American cheese, onions, bell peppers, black olives, banana peppers topped with shredded mozzarella & your choice of dressing.

Chicken Salad

$8.99

Choose one of our wing flavors or plain.

Side Salad

$3.89

Chicken Cesar Salad

$8.49

Half Pan Salad (serves 8-10 people)

$26.99

full pan salad

$53.99

Calzones & Strombolis

Calzone

$7.99

Fresh baked with whole milk mozzarella & ricotta.

Stromboli

$8.99

We stuff ham, pepperoni, sausage, peppers, onions, cheese & sauce inside our fresh baked pizza dough.

Giant Pizza Roll

$7.49

Whole milk mozzarella & one traditional topping of your choice stuffed inside.

Steak & Cheese Boli

$8.99

Stuffed with steak mozzarella, white American cheese, onions & green peppers inside our fresh baked pizza dough.

Bobby Boli

$8.99

Breaded chicken, bacon, ranch & mozzarella inside our freshly baked pizza dough.

Family Stromboli

$21.99

We stuff ham, pepperoni, sausage, peppers, onions, cheese & sauce inside our fresh baked pizza dough.

Sides

2oz Ranch

$1.00

2oz Marinara

$1.00

2oz Bleu Cheese

$1.00

2oz Garlic Butter

$1.00

2oz Buffalo Mild

$1.00

2oz Buffalo Medium

$1.00

2oz Buffalo Hot

$1.00

2oz Buffalo Fire

$1.00

2oz Buffalo Volcano

$1.00

2oz BBQ

$1.00

2oz Tzatziki

$1.25

2oz Cheddar Cheese

$1.00

2oz Italian Dressing

$1.00

2oz 1,000 Islands

$1.00

2oz French

$1.00

2oz Oil and Vinegar

$1.00

2oz Greek Dressing

$1.00

2oz Thai Chili

$1.00

2oz Pizza Sauce

$1.00

2oz Honey Mustard

$1.00

2oz Sour Cream

$1.00

2oz Hot Banana Peppers

$1.00

2oz Jalapenos

$1.00

2oz Anchovies

$1.00

2oz Caesar Dressing

$1.00

4oz Ranch

$1.50

4oz Marinara

$1.50

4oz Garlic Butter

$1.50

4oz Bleu Cheese

$1.50

4oz Cheddar Cheese

$1.50

4oz Buffalo Mild

$1.50

4oz Buffalo Medium

$1.50

4oz Buffalo Hot

$1.50

4oz Buffalo Fire

$1.50

4oz Buffalo Volcano

$1.50

4oz Tzatziki

$1.75

4oz BBQ

$1.50

4oz Italian Dressing

$1.50

4oz 1,000 Islands

$1.50

4oz French

$1.50

4oz Oil and Vinegar

$1.50

4oz Greek Dressing

$1.50

4oz Thai Chili

$1.50

4oz Pizza Sauce

$1.50

4oz Honey Mustard

$1.50

4oz Sour Cream

$1.50

4oz Hot Banana Peppers

$1.50

4oz Jalapenos

$1.50

4oz Anchovies

$1.50

4oz Caesar Dressing

$1.50

Grilled Chicken

$2.50

Flatbread

$2.00

Meatballs (2)

$2.00

Sausage Link (1/2)

$5.00

Medium Dough Ball

$2.00

Seasoned Tomatoes

$1.50

Desserts

Homemade New York Cheesecake

$4.99

Cannoli

$3.49

Topped with powdered sugar.

Triple Layer Chocolate Cake

$4.99

Kids Menu

Cheese Pizza

$5.99

Pepperoni Pizza

$5.99

Pasta

$5.99

Chicken Nuggets and Fries

$5.99

Corndog Bites and Fries

$5.99

Build Your Own

Individual 9"

$6.99

Keto 9"

$12.99

Medium 14"

$11.99

Large 18"

$15.99

XL 24"

$25.99

Half Sheet 12x16

$11.99

Party Sheet.

$25.99

Take and Bake 14"

$11.99

Kids pizza

$5.99

Gourmet

Godfather

Greek Pizza

Gyro

Margherita

Olive oil & garlic white crust with fresh diced tomatoes, ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, kalamata olives, feta crumbles & roasted red peppers on a bed of spinach lightly drizzled with Greek dressing.

Pollo Florentine

Olive oil & garlic white crust with fresh ripe tomatoes, marinated in our secret blend of spices, mozzarella, Italian provolone & ricotta cheese on a bed of fresh spinach.

Spaghetti & Meatball

Spinach Artichoke

Taco Pizza

Olive oil & garlic white crust with picante sauce, taco flavored ground beef topped with diced tomatoes, lettuce, shredded cheddar and jack cheese. Sour cream served on the side.

Specialty

Bacon Cheeseburger

BBQ Chicken

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Breaded chicken sliced up and smothered in Bobby Lupo's buffalo wing sauce, set on top of our famous pizza.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chopped chicken, delicious crispy bacon, homemade ranch dressing over a generous portion of mozzarella on white pizza.

Gyro

Hawaiian

Hawaiian Deluxe

Meat Lovers

You like it hearty? We pile high pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon & beef.

Philly Steak Pizza

Olive oil & garlic white crust with melted mozzarella, Philly steak, onions & green peppers topped with white American cheese.

Supreme

This is the one you have been looking for! We load on pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, hot peppers & extra cheese.

Thai Chili

Thai chili sauce & mozzarella cheese with our breaded Thai chili chicken.

Veggie Deluxe

A veggie lover's dream. We load on the onions, mushrooms, green peppers, fresh tomatoes, spinach & black olives.

Half + Half

Medium

Large

Half Sheet

XL

Party Sheet

Weekly Specials

1 Large 1 topping pizza + 10 Wings

$31.00

1 Medium speciality pizza + 10 Wings

$33.00

Party Pack- 1 topping

$63.99

1 Medium 1TOPPING +10 WINGS

$26.00

1 xl 24" 1 topping + 10 wings

$35.00

Party Pack- Speciality

$71.49

2 Liters

Pepsi.

$2.95

Diet Pepsi.

$2.95

Cherry Pepsi

$2.95

Dr. Pepper.

$2.95

Diet Dr. Pepper.

$2.95

Mist Twist.

$2.95

Mountain Dew.

$2.95

Diet Mountain Dew.

$2.95

Big Red.

$2.95

Orange Crush

$2.95

Brisk Tea

$2.95

Rootbeer.

$2.95

Fountain Drinks 16oz

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Big Red

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Mountian Dew

$2.00

Deit Mountian Dew

$2.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

UnsweetTea

$2.00

Bottles

Gatorade

$2.75

Water

$2.00

Pure Leaf Tea

$2.75

Mountain Dew Kick Start

$2.95

Beer

BEER

$3.75

Bucket

$15.00

Game Day Pitcher

$9.00

Pitcher- Bud, Coors, Miller

$10.00

Pitcher- Dos and Ultra

$12.00

Wine

Glass

$7.50

Bottle

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Karaoke Friday and Saturday night at 8pm till 11pm

Location

420 E FM 2410 Rd, Suite 110, Harker Heights, TX 76548

Directions

Gallery
Bobby Lupo's New York Style Pizzeria - Harker Heights image
Bobby Lupo's New York Style Pizzeria - Harker Heights image
Bobby Lupo's New York Style Pizzeria - Harker Heights image
Bobby Lupo's New York Style Pizzeria - Harker Heights image

Popular restaurants in Harker Heights

Arepitas
orange star5.0 • 845
440 E Central Texas Expy Harker Heights, TX 76548
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Harker Heights
Killeen
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Salado
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Belton
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Temple
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Liberty Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Taylor
review star
Avg 5 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston