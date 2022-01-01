Bobby O's Tulsa Route 66
443 Reviews
$$
1502 E. 11th Street
Tulsa, OK 74120
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Traditional
Daily Slice Special
HOMESLICE Pepperoni, Roasted Red Bell, Spinach, Pecorino Romano, Feta
Red Slice
Traditional NY Style slice with red sauce cut from a 2 foot pie.
White Slice
Our NY Style White Slice with a base of Ricotta, Roasted Garlic, Parmesan, and Olive Oil. Cut from a 2 foot pie.
Red Pie 18"
This is an 18" Pie with a thin crust, our red sauce, and our whole-milk mozzarella shredded cheese. It serves 3-4 adults.
Red H/H 18"
This is an 18" Pie with a thin crust, our red sauce, and our whole-milk mozzarella shredded cheese. It serves 3-4 adults. Choose 1st and 2nd Half Toppings
White Pie 18"
This is an 18" Pie with a thin crust, our white sauce, and our whole-milk mozzarella shredded cheese. It serves 3-4 adults.
White H/H 18"
This is an 18" Pie with a thin crust, our white sauce, and our whole-milk mozzarella shredded cheese. It serves 3-4 adults. Choose 1st and 2nd Half Toppings.
Red Pie 24"
This is a 2-Foot Pie with a thin crust, our red sauce, and our whole-milk mozzarella shredded cheese. It serves 6-8.
Red H/H 24"
This is an 24" Pie with a thin crust, our red sauce, and our whole-milk mozzarella shredded cheese. It serves 6-8 adults. Choose 1st and 2nd Half Toppings.
White Pie 24"
This is a 2-Foot Pie with a thin crust, our white sauce, and our whole-milk mozzarella shredded cheese. It serves 6-8.
White H/H 24"
This is an 24" Pie with a thin crust, our white sauce, and our whole-milk mozzarella shredded cheese. It serves 6-8 adults. Choose 1st and 2nd Half Toppings.
Red Thick Pie
We proof 2 pounds of dough to make this thick crust pie that includes red sauce and our whole-milk mozzarella shredded cheese. It serves 3-4.
Red Thick H/H
We proof 2 pounds of dough to make this thick crust pie that includes red sauce and our whole-milk mozzarella shredded cheese. It serves 3-4. Choose 1st and 2nd Half Toppings
White Thick Pie
We proof 2 pounds of dough to make this thick crust pie that includes white sauce and our whole-milk mozzarella shredded cheese. It serves 3-4.
White Thick H/H
We proof 2 pounds of dough to make this thick crust pie that includes white sauce and our whole-milk mozzarella shredded cheese. It serves 3-4. Choose 1st and 2nd Half Toppings
Red Speedo Special
Your choice of one of our Signature Topping Combos on a red slice, a small salad, and a drink.
White Speedo Special
Your choice of one of our Signature Topping Combos on a white slice, a small salad, and a drink.
Red Slice + Stick Special
Your choice of any 2 toppings on a red slice, 1 bread stick w/red sauce, and a drink.
White Slice + Stick Special
Your choice of any 2 toppings on a white slice, 1 bread stick w/red sauce, and a drink.
Red Party Pack
Get a 2-Topping 24" Red Pie, An Order of Breadsticks, and Your Choice of 4 Canned Beverages.
White Party Pack
Get a 2-Topping 24" White Pie, An Order of Breadsticks, and Your Choice of 4 Canned Beverages.
Valentine's Day 18" Heart Red Pie
Valentine's 18" Heart Vegan Pie (w/sub)
Valentine's Day 18" Heart White Pie
Gluten Free
GF Daily Slice Special
GF White Slice, Roma Tomatoes, Red Onion, & Pesto Drizzle
GF Red Slice
GF White Slice
GF Red Pie 14"
GF White Pie 14"
GF Red Speedo Special
Your choice of one of our Signature Topping Combos on a GF red slice, a small salad, and a drink.
GF White Speedo Special
Your choice of one of our Signature Topping Combos on a GF white slice, a small salad, and a drink.
GF Red Slice +Stick
Your choice of any 2 toppings on a GF red slice, 1 bread stick w/red sauce, and a drink.
GF White Slice + Stick
Your choice of any 2 toppings on a white slice, 1 bread stick w/red sauce, and a drink.
GF Dairy-Free Slice
This Gluten-Free Slice is also Vegan. All Dairy Free Pizza is priced WITHOUT the Follow Your Heart® Cheese Substitute. It is available as a topping found at the BOTTOM of the Toppings list. Sorry, it's in alphabetical order!
GF Dairy-Free Pie 14"
This Gluten-Free Pizza is also Vegan. All Vegan Pizza is priced WITHOUT the Follow Your Heart® Cheese Substitute. It is available as a topping found at the BOTTOM of the Toppings list. Sorry, it's in alphabetical order!
GF Dairy Free 14" H/H
GF Red Heart 14"
GF White Heart Pie 14"
GF Dairy-Free Heart Pie 14" w/cheese sub
This Gluten-Free Pizza is also Vegan. All Vegan Pizza is priced WITHOUT the Follow Your Heart® Cheese Substitute. It is available as a topping found at the BOTTOM of the Toppings list. Sorry, it's in alphabetical order!
Salads
S Mixed Greens
Romaine, Red Leaf, and Spinach make up the Greens. We add Bell Pepper, Carrot, Cherry Tomato, and top off with Mozzarella shreds.
L Mixed Greens
S Caesar
Our Caesar consists of Chopped Romaine topped with Roasted Red Bell Peppers, Shaved Parmesan, Romano, and dressing.
L Caesar
S Roasted Root 66
A Bed of Spinach is topped with our Roasted Root Medley (Red & Golden Beet, Turnip, Parsnip, and Carrot) and Feta and served with a Raspberry Vinaigrette.
L Roasted Root 66
Sides
Side Anchovy
Side Andouille Sausage
Side Artichoke Heart
Side Bacon
Side Balsamic Vinaigrette
Side BBQ Sauce
Side Beef
Side Bell Pepper
Side Black Olive
Side Caesar Dressing
Side Canadian Bacon
Side Capocollo
Side Caramelized Onion
Side Carrot
Side Extra Mozz
Side Feta
Side Fresh Basil
Side Fresh Jalapeno
Side Fresh Mozzarella
Side Genoa Salami
Side Green Onion
Side Goat Cheese
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Italian Sausage
Side Kalamata Olive
Side Mushroom
Side Pepper Rings
Side Pepperoncini
Side Pepperoni
Side Pesto
Side Pineapple
Side Provolone
Side Ranch
Side Raspberry Vinaigrette
Side Roasted Red Bell
Side Red Onion
Side Red Sauce
Side Ricotta
Side Roasted Garlic
Side Roasted Root 66 Veggies
Side Roma Tomato
Side Romano
Side Sharp Cheddar
Side Spicy Pepper Medley
Side Spinach
Side Sun Dried Tomato
Side Sunflower Seeds
Traditional Pizza
Red Slice
Traditional NY Style slice with red sauce cut from a 2 foot pie.
White Slice
Our NY Style White Slice with a base of Ricotta, Roasted Garlic, Parmesan, and Olive Oil. Cut from a 2 foot pie.
Red Pie 18"
This is an 18" Pie with a thin crust, our red sauce, and our whole-milk mozzarella shredded cheese. It serves 3-4 adults.
Red H/H 18"
This is an 18" Pie with a thin crust, our red sauce, and our whole-milk mozzarella shredded cheese. It serves 3-4 adults. Choose 1st and 2nd Half Toppings
White Pie 18"
This is an 18" Pie with a thin crust, our white sauce, and our whole-milk mozzarella shredded cheese. It serves 3-4 adults.
White H/H 18"
This is an 18" Pie with a thin crust, our white sauce, and our whole-milk mozzarella shredded cheese. It serves 3-4 adults. Choose 1st and 2nd Half Toppings.
Red Pie 24"
This is a 2-Foot Pie with a thin crust, our red sauce, and our whole-milk mozzarella shredded cheese. It serves 6-8.
Red H/H 24"
This is an 24" Pie with a thin crust, our red sauce, and our whole-milk mozzarella shredded cheese. It serves 6-8 adults. Choose 1st and 2nd Half Toppings.
White Pie 24"
This is a 2-Foot Pie with a thin crust, our white sauce, and our whole-milk mozzarella shredded cheese. It serves 6-8.
White H/H 24"
This is an 24" Pie with a thin crust, our white sauce, and our whole-milk mozzarella shredded cheese. It serves 6-8 adults. Choose 1st and 2nd Half Toppings.
Red Thick Pie
We proof 2 pounds of dough to make this thick crust pie that includes red sauce and our whole-milk mozzarella shredded cheese. It serves 3-4.
Red Thick H/H
We proof 2 pounds of dough to make this thick crust pie that includes red sauce and our whole-milk mozzarella shredded cheese. It serves 3-4. Choose 1st and 2nd Half Toppings
White Thick Pie
We proof 2 pounds of dough to make this thick crust pie that includes white sauce and our whole-milk mozzarella shredded cheese. It serves 3-4.
White Thick H/H
We proof 2 pounds of dough to make this thick crust pie that includes white sauce and our whole-milk mozzarella shredded cheese. It serves 3-4. Choose 1st and 2nd Half Toppings
Red Speedo Special
Your choice of one of our Signature Topping Combos on a red slice, a small salad, and a drink.
White Speedo Special
Your choice of one of our Signature Topping Combos on a white slice, a small salad, and a drink.
Red Slice + Stick Special
Your choice of any 2 toppings on a red slice, 1 bread stick w/red sauce, and a drink.
White Slice + Stick Special
Your choice of any 2 toppings on a white slice, 1 bread stick w/red sauce, and a drink.
Red Party Pack
Get a 2-Topping 24" Red Pie, An Order of Breadsticks, and Your Choice of 4 Canned Beverages.
White Party Pack
Get a 2-Topping 24" White Pie, An Order of Breadsticks, and Your Choice of 4 Canned Beverages.
Vegan Pizza
Vegan Slice
All Vegan Pizza is priced WITHOUT the Follow Your Heart® Cheese Substitute. It is available as a topping found at the BOTTOM of the Toppings list. Sorry, it's in alphabetical order!
Vegan Pie 18"
All Vegan Pizza is priced WITHOUT the Follow Your Heart® Cheese Substitute. It is available as a topping found at the BOTTOM of the Toppings list. Sorry, it's in alphabetical order!
Vegan 18" H/H
All Vegan Pizza is priced WITHOUT the Follow Your Heart® Cheese Substitute. It is available as a topping found at the BOTTOM of the Toppings list. Sorry, it's in alphabetical order!
Vegan Pie 24"
All Vegan Pizza is priced WITHOUT the Follow Your Heart® Cheese Substitute. It is available as a topping found at the BOTTOM of the Toppings list. Sorry, it's in alphabetical order!
Vegan 24" H/H
Vegan Thick Pie
2 Pounds of dough and Red Sauce. All Vegan Pizza is priced WITHOUT the Follow Your Heart® Cheese Substitute. It is available as a topping found at the BOTTOM of the Toppings list. Sorry, it's in alphabetical order!
Vegan Thick Pie H/H
2 Pounds of dough and Red Sauce. All Vegan Pizza is priced WITHOUT the Follow Your Heart® Cheese Substitute. It is available as a topping found at the BOTTOM of the Toppings list. Sorry, it's in alphabetical order!
Salads
S Mixed Greens
Romaine, Red Leaf, and Spinach make up the Greens. We add Bell Pepper, Carrot, Cherry Tomato, and top off with Mozzarella shreds.
L Mixed Greens
S Caesar
Our Caesar consists of Chopped Romaine topped with Roasted Red Bell Peppers, Shaved Parmesan, Romano, and dressing.
L Caesar
S Roasted Root 66
A Bed of Spinach is topped with our Roasted Root Medley (Red & Golden Beet, Turnip, Parsnip, and Carrot) and Feta and served with a Raspberry Vinaigrette.
L Roasted Root 66
Kids
Dessert / Sticks
Drinks
Sides
Side Anchovy
Side Andouille Sausage
Side Artichoke Heart
Side Bacon
Side Balsamic Vinaigrette
Side BBQ Sauce
Side Beef
Side Bell Pepper
Side Black Olive
Side Caesar Dressing
Side Canadian Bacon
Side Capocollo
Side Caramelized Onion
Side Carrot
Side Extra Mozz
Side Feta
Side Fresh Basil
Side Fresh Jalapeno
Side Fresh Mozzarella
Side Genoa Salami
Side Green Onion
Side Goat Cheese
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Italian Sausage
Side Kalamata Olive
Side Mushroom
Side Pepper Rings
Side Pepperoncini
Side Pepperoni
Side Pesto
Side Pineapple
Side Provolone
Side Ranch
Side Raspberry Vinaigrette
Side Roasted Red Bell
Side Red Onion
Side Red Sauce
Side Ricotta
Side Roasted Garlic
Side Roasted Root 66 Veggies
Side Roma Tomato
Side Romano
Side Sharp Cheddar
Side Spicy Pepper Medley
Side Spinach
Side Sun Dried Tomato
Side Sunflower Seeds
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
We are the home of the 2-Foot Pizza on Route 66 in Tulsa! Order by the slice, by the pie, or get a 10" Calzone. We offer Salads and Local Beers, a separate Gluten-Free kitchen, and a number of options for Vegans!
1502 E. 11th Street, Tulsa, OK 74120