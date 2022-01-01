Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bobby O's Tulsa Route 66

443 Reviews

$$

1502 E. 11th Street

Tulsa, OK 74120

Red Pie 18"
GF Red Pie 14"
Red Slice

Traditional

Daily Slice Special

Daily Slice Special

$6.00

HOMESLICE Pepperoni, Roasted Red Bell, Spinach, Pecorino Romano, Feta

Red Slice

Red Slice

$5.25

Traditional NY Style slice with red sauce cut from a 2 foot pie.

White Slice

White Slice

$5.75

Our NY Style White Slice with a base of Ricotta, Roasted Garlic, Parmesan, and Olive Oil. Cut from a 2 foot pie.

Red Pie 18"

Red Pie 18"

$20.00

This is an 18" Pie with a thin crust, our red sauce, and our whole-milk mozzarella shredded cheese. It serves 3-4 adults.

Red H/H 18"

Red H/H 18"

$19.50

This is an 18" Pie with a thin crust, our red sauce, and our whole-milk mozzarella shredded cheese. It serves 3-4 adults. Choose 1st and 2nd Half Toppings

White Pie 18"

White Pie 18"

$21.00

This is an 18" Pie with a thin crust, our white sauce, and our whole-milk mozzarella shredded cheese. It serves 3-4 adults.

White H/H 18"

White H/H 18"

$21.00

This is an 18" Pie with a thin crust, our white sauce, and our whole-milk mozzarella shredded cheese. It serves 3-4 adults. Choose 1st and 2nd Half Toppings.

Red Pie 24"

Red Pie 24"

$30.00

This is a 2-Foot Pie with a thin crust, our red sauce, and our whole-milk mozzarella shredded cheese. It serves 6-8.

Red H/H 24"

Red H/H 24"

$30.00

This is an 24" Pie with a thin crust, our red sauce, and our whole-milk mozzarella shredded cheese. It serves 6-8 adults. Choose 1st and 2nd Half Toppings.

White Pie 24"

White Pie 24"

$34.00

This is a 2-Foot Pie with a thin crust, our white sauce, and our whole-milk mozzarella shredded cheese. It serves 6-8.

White H/H 24"

White H/H 24"

$34.00

This is an 24" Pie with a thin crust, our white sauce, and our whole-milk mozzarella shredded cheese. It serves 6-8 adults. Choose 1st and 2nd Half Toppings.

Red Thick Pie

Red Thick Pie

$22.00

We proof 2 pounds of dough to make this thick crust pie that includes red sauce and our whole-milk mozzarella shredded cheese. It serves 3-4.

Red Thick H/H

Red Thick H/H

$22.00

We proof 2 pounds of dough to make this thick crust pie that includes red sauce and our whole-milk mozzarella shredded cheese. It serves 3-4. Choose 1st and 2nd Half Toppings

White Thick Pie

White Thick Pie

$24.00

We proof 2 pounds of dough to make this thick crust pie that includes white sauce and our whole-milk mozzarella shredded cheese. It serves 3-4.

White Thick H/H

White Thick H/H

$24.00

We proof 2 pounds of dough to make this thick crust pie that includes white sauce and our whole-milk mozzarella shredded cheese. It serves 3-4. Choose 1st and 2nd Half Toppings

Red Speedo Special

Red Speedo Special

$12.50

Your choice of one of our Signature Topping Combos on a red slice, a small salad, and a drink.

White Speedo Special

White Speedo Special

$12.90

Your choice of one of our Signature Topping Combos on a white slice, a small salad, and a drink.

Red Slice + Stick Special

Red Slice + Stick Special

$9.50

Your choice of any 2 toppings on a red slice, 1 bread stick w/red sauce, and a drink.

White Slice + Stick Special

White Slice + Stick Special

$9.90

Your choice of any 2 toppings on a white slice, 1 bread stick w/red sauce, and a drink.

Red Party Pack

$42.90

Get a 2-Topping 24" Red Pie, An Order of Breadsticks, and Your Choice of 4 Canned Beverages.

White Party Pack

$44.90

Get a 2-Topping 24" White Pie, An Order of Breadsticks, and Your Choice of 4 Canned Beverages.

Valentine's Day 18" Heart Red Pie

$24.00

Valentine's 18" Heart Vegan Pie (w/sub)

$21.00Out of stock

Valentine's Day 18" Heart White Pie

$25.00

Gluten Free

GF Daily Slice Special

$6.60

GF White Slice, Roma Tomatoes, Red Onion, & Pesto Drizzle

GF Red Slice

GF Red Slice

$5.75
GF White Slice

GF White Slice

$6.25

GF Red Pie 14"

$19.00

GF White Pie 14"

$21.00

GF Red Speedo Special

$12.90

Your choice of one of our Signature Topping Combos on a GF red slice, a small salad, and a drink.

GF White Speedo Special

$13.40

Your choice of one of our Signature Topping Combos on a GF white slice, a small salad, and a drink.

GF Red Slice +Stick

$9.90

Your choice of any 2 toppings on a GF red slice, 1 bread stick w/red sauce, and a drink.

GF White Slice + Stick

$10.40

Your choice of any 2 toppings on a white slice, 1 bread stick w/red sauce, and a drink.

GF Dairy-Free Slice

$4.00

This Gluten-Free Slice is also Vegan. All Dairy Free Pizza is priced WITHOUT the Follow Your Heart® Cheese Substitute. It is available as a topping found at the BOTTOM of the Toppings list. Sorry, it's in alphabetical order!

GF Dairy-Free Pie 14"

$10.00

This Gluten-Free Pizza is also Vegan. All Vegan Pizza is priced WITHOUT the Follow Your Heart® Cheese Substitute. It is available as a topping found at the BOTTOM of the Toppings list. Sorry, it's in alphabetical order!

GF Dairy Free 14" H/H

$10.00

GF Red Heart 14"

$24.00

GF White Heart Pie 14"

$25.00

GF Dairy-Free Heart Pie 14" w/cheese sub

$20.00

This Gluten-Free Pizza is also Vegan. All Vegan Pizza is priced WITHOUT the Follow Your Heart® Cheese Substitute. It is available as a topping found at the BOTTOM of the Toppings list. Sorry, it's in alphabetical order!

Salads

S Mixed Greens

S Mixed Greens

$5.00

Romaine, Red Leaf, and Spinach make up the Greens. We add Bell Pepper, Carrot, Cherry Tomato, and top off with Mozzarella shreds.

L Mixed Greens

$8.00
S Caesar

S Caesar

$5.00

Our Caesar consists of Chopped Romaine topped with Roasted Red Bell Peppers, Shaved Parmesan, Romano, and dressing.

L Caesar

$8.00
S Roasted Root 66

S Roasted Root 66

$5.00

A Bed of Spinach is topped with our Roasted Root Medley (Red & Golden Beet, Turnip, Parsnip, and Carrot) and Feta and served with a Raspberry Vinaigrette.

L Roasted Root 66

$8.00

Kids

Red Halfslice

Red Halfslice

$2.75
White Halfslice

White Halfslice

$3.00
Carrots & Ranch

Carrots & Ranch

$3.00
Applesauce

Applesauce

$2.00
Kiddo Red Combo

Kiddo Red Combo

$5.90
Kiddo White Combo

Kiddo White Combo

$6.40

Drinks

Can Coke Cola

$1.60

Can Diet Coke

$1.60

Can Coke Zero

$1.60

Can Dr. Pepper

$1.60

Can Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.60

Can Root Beer

$1.60

Can Fanta Orange

$1.60

Can Sprite

$1.60

Can La Croix Orange

$1.60

Can La Croix Berry

$1.60

Can La Croix Lime

$1.60

Sides

Side Anchovy

$0.75

Side Andouille Sausage

$0.50

Side Artichoke Heart

$0.75

Side Bacon

$0.75

Side Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.25

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Side Beef

$0.50

Side Bell Pepper

$0.50

Side Black Olive

$0.50

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.25

Side Canadian Bacon

$0.50

Side Capocollo

$0.75

Side Caramelized Onion

$0.75

Side Carrot

$0.50

Side Extra Mozz

$0.50

Side Feta

$0.50

Side Fresh Basil

$0.50

Side Fresh Jalapeno

$0.50

Side Fresh Mozzarella

$0.75

Side Genoa Salami

$0.75

Side Green Onion

$0.50

Side Goat Cheese

$0.75

Side Grilled Chicken

$0.75

Side Italian Sausage

$0.50

Side Kalamata Olive

$0.75

Side Mushroom

$0.50

Side Pepper Rings

$0.50

Side Pepperoncini

$0.50

Side Pepperoni

$0.50

Side Pesto

$0.50

Side Pineapple

$0.50

Side Provolone

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.23

Side Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.50

Side Roasted Red Bell

$0.50

Side Red Onion

$0.50

Side Red Sauce

$0.50

Side Ricotta

$0.75

Side Roasted Garlic

$0.75

Side Roasted Root 66 Veggies

$0.75

Side Roma Tomato

$0.50

Side Romano

$0.50

Side Sharp Cheddar

$0.50

Side Spicy Pepper Medley

$0.75

Side Spinach

$0.50

Side Sun Dried Tomato

$0.75

Side Sunflower Seeds

$0.50

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are the home of the 2-Foot Pizza on Route 66 in Tulsa! Order by the slice, by the pie, or get a 10" Calzone. We offer Salads and Local Beers, a separate Gluten-Free kitchen, and a number of options for Vegans!

Website

Location

1502 E. 11th Street, Tulsa, OK 74120

Directions

