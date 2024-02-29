Restaurant info

Experience the ultimate fusion of flavors at Bobby Q's Hawaiian Grill! Our mouthwatering plate lunches and BBQ bring together the best of Hawaiian, Eastern European, and East Asian cuisine. Feel the island comfort with dishes like Korean Beef Kalbi, Poké Bowls, Pho, Pad Thai, and of course, SPAM Musubi. Indulge in the unique culinary scene of Hawaii that is 100% authentic - it's a plate lunch paradise!