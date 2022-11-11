  • Home
  • /
  • Kapaa
  • /
  • Bobby V's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bobby V's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria

review star

No reviews yet

4-484 Kuhio Hwy

Kapaa, HI 96746

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheesy Garlic Bread
Cheese 15"
Cheese 12"

Appetizers

Bruschetta

$9.99

A diced mix of fresh Kauai basil, tomato, red onion, garlic, balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil. Served with toasted Italian bread.

Caprese

$10.99

Fresh Kauai basil, mozzarella and tomato, topped with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil.

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$7.99

Oven toasted Italian bread brushed with garlic butter and topped with melted mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of our homemade marinara sauce.

Coconut Shrimp

$12.99

Butterflied, lightly fried shrimp served with sweet chili dipping sauce.

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$9.99

A savory mix of spinach, artichoke hearts and Parmesan cheese. Served with fresh bread.

Stuffed Mushrooms Florentine

$12.99

Mushroom caps stuffed with spinach, shredded Parmesan cheese and topped with our homemade alfredo sauce.

Fried Calamari

$12.99

Lightly battered, tender rings and tentacles topped with a drizzle of sriracha aioli and sushi soy sauce.

Fried Spinach Mozzarella Ravioli

$12.99

Gently fried ravioli served with our homemade pesto aioli and marinara dipping sauces.

Salads

Antipasto

$12.99

Fresh Kauai grown green leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, carrots, red cabbage, genoa salami, ham, provolone, pepperoncini topped with a sprinkle of mozzarella.

Small Antipasto

$8.49

Caesar Salad

$10.99

Crisp romaine lettuce, tossed with our homemade Caesar dressing and topped with croutons and shredded parmesan cheese.

Small Caesar

$6.99

Garden Salad

$10.99

Fresh Kauai grown green leaf lettuce, tomato, carrots, red cabbage, cucumbers and tri-color peppers.

Small Garden

$6.99

Greek Salad

$11.99

Fresh Kauai grown green leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, carrots, red cabbage, kalamata olives, red onions, pepperoncini and topped with a sprinkle of feta cheese.

Small Greek

$7.49

Italian Chopped Salad

$12.49

Arugula, green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, garbanzo beans, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini & parmesan.

Small Italian Chopped Salad

$7.99

Sandwiches

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

$13.49

Oven baked with our homemade marinara, breaded chicken breast, and topped with melted mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$15.99

Oven baked with a creamy pesto sauce, breaded chicken breast, sun dried tomatoes and topped with melted mozzarella cheese.

Eggplant Parmigiana Sandwich

$13.49

Oven baked eggplant with our homemade marinara and topped with melted mozzarella cheese.

Italian Sandwich

$12.99

Genoa salami, ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pepperoncini, oil and vinegar.

Meatball Sub

$12.49

Oven baked with our homemade marinara, meatballs and topped with melted mozzarella cheese.

San Gennaro

$14.49

Mild Italian sausage smothered with sautéed peppers and onions.

Sausage Parmigiana Sandwich

$12.49

Oven baked mild Italian sausage topped with our homemade marinara and melted mozzarella cheese.

Tuna Siciliano Sandwich

$12.49

Oven baked tuna mixed with olive oil, tomato and capers, topped with melted mozzarella cheese.

Calzones

Meatball Calzone

$17.49

Oven baked and stuffed with our homemade meatballs.

Quattro Formaggi Calzone

$16.49

Oven baked and stuffed with four cheeses: ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan and provolone.

The Stella Calzone

$17.49

Oven baked and stuffed with Italian sausage and mushrooms.

Veggie Calzone

$17.49

Oven baked and stuffed with tomato, bell peppers, black olives and broccoli.

Entrees & Sides

Baked Ziti

$16.49

Penne pasta tossed with our homemade marinara sauce then smothered with mozzarella cheese then oven baked.

Chicken Parmigiana

$19.99

Tenderized chicken breast lightly coated with Italian seasoned bread crumbs, sauteed in extra virgin olive oil, topped with marinara and melted mozzarella and oven baked to perfection. Served with a side of Penne Marinara.

Chicken Pesto

$20.99

Tenderized chicken breast lightly coated with Italian seasoned bread crumbs, sauteed in extra virgin olive oil, topped with our homemade pesto sauce and melted mozzarella and oven baked to perfection. Served with a side of Penne Pesto.

Classic Cheese Lasagna

$15.99

Oven baked layers of pasta, ricotta, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese topped with our homemade marinara sauce.

Eggplant Parmigiana

$18.99

Oven baked layers of lightly breaded eggplant, ricotta, mozzarella and parmesan cheese topped with our homemade marinara sauce. Served with Penne Marinara.

Spinach Manicotti

$16.99Out of stock

Oven baked manicotti filled with a rich blend of ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan and spinach topped with our homemade marinara sauce and melted mozzarella.

Vegan Spinach Lasagna

$18.49

Oven baked layers of pasta, tofu and spinach topped with our homemade marinara sauce.

Cheese Ravioli

$13.99

Stuffed with a rich blend of ricotta, mozzarella and parmesan cheese, topped with our homemade marinara.

Farfalle Margherita

$16.99

Farfalle pasta tossed with fresh mozzarella, sliced grape tomatoes and fresh Kauai basil in a light garlic and extra virgin olive oil sauce.

Gluten Free Farfalle Margherita

$18.49

Fettuccini Alfredo

$17.49

Fettuccine pasta tossed with hearty homemade alfredo sauce.

Fettuccine Bolognese

$17.49

Fettuccine pasta tossed with our traditional homemade bolognese meat sauce.

Penne Alfredo

$16.99

Gluten Free Penne Alfredo

$18.49

Penne Pesto

$17.49

Penne pasta tossed with our homemade pesto sauce made from fresh Kauai basil and Big Island macadamia nuts.

Gluten Free Penne Pesto

$18.99

Penne Primavera

$18.49

A tasty mix of tri-color peppers, broccoli, zucchini and capers sautéed in a light garlic extra virgin olive oil sauce. Served on a bed of penne pasta and topped with feta cheese.

Gluten Free Penne Primavera

$19.99

Penne Toscana

$18.99

Sliced Italian sausage and mushrooms sautéed in a mix of our hearty alfredo and marinara sauces then tossed with penne pasta.

Gluten Free Penne Toscana

$20.49

Spaghetti Marinara

$12.99

Spaghetti paired with our traditional tomato sauce.

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$15.99

Our homemade marinara and meatballs served on a bed of spaghetti.

Vegan Penne Primavera

$18.49

A tasty mix of tri-color peppers, broccoli, zucchini and capers, sautéed in a light garlic and extra virgin olive oil sauce. Served on a bed of penne.

Vegan Spaghetti Marinara

$12.49

Spaghetti paired with our traditional tomato sauce.

(side) Bread Basket

$3.49

(side) Garlic Bread

$5.99

(side) Italian Sausage

$8.99

(side) Meatballs

$8.99

(side) Penne Marinara

$6.99

(side) Alfredo SM

$2.49

(side) Marinara SM

$2.49

(side) Pesto SM

$2.49

From The Sea

Shrimp Scampi

$24.49

Shrimp sautéed in a garlic butter wine sauce served on a bed of fettuccine pasta.

Frutti di Mare

$28.49

Shrimp, scallops and clams sautéed in a light cream sauce served on a bed of linguini pasta.

Shrimp Italiano

$26.49

Shrimp sautéed in a mix of our homemade pesto, alfredo and marinara sauces then tossed with fettuccine pasta.

Linguini with Clams

$24.49

Fresh clams cooked in a white wine lemon butter sauce served on a bed of linguini pasta.

Garlic Butter Mahi Mahi

$21.99

Grilled Mahi topped with bruschetta, served with rice and pesto pasta salad.

Pizza

8" No Cheese

$10.99

Cheese 8"

$10.99

12" No Cheese

$15.99

Bella Gianna 12"

$25.49

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, tomatoes, broccoli, artichokes, bell peppers and black olives.

Bianca 12"

$18.99

Olive oil, ricotta, mozzarella and feta.

Buffalo Chicken 12"

$21.99

Blue cheese, mozzarella and buffalo chicken.

Cheese 12"

$15.99

Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo 12"

$24.99

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, and broccoli florets.

Hawaiian BBQ Chicken 12"

$23.99

BBQ sauce topped with mozzarella, pineapple and chicken marinated in BBQ sauce.

Hawaiian Style 12"

$20.99

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham and pineapple.

The Jake 12"

$26.99

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, meatballs and Italian sausage.

Margherita 12"

$20.99

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh Kauai basil and garlic.

Mediterranean 12"

$26.99

Pesto sauce, mozzarella, kalamata olives, capers, sun dried tomatoes and feta cheese.

Sausage & Arugula 12”

$20.99

Tomato sauce, Italian Sausage, arugula and fresh mozzarella on a 12" thin crust.

White Clam 12"

$24.99

Garlic, olive oil, chopped clams, mozzarella, parmesan and arugula on a 12" thin crust.

15" No Cheese

$17.99

Bella Gianna 15"

$28.49

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, tomatoes, broccoli, artichokes, bell peppers and black olives.

Bianca 15"

$21.99

Olive oil, ricotta, mozzarella and feta.

Buffalo Chicken 15"

$24.99

Blue cheese, mozzarella and buffalo chicken.

Cheese 15"

$18.99

Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo 15"

$27.99

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, and broccoli florets.

Hawaiian BBQ Chicken 15"

$26.99

BBQ sauce topped with mozzarella, pineapple and chicken marinated in BBQ sauce.

Hawaiian Style 15"

$23.99

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham and pineapple.

The Jake 15"

$29.99

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, meatballs and Italian sausage.

Margherita 15"

$23.99

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh Kauai basil and garlic.

Mediterranean 15"

$29.99

Pesto sauce, mozzarella, kalamata olives, capers, sun dried tomatoes and feta cheese.

Sausage & Arugula 15"

$23.99

Tomato sauce, Italian Sausage, arugula and fresh mozzarella on a 15" thin crust.

White Clam Pizza 15"

$27.99

Garlic, olive oil, chopped clams, mozzarella, parmesan and arugula on a 15" thin crust.

GF Cheese

$18.49

All of our gluten free (GF) pizzas are crafted with a 12" cauliflower crust.

GF No Cheese

$21.00

GF Bella Gianna

$26.99

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, tomatoes, broccoli, artichokes, bell peppers and black olives.

GF Bianca

$18.99

Olive oil, ricotta, mozzarella and feta.

GF Buffalo Chicken

$22.99

Blue cheese, mozzarella and buffalo chicken.

GF Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo

$26.99

Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, and broccoli florets.

GF Hawaiian

$22.99

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham and pineapple.

GF Hawaiian BBQ Chicken

$25.99

BBQ sauce topped with mozzarella, pineapple and chicken marinated in BBQ sauce.

GF Jake

$28.99

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, meatballs and Italian sausage.

GF Margherita

$22.99

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh Kauai basil and garlic.

GF Mediterranean

$28.99

Pesto sauce, mozzarella, kalamata olives, capers, sun dried tomatoes and feta cheese.

Bar Menu

Big Blue Burger

$16.99

Blue cheese crumbles, arugula, tomato, caramelized onions, pickles & garlic aioli. Served with fries.

Classic Cheese Burger

$14.99

Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions & pickles. Served with fries.

Spaghetti Western Burger

$16.99

Provolone cheese, sautéed mushrooms, arugula, tomato, caramelized onions, pickles & BBQ sauce. Served with fries.

Classic Dog

$8.99

Topped with mustard, relish and diced red onions. Served with chips.

Hot Dog Italiano

$10.99

Topped with diced tomatoes, red onions and pepperoncini. Drizzled with olive oil and red wine vinegar. Served with chips.

Pineapple Express Hot Dog

$10.99

Topped with grilled pineapple, diced red onions and pepperoncini. Drizzled with teriyaki mayo. Served with chips.

Blackened Mahi Sandwich

$16.99

Blackened Mahi Mahi with a honey lime glaze, served on a toasted brioche bun. Served with chips.

Fresh Mozz

$15.99

Prosciutto di Parma, roasted red peppers and mozzarella served on a baguette, drizzled with balsamic vinegar and olive oil. Served with chips.

Grilled Cheese Maximus

$15.99

Prosciutto di Parma, tomato slices, cheddar and provolone cheese served on toasted bread. Served with chips.

Grilled Mahi Sandwich

$16.99

Grilled Mahi Mahi with a lemon basil sauce, served on a toasted brioche bun. Served with chips.

Italian BLT

$13.99

Fresh arugula, tomato slices and crispy bacon served on toasted bread with our pesto aioli. Served with chips.

Chicken Katsu

$22.99

Breaded chicken cutlet smothered in a burgundy gravy. Served with rice and pasta salad.

Chicken Stir Fry

$19.99

Sautéed chicken and mixed vegetables in a soy-garlic sauce. Served with rice.

Chicken Teriyaki

$22.99

Grilled chicken in a teriyaki glaze. Served with rice and pasta salad.

Fish & Chips

$17.99

Beer battered, crispy fried cod. Served with fries.

Kalbi Beef

$24.99

Grilled short ribs marinated in a soy-garlic sauce. Served with rice and pasta salad.

Loco Moco

$16.99

1/2 lb burger patty, 2 eggs, sautéed mushrooms and onions served on a bed of rice and smothered with gravy.

Rib Eye Steak

$35.99

21-day aged 14-ounce choice cut steak grilled and topped with garlic butter. Served with rice and sautéed mixed vegetables.

Keiki Meals

Keiki Meal - Cheese Pizza

$5.99

Kid-size thin crust pizza.

Keiki Meal - Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Breaded chicken breast strips served with potato chips.

Keiki Meal - Penne Marinara

$5.99

Keiki Meal - Spaghetti & Meatballs

$5.99

Penne pasta tossed with homemade marinara and meatballs.

Keiki Meal - Spaghetti Marinara

$5.99

Keiki Meal - Plain Spaghetti

$4.99

Dressing and Sauce

Italian Dressing (8oz)

$7.99

Our homemade Italian Dressing.

Marinara Sauce (16oz)

$9.99

Our homemade Marinara Sauce.

Pesto Sauce (16oz)

$14.99

Our homemade Pesto Sauce. Contains macadamia nuts.

Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bobby V's offers authentic Italian cuisine on the beautiful Hawaiian island of Kauai. We believe that the best way to someone's heart is through their stomach!

Website

Location

4-484 Kuhio Hwy, Kapaa, HI 96746

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Bobby V's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria image

Similar restaurants in your area

Lava Lava Beach Club - Kauai - 420 Papaloa Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
420 Papaloa Rd. Kapaa, HI 96746
View restaurantnext
Chicken In a Barrel BBQ - Coconut Marketplace
orange starNo Reviews
4-484 Kuhio Highway Kapa'a, HI 96746
View restaurantnext
Street Burger Kauai - 4-369 Kuhio Highway
orange starNo Reviews
4-369 Kuhio Highway Kapaʻa, HI 96746
View restaurantnext
Street Burger - 4-369 Kuhio Highway Suite 103
orange starNo Reviews
4-369 Kuhio Highway Suite 103 Kapaa, HI 96746
View restaurantnext
Oasis On The Beach - Poolside Drinks
orange starNo Reviews
4-820 Kuhio Highway Kapaʻa, HI 96746
View restaurantnext
Pono Market - Kapaa
orange starNo Reviews
4-1300 Kuhio Hwy Kapaa, HI 96746
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Kapaa
Lihue
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Koloa
review star
No reviews yet
Haleiwa
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Kapolei
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Mililani
review star
No reviews yet
Pearl City
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Honolulu
review star
Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)
Kailua
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Lahaina
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston