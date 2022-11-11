Bobby V's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
No reviews yet
4-484 Kuhio Hwy
Kapaa, HI 96746
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Bruschetta
A diced mix of fresh Kauai basil, tomato, red onion, garlic, balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil. Served with toasted Italian bread.
Caprese
Fresh Kauai basil, mozzarella and tomato, topped with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil.
Cheesy Garlic Bread
Oven toasted Italian bread brushed with garlic butter and topped with melted mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of our homemade marinara sauce.
Coconut Shrimp
Butterflied, lightly fried shrimp served with sweet chili dipping sauce.
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
A savory mix of spinach, artichoke hearts and Parmesan cheese. Served with fresh bread.
Stuffed Mushrooms Florentine
Mushroom caps stuffed with spinach, shredded Parmesan cheese and topped with our homemade alfredo sauce.
Fried Calamari
Lightly battered, tender rings and tentacles topped with a drizzle of sriracha aioli and sushi soy sauce.
Fried Spinach Mozzarella Ravioli
Gently fried ravioli served with our homemade pesto aioli and marinara dipping sauces.
Salads
Antipasto
Fresh Kauai grown green leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, carrots, red cabbage, genoa salami, ham, provolone, pepperoncini topped with a sprinkle of mozzarella.
Small Antipasto
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, tossed with our homemade Caesar dressing and topped with croutons and shredded parmesan cheese.
Small Caesar
Garden Salad
Fresh Kauai grown green leaf lettuce, tomato, carrots, red cabbage, cucumbers and tri-color peppers.
Small Garden
Greek Salad
Fresh Kauai grown green leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, carrots, red cabbage, kalamata olives, red onions, pepperoncini and topped with a sprinkle of feta cheese.
Small Greek
Italian Chopped Salad
Arugula, green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, garbanzo beans, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini & parmesan.
Small Italian Chopped Salad
Sandwiches
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
Oven baked with our homemade marinara, breaded chicken breast, and topped with melted mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Pesto Sandwich
Oven baked with a creamy pesto sauce, breaded chicken breast, sun dried tomatoes and topped with melted mozzarella cheese.
Eggplant Parmigiana Sandwich
Oven baked eggplant with our homemade marinara and topped with melted mozzarella cheese.
Italian Sandwich
Genoa salami, ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pepperoncini, oil and vinegar.
Meatball Sub
Oven baked with our homemade marinara, meatballs and topped with melted mozzarella cheese.
San Gennaro
Mild Italian sausage smothered with sautéed peppers and onions.
Sausage Parmigiana Sandwich
Oven baked mild Italian sausage topped with our homemade marinara and melted mozzarella cheese.
Tuna Siciliano Sandwich
Oven baked tuna mixed with olive oil, tomato and capers, topped with melted mozzarella cheese.
Calzones
Meatball Calzone
Oven baked and stuffed with our homemade meatballs.
Quattro Formaggi Calzone
Oven baked and stuffed with four cheeses: ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan and provolone.
The Stella Calzone
Oven baked and stuffed with Italian sausage and mushrooms.
Veggie Calzone
Oven baked and stuffed with tomato, bell peppers, black olives and broccoli.
Entrees & Sides
Baked Ziti
Penne pasta tossed with our homemade marinara sauce then smothered with mozzarella cheese then oven baked.
Chicken Parmigiana
Tenderized chicken breast lightly coated with Italian seasoned bread crumbs, sauteed in extra virgin olive oil, topped with marinara and melted mozzarella and oven baked to perfection. Served with a side of Penne Marinara.
Chicken Pesto
Tenderized chicken breast lightly coated with Italian seasoned bread crumbs, sauteed in extra virgin olive oil, topped with our homemade pesto sauce and melted mozzarella and oven baked to perfection. Served with a side of Penne Pesto.
Classic Cheese Lasagna
Oven baked layers of pasta, ricotta, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese topped with our homemade marinara sauce.
Eggplant Parmigiana
Oven baked layers of lightly breaded eggplant, ricotta, mozzarella and parmesan cheese topped with our homemade marinara sauce. Served with Penne Marinara.
Spinach Manicotti
Oven baked manicotti filled with a rich blend of ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan and spinach topped with our homemade marinara sauce and melted mozzarella.
Vegan Spinach Lasagna
Oven baked layers of pasta, tofu and spinach topped with our homemade marinara sauce.
Cheese Ravioli
Stuffed with a rich blend of ricotta, mozzarella and parmesan cheese, topped with our homemade marinara.
Farfalle Margherita
Farfalle pasta tossed with fresh mozzarella, sliced grape tomatoes and fresh Kauai basil in a light garlic and extra virgin olive oil sauce.
Gluten Free Farfalle Margherita
Fettuccini Alfredo
Fettuccine pasta tossed with hearty homemade alfredo sauce.
Fettuccine Bolognese
Fettuccine pasta tossed with our traditional homemade bolognese meat sauce.
Penne Alfredo
Gluten Free Penne Alfredo
Penne Pesto
Penne pasta tossed with our homemade pesto sauce made from fresh Kauai basil and Big Island macadamia nuts.
Gluten Free Penne Pesto
Penne Primavera
A tasty mix of tri-color peppers, broccoli, zucchini and capers sautéed in a light garlic extra virgin olive oil sauce. Served on a bed of penne pasta and topped with feta cheese.
Gluten Free Penne Primavera
Penne Toscana
Sliced Italian sausage and mushrooms sautéed in a mix of our hearty alfredo and marinara sauces then tossed with penne pasta.
Gluten Free Penne Toscana
Spaghetti Marinara
Spaghetti paired with our traditional tomato sauce.
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Our homemade marinara and meatballs served on a bed of spaghetti.
Vegan Penne Primavera
A tasty mix of tri-color peppers, broccoli, zucchini and capers, sautéed in a light garlic and extra virgin olive oil sauce. Served on a bed of penne.
Vegan Spaghetti Marinara
Spaghetti paired with our traditional tomato sauce.
(side) Bread Basket
(side) Garlic Bread
(side) Italian Sausage
(side) Meatballs
(side) Penne Marinara
(side) Alfredo SM
(side) Marinara SM
(side) Pesto SM
From The Sea
Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp sautéed in a garlic butter wine sauce served on a bed of fettuccine pasta.
Frutti di Mare
Shrimp, scallops and clams sautéed in a light cream sauce served on a bed of linguini pasta.
Shrimp Italiano
Shrimp sautéed in a mix of our homemade pesto, alfredo and marinara sauces then tossed with fettuccine pasta.
Linguini with Clams
Fresh clams cooked in a white wine lemon butter sauce served on a bed of linguini pasta.
Garlic Butter Mahi Mahi
Grilled Mahi topped with bruschetta, served with rice and pesto pasta salad.
Pizza
8" No Cheese
Cheese 8"
12" No Cheese
Bella Gianna 12"
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, tomatoes, broccoli, artichokes, bell peppers and black olives.
Bianca 12"
Olive oil, ricotta, mozzarella and feta.
Buffalo Chicken 12"
Blue cheese, mozzarella and buffalo chicken.
Cheese 12"
Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo 12"
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, and broccoli florets.
Hawaiian BBQ Chicken 12"
BBQ sauce topped with mozzarella, pineapple and chicken marinated in BBQ sauce.
Hawaiian Style 12"
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham and pineapple.
The Jake 12"
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, meatballs and Italian sausage.
Margherita 12"
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh Kauai basil and garlic.
Mediterranean 12"
Pesto sauce, mozzarella, kalamata olives, capers, sun dried tomatoes and feta cheese.
Sausage & Arugula 12”
Tomato sauce, Italian Sausage, arugula and fresh mozzarella on a 12" thin crust.
White Clam 12"
Garlic, olive oil, chopped clams, mozzarella, parmesan and arugula on a 12" thin crust.
15" No Cheese
Bella Gianna 15"
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, tomatoes, broccoli, artichokes, bell peppers and black olives.
Bianca 15"
Olive oil, ricotta, mozzarella and feta.
Buffalo Chicken 15"
Blue cheese, mozzarella and buffalo chicken.
Cheese 15"
Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo 15"
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, and broccoli florets.
Hawaiian BBQ Chicken 15"
BBQ sauce topped with mozzarella, pineapple and chicken marinated in BBQ sauce.
Hawaiian Style 15"
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham and pineapple.
The Jake 15"
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, meatballs and Italian sausage.
Margherita 15"
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh Kauai basil and garlic.
Mediterranean 15"
Pesto sauce, mozzarella, kalamata olives, capers, sun dried tomatoes and feta cheese.
Sausage & Arugula 15"
Tomato sauce, Italian Sausage, arugula and fresh mozzarella on a 15" thin crust.
White Clam Pizza 15"
Garlic, olive oil, chopped clams, mozzarella, parmesan and arugula on a 15" thin crust.
GF Cheese
All of our gluten free (GF) pizzas are crafted with a 12" cauliflower crust.
GF No Cheese
GF Bella Gianna
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, tomatoes, broccoli, artichokes, bell peppers and black olives.
GF Bianca
Olive oil, ricotta, mozzarella and feta.
GF Buffalo Chicken
Blue cheese, mozzarella and buffalo chicken.
GF Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo
Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, and broccoli florets.
GF Hawaiian
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, ham and pineapple.
GF Hawaiian BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce topped with mozzarella, pineapple and chicken marinated in BBQ sauce.
GF Jake
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, meatballs and Italian sausage.
GF Margherita
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh Kauai basil and garlic.
GF Mediterranean
Pesto sauce, mozzarella, kalamata olives, capers, sun dried tomatoes and feta cheese.
Bar Menu
Big Blue Burger
Blue cheese crumbles, arugula, tomato, caramelized onions, pickles & garlic aioli. Served with fries.
Classic Cheese Burger
Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions & pickles. Served with fries.
Spaghetti Western Burger
Provolone cheese, sautéed mushrooms, arugula, tomato, caramelized onions, pickles & BBQ sauce. Served with fries.
Classic Dog
Topped with mustard, relish and diced red onions. Served with chips.
Hot Dog Italiano
Topped with diced tomatoes, red onions and pepperoncini. Drizzled with olive oil and red wine vinegar. Served with chips.
Pineapple Express Hot Dog
Topped with grilled pineapple, diced red onions and pepperoncini. Drizzled with teriyaki mayo. Served with chips.
Blackened Mahi Sandwich
Blackened Mahi Mahi with a honey lime glaze, served on a toasted brioche bun. Served with chips.
Fresh Mozz
Prosciutto di Parma, roasted red peppers and mozzarella served on a baguette, drizzled with balsamic vinegar and olive oil. Served with chips.
Grilled Cheese Maximus
Prosciutto di Parma, tomato slices, cheddar and provolone cheese served on toasted bread. Served with chips.
Grilled Mahi Sandwich
Grilled Mahi Mahi with a lemon basil sauce, served on a toasted brioche bun. Served with chips.
Italian BLT
Fresh arugula, tomato slices and crispy bacon served on toasted bread with our pesto aioli. Served with chips.
Chicken Katsu
Breaded chicken cutlet smothered in a burgundy gravy. Served with rice and pasta salad.
Chicken Stir Fry
Sautéed chicken and mixed vegetables in a soy-garlic sauce. Served with rice.
Chicken Teriyaki
Grilled chicken in a teriyaki glaze. Served with rice and pasta salad.
Fish & Chips
Beer battered, crispy fried cod. Served with fries.
Kalbi Beef
Grilled short ribs marinated in a soy-garlic sauce. Served with rice and pasta salad.
Loco Moco
1/2 lb burger patty, 2 eggs, sautéed mushrooms and onions served on a bed of rice and smothered with gravy.
Rib Eye Steak
21-day aged 14-ounce choice cut steak grilled and topped with garlic butter. Served with rice and sautéed mixed vegetables.
Keiki Meals
Keiki Meal - Cheese Pizza
Kid-size thin crust pizza.
Keiki Meal - Chicken Tenders
Breaded chicken breast strips served with potato chips.
Keiki Meal - Penne Marinara
Keiki Meal - Spaghetti & Meatballs
Penne pasta tossed with homemade marinara and meatballs.
Keiki Meal - Spaghetti Marinara
Keiki Meal - Plain Spaghetti
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Bobby V's offers authentic Italian cuisine on the beautiful Hawaiian island of Kauai. We believe that the best way to someone's heart is through their stomach!
4-484 Kuhio Hwy, Kapaa, HI 96746